Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives transitions to five-star adults-only resort

As the year draws to a close, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to embrace the wonder of the cosmos with Celestial Festive, an experience inspired by the mysteries and harmony of the universe. From December 22, 2025, to January 9, 2026, the resort will transform into a sanctuary of starlight and serenity that celebrates the rhythms of the heavens and the balance between earth, sea, and sky.

Perfectly positioned on the equator, where the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge, the Maldives offers a rare vantage point to experience the celestial sphere in its full brilliance. Each sunrise traces a perfect arc across the horizon, while nights reveal a dazzling canopy of stars reflected in the calm Indian Ocean. Against this cosmic backdrop, guests are invited to reconnect with nature and themselves through celestial-inspired wellness rituals, immersive dining experiences, and artful celebrations of renewal and connection.

Throughout the festivities, guests will be guided through a collection of experiences that blend relaxation, creativity, and discovery. Mornings begin with restorative rituals such as Cosmic Flow Yoga at Mystique Garden and Galaxy Glow Gua Sha Workshops at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, aligning body and spirit beneath the rising sun. Days unfold with Planet Pulse Cardio, Coral Garden Snorkeling, and Build Your Own Reef Star, a hands-on sustainability experience where guests plant corals to create an underwater constellation of life. Young explorers can delight in Astronaut Helmet Workshops, Galactic Treasure Hunts, and DIY Star Projectors, while teens and adults immerse themselves in cosmic-inspired fitness and creative adventures.

The celebrations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring an added touch of magic to the celestial season, blending holiday traditions with the resort’s signature cosmic flair. Guests can begin the day with energizing sunrise rituals and moments of mindfulness before joining festive workshops and family experiences inspired by the wonders of the sea and sky. As evening falls, a Christmas Eve Cocktail in Mystique Garden and a Celestial Christmas Dinner under the stars at EAU Bar set the stage for joyful connection, highlighted by a Christmas Concert that fills the island with music, starlight, and holiday spirit.

A highlight of the celebrations will be the arrival of Michelin-starred MINIMAL Gelato, the world’s first Michelin-starred ice cream shop, bringing its acclaimed mastery of purity and flavor to the Maldives from December 18–25. Renowned for transforming simplicity into art, MINIMAL will take over the Island Creamery to showcase six signature flavors: Olive Oil, Oolong Tea, Magnolia Leaf; Pine Needle, Camellia Oil, Oriental Herbs; Yakult, Shiso, Apple; Biluochun Tea, Sugarcane, Mountain Angelica Root; Summer Pavilion Pear Soup; and EAU Bar Chocolate Finger. Each creation offers a serene sensory journey defined by balance and refinement. Guests may savor these at dining venues across the resort or experience the MINIMAL Tasting Menu at The Tasting Room at La Locanda, featuring their Ice Trio – a three-course frozen exploration of temperature, texture, and time.

As night falls, the island transforms into a living constellation of sound and light. Exquisite culinary events illuminate the evenings, including a Starlight Dinner at EAU Bar on December 27, the Penfolds Wine Dinner at Beach Shack on December 30, and Ocean Aroma Dinner on January 2. Guests can also revel in the Ruinart Art Dinner at Summer Pavilion on January 5, blending fine wines, art, and gastronomy.

The celebrations culminate on December 31, 2025, with the Galactic New Year Countdown, a celestial soirée of fine dining, live music, and spectacular performances beneath a sky ablaze with constellations and fireworks. The evening will feature celestial-themed art performances by the visionary artists who captivated guests last year with theatrical, enchanting, and boldly experimental works that fuse movement, light, and sound into a cosmic spectacle.

As the first sunrise of 2026 dawns, guests can embrace renewal through Cosmic Sound Baths, Zodiac Crystal Alignment Sessions, and the Ocean Pearl Raw Bar, a seaside celebration of Mediterranean indulgence and serenity.

Each thoughtfully curated experience in Celestial Festive at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands honor the universal balance between heaven and earth that invites guests to reconnect with the infinite beauty that surrounds them.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to offer an unparalleled escape that caters to every traveler’s desires, from luxurious dining experiences to engaging family activities and rejuvenating wellness sessions.