News
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives transitions to five-star adults-only resort
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been reimagined as a five star, adults only sanctuary, setting a new standard for refined relaxation amidst the Maldives’ pristine surroundings. This repositioning ushers in a fresh chapter for the resort, unveiling thoughtfully designed spaces, curated dining experiences, and enhanced leisure facilities, all reflecting its promise – For Those Who’ve Outgrown Ordinary.
Dining
The resort’s culinary landscape has been completely reimagined with the introduction of two signature restaurants.
Summer, the resort’s open-air, beachfront restaurant, is set to open in late November. Capturing the vibrant energy of southern coastal cuisine, it brings to life a lively grill concept inspired by the laid-back charm of Louisiana. The menu celebrates flame-grilled specialities, gourmet burgers, and hearty comfort dishes, served in a beach-style setting that transitions effortlessly from the warmth of the afternoon to the relaxed rhythm of the evening.
Corals, opening in mid-December, introduces a semi-fine dining experience within an elegantly enclosed, air-conditioned space inspired by the island’s underwater world. Its menu highlights refined global and French influences, complemented by a carefully curated wine selection and live jazz performances that enhance the restaurant’s sophisticated ambience.
Wellness & Recreation
Further enriching the guest experience, the newly expanded Sports and Recreation Centre, set to open in mid-November, features a badminton court, newly introduced pickleball and tennis courts, and a dedicated table tennis hub, catering to the growing demand for social and wellness-focused experiences. These enhancements bring a renewed sense of energy and connection to the resort, ensuring every guest can find the perfect balance between activity and leisure during their stay.
Guest Experience Enhancements
Recognising the importance of comfort and connection throughout the guest journey, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has unveiled a thoughtfully designed Guest Waiting Lounge for travellers arriving early or departing late. The lounge features plush seating, soft lighting, signature teas and coffees, Wi-Fi access, and a curated reading corner, complemented by washroom and shower facilities, providing a tranquil space to unwind before the next leg of the journey.
Speaking on the reopening, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, shared, “Our vision was to create a sanctuary where adults can reconnect, relax, and rediscover the magic of island life in an elevated yet effortless setting. Every space, from our new dining venues to our wellness and recreation facilities, has been designed to celebrate experiences that feel personal and inspiring.”
With these enhancements, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to experience an island escape where contemporary elegance meets Maldivian charm which is perfectly crafted for those who’ve outgrown the ordinary.
For more details and bookings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com/cinnamon-hakuraa-huraa-maldives.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category—an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.
An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.
Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”
Drink
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI celebrated for wine perfection at global awards
The luxury Maldivian retreat OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been recognised among the world’s finest dining destinations at the prestigious World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2025. The private island resort received dual honours at London’s legendary Savoy Hotel, winning both the ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List in Asia’ award and the coveted ‘Jury Award’ for its outstanding wine programme.
The World of Fine Wine, a prestigious British publication, website, and app for a global audience of wine enthusiasts, hosts the World’s Best Wine Lists Award. An independent panel of judges consider entries based on criteria like breadth, depth, balance, and originality across 21 categories to celebrate the finest wine lists globally, with winners being recognised by region.
This remarkable achievement places the Maldivian sanctuary alongside the most celebrated restaurants and hotels worldwide, confirming its status as a true destination for wine lovers. The awards come from one of the most respected judging panels in the wine world, featuring Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and other leading experts who assessed wine lists from across the globe.
“To be honoured with this global recognition for a second consecutive year is both thrilling and deeply humbling,” shares Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines for Atmosphere Core.
“We believe that a perfect holiday should be paired with a perfect glass of wine; it must not feel like an extra, but a natural part of the journey and always available to guests throughout the entire resort. Seeing our team’s dedication, from curating over 100 labels to integrating them seamlessly into the RESERVE™ Plan, celebrated like this is incredibly rewarding. It confirms a simple truth: that world-class wines belong in every instant of a guest’s stay, from their very first toast to their last sunset sip.”
At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the art of wine is woven into the very fabric of your stay. The journey begins from the time you settle into your villa, where your personal maxi bar with daily refill offers a curated introduction to the resort’s acclaimed collection. This is the essence of the RESERVE™ Plan, a seamless tapestry of over 100 premium wines, champagnes, and spirits that flows effortlessly from the very moment you reach our shores, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.
For those with a passion for discovery, the dedicated CUVEÉ wine library serves as the heart of wine-focused offerings. Here, the expert sommeliers become storytellers, hosting intimate tasting dinners where every exquisite wine is thoughtfully paired with gourmet cuisine, creating memorable chapters in your holiday narrative.
This passion for viniculture extends across THE OZEN COLLECTION. Both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO bring the vines to the tropics through exclusive events, welcoming renowned vintners like Champagne Guy Charbaut from France and Bodegas Viñátigo from Spain’s Canary Islands for masterclasses and conversations that bring the world’s great wine regions to our shores.
Ultimately, this international recognition affirms something guests have long known, that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers more than stunning vistas and luxurious accommodations. It provides a complete sensory experience where every glass poured reflects the same dedication to excellence that defines this Maldivian paradise – proving that true luxury lies in these perfectly curated moments.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to Celestial Festive journey beyond horizon
As the year draws to a close, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to embrace the wonder of the cosmos with Celestial Festive, an experience inspired by the mysteries and harmony of the universe. From December 22, 2025, to January 9, 2026, the resort will transform into a sanctuary of starlight and serenity that celebrates the rhythms of the heavens and the balance between earth, sea, and sky.
Perfectly positioned on the equator, where the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge, the Maldives offers a rare vantage point to experience the celestial sphere in its full brilliance. Each sunrise traces a perfect arc across the horizon, while nights reveal a dazzling canopy of stars reflected in the calm Indian Ocean. Against this cosmic backdrop, guests are invited to reconnect with nature and themselves through celestial-inspired wellness rituals, immersive dining experiences, and artful celebrations of renewal and connection.
Throughout the festivities, guests will be guided through a collection of experiences that blend relaxation, creativity, and discovery. Mornings begin with restorative rituals such as Cosmic Flow Yoga at Mystique Garden and Galaxy Glow Gua Sha Workshops at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, aligning body and spirit beneath the rising sun. Days unfold with Planet Pulse Cardio, Coral Garden Snorkeling, and Build Your Own Reef Star, a hands-on sustainability experience where guests plant corals to create an underwater constellation of life. Young explorers can delight in Astronaut Helmet Workshops, Galactic Treasure Hunts, and DIY Star Projectors, while teens and adults immerse themselves in cosmic-inspired fitness and creative adventures.
The celebrations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring an added touch of magic to the celestial season, blending holiday traditions with the resort’s signature cosmic flair. Guests can begin the day with energizing sunrise rituals and moments of mindfulness before joining festive workshops and family experiences inspired by the wonders of the sea and sky. As evening falls, a Christmas Eve Cocktail in Mystique Garden and a Celestial Christmas Dinner under the stars at EAU Bar set the stage for joyful connection, highlighted by a Christmas Concert that fills the island with music, starlight, and holiday spirit.
A highlight of the celebrations will be the arrival of Michelin-starred MINIMAL Gelato, the world’s first Michelin-starred ice cream shop, bringing its acclaimed mastery of purity and flavor to the Maldives from December 18–25. Renowned for transforming simplicity into art, MINIMAL will take over the Island Creamery to showcase six signature flavors: Olive Oil, Oolong Tea, Magnolia Leaf; Pine Needle, Camellia Oil, Oriental Herbs; Yakult, Shiso, Apple; Biluochun Tea, Sugarcane, Mountain Angelica Root; Summer Pavilion Pear Soup; and EAU Bar Chocolate Finger. Each creation offers a serene sensory journey defined by balance and refinement. Guests may savor these at dining venues across the resort or experience the MINIMAL Tasting Menu at The Tasting Room at La Locanda, featuring their Ice Trio – a three-course frozen exploration of temperature, texture, and time.
As night falls, the island transforms into a living constellation of sound and light. Exquisite culinary events illuminate the evenings, including a Starlight Dinner at EAU Bar on December 27, the Penfolds Wine Dinner at Beach Shack on December 30, and Ocean Aroma Dinner on January 2. Guests can also revel in the Ruinart Art Dinner at Summer Pavilion on January 5, blending fine wines, art, and gastronomy.
The celebrations culminate on December 31, 2025, with the Galactic New Year Countdown, a celestial soirée of fine dining, live music, and spectacular performances beneath a sky ablaze with constellations and fireworks. The evening will feature celestial-themed art performances by the visionary artists who captivated guests last year with theatrical, enchanting, and boldly experimental works that fuse movement, light, and sound into a cosmic spectacle.
As the first sunrise of 2026 dawns, guests can embrace renewal through Cosmic Sound Baths, Zodiac Crystal Alignment Sessions, and the Ocean Pearl Raw Bar, a seaside celebration of Mediterranean indulgence and serenity.
Each thoughtfully curated experience in Celestial Festive at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands honor the universal balance between heaven and earth that invites guests to reconnect with the infinite beauty that surrounds them.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to offer an unparalleled escape that caters to every traveler’s desires, from luxurious dining experiences to engaging family activities and rejuvenating wellness sessions.
Trending
