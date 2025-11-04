News
Czech actress Simona Krainová enjoys island retreat at Brennia Kottefaru Maldives
Brennia Kottefaru Maldives recently had the pleasure of welcoming renowned Czech actress and model Simona Krainová and her family for a relaxing island getaway, in collaboration with Colours of Maldives, a leading travel brand with over 28 years of experience promoting the Maldives.
Born on 19 February 1973 in Havířov, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic), Simona is best known for her roles in There Once Was a Cop (1995), Dodgeball (2015), and Kapitán Exner (2017). During their stay, Simona and her family enjoyed diving and snorkeling adventures, exploring the Maldives’ stunning marine life and crystal-clear waters.
Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.
To learn more, visit www.brennia.com and for reservations, please email info@brennia.com.
News
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives transitions to five-star adults-only resort
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been reimagined as a five star, adults only sanctuary, setting a new standard for refined relaxation amidst the Maldives’ pristine surroundings. This repositioning ushers in a fresh chapter for the resort, unveiling thoughtfully designed spaces, curated dining experiences, and enhanced leisure facilities, all reflecting its promise – For Those Who’ve Outgrown Ordinary.
Dining
The resort’s culinary landscape has been completely reimagined with the introduction of two signature restaurants.
Summer, the resort’s open-air, beachfront restaurant, is set to open in late November. Capturing the vibrant energy of southern coastal cuisine, it brings to life a lively grill concept inspired by the laid-back charm of Louisiana. The menu celebrates flame-grilled specialities, gourmet burgers, and hearty comfort dishes, served in a beach-style setting that transitions effortlessly from the warmth of the afternoon to the relaxed rhythm of the evening.
Corals, opening in mid-December, introduces a semi-fine dining experience within an elegantly enclosed, air-conditioned space inspired by the island’s underwater world. Its menu highlights refined global and French influences, complemented by a carefully curated wine selection and live jazz performances that enhance the restaurant’s sophisticated ambience.
Wellness & Recreation
Further enriching the guest experience, the newly expanded Sports and Recreation Centre, set to open in mid-November, features a badminton court, newly introduced pickleball and tennis courts, and a dedicated table tennis hub, catering to the growing demand for social and wellness-focused experiences. These enhancements bring a renewed sense of energy and connection to the resort, ensuring every guest can find the perfect balance between activity and leisure during their stay.
Guest Experience Enhancements
Recognising the importance of comfort and connection throughout the guest journey, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has unveiled a thoughtfully designed Guest Waiting Lounge for travellers arriving early or departing late. The lounge features plush seating, soft lighting, signature teas and coffees, Wi-Fi access, and a curated reading corner, complemented by washroom and shower facilities, providing a tranquil space to unwind before the next leg of the journey.
Speaking on the reopening, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, shared, “Our vision was to create a sanctuary where adults can reconnect, relax, and rediscover the magic of island life in an elevated yet effortless setting. Every space, from our new dining venues to our wellness and recreation facilities, has been designed to celebrate experiences that feel personal and inspiring.”
With these enhancements, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to experience an island escape where contemporary elegance meets Maldivian charm which is perfectly crafted for those who’ve outgrown the ordinary.
For more details and bookings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com/cinnamon-hakuraa-huraa-maldives.
Featured
Halloween at Sun Siyam Iru Veli turns fantasy, not fright
Sun Siyam Iru Veli marked Halloween with a one-day island celebration, “Whimsy Over Wicked,” reimagining the tradition of fright as a fairytale of fantasy on 31 October. The programme invited guests of all ages to immerse themselves in themed workshops, entertainment, and dining experiences designed to encourage creativity and the joy of make-believe.
At the Turtle Kidz Club, children joined a full-house Pumpkin Workshop, decorating pumpkins with gemstones, bright colours, and playful patterns. As the sun set over Fresh Water Beach, the festivities shifted to a Masquerade Evening, where guests enjoyed island beats and signature cocktails and mocktails against a golden horizon. The celebration continued at Turtle Beach with a Beach BBQ Dinner, presenting a Halloween-inspired menu in a storybook setting with live music by the sea.
The night concluded with a private “Cinema Under the Stars” screening, offering an open-air experience that captured the spirit of the occasion.
Through “Whimsy Over Wicked,” Sun Siyam Iru Veli highlighted creativity, connection, and the island’s natural setting. Guests departed with memories shaped by laughter, imagination, and a shared celebration under the Maldivian night sky.
Drink
SO/ Maldives unveils Creation Wines five-course pairing evening
SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with Creation Wines, led by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, founders of the South African winery. The event will take place at Lazuli Beach Club on 5 November 2025, from 18:30 to 22:00, with a beachfront setting designed for an evening of fine wine, culinary craft and storytelling.
Guests will be served a five-course menu, each course created by the SO/ Maldives culinary team to complement selected vintages from Creation. From the first pour to the final course, the pairings highlight a shared commitment between SO/ Maldives and Creation Wines to creativity, authenticity and the art of living well.
Guided by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, the evening will explore the relationship between food and wine, with insights into their winemaking approach, the vineyard, and their journey from South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde Valley to the Maldives.
Creation Wines combines an ancient landscape with a modern estate driven by innovation. Its team draws on the Hemel-en-Aarde terroir to produce wines that aim to be vibrant and expressive, with each bottle telling a story of balance and harmony.
At SO/ Maldives, contemporary design and artistic sensibility provide the backdrop for imaginative experiences. The Creation Wine Dinner reflects this approach, bringing together gastronomy, style and narrative in a single event.
“This dinner is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection,” said Nyoman Suandari, Director of Culinary at SO/ Maldives. “Each pairing is designed not only to delight the palate but also to evoke emotion—to capture the essence of both land and sea, and of the artistry that unites us.”
Trending
