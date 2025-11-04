Czech actress Simona Krainová enjoys island retreat at Brennia Kottefaru Maldives

Brennia Kottefaru Maldives recently had the pleasure of welcoming renowned Czech actress and model Simona Krainová and her family for a relaxing island getaway, in collaboration with Colours of Maldives, a leading travel brand with over 28 years of experience promoting the Maldives.

Born on 19 February 1973 in Havířov, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic), Simona is best known for her roles in There Once Was a Cop (1995), Dodgeball (2015), and Kapitán Exner (2017). During their stay, Simona and her family enjoyed diving and snorkeling adventures, exploring the Maldives’ stunning marine life and crystal-clear waters.

Nestled in the heart of Raa Atoll, Brennia Kottefaru is home to 187 spacious villas, surrounded by lush nature, panoramic beaches, and a turquoise lagoon. The resort’s passionate hosts ensure that every stay is personal, authentic, and unforgettable.

To learn more, visit www.brennia.com and for reservations, please email info@brennia.com.