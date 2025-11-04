Halloween at Sun Siyam Iru Veli turns fantasy, not fright

As one of the most notable occasions in the GCC calendar, UAE National Day presents the perfect opportunity to plan a dream island getaway at one of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations. Travellers can discover their own piece of paradise across four distinctive properties: Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort offers a seamless blend of elegance, comfort, island activities, and rejuvenating spa experiences — the ideal way to celebrate the spirit of the occasion with a tropical touch.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives provides an elegant island retreat ideal for celebrating special moments with family and friends. The resort features a range of overwater villas and beachfront residences, each complete with a private pool, jacuzzi, or both — offering guests an opportunity to truly unwind and disconnect from the outside world.

Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort offers an array of experiences, from exciting water sports and excursions to restorative wellness treatments at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Dining choices include international buffets at The Gallery, modern Mediterranean flavours at Bluefin, and light bites at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar. Guests can also toast to the occasion with a refreshing drink at Sunset Social.

In celebration of UAE National Day, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests to reconnect with loved ones through an exclusive stay package. Guests booking before 15 December for stays until 20 December can enjoy four nights for the price of three or seven nights for the price of five, with complimentary round-trip transfers included.

Additional benefits include:

Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast

Club access

Complimentary sparkling beverage at Sunset Social on the first evening

One complimentary couples’ treatment at SPA Cenvaree Retreat

A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Nestled in the scenic North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a vibrant, underwater world-themed escape perfect for families. The resort combines play and relaxation through its lazy river, splash zones, and water playgrounds, alongside the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, a Candy Spa for children, and a lively kids’ club. Accommodation includes oceanfront and overwater villas, complemented by diverse dining experiences.

Families can enjoy the ultimate island holiday where children stay, play, and dine for free on all stays before 15 December. Perfect for the UAE National Day long weekend, the offer includes:

Special room rates

Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers

Free stays and meals for up to two children aged 11 and under

A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

For couples and solo travellers seeking tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers an adults-only sanctuary designed for relaxation and connection. Guests can wake to panoramic sea views from oceanfront or overwater villas with direct lagoon access. The resort features world-class dining, a yoga pavilion, award-winning SPA Cenvaree, and water sports including windsurfing, parasailing, and snorkelling.

To mark UAE National Day, guests can take advantage of 30% off all villas (and 45% off for CentaraThe1 members), along with 50% off transfers for stays of two to four nights. The package also includes:

Sparkling beverage and fresh fruit upon arrival in overwater villas

A three-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus guests and above

Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments

20% discount on food and beverages

10% off water sports and excursions

Complimentary snorkelling and kayaking equipment

Bookings and stays are valid until 10 January 2026.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Set amidst breathtaking ocean views and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection caters to adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. Home to an award-winning house reef and several renowned dive sites, guests can spend their days exploring coral reefs or discovering a historic shipwreck, followed by spa treatments and gourmet dining.

Guests can enjoy 45% off flexible rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off for non-members, along with 30% off seaplane transfers for stays of two to six nights until 10 January 2026.

The offer includes:

Handmade chocolates and tropical fruit upon arrival in overwater or pool villas

A complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private beach dinner for couples (Half Board Plus and above)

Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments

Complimentary stays and meals for children aged six and under

20% discount on à la carte dining and floating breakfasts (Club Pool Villas only)

10% discount on water sports and excursions

Complimentary snorkelling gear and kayak use

For more information or reservations, guests can visit Centara Hotels & Resorts and explore exclusive UAE National Day offers available across all Maldivian properties.