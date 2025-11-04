Featured
Halloween at Sun Siyam Iru Veli turns fantasy, not fright
Sun Siyam Iru Veli marked Halloween with a one-day island celebration, “Whimsy Over Wicked,” reimagining the tradition of fright as a fairytale of fantasy on 31 October. The programme invited guests of all ages to immerse themselves in themed workshops, entertainment, and dining experiences designed to encourage creativity and the joy of make-believe.
At the Turtle Kidz Club, children joined a full-house Pumpkin Workshop, decorating pumpkins with gemstones, bright colours, and playful patterns. As the sun set over Fresh Water Beach, the festivities shifted to a Masquerade Evening, where guests enjoyed island beats and signature cocktails and mocktails against a golden horizon. The celebration continued at Turtle Beach with a Beach BBQ Dinner, presenting a Halloween-inspired menu in a storybook setting with live music by the sea.
The night concluded with a private “Cinema Under the Stars” screening, offering an open-air experience that captured the spirit of the occasion.
Through “Whimsy Over Wicked,” Sun Siyam Iru Veli highlighted creativity, connection, and the island’s natural setting. Guests departed with memories shaped by laughter, imagination, and a shared celebration under the Maldivian night sky.
SO/ Maldives unveils Creation Wines five-course pairing evening
SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with Creation Wines, led by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, founders of the South African winery. The event will take place at Lazuli Beach Club on 5 November 2025, from 18:30 to 22:00, with a beachfront setting designed for an evening of fine wine, culinary craft and storytelling.
Guests will be served a five-course menu, each course created by the SO/ Maldives culinary team to complement selected vintages from Creation. From the first pour to the final course, the pairings highlight a shared commitment between SO/ Maldives and Creation Wines to creativity, authenticity and the art of living well.
Guided by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, the evening will explore the relationship between food and wine, with insights into their winemaking approach, the vineyard, and their journey from South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde Valley to the Maldives.
Creation Wines combines an ancient landscape with a modern estate driven by innovation. Its team draws on the Hemel-en-Aarde terroir to produce wines that aim to be vibrant and expressive, with each bottle telling a story of balance and harmony.
At SO/ Maldives, contemporary design and artistic sensibility provide the backdrop for imaginative experiences. The Creation Wine Dinner reflects this approach, bringing together gastronomy, style and narrative in a single event.
“This dinner is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection,” said Nyoman Suandari, Director of Culinary at SO/ Maldives. “Each pairing is designed not only to delight the palate but also to evoke emotion—to capture the essence of both land and sea, and of the artistry that unites us.”
From wellness to culture: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts embodies new era of Maldivian travel
The Maldives continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s premier island destinations, achieving global acclaim while maintaining steady growth in visitor arrivals. The country was recently named Best Beach Destination at the World Tourism Awards 2025 in Brussels and ranked among the Top Ten Countries for Food in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives recorded over 1.7 million tourist arrivals as of 21 October 2025 — a 10% year-on-year increase. The destination is on course to meet its ambitious target of 2.3 million arrivals by year-end, with the final quarter expected to bring the highest influx of visitors as the nation enters its peak travel season.
Sustained demand from key markets including India, China, Russia, and the United Kingdom, alongside rising interest from the Middle East and Europe, continues to fuel this growth. The trend reflects a broader global shift towards experience-led travel, where visitors seek meaningful, immersive stays rather than conventional leisure holidays.
As arrival numbers climb, the focus within the Maldives tourism industry is evolving from volume to value. Hospitality brands are responding by offering experiences that highlight authenticity, sustainability, and cultural engagement. Among them, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts — which operates four properties across the Maldives — is redefining the concept of island travel through wellness, cuisine, and culture.
The brand’s approach extends beyond accommodation, curating distinctive experiences that deepen the guest journey. From spa rituals rooted in Asian wellness traditions at Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa to private beachfront dinners celebrating the region’s rich culinary heritage, each stay is designed to be both restorative and enriching. Guests who book directly also receive exclusive credits and tailored experiences, reinforcing the Maldives’ growing appeal as a destination for conscious and immersive travel.
This direction mirrors the Maldives’ evolving tourism strategy, which prioritises authenticity and quality over volume. As the nation edges closer to another record-breaking year, its success lies not only in the number of arrivals but in its ability to offer enduring, high-calibre experiences — a vision shared by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts as it continues to shape the future of island hospitality across the region.
Centara Maldives unveils bespoke National Day escapes for UAE holidaymakers
As one of the most notable occasions in the GCC calendar, UAE National Day presents the perfect opportunity to plan a dream island getaway at one of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations. Travellers can discover their own piece of paradise across four distinctive properties: Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Each resort offers a seamless blend of elegance, comfort, island activities, and rejuvenating spa experiences — the ideal way to celebrate the spirit of the occasion with a tropical touch.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Located a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives provides an elegant island retreat ideal for celebrating special moments with family and friends. The resort features a range of overwater villas and beachfront residences, each complete with a private pool, jacuzzi, or both — offering guests an opportunity to truly unwind and disconnect from the outside world.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort offers an array of experiences, from exciting water sports and excursions to restorative wellness treatments at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Dining choices include international buffets at The Gallery, modern Mediterranean flavours at Bluefin, and light bites at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar. Guests can also toast to the occasion with a refreshing drink at Sunset Social.
In celebration of UAE National Day, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests to reconnect with loved ones through an exclusive stay package. Guests booking before 15 December for stays until 20 December can enjoy four nights for the price of three or seven nights for the price of five, with complimentary round-trip transfers included.
Additional benefits include:
- Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast
- Club access
- Complimentary sparkling beverage at Sunset Social on the first evening
- One complimentary couples’ treatment at SPA Cenvaree Retreat
- A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Nestled in the scenic North Malé Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives offers a vibrant, underwater world-themed escape perfect for families. The resort combines play and relaxation through its lazy river, splash zones, and water playgrounds, alongside the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, a Candy Spa for children, and a lively kids’ club. Accommodation includes oceanfront and overwater villas, complemented by diverse dining experiences.
Families can enjoy the ultimate island holiday where children stay, play, and dine for free on all stays before 15 December. Perfect for the UAE National Day long weekend, the offer includes:
- Special room rates
- Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers
- Free stays and meals for up to two children aged 11 and under
- A 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
For couples and solo travellers seeking tranquillity, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers an adults-only sanctuary designed for relaxation and connection. Guests can wake to panoramic sea views from oceanfront or overwater villas with direct lagoon access. The resort features world-class dining, a yoga pavilion, award-winning SPA Cenvaree, and water sports including windsurfing, parasailing, and snorkelling.
To mark UAE National Day, guests can take advantage of 30% off all villas (and 45% off for CentaraThe1 members), along with 50% off transfers for stays of two to four nights. The package also includes:
- Sparkling beverage and fresh fruit upon arrival in overwater villas
- A three-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus guests and above
- Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments
- 20% discount on food and beverages
- 10% off water sports and excursions
- Complimentary snorkelling and kayaking equipment
Bookings and stays are valid until 10 January 2026.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Set amidst breathtaking ocean views and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection caters to adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. Home to an award-winning house reef and several renowned dive sites, guests can spend their days exploring coral reefs or discovering a historic shipwreck, followed by spa treatments and gourmet dining.
Guests can enjoy 45% off flexible rates for CentaraThe1 members and 30% off for non-members, along with 30% off seaplane transfers for stays of two to six nights until 10 January 2026.
The offer includes:
- Handmade chocolates and tropical fruit upon arrival in overwater or pool villas
- A complimentary picnic lunch for families or a private beach dinner for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments
- Complimentary stays and meals for children aged six and under
- 20% discount on à la carte dining and floating breakfasts (Club Pool Villas only)
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary snorkelling gear and kayak use
For more information or reservations, guests can visit Centara Hotels & Resorts and explore exclusive UAE National Day offers available across all Maldivian properties.
