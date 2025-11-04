Drink
SO/ Maldives unveils Creation Wines five-course pairing evening
SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with Creation Wines, led by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, founders of the South African winery. The event will take place at Lazuli Beach Club on 5 November 2025, from 18:30 to 22:00, with a beachfront setting designed for an evening of fine wine, culinary craft and storytelling.
Guests will be served a five-course menu, each course created by the SO/ Maldives culinary team to complement selected vintages from Creation. From the first pour to the final course, the pairings highlight a shared commitment between SO/ Maldives and Creation Wines to creativity, authenticity and the art of living well.
Guided by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, the evening will explore the relationship between food and wine, with insights into their winemaking approach, the vineyard, and their journey from South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde Valley to the Maldives.
Creation Wines combines an ancient landscape with a modern estate driven by innovation. Its team draws on the Hemel-en-Aarde terroir to produce wines that aim to be vibrant and expressive, with each bottle telling a story of balance and harmony.
At SO/ Maldives, contemporary design and artistic sensibility provide the backdrop for imaginative experiences. The Creation Wine Dinner reflects this approach, bringing together gastronomy, style and narrative in a single event.
“This dinner is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection,” said Nyoman Suandari, Director of Culinary at SO/ Maldives. “Each pairing is designed not only to delight the palate but also to evoke emotion—to capture the essence of both land and sea, and of the artistry that unites us.”
Drink
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI celebrated for wine perfection at global awards
The luxury Maldivian retreat OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been recognised among the world’s finest dining destinations at the prestigious World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2025. The private island resort received dual honours at London’s legendary Savoy Hotel, winning both the ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List in Asia’ award and the coveted ‘Jury Award’ for its outstanding wine programme.
The World of Fine Wine, a prestigious British publication, website, and app for a global audience of wine enthusiasts, hosts the World’s Best Wine Lists Award. An independent panel of judges consider entries based on criteria like breadth, depth, balance, and originality across 21 categories to celebrate the finest wine lists globally, with winners being recognised by region.
This remarkable achievement places the Maldivian sanctuary alongside the most celebrated restaurants and hotels worldwide, confirming its status as a true destination for wine lovers. The awards come from one of the most respected judging panels in the wine world, featuring Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and other leading experts who assessed wine lists from across the globe.
“To be honoured with this global recognition for a second consecutive year is both thrilling and deeply humbling,” shares Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines for Atmosphere Core.
“We believe that a perfect holiday should be paired with a perfect glass of wine; it must not feel like an extra, but a natural part of the journey and always available to guests throughout the entire resort. Seeing our team’s dedication, from curating over 100 labels to integrating them seamlessly into the RESERVE™ Plan, celebrated like this is incredibly rewarding. It confirms a simple truth: that world-class wines belong in every instant of a guest’s stay, from their very first toast to their last sunset sip.”
At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the art of wine is woven into the very fabric of your stay. The journey begins from the time you settle into your villa, where your personal maxi bar with daily refill offers a curated introduction to the resort’s acclaimed collection. This is the essence of the RESERVE™ Plan, a seamless tapestry of over 100 premium wines, champagnes, and spirits that flows effortlessly from the very moment you reach our shores, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.
For those with a passion for discovery, the dedicated CUVEÉ wine library serves as the heart of wine-focused offerings. Here, the expert sommeliers become storytellers, hosting intimate tasting dinners where every exquisite wine is thoughtfully paired with gourmet cuisine, creating memorable chapters in your holiday narrative.
This passion for viniculture extends across THE OZEN COLLECTION. Both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO bring the vines to the tropics through exclusive events, welcoming renowned vintners like Champagne Guy Charbaut from France and Bodegas Viñátigo from Spain’s Canary Islands for masterclasses and conversations that bring the world’s great wine regions to our shores.
Ultimately, this international recognition affirms something guests have long known, that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers more than stunning vistas and luxurious accommodations. It provides a complete sensory experience where every glass poured reflects the same dedication to excellence that defines this Maldivian paradise – proving that true luxury lies in these perfectly curated moments.
Drink
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
Constance Moofushi Maldives has announced an exceptional wine journey this October, welcoming internationally celebrated winemakers Carolyn Martin and Glenn Martin of South Africa’s acclaimed Creation Wines.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, gastronomy and wine are at the very heart of the guest experience. Renowned for its award-winning culinary philosophy and meticulously curated wine cellars, the group has established itself as a true pioneer of refined dining in the Indian Ocean. Each experience is designed to celebrate the harmony between exquisite cuisine and world-class wines—a passion brought to life this October at Constance Moofushi through the presence of two remarkable visionaries.
Founded in 2002 on the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge of South Africa, Creation Wines has grown into one of the world’s most admired estates. Visionary couple Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin transformed a remote farm into a globally recognized winery, uniting Swiss-trained precision with inspired creativity. Today, their estate is lauded for excellence, sustainability, and immersive guest experiences, earning accolades such as the 2021 Global Winner of the Great Wine Capitals Award for Innovative Wine Tourism.
At Constance Moofushi, the Martins will guide guests through a curated journey of wine and food pairings—an elegant masterclass in storytelling through flavour.
Further affirming its passion for exceptional wine experiences, Constance Moofushi Maldives was recently recognised at the 2025 World’s Best Wine Lists Awards, where its Alizée Restaurant was nominated for and proudly won the “Best All-Inclusive Wine List”.
This accolade highlights Moofushi’s distinctive wine philosophy—an extensive and carefully curated selection of exceptional wines rarely found in all-inclusive resorts, particularly in such a pristine and remote destination.
“This collaboration with Creation Wines offers our guests exclusive tastings and immersive experiences, while also enriching the knowledge of our passionate sommelier team. It is a true reflection of Constance Hotels & Resorts’ spirit—where gastronomy, passion, and timeless moments of indulgence come together in paradise,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager, Constance Moofushi Maldives.
Drink
Golden encounter: Atmosphere Kanifushi and Bottega unite Maldivian soul with Italian craftsmanship
Atmosphere Kanifushi is set to host a golden fusion of Maldivian spirit and Italian craftsmanship from 4 to 6 December, as Atmosphere Core presents a three-day celebration in collaboration with Bottega SpA, one of Italy’s most renowned lifestyle wineries.
Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, remarked, “The Maldives is an iconic destination, a paradise for leisure and diving. We are proud to showcase our selected wines at Atmosphere Kanifushi, in an expression of refined hospitality that blends seamlessly with the Italian lifestyle. I am certain that this three-day experience, dedicated to Prosecco, will beautifully unite the Bottega philosophy with the island’s soul.”
The celebration begins at Just Veg, the Maldives’ first vegetarian restaurant, where acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino will curate exclusive lunch and dinner menus paired with signature Bottega vintages. On the second day, the festivities move to Pier Six, featuring elegant seafood pairings, followed by an evening of golden cocktails, sizzling teppanyaki, and Venetian carnival-inspired delights, set against panoramic lagoon views.
The event culminates in the Bottega Gala Gold Dinner on the beach, where all in-house guests will be invited to raise golden flutes of GOLD Prosecco DOC under the starlit sky. The evening will unfold to the sounds of live bands and DJ performances, with the ocean’s rhythm creating the perfect atmosphere for a night of elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments. Every element—from the cuisine and wine to the music and cinematic storytelling—will harmoniously come together to craft a truly immersive experience.
Bottega’s Head Sommelier, Elena Schipani, will personally host the pairings, guiding guests through the stories and characteristics of each vintage. All events will be complimentary under the Kanifushi Plan™, subject to pre-booking and availability. “Atmosphere Kanifushi has long been celebrated for its culinary creativity and heartfelt service,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage. “This Golden Wine Encounter embodies our commitment to experiences that combine artistry with authenticity. The team has poured its heart into creating this first-of-its-kind celebration, a true reflection of our Joy of Giving philosophy.”
This golden celebration also symbolises Atmosphere Core’s growing relationship with Italy. In 2026, the group will debut its first European property, BORGO MONCHIERO Heritage by Atmosphere, in Piedmont—a region known for its rolling vineyards and exceptional gastronomy. The collaboration with Bottega SpA, alongside culinary artistry from Chef Fabrizio Marino, offers a glimpse into this exciting journey, uniting Maldivian warmth with Italian elegance.
A fourth-generation family estate, Bottega SpA epitomises quality, authenticity, and timeless design—values shared by Atmosphere Core. Together, they invite guests to a radiant celebration where fine wine meets the joy of island living.
