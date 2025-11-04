SO/ Maldives unveils Creation Wines five-course pairing evening

SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with Creation Wines, led by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, founders of the South African winery. The event will take place at Lazuli Beach Club on 5 November 2025, from 18:30 to 22:00, with a beachfront setting designed for an evening of fine wine, culinary craft and storytelling.

Guests will be served a five-course menu, each course created by the SO/ Maldives culinary team to complement selected vintages from Creation. From the first pour to the final course, the pairings highlight a shared commitment between SO/ Maldives and Creation Wines to creativity, authenticity and the art of living well.

Guided by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, the evening will explore the relationship between food and wine, with insights into their winemaking approach, the vineyard, and their journey from South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde Valley to the Maldives.

Creation Wines combines an ancient landscape with a modern estate driven by innovation. Its team draws on the Hemel-en-Aarde terroir to produce wines that aim to be vibrant and expressive, with each bottle telling a story of balance and harmony.

At SO/ Maldives, contemporary design and artistic sensibility provide the backdrop for imaginative experiences. The Creation Wine Dinner reflects this approach, bringing together gastronomy, style and narrative in a single event.

“This dinner is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection,” said Nyoman Suandari, Director of Culinary at SO/ Maldives. “Each pairing is designed not only to delight the palate but also to evoke emotion—to capture the essence of both land and sea, and of the artistry that unites us.”