Amilla Maldives recognised for accessible travel at Travel for Every Body Awards
Amilla Maldives has received further recognition for its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, being Highly Commended in the ‘Accessible Travel Initiative – Accommodation’ category at the inaugural Travel for Every Body Awards by Selling Travel.
Launched this year, the Travel for Every Body Awards celebrates individuals, initiatives, organisations, and campaigns that are making a positive impact on the accessible travel industry, highlighting progress and inspiring further change.
As the world’s first IncluCare-certified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to enhance its facilities and services to meet the diverse accessibility needs of its guests. The resort goes beyond full wheelchair accessibility, offering features designed for guests who are hearing or visually impaired. Team members have also undertaken MyHappyMind training to better support guests with hidden disabilities such as autism and ADHD. In partnership with Dive Butler, Amilla has established an accessible dive centre, and introduced pool hoists, ramp access, and personal guides to facilitate inclusive participation in activities such as snorkelling, Dolphin Discovery, and fishing excursions. Within its dining venues, adaptive cutlery, tailored menus, and staff trained in supporting guests with dysphagia ensure a thoughtful and inclusive culinary experience.
This recognition joins Amilla Maldives’ growing list of accolades, including being named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025; and being one of only five Maldivian resorts featured in the FORBES Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 programme. Both the resort and its Javvu Spa were also honoured in the FORBES Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, underscoring Amilla’s commitment to excellence and meaningful guest experiences.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ at the Little Steps Family Travel Awards 2025/2026. Opened less than a year ago, the resort has already earned its first accolade under a family-focused category—an achievement that celebrates its dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences for guests of all ages.
An enchanting underwater world-themed family resort, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives brings the wonders of the ocean to life through playful design, imaginative details, and immersive experiences that inspire every generation. The resort’s 145 beachfront and overwater villas are designed with families in mind, many featuring bunk beds for kids, spacious living areas, and thoughtful amenities that inspire togetherness and make stays effortless.
Boundless fun and discovery await at every turn, from splash-worthy swimming pools, exhilarating water slides, and a meandering lazy river to the vibrant Kids’ Club, where imagination comes alive through marine-themed games and ocean conservation activities. Older children and teens can find their own adventures in the Games Room, while parents unwind at SPA Cenvaree as younger guests enjoy playful pampering at the Candy Spa. From ocean excursions that reveal the wonders beneath the waves to diverse dining venues featuring dedicated children’s menus, every detail is designed to spark joy, connection, and shared memories—making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives the ultimate family destination in the Maldives.
“We are honoured to be recognised as the ‘Best Family Hotel in the Maldives’ by the Little Steps Family Travel Awards,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “Earning this accolade within our first year of operation is a reflection of our team’s passion and dedication to creating meaningful moments for every family member. From thrilling water attractions and thoughtfully designed villas to unforgettable ocean excursions and exceptional culinary offerings, we strive to ensure guests of all ages experience the wonders of the Maldives, embraced by Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values.”
The St. Regis Maldives recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named among the world’s leading luxury destinations in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 Travel, Experiences & Hospitality Edition. This prestigious accolade celebrates the finest in travel, experiences, and hospitality, highlighting properties that exemplify excellence, innovation, and transformative luxury experiences.
The awards were unveiled at a landmark gala at The Murray, Hong Kong, on 23 October 2025, alongside the Leaders of Luxury Summit 2025, which gathered the world’s foremost voices in luxury travel and hospitality. Selected from over 380 global nominations, winners were recognised for their commitment to exceptional service, authentic experiences, and environmental and cultural stewardship.
“Being recognised in Robb Report Hong Kong’s Best of the Best 2026 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This honour celebrates not only our luxurious accommodations and bespoke offerings but also our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative journeys in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”
Nestled in the pristine Maldivian archipelago, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers a seamless blend of sophisticated design, overwater and beach villas, private island sanctuaries, and curated experiences. From immersive wellness rituals to culinary journeys and personalised excursions, the resort embodies the essence of modern luxury travel: indulgence, authenticity, and connection with nature.
Robb Report Hong Kong recognised over 180 winners across 11 award categories, representing the pinnacle of global hospitality. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its position as one of the most distinguished resorts for discerning travellers seeking unparalleled experiences.
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
The spotlight is on SO/ Maldives as the avant-garde island resort celebrates an extraordinary hat-trick of achievements, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most stylish and forward-thinking luxury destinations. In a year marked by innovation and excellence, SO/ Maldives proudly announces three major international accolades that highlight its design leadership, sustainable vision, and culinary artistry.
The resort has been named the Best Luxury Private Beach Resort in the Maldives by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025, recognizing its bold approach to redefining modern island luxury. Set within the contemporary playground of Maldives, SO/ Maldives has captivated global travelers with its fusion of fashion-forward design, avant-garde architecture, and seamless connection to nature an experience where couture meets coastline.
In a testament to its commitment to a greener future, the resort also clinched the International Sustainability Award 2025, honoring SO/ Maldives’ efforts to lead the way in eco-conscious hospitality across the Indian Ocean. From mindful design and locally inspired architecture to eco-driven dining and renewable practices, the award celebrates the resort’s ongoing mission to blend style with sustainability.
Adding to its growing legacy of excellence, Hadaba at SO/ Maldives was crowned Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant 2025 at the 6th Annual World Culinary Awards. Known for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, breathtaking oceanfront setting, and immersive dining experience, Hadaba continues to elevate the culinary scene in the Maldives with artistry, elegance, and soulful flavor.
“These awards are not just milestones they are a reflection of the creativity, passion, and dedication of our entire team,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “From design to sustainability and gastronomy, every aspect of SO/ Maldives is crafted to inspire to offer experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable.”
Since its debut, SO/ Maldives has redefined the rhythm of Maldivian luxury effortlessly fusing bold aesthetics with island soul. These prestigious recognitions reaffirm the resort’s vision to continue leading with purpose, innovation, and SO/ flair.
