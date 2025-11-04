Amilla Maldives recognised for accessible travel at Travel for Every Body Awards

Amilla Maldives has received further recognition for its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility, being Highly Commended in the ‘Accessible Travel Initiative – Accommodation’ category at the inaugural Travel for Every Body Awards by Selling Travel.

Launched this year, the Travel for Every Body Awards celebrates individuals, initiatives, organisations, and campaigns that are making a positive impact on the accessible travel industry, highlighting progress and inspiring further change.

As the world’s first IncluCare-certified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to enhance its facilities and services to meet the diverse accessibility needs of its guests. The resort goes beyond full wheelchair accessibility, offering features designed for guests who are hearing or visually impaired. Team members have also undertaken MyHappyMind training to better support guests with hidden disabilities such as autism and ADHD. In partnership with Dive Butler, Amilla has established an accessible dive centre, and introduced pool hoists, ramp access, and personal guides to facilitate inclusive participation in activities such as snorkelling, Dolphin Discovery, and fishing excursions. Within its dining venues, adaptive cutlery, tailored menus, and staff trained in supporting guests with dysphagia ensure a thoughtful and inclusive culinary experience.

This recognition joins Amilla Maldives’ growing list of accolades, including being named among the Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025; and being one of only five Maldivian resorts featured in the FORBES Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 programme. Both the resort and its Javvu Spa were also honoured in the FORBES Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, underscoring Amilla’s commitment to excellence and meaningful guest experiences.