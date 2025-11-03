Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches biggest 11.11 offer yet

This 11.11, the award-winning Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives introduces its most generous direct booking offer to date. Guests who book directly from 1 to 14 November 2025, for stays until 31 March 2026, will receive complimentary one-way transfers and enjoy all Book Direct benefits. From four-course beachfront dinners and rejuvenating spa sessions to island-hopping excursions, dolphin safaris, and resort credits, guests can experience up to USD 500 in added value across the collection’s four distinctive Maldivian resorts.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, the Gold Award winner for Leading Surf Resort, offers the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation for families seeking a fun-filled island escape which is a 20-minute speedboat ride away from Malé. With 152 rooms across seven diverse categories, the resort caters to every family’s preference. Younger guests can enjoy splashing about in the pool, while adults unwind with soothing spa treatments or cocktails by the Rayvilla bar to catch the best sunset.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Located in the untouched Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is the recipient of the Gold Award for Leading Beach Resort. Its distinctive manta ray-inspired design gracefully extends over the lagoon, creating one of the most visually striking settings in the Maldives. With 90 stylish rooms and a comprehensive all-inclusive offering, guests can savour world-class dining at Marlin, where each dish is thoughtfully paired with fine wines in an intimate setting of just ten tables.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Recognised as the Leading Adults-Only Resort, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives redefines serenity and seclusion. From 1 November onwards, the resort welcomes guests to an exclusive haven designed for couples and honeymooners. Enhancing the guest experience even further, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives will soon unveil a series of new additions, including two exciting restaurants, a sports and recreation hub with padel ball, and a relaxing waiting lounge designed for guests to unwind in comfort between arrivals and departures.

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

For those who dream beneath the surface, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon reveals an underwater world unlike any other. Celebrated by Lonely Planet for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, the island is a haven for divers and snorkellers of all levels, from curious beginners to seasoned adventurers. With dive sites encircling the island and effortless ocean access, guests can experience the thrill of exploring vibrant coral gardens, spotting graceful reef sharks, and even embarking on mesmerising night dives that bring the reef’s nocturnal life to light.

This 11.11, give yourself the gift of an island escape unlike any other and one where every sunrise feels new, every meal tastes of the sea breeze, and every resort at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts tells a story of its own. Whether you’re a solo traveller in search of tranquillity, a couple seeking a romantic retreat, or a family looking to create lasting memories, this offer invites you to discover four distinct Cinnamon island resorts, each with its own character and charm.

Book now via www.cinnamonhotels.com and let your next Maldivian adventure begin.