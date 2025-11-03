IHG launches Vignette Collection in Maldives with Noku Maldives

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, marking the debut of the Vignette Collection brand in the Maldives. The addition of Noku Maldives to IHG’s fast-growing Vignette Collection, a family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember.

Set within the pristine waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives offers 50 private beach and overwater villas, many with pools, surrounded by powder-soft sands and turquoise lagoons. Each villa blends contemporary comfort with natural island materials, creating a serene retreat that captures the essence of barefoot luxury.

“We are thrilled to introduce Noku Maldives now as part of IHG’s Vignette Collection – a brand that celebrates individuality and authentic connection,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection. “Over the past year, our team has been refining every touchpoint of the guest journey – from refreshed culinary concepts and immersive experiences to new signature rituals – to ensure our guests continue to experience the heartfelt Maldivian warmth that defines the resort experience.”

At the heart of the island’s hospitality are distinctive dining experiences that highlight regional flavours and fresh island ingredients. Palms Restaurant and Bar offers a relaxed beachfront setting where fire-grilled dishes and ocean views create an atmosphere of effortless indulgence, inspired by the day’s freshest catch. Thari blends the vibrant flavours of the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka, complemented by tropical cocktails in an inviting poolside setting. Guests may also enjoy private dining under the stars, castaway picnics on secluded sandbanks, romantic dinners on their villa decks, or floating breakfasts in the privacy of their pools — each moment designed to capture the intimacy and natural beauty of the island.

Noku Spa, set within a tranquil garden sanctuary, invites guests to embrace holistic wellness through treatments inspired by Maldivian healing traditions. Using natural ingredients such as coconut oil and local botanicals, each therapy is crafted to restore balance, relax the body, and uplift the spirit in harmony with the island’s serene surroundings.

Vignette Collection combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s collective vision to offer a more authentic travel experience. Each property is unique, yet united through key hallmarks Memorable Rituals and ‘A Means For Good’.

Memorable Rituals – bespoke to each Vignette Collection property – connect guests with the hotel’s unique identity, locality, and cultural landscape. Guests of the resort are invited to Island Echoes, where they gather barefoot by a bonfire at dusk for a storytelling experience where legends of seafarers and island spirits come alive beneath the stars.

Means For Good initiatives weaved throughout all Vignette Collection properties represent each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. With a commitment to tailoring initiatives to suit the unique character of each hotel, they partner with non-profit organizations to contribute positively to the local ecosystem.

At Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection the resort’s commitment to community and environment is reflected through initiatives such as the weekly Fisherman’s Visit, where a local fisherman shares his daily catch to support nearby schools and women’s committees. The philosophy extends beneath the waves through coral regeneration and sea turtle rescue projects, in partnership with local NGOs, allowing guests to adopt coral fragments and contribute to reef preservation.

Since its launch in 2021, Vignette Collection has become one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest-growing luxury and lifestyle brands, offering purpose-led stays in distinctive destinations around the world. With 19 hotels open and 34 more in the pipeline, the brand continues to expand its presence in key markets including Japan and China.

Now open for stays, room rates at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection start from USD 613++ per night, inclusive of breakfast.

For more information and reservations, please visit the hotel website or email us at noku.reservations@ihg.com.