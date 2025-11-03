News
IHG launches Vignette Collection in Maldives with Noku Maldives
IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, marking the debut of the Vignette Collection brand in the Maldives. The addition of Noku Maldives to IHG’s fast-growing Vignette Collection, a family of one-of-a-kind hotels in destinations to remember.
Set within the pristine waters of Noonu Atoll, Noku Maldives offers 50 private beach and overwater villas, many with pools, surrounded by powder-soft sands and turquoise lagoons. Each villa blends contemporary comfort with natural island materials, creating a serene retreat that captures the essence of barefoot luxury.
“We are thrilled to introduce Noku Maldives now as part of IHG’s Vignette Collection – a brand that celebrates individuality and authentic connection,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager, Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection. “Over the past year, our team has been refining every touchpoint of the guest journey – from refreshed culinary concepts and immersive experiences to new signature rituals – to ensure our guests continue to experience the heartfelt Maldivian warmth that defines the resort experience.”
At the heart of the island’s hospitality are distinctive dining experiences that highlight regional flavours and fresh island ingredients. Palms Restaurant and Bar offers a relaxed beachfront setting where fire-grilled dishes and ocean views create an atmosphere of effortless indulgence, inspired by the day’s freshest catch. Thari blends the vibrant flavours of the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka, complemented by tropical cocktails in an inviting poolside setting. Guests may also enjoy private dining under the stars, castaway picnics on secluded sandbanks, romantic dinners on their villa decks, or floating breakfasts in the privacy of their pools — each moment designed to capture the intimacy and natural beauty of the island.
Noku Spa, set within a tranquil garden sanctuary, invites guests to embrace holistic wellness through treatments inspired by Maldivian healing traditions. Using natural ingredients such as coconut oil and local botanicals, each therapy is crafted to restore balance, relax the body, and uplift the spirit in harmony with the island’s serene surroundings.
Vignette Collection combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s collective vision to offer a more authentic travel experience. Each property is unique, yet united through key hallmarks Memorable Rituals and ‘A Means For Good’.
Memorable Rituals – bespoke to each Vignette Collection property – connect guests with the hotel’s unique identity, locality, and cultural landscape. Guests of the resort are invited to Island Echoes, where they gather barefoot by a bonfire at dusk for a storytelling experience where legends of seafarers and island spirits come alive beneath the stars.
Means For Good initiatives weaved throughout all Vignette Collection properties represent each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. With a commitment to tailoring initiatives to suit the unique character of each hotel, they partner with non-profit organizations to contribute positively to the local ecosystem.
At Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection the resort’s commitment to community and environment is reflected through initiatives such as the weekly Fisherman’s Visit, where a local fisherman shares his daily catch to support nearby schools and women’s committees. The philosophy extends beneath the waves through coral regeneration and sea turtle rescue projects, in partnership with local NGOs, allowing guests to adopt coral fragments and contribute to reef preservation.
Since its launch in 2021, Vignette Collection has become one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest-growing luxury and lifestyle brands, offering purpose-led stays in distinctive destinations around the world. With 19 hotels open and 34 more in the pipeline, the brand continues to expand its presence in key markets including Japan and China.
Now open for stays, room rates at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection start from USD 613++ per night, inclusive of breakfast.
For more information and reservations, please visit the hotel website or email us at noku.reservations@ihg.com.
News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches biggest 11.11 offer yet
This 11.11, the award-winning Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives introduces its most generous direct booking offer to date. Guests who book directly from 1 to 14 November 2025, for stays until 31 March 2026, will receive complimentary one-way transfers and enjoy all Book Direct benefits. From four-course beachfront dinners and rejuvenating spa sessions to island-hopping excursions, dolphin safaris, and resort credits, guests can experience up to USD 500 in added value across the collection’s four distinctive Maldivian resorts.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, the Gold Award winner for Leading Surf Resort, offers the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation for families seeking a fun-filled island escape which is a 20-minute speedboat ride away from Malé. With 152 rooms across seven diverse categories, the resort caters to every family’s preference. Younger guests can enjoy splashing about in the pool, while adults unwind with soothing spa treatments or cocktails by the Rayvilla bar to catch the best sunset.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Located in the untouched Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is the recipient of the Gold Award for Leading Beach Resort. Its distinctive manta ray-inspired design gracefully extends over the lagoon, creating one of the most visually striking settings in the Maldives. With 90 stylish rooms and a comprehensive all-inclusive offering, guests can savour world-class dining at Marlin, where each dish is thoughtfully paired with fine wines in an intimate setting of just ten tables.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
Recognised as the Leading Adults-Only Resort, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives redefines serenity and seclusion. From 1 November onwards, the resort welcomes guests to an exclusive haven designed for couples and honeymooners. Enhancing the guest experience even further, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives will soon unveil a series of new additions, including two exciting restaurants, a sports and recreation hub with padel ball, and a relaxing waiting lounge designed for guests to unwind in comfort between arrivals and departures.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
For those who dream beneath the surface, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon reveals an underwater world unlike any other. Celebrated by Lonely Planet for having one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, the island is a haven for divers and snorkellers of all levels, from curious beginners to seasoned adventurers. With dive sites encircling the island and effortless ocean access, guests can experience the thrill of exploring vibrant coral gardens, spotting graceful reef sharks, and even embarking on mesmerising night dives that bring the reef’s nocturnal life to light.
This 11.11, give yourself the gift of an island escape unlike any other and one where every sunrise feels new, every meal tastes of the sea breeze, and every resort at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts tells a story of its own. Whether you’re a solo traveller in search of tranquillity, a couple seeking a romantic retreat, or a family looking to create lasting memories, this offer invites you to discover four distinct Cinnamon island resorts, each with its own character and charm.
Book now via www.cinnamonhotels.com and let your next Maldivian adventure begin.
News
COMO Cocoa Island, Maalifushi invite guests to reconnect, rejoice, restore this festive season
This festive season, COMO Hotels and Resorts invites guests to embrace the spirit of celebration in the Maldives, where the rhythm of the ocean sets the tone for a time of reflection, connection and joy. Both COMO Maalifushi and COMO Cocoa Island have curated festive programmes that combine wellness, gastronomy, adventure and art — offering moments of stillness and celebration in equal measure.
From December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, guests can experience an unforgettable festive journey across two distinct islands — COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the remote Thaa Atoll, and COMO Cocoa Island, an intimate private island in the South Malé Atoll. Together, they offer two unique ways to celebrate the season — one vibrant and family-oriented, the other serene and soulful — both grounded in COMO’s signature approach to holistic wellbeing and mindful living.
Festive Highlights at COMO Maalifushi
At COMO Maalifushi, guests are invited to celebrate amid a Winter Wonderland-inspired atmosphere. The festivities begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by champagne breakfasts on the beach, gala dinners with live music, and wellness sessions led by visiting practitioners.
Highlights include:
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and Santa’s Visit on Tai Beach, featuring a feast under the stars, live entertainment, and joyful family moments.
- A series of immersive wellness sessions with visiting practitioners Anthony Mullaly and Anna Corisio, offering breath work, apnoea, and family-focused treatments at COMO Shambhala.
- Festive feasts across the resort’s oceanfront venues — from the Italian Fiesta Buffet and East Asian Culinary Journey to the Sea, Fire, Land and Salt Feast and New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner themed “All That Glitters.”
- Active celebrations including padel tournaments, sunset volleyball, and dolphin cruises through the Thaa Atoll.
- The New Year’s Eve countdown on Madi Beach, culminating with fireworks, a live band and barefoot dancing by the water’s edge.
Throughout the season, guests can savour COMO’s distinctive approach to hospitality — intuitive, unhurried, and deeply personal. Every experience is designed to celebrate the beauty of connection — to the ocean, to others, and to oneself.
Festive Highlights at Como Cocoa Island
At COMO Cocoa Island, the season unfolds as a tranquil celebration of art, nature and mindfulness. Resort Manager Arta Rozefelde and her team invite guests to slow down and embrace island simplicity through creative and restorative experiences that honour the island’s serene setting.
Highlights include:
- A residency by internationally acclaimed artist Gregory Burns, with Paint with the Artist sessions and an open studio where guests can engage with art inspired by the island’s natural beauty.
- Ocean adventures such as shark and turtle snorkelling, sunset cruises, house reef explorations, and UV night snorkelling under a canopy of stars.
- Daily wellness rituals at COMO Shambhala Retreat, including yoga, meditation, and sound baths on the sandbank.
- Intimate dining experiences such as the Christmas Eve Italian Feast, Maldivian Set Dinner, and the New Year’s Eve Party Under the Stars at Ufaa Restaurant.
- Elegant moments of indulgence, from High Tea with a Twist and signature Negroni flights at Faru Bar to Brandy and Cigar nights overlooking the lagoon.
At Cocoa Island, guests are invited to celebrate in harmony with nature — through quiet joy, creative expression, and meaningful connection.
A Como Christmas: Mindful Celebration In The Maldives
Across both islands, COMO’s festive season is more than a holiday — it is a return to simplicity, presence, and shared joy. Guests are encouraged to reconnect with what truly matters: loved ones, nature, and wellbeing.
“The festive season at COMO Maldives is about balance — celebration and stillness, indulgence and renewal. Whether guests choose the family warmth of COMO Maalifushi or the serene intimacy of COMO Cocoa Island, they will find the same essence of our brand: thoughtful experiences, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless connection,” said Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives.
Each COMO resort moves to its own festive rhythm — where barefoot freedom meets ocean-inspired dining and moments of mindful wellbeing. Whether painting with the tides at Cocoa Island or celebrating beneath the fireworks at Maalifushi, every experience is a celebration of connection, crafted to leave memories as timeless as the islands themselves.
Lifestyle
Inside Oaga Art Resort’s 2025/2026 Veyoge Exhibition: Celebration of Maldivian art, storytelling
Oaga Art Resort, a Maldivian homegrown brand, is where creativity thrives, stories unfold, and art becomes a living part of every guest experience.
On Saturday, the resort unveiled its latest Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibition 2025/2026 during an exclusive launch event. Just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, the island continues to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and hospitality, offering guests a deeply personal and engaging experience.
Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah: Where Art Breathes Life into the Oaga Experience
At the heart of this edition is Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga’s CSR initiative, “creatives for travellers,” which integrates the vibrant spirit of Maldivian art into every stay. Guests encounter a living gallery in the Veyoge Villas, where each artwork tells a story, and every brushstroke reflects the soul of the islands.
Over the past few years, Oaga has hosted over 60 local artists and more than 300 art pieces through the Veyoge Gallery Villa Exhibitions, creating a platform for Maldivian talent to shine. This year’s edition brings a fresh focus: 15 artists, each like a mini solo exhibition of their own within a dedicated villa, allowing for a deeper exploration of their vision and connection to the island.
Suvāsthi Gallery, the cornerstone of this initiative, embodies the joy and inspiration of Maldivian creativity. Curator Nadee Rachey notes, “This exhibition model — a guest villa that doubles as a gallery — asked something different of everyone. It wasn’t simply about creating visuals, but about weaving artworks into an existing, lived-in space. To see all 15 artists respond so beautifully, to consider the architecture, the interior, the flows of the villa, the resort’s spirit and still deliver thoughtful work has been inspiring.”
Nadee’s reflection offers a glimpse into the creative journey of the 2025/2026 exhibition, where each artist transforms their villa into a personal gallery.
From Vision to Vibrant Stories
Since 2023, the Veyoge Gallery Villas have offered a platform for Maldivian artists through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, supporting creativity while sharing it with an international audience. The 2025/2026 exhibition continues this journey with new voices and stories under the theme “Maldives; a Simple Story,” further connecting art, culture, and island life in every villa.
A Bespoke and Engaging Artistic Experience
This year’s exhibition elevates both guest and artist experience with bespoke interactive installations that go beyond the wall. Soundscapes, sensory activations, and participatory elements invite guests to contribute to the art and story, while each piece responds to the villa’s atmosphere and design, creating a seamless dialogue between space and creativity.
From painting to mixed media and digital works, every piece reflects the spirit of the Maldives, allowing guests to experience local artistry in its most authentic form.
Celebrating Maldivian Talent
Beyond the villas, Oaga celebrates Maldivian artistry through music, performance, and live interaction. Visiting local talent between musicians, dancers, visual artists and more add to the island’s vibrant energy, making every stay a front-row experience to local creativity.
Through Fannuverin Fathuruverinnah, Oaga ensures that art is not just seen, but lived, a philosophy where hospitality and creativity merge, enriching every guest experience.
For travellers seeking an all-inclusive island escape unlike any other, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All Inclusive plan offers Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and so much more.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is an intimate island with 60 beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. Every corner of Oaga is a living canvas, brought to life by the hands and hearts of Maldivian artists and craftsmen.
Book your stay at www.oagaresorts.com and step into a world where stories, art, and soul converge.
