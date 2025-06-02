Featured
Noku Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with commitment to marine life
In celebration of World Oceans Day, Noku Maldives, part of the Vignette Collection, announced its partnership with the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre, a leading marine conservation organisation in the Maldives dedicated to sea turtle rescue, coral restoration, and community education.
Established in 2012, the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre has spearheaded efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating injured sea turtles, particularly Olive Ridley turtles affected by ghost nets drifting into Maldivian waters. The organisation’s work also includes coral restoration, community outreach, and the protection of the fragile ecosystems surrounding the island of Naifaru.
To mark World Oceans Day, Noku Maldives will host a series of conservation-focused activities in collaboration with the Atoll Marine Conservation Centre. These activities will include interactive educational sessions for guests on sea turtle biology, threats, and rescue procedures. In addition, the resort’s staff will participate in a practical rescue and response simulation, enhancing the resort’s capacity to support marine wildlife in distress.
The lagoon at Noku Maldives is home to a resident population of sea turtles, whose frequent presence has become a cherished feature of the guest experience. This partnership underscores the resort’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of the Maldives’ rich marine biodiversity.
The collaboration was highlighted by Hussain Shahid, General Manager at Noku Maldives, who remarked, “Collaborating with Atoll Marine Conservation Centre allows us to deepen our understanding and care for the marine life that surrounds us. World Oceans Day presents an opportunity not just to celebrate the beauty of the ocean, but to act meaningfully in its protection.”
This initiative forms part of Noku Maldives’ broader sustainability efforts, embracing the ethos of conscious luxury and responsible hospitality.
Action
New era of luxury Wellness: Pilates Reformer arrives at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Setting a new standard in luxury wellness, the iconic St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is expanding its holistic offerings with the introduction of Pilates Reformer—a dynamic full-body workout renowned for its ability to lengthen, strengthen, and restore. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and lush island serenity, guests will soon be invited to experience this transformative practice as part of a thoughtfully curated wellness journey.
With a growing global demand for integrative fitness experiences, Pilates Reformer has become a favourite for those seeking mindful movement and functional strength. Utilising a specially designed apparatus, the method elevates traditional Pilates through resistance-based training that enhances flexibility, balance, and core stability, while remaining gentle on the joints. At St. Regis Maldives, certified instructors will guide guests through personalised sessions tailored to a variety of goals, from rehabilitation and toning to posture improvement and stress relief.
The addition of Pilates Reformer complements the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to wellness, extending far beyond conventional spa treatments. Central to this philosophy is the overwater Iridium Spa—a serene sanctuary that offers more than indulgence. Guests can engage in Ayurvedic consultations, guided meditation, and holistic health screenings conducted by in-house wellness doctors. These screenings integrate Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology with the ancient Ayurvedic technique of Nadi Pareeksha, a traditional pulse diagnosis, to identify imbalances and customise each guest’s path to optimal well-being.
Whether seeking deep relaxation, detoxification, or enhanced physical performance, the resort’s integrative approach ensures that every element of a guest’s stay contributes to overall wellness. Daily yoga, breathwork sessions, oceanfront meditation, and nutrition guidance are seamlessly woven into the island’s natural rhythm to create a truly transformative retreat.
Private Pilates Reformer classes will be offered to suit all experience levels, providing an inspiring way for guests to reconnect with both body and mind. With its iconic overwater villas, pristine beaches, and impeccable service, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine luxury through the lens of well-being.
Awards
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island joins Condé Nast Traveller’s exclusive list of World’s Top Private Islands
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island has been recognised on Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2025 list of “The 16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World.” This accolade from one of luxury travel’s most influential publications highlights Kudadoo’s dedication to delivering an exceptional island experience that seamlessly blends privacy, sustainability, and luxury. Selected for its distinctive hospitality philosophy, Kudadoo provides guests with an intimate retreat featuring just 15 ocean-facing residences, a fully solar-powered environment, and a pioneering ‘Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.’ concept that ensures personalised service and absolute freedom.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, shared his pride in the recognition, “Being recognised by Condé Nast Traveller is a remarkable milestone for Kudadoo. This accolade validates the vision of ‘Freedom Reimagined,’ creating a sanctuary where guests experience unparalleled privacy, exceptional service, and a genuine connection to the surrounding natural beauty. It is a testament to the dedication of the team and the trust placed in Kudadoo by its guests.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader at Crown and Champa Resorts, also reflected on the achievement, “This prestigious listing highlights Kudadoo’s unique position in the luxury travel market. The fully all-inclusive philosophy gives guests the freedom to enjoy every experience without limits, while the island’s status as fully solar-powered reflects a commitment to sustainability that we are incredibly proud of. We look forward to sharing Kudadoo’s story with a global audience and welcoming more guests to discover its magic.”
Kudadoo’s inclusion in this exclusive selection not only elevates its global profile but also celebrates the growing trend towards slow, intentional travel, where quality, authenticity, and respect for nature take center stage.
Awards
Kudadoo Maldives secures top 1% global ranking with prestigious TripAdvisor award
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has been named a ‘Best of the Best’ winner in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This elite honour places Kudadoo among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, a distinction earned through consistently outstanding guest reviews and ratings over the past year.
Building on its legacy of excellence, Kudadoo also secured the #18 position in Asia’s Small & Boutique Hotels category, recognised for its unparalleled approach to ultra-luxury hospitality, eco-conscious ethos, and personalized all-inclusive experiences that redefine exclusivity.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, emphasised that every detail at Kudadoo is designed with purpose to offer unparalleled freedom, tranquil privacy, and an intimate connection to nature. He stated that receiving the ‘Best of the Best’ award once again validates the resort’s commitment to exceptional, conscious luxury, crediting the dedicated team and loyal guests for inspiring continuous elevation of the experience.
Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, Kudadoo is a fully solar-powered sanctuary crafted for effortless luxury and meaningful indulgence. The island is home to just 15 exclusive Ocean Residences, each positioned above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a personalized escape with 24/7 private butler service.
Guests at Kudadoo can enjoy a wide range of curated experiences, from swimming with manta rays to bespoke beachside barbecues, tailored to meet the desires of discerning visitors—many of whom return year after year for the resort’s signature blend of serenity, sophistication, and sustainability.
Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the management company behind Kudadoo, remarked that the award celebrates the essence of what the resort offers: freedom, privacy, and pure indulgence. He noted that being recognised by global travellers year after year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion, dedication, and outstanding service delivered by the resort’s teams daily.
Kudadoo is accessible via a scenic seaplane journey or a domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, ensuring a seamless and stress-free transition into paradise.
This milestone adds to Kudadoo’s growing list of accolades, including its status as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner, which placed the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide. With an unwavering focus on innovation, wellbeing, and elevated service, Kudadoo continues to set the standard for private island living in the Maldives.
