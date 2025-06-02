Noku Maldives celebrates World Oceans Day with commitment to marine life

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has been named a ‘Best of the Best’ winner in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This elite honour places Kudadoo among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, a distinction earned through consistently outstanding guest reviews and ratings over the past year.

Building on its legacy of excellence, Kudadoo also secured the #18 position in Asia’s Small & Boutique Hotels category, recognised for its unparalleled approach to ultra-luxury hospitality, eco-conscious ethos, and personalized all-inclusive experiences that redefine exclusivity.

Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, emphasised that every detail at Kudadoo is designed with purpose to offer unparalleled freedom, tranquil privacy, and an intimate connection to nature. He stated that receiving the ‘Best of the Best’ award once again validates the resort’s commitment to exceptional, conscious luxury, crediting the dedicated team and loyal guests for inspiring continuous elevation of the experience.

Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, Kudadoo is a fully solar-powered sanctuary crafted for effortless luxury and meaningful indulgence. The island is home to just 15 exclusive Ocean Residences, each positioned above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a personalized escape with 24/7 private butler service.

Guests at Kudadoo can enjoy a wide range of curated experiences, from swimming with manta rays to bespoke beachside barbecues, tailored to meet the desires of discerning visitors—many of whom return year after year for the resort’s signature blend of serenity, sophistication, and sustainability.

Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the management company behind Kudadoo, remarked that the award celebrates the essence of what the resort offers: freedom, privacy, and pure indulgence. He noted that being recognised by global travellers year after year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion, dedication, and outstanding service delivered by the resort’s teams daily.

Kudadoo is accessible via a scenic seaplane journey or a domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, ensuring a seamless and stress-free transition into paradise.

This milestone adds to Kudadoo’s growing list of accolades, including its status as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner, which placed the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide. With an unwavering focus on innovation, wellbeing, and elevated service, Kudadoo continues to set the standard for private island living in the Maldives.