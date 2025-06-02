Kudadoo Maldives Private Island joins Condé Nast Traveller’s exclusive list of World’s Top Private Islands

Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, an exquisite destination renowned for its commitment to luxury, wellness, and authentic Maldivian hospitality, has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s ongoing dedication to providing guests with exceptional experiences and impeccable service, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after wellness and boutique retreats in the Maldives.

The 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s best hotels, recognizing those that consistently receive outstanding reviews and ratings from guests. Kagi Maldives’ inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences, particularly in the realms of personalized wellness, holistic spa treatments, and rejuvenating escapes in a pristine, tranquil environment.

Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, the company behind Kagi Maldives, expressed his pride in the achievement: “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams,” said Solah. “To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement. It reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays and ensure our guests’ experiences are truly one of a kind.”

Kagi Maldives has earned multiple accolades in previous years, cementing its place as a destination that continually exceeds guest expectations. This latest recognition follows the resort’s receipt of Travellers’ Choice Award Winner titles in 2023 and 2022, both for ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest feedback.

Located on a secluded, tranquil tip of North Malé Atoll, Kagi Maldives provides the perfect balance of serenity and luxury, designed for discerning travellers who seek relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellbeing. The resort’s remarkable setting is a true escape, offering guests pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery.

At the heart of Kagi Maldives is its world- class Baani Spa, offering holistic wellness journeys inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices and a focus on mind, body, and spirit rejuvenation. The resort’s wellness philosophy promotes mental clarity, physical vitality, and emotional wellbeing, with a menu of therapies and treatments that incorporate organic ingredients sourced from the island’s natural surroundings. Whether welcoming guests with a traditional Maldivian gesture or tailoring activities to their personal preferences, Kagi Maldives team is dedicated to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere for every traveller.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from our guests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager. “This acknowledgment is not just about the resort, but about our amazing team, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every guest leaves Kagi Maldives with memories to cherish for a lifetime.”

As Kagi Maldives continues to evolve and refine its offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide enriching experiences that promote both luxury and wellbeing. Looking forward, the resort will continue to set new benchmarks in the Maldives’ wellness tourism sector, attracting discerning travellers seeking the perfect combination of rejuvenation, adventure, and relaxation.

Past Accolades: