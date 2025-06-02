Awards
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island joins Condé Nast Traveller’s exclusive list of World’s Top Private Islands
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island has been recognised on Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2025 list of “The 16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World.” This accolade from one of luxury travel’s most influential publications highlights Kudadoo’s dedication to delivering an exceptional island experience that seamlessly blends privacy, sustainability, and luxury. Selected for its distinctive hospitality philosophy, Kudadoo provides guests with an intimate retreat featuring just 15 ocean-facing residences, a fully solar-powered environment, and a pioneering ‘Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.’ concept that ensures personalised service and absolute freedom.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, shared his pride in the recognition, “Being recognised by Condé Nast Traveller is a remarkable milestone for Kudadoo. This accolade validates the vision of ‘Freedom Reimagined,’ creating a sanctuary where guests experience unparalleled privacy, exceptional service, and a genuine connection to the surrounding natural beauty. It is a testament to the dedication of the team and the trust placed in Kudadoo by its guests.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader at Crown and Champa Resorts, also reflected on the achievement, “This prestigious listing highlights Kudadoo’s unique position in the luxury travel market. The fully all-inclusive philosophy gives guests the freedom to enjoy every experience without limits, while the island’s status as fully solar-powered reflects a commitment to sustainability that we are incredibly proud of. We look forward to sharing Kudadoo’s story with a global audience and welcoming more guests to discover its magic.”
Kudadoo’s inclusion in this exclusive selection not only elevates its global profile but also celebrates the growing trend towards slow, intentional travel, where quality, authenticity, and respect for nature take center stage.
TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025
Meeru Maldives Resort Island is honoured to be named among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, an accolade that reaffirms the resort’s long-standing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most cherished holiday destinations. Known for its scenic beauty, heartfelt hospitality, and wide range of facilities, Meeru continues to win the hearts of guests from around the globe.
A favourite across generations of travellers, Meeru Maldives has been a sanctuary for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and repeat visitors alike, offering something truly special for everyone.
“Meeru’s legacy of warm hospitality and immersive experiences has stood the test of time. We are delighted to once again be recognised by our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts.
Celebrating more than 40 years of uninterrupted service excellence, Meeru has become a household name in the Maldives tourism industry. The resort offers 284 rooms, stunning beaches, an island museum, engaging weekly entertainment, and curated experiences for romance, adventure, and relaxation.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island has consistently maintained a high standard of guest satisfaction, which has led to numerous recognitions by the world’s largest travel review platform, TripAdvisor. Past accolades include:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024 – Top 10% of hotels worldwide
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2023 – Recognised for consistently excellent guest reviews
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 (UK)
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2012 – UK
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2009 – UK – Top 10 Best Hotel for Romance – Asia
These recognitions highlight Meeru’s ability to consistently deliver quality and value while evolving to meet the changing needs of modern travellers.
Meeru is more than just a beach destination it’s a simplistic and luxurious journey into the soul of the Maldives. Guests are invited to explore not only nature but also the island’s history, culture and heritage through unique offerings such as the Meeru Museum, which showcases island traditions and cultural artefacts.
From romantic candle-lit dinners on the beach to engaging weekly entertainment, kids’ activities, spa treatments, and thrilling water sports, Meeru curates every stay to suit a wide spectrum of guests. The island’s thoughtful layout allows both serenity-seekers and adventure-lovers to find their perfect corner of paradise.
“At Meeru, we don’t just create holidays – we create memories that guests carry for a lifetime,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives Resort Island. “Being recognised once again in the Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true honour, and a tribute to every team member who pours their heart into making Meeru a second home for so many. These awards are more than just accolades – they are a reflection of the connections we’ve built over the years, and the joy we’ve shared with guests from around the world.”
As Meeru embraces the future, sustainability remains at the core of its vision. From eco-friendly practices and marine conservation efforts to community engagement and green innovations, the resort remains committed to preserving the very environment that makes it so special.
With its blend of nature, culture, and warm-hearted hospitality, Meeru Maldives Resort Island continues to thrive as a beacon of authentic Maldivian experiences in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.
2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards: Kagi Maldives ranks in top 10% globally
Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, an exquisite destination renowned for its commitment to luxury, wellness, and authentic Maldivian hospitality, has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s ongoing dedication to providing guests with exceptional experiences and impeccable service, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after wellness and boutique retreats in the Maldives.
The 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s best hotels, recognizing those that consistently receive outstanding reviews and ratings from guests. Kagi Maldives’ inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences, particularly in the realms of personalized wellness, holistic spa treatments, and rejuvenating escapes in a pristine, tranquil environment.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, the company behind Kagi Maldives, expressed his pride in the achievement: “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams,” said Solah. “To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement. It reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays and ensure our guests’ experiences are truly one of a kind.”
Kagi Maldives has earned multiple accolades in previous years, cementing its place as a destination that continually exceeds guest expectations. This latest recognition follows the resort’s receipt of Travellers’ Choice Award Winner titles in 2023 and 2022, both for ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest feedback.
Located on a secluded, tranquil tip of North Malé Atoll, Kagi Maldives provides the perfect balance of serenity and luxury, designed for discerning travellers who seek relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellbeing. The resort’s remarkable setting is a true escape, offering guests pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery.
At the heart of Kagi Maldives is its world- class Baani Spa, offering holistic wellness journeys inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices and a focus on mind, body, and spirit rejuvenation. The resort’s wellness philosophy promotes mental clarity, physical vitality, and emotional wellbeing, with a menu of therapies and treatments that incorporate organic ingredients sourced from the island’s natural surroundings. Whether welcoming guests with a traditional Maldivian gesture or tailoring activities to their personal preferences, Kagi Maldives team is dedicated to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere for every traveller.
“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from our guests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager. “This acknowledgment is not just about the resort, but about our amazing team, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every guest leaves Kagi Maldives with memories to cherish for a lifetime.”
As Kagi Maldives continues to evolve and refine its offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide enriching experiences that promote both luxury and wellbeing. Looking forward, the resort will continue to set new benchmarks in the Maldives’ wellness tourism sector, attracting discerning travellers seeking the perfect combination of rejuvenation, adventure, and relaxation.
Past Accolades:
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2023 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for excellent guest reviews.
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2022 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for consistently receiving great user reviews.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025
Famous of its unique offerings and rich ecosystem, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has paved its position among the world’s most exceptional luxury private island by securing a coveted place in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025. This prestigious recognition, awarded to only the top one percent of hospitality providers globally, serves as testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences that blend Maldivian charm with world-class service.
The resort’s acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan continues to set the standard for comprehensive luxury in the archipelago, offering guests unlimited access to premium amenities including an extensive selection of fine spirits, and gourmet dining across seven specialty restaurants. Architectural marvels such as the iconic underwater restaurant M6m, provide breath-taking settings for memorable moments, while the resort’s spacious villas offering direct beach and lagoon access and unparalleled view of the Indian Ocean.
Culinary excellence forms the cornerstone of the OZEN LIFE MAADHOO experience, with innovative dining concepts that showcase the region’s finest ingredients. The resort’s culinary team collaborates with Michelin-starred guest chefs for exclusive events, while its hydroponic garden ensures the freshest zero-mile produce features prominently across menus. Wine enthusiasts can embark on curated tasting journeys featuring rare vintages, guided by the resort’s expert sommeliers.
Wellness takes centre stage with ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa, where traditional wellness programmes complement cutting-edge treatments in spectacular overwater pavilions with glass floor panels. The resort’s dedication to holistic wellbeing extends to bespoke fitness regimes designed by experts, ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routines amidst paradise.
This latest accolade builds upon an impressive collection of recent honours, including the 2024 World Travel Awards for Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort and Travel Time Awards for Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives and recognition by the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism has been further validated by three consecutive years of Green Globe Certification, underscoring its leadership in environmentally responsible hospitality.
What truly sets OZEN LIFE MAADHOO apart is its unique combination of exceptional offerings – from being the first underwater restaurant in the South Malé Atoll and first indoor hydroponic garden in the Maldives, to its industry-leading INDULGENCE™ Plan that encompasses premium liquor labels and 250 wine selections. The resort’s marine conservation initiatives by the resident Marine Biologists, including coral propagation programmes, demonstrate its deep connection to the local ecosystem, while its 5-star PADI dive centre offers benefitted access to the region’s most spectacular underwater wonders.
As part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury hospitality, offering discerning travellers an unforgettable blend of comprehensive indulgence, sustainable innovation, and authentic Maldivian charm. With its latest recognition placing it among the world’s absolute finest resorts, the property reaffirms its position as the premier choice for those seeking the ultimate Indian Ocean escape.
