Awards
Kudadoo Maldives crowned Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, the ultra-luxury retreat renowned for redefining indulgence and privacy, has been named Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s most esteemed travel publications.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Kudadoo’s signature “Anything, Anywhere, Anytime” concept — a philosophy that allows guests to design entirely bespoke experiences tailored to their desires.
Part of the esteemed Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) portfolio, Kudadoo combines cutting-edge architectural design, pristine natural beauty, and an unwavering guest-first approach to create stays that are both intimate and extraordinary. Guests can savour private sandbank dinners under starlit skies, bespoke underwater dining, serene sunset cruises, and curated wellness journeys, all orchestrated to perfection.
The resort’s all-inclusive model transcends conventional definitions, removing boundaries for those seeking freedom, privacy, and absolute indulgence. Every detail — from world-class gastronomy and curated excursions to on-demand personal experiences — reflects Kudadoo’s commitment to limitless luxury. Whether it is a spontaneous snorkelling trip, a private cinema night on the deck, or a cultural discovery across the atoll, every moment is crafted with precision and heartfelt care.
“This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler is a proud moment for the entire Kudadoo team,” said Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives. “Our ‘Anything, Anywhere, Anytime’ philosophy enables us to deliver a level of personalisation rarely found in the world of luxury travel. Each guest enjoys a truly unique experience, and this award is a tribute to the dedication, creativity, and passion of our team in bringing these experiences to life.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, added, “Kudadoo continues to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the Maldives. Being named the world’s best all-inclusive hotel by Condé Nast Traveler underscores not only the excellence of our service but also the success of our pioneering concept. We are immensely proud to provide experiences that guests will treasure for a lifetime.”
By earning this accolade, Kudadoo Maldives reinforces its status as a world-class resort and demonstrates how the notion of all-inclusive luxury can evolve to meet the expectations of today’s experience-driven traveller. The recognition stands as a testament to Kudadoo’s pursuit of perfection and its dedication to delivering the highest standard of personalised service in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Earlier this year, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island was also featured among Condé Nast Traveler’s “16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World” for 2025 — further cementing its reputation as one of the planet’s most exceptional and exclusive escapes.
Awards
Condé Nast Traveler honours Kuramathi Maldives among region’s best resorts
Kuramathi Maldives has been recognised among the Top 20 Indian Ocean Resorts, securing the 18th position with a score of 93.54 in the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by travellers from around the world.
Renowned as one of the Maldives’ most cherished island escapes for both couples and families, Kuramathi offers a wealth of experiences across its expansive setting. The island features a diverse collection of villas, restaurants, bars, and leisure facilities that blend luxury with natural beauty. From infinity pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to its famed mile-long sandbank, lush tropical gardens, vibrant house reef, and world-class diving, the resort provides countless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
Guests can spend their days paddleboarding across the crystal lagoon, snorkelling among marine life, or enjoying restorative treatments at the Kuramathi Spa. The resort’s accommodation options include beach villas seamlessly integrated into the landscape and over-water villas suspended above turquoise waters. For families or groups, the spacious Two Bedroom Beach Houses offer generous living spaces close to the reef or lagoon, while Bageecha Kids Club provides complimentary activities such as outdoor playgrounds, splash pads, football pitches, indoor play areas, and special excursions, including a hermit crab trail through the island’s jungle.
Kuramathi is also a destination for culinary exploration, with 12 restaurants serving an impressive range of cuisines—from continental buffets to Indian, Thai, French, barbecue, and seafood specialities. The signature restaurant, The Reef, presents freshly caught fish and premium cuts of meat, while the Laguna Bar and Champagne Loft offer panoramic sunset views paired with handcrafted cocktails. Flexible All-Inclusive packages allow guests to tailor their stay to their preferences.
Whether guests choose to unwind in the spa, explore the marine world, enjoy fine dining, or simply bask in the Maldivian sun, each stay at Kuramathi promises moments that endure long after departure.
This latest recognition from Condé Nast Traveler underscores the enduring appeal of Kuramathi Maldives—a place where guests can relax, reconnect, and rediscover the beauty of island living.
Commenting on the award, Bertrand Margerie, General Manager of Kuramathi Maldives, stated: “Kuramathi Maldives – where real nature meets true quality and genuine service. We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. This award is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create for every guest.”
The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards received over 750,000 votes. The Maldives as a destination also achieved the top position in the Top Islands: Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Africa & The Indian Ocean category, securing 92.31 per cent of the votes, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s leading island destinations.
Awards
Sun Siyam Group shines at Global Peace Hospitality Summit with multiple international awards
In a distinguished evening celebrating global unity and purpose, Sun Siyam Group and its Founder and Chairman, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, received top honours at the Global Peace Hospitality Summit & Awards 2025, held in Dubai. Organised by the Global Peace Institute (UK) in partnership with Impact Hub UAE, the summit welcomed over 200 leaders and delegates from 46 nations under the theme “Peace Through Hospitality.”
Siyam was awarded three of the night’s highest distinctions — the Golden Sail of Distinction and two Lifetime Achievement Awards for Hospitality & Service Excellence and Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation. He was the only recipient to receive all three accolades.
These awards recognised Siyam’s pioneering role in shaping the Maldives into a world-class tourism destination, as well as his longstanding contributions to national development, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. His leadership continues to exemplify how business success can align with sustainability and social progress to create lasting, positive impact.
In addition to these individual honours, Sun Siyam Group achieved six major awards across its resort portfolio, reaffirming its reputation as a leader in peace-driven hospitality and sustainable luxury.
The recognised resorts included:
- Siyam World Maldives – World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort
- Sun Siyam Pasikudah, Sri Lanka – Luxury Beachfront Retreat of the Year
- Sun Siyam Vilu Reef – Peaceful Indulgence Award
- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi – Luxury Peace Retreat
- Sun Siyam Iru Veli – Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Luxury Resort
- Sun Siyam Olhuveli – Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Lifestyle Resort
Siyam was joined at the event by his wife, Soukayna Hadfi, Vice President of Operations Abdulla Thamheed, Assistant Group General Manager and Sun Siyam Olhuveli General Manager Hassan Adil, and members of the brand’s Middle East sales and PR representation team, proudly representing Maldivian hospitality on the global stage.
The evening also witnessed the launch of the Golden Wing of Peace Movement, a new international initiative designed to unite leaders, creators, and institutions around conscious leadership and community-centred business. The gala featured two Wings of Harmony fashion showcases by Egyptian designer Nadine Ellithy, symbolising compassion, culture, and creativity as universal expressions of peace. The keynote address was delivered by General Dr Mohammed Al Shamsi, who highlighted the UAE’s growing role as a global exemplar of coexistence.
The Global Peace Institute (UK), an independent non-profit organisation promoting peace, diplomacy, and education, has previously hosted successful summits in London, Scotland, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Its Dubai edition reflected the deepening connection between hospitality and mindful leadership in a global context.
For Sun Siyam Group, the honours mark yet another milestone in a journey defined by Maldivian authenticity, mindful luxury, and purposeful hospitality — continuing a legacy of welcome, integrity, and global connection.
Awards
Sustainability meets luxury: Reethi Faru Resort crowned LUXE Global Winner 2025
Reethi Faru Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, has been recognised as a LUXE Global Winner 2025, earning the titles of Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Resort Globally. This accolade reflects the resort’s continued dedication to integrating eco-conscious practices with exceptional guest experiences.
Surrounded by the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, Reethi Faru Resort has become known for its reef conservation initiatives and its commitment to renewable energy. Each stay embodies a balance between indulgence and environmental responsibility, establishing the resort as a benchmark for sustainable luxury hospitality worldwide.
Commenting on the recognition, Tanique van Dijk, Director of Sales at LUXE Global, stated that Reethi Faru Resort stands as a shining example of how true luxury can align with environmental responsibility. She noted that the resort’s vision demonstrates how sustainability and elegance can coexist seamlessly, offering guests world-class hospitality while contributing to a more sustainable future.
