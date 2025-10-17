Kudadoo Maldives crowned Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, the ultra-luxury retreat renowned for redefining indulgence and privacy, has been named Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s most esteemed travel publications.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Kudadoo’s signature “Anything, Anywhere, Anytime” concept — a philosophy that allows guests to design entirely bespoke experiences tailored to their desires.

Part of the esteemed Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) portfolio, Kudadoo combines cutting-edge architectural design, pristine natural beauty, and an unwavering guest-first approach to create stays that are both intimate and extraordinary. Guests can savour private sandbank dinners under starlit skies, bespoke underwater dining, serene sunset cruises, and curated wellness journeys, all orchestrated to perfection.

The resort’s all-inclusive model transcends conventional definitions, removing boundaries for those seeking freedom, privacy, and absolute indulgence. Every detail — from world-class gastronomy and curated excursions to on-demand personal experiences — reflects Kudadoo’s commitment to limitless luxury. Whether it is a spontaneous snorkelling trip, a private cinema night on the deck, or a cultural discovery across the atoll, every moment is crafted with precision and heartfelt care.

“This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler is a proud moment for the entire Kudadoo team,” said Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives. “Our ‘Anything, Anywhere, Anytime’ philosophy enables us to deliver a level of personalisation rarely found in the world of luxury travel. Each guest enjoys a truly unique experience, and this award is a tribute to the dedication, creativity, and passion of our team in bringing these experiences to life.”

Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, added, “Kudadoo continues to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the Maldives. Being named the world’s best all-inclusive hotel by Condé Nast Traveler underscores not only the excellence of our service but also the success of our pioneering concept. We are immensely proud to provide experiences that guests will treasure for a lifetime.”

By earning this accolade, Kudadoo Maldives reinforces its status as a world-class resort and demonstrates how the notion of all-inclusive luxury can evolve to meet the expectations of today’s experience-driven traveller. The recognition stands as a testament to Kudadoo’s pursuit of perfection and its dedication to delivering the highest standard of personalised service in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

Earlier this year, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island was also featured among Condé Nast Traveler’s “16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World” for 2025 — further cementing its reputation as one of the planet’s most exceptional and exclusive escapes.