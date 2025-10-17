The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands announces tennis workshops with Belinda Bencic

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to host an exclusive tennis exhibition this November, featuring WTA Tour Champion Belinda Bencic. The resort will offer guests an extraordinary weekend of tennis, including exhibition play and immersive workshops under the Maldivian sky.

This unique event is designed as a celebration of sport and community, allowing guests to engage with, learn from, and connect with the tennis star. The weekend will begin with a dynamic exhibition match between Belinda Bencic and the Resort Tennis Pro, which will be followed by complimentary participation for guests.

To provide guests with hands-on experience, the resort has scheduled dedicated workshops for different age groups:

Adult Tennis Workshop: Saturday, 8 November 2025, from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM.

Children’s Tennis Workshop (under 14 years old): Sunday, 9 November 2025, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

For those seeking a more personalised session, exclusive private classes with Belinda Bencic will be available upon request.

Availability:

10 to 15 November 2025.

Pricing:

A 60-minute session costs USD 360 per guest.

A 60-minute session costs USD 390 per couple.

Guests interested in reservations or more information are encouraged to contact their Aris Meeha.