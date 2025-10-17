Action
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands announces tennis workshops with Belinda Bencic
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is set to host an exclusive tennis exhibition this November, featuring WTA Tour Champion Belinda Bencic. The resort will offer guests an extraordinary weekend of tennis, including exhibition play and immersive workshops under the Maldivian sky.
This unique event is designed as a celebration of sport and community, allowing guests to engage with, learn from, and connect with the tennis star. The weekend will begin with a dynamic exhibition match between Belinda Bencic and the Resort Tennis Pro, which will be followed by complimentary participation for guests.
To provide guests with hands-on experience, the resort has scheduled dedicated workshops for different age groups:
- Adult Tennis Workshop: Saturday, 8 November 2025, from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM.
- Children’s Tennis Workshop (under 14 years old): Sunday, 9 November 2025, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
For those seeking a more personalised session, exclusive private classes with Belinda Bencic will be available upon request.
Availability:
- 10 to 15 November 2025.
Pricing:
- A 60-minute session costs USD 360 per guest.
A 60-minute session costs USD 390 per couple.
Guests interested in reservations or more information are encouraged to contact their Aris Meeha.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO debuts Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has announced the introduction of its newest villa category, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, offering guests a playful yet luxurious twist to their Maldivian getaway. Designed for travellers seeking both relaxation and excitement, the new villa combines captivating ocean views with dynamic features for an unforgettable island experience.
Located at the edge of the island, the Wind Villa enjoys a prime sunrise position and includes a spacious bedroom with high ceilings, an elegant outdoor lounge, and direct access to the lagoon’s clear waters. The addition of a private Jacuzzi and waterslide adds an element of adventure and intimacy, ideal for couples or small families in search of both tranquillity and fun.
Guests can unwind on the sun-drenched deck, enjoy a soothing soak under the Maldivian skies, or take a refreshing slide into the turquoise lagoon, surrounded by the serene beauty of Maadhoo’s shimmering waters.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, commented: “Imagining the children’s faces when they see for the first time the striking blue lagoon off the terrace and the bonus of sliding directly into the warm, calm waters below is a joy in itself. What’s even more delightful is the thought of adults embracing the same experience – sliding by day, then later cuddling beneath the starlit Maldivian sky in a hot Jacuzzi, bubbles all around – including in their flute glass! We are thrilled to introduce the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide, a fresh take on luxury that fuses private leisure with a sense of adventure. This new category reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences for families and couples seeking a vibrant or romantic island retreat.”
The launch of the Wind Villa coincides with the upcoming holiday season and follows recent enhancements across the resort, including new pool additions to the Earth Villas. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to evolve its offerings to elevate the guest experience.
With its contemporary design, luxurious comforts, and imaginative features, the Wind Villa with Jacuzzi & Slide offers a refreshing balance of indulgence and exhilaration—an experience that perfectly captures the resort’s philosophy of joyful island living.
Stay More & Pay Less with 20% savings when booking directly. These one-of-a-kind exclusive rates ensure a perfectly tailored Maldivian escape. Discover more at theozencollection.com.
From first visit to thousand dives: Love story anchored at Bandos Maldives
Bandos Maldives recently marked a significant milestone with two of its most loyal guests, Kate and Andy, who have shared a long-standing connection with the island.
Andy achieved an impressive feat by completing his 900th dive, all undertaken with Dive Bandos. His wife, Kate, surpassed this accomplishment by reaching her 1000th dive, with over 900 of those dives also completed alongside the Bandos team.
The Dive Bandos team joined the couple in celebrating this memorable occasion, recognising not only their dedication to diving but also the enduring bond they have formed with the resort over the years.
Kate and Andy’s relationship with Bandos extends far beyond statistics. Having first visited the island in 2006, they have returned every year since, making Bandos an integral part of their lives. In 2014, the couple even chose to exchange their wedding vows underwater at the resort — a unique moment that forever linked their love story with Bandos.
“Celebrating guests like Kate and Andy reminds us of what Bandos truly represents,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
For Bandos Maldives, moments such as these exemplify why guests continue to choose the island for both adventure and a sense of belonging. With stories like Kate and Andy’s, Bandos stands not merely as a dive destination, but as a home — both beneath and above the waves.
Dive into inspiration: Alessia Zecchini at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Sun Diving will host a special ocean experience with world champion freediver Alessia Zecchini on 13 October 2025. The event is scheduled to take place at Sunrise Beach, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, offering guests the opportunity to meet the athlete widely recognised as ‘The Deepest Woman in the World.’
Born in Rome in 1992, Zecchini began freediving at the age of 13 and went on to set multiple world and European records. She was the first woman to reach a depth of 100 metres in free immersion and has since achieved 123 metres in constant weight with monofin. Her career has been celebrated internationally, including in the film Vertical Breath and the Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath. She continues to advance the sport while promoting awareness of ocean conservation.
The event at Olhuveli will feature an informative talk where Zecchini will reflect on her freediving journey, achievements, and the importance of protecting the marine environment. Guests will also have the chance to take part in a Q&A session with her and the Sun Diving team. In addition, Sun Diving will organise an interactive beach activity where participants can try scuba and snorkel gear in shallow waters under the guidance of instructors. Guests will also be able to capture photographs, collect autographs, and learn more about diving at the dedicated booth, which will highlight special offers from Sun Diving.
“Welcoming Alessia Zecchini is an honour for us and an inspiration for our guests,” said Ahmed Nihaan, Dive Centre Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “Her achievements beneath the waves embody both human potential and the importance of protecting our oceans.”
Sun Diving, the official diving division of Sun Siyam Group, provides SSI-certified courses, snorkelling, freediving, and specialty programmes across its Maldives properties. As a subsidiary, it enhances guest experiences with curated dive packages, illustrated dive maps, lifeguard training, and eco-focused initiatives, positioning Sun Siyam as a leader in sustainable marine-based activities.
