Golden encounter: Atmosphere Kanifushi and Bottega unite Maldivian soul with Italian craftsmanship
Atmosphere Kanifushi is set to host a golden fusion of Maldivian spirit and Italian craftsmanship from 4 to 6 December, as Atmosphere Core presents a three-day celebration in collaboration with Bottega SpA, one of Italy’s most renowned lifestyle wineries.
Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, remarked, “The Maldives is an iconic destination, a paradise for leisure and diving. We are proud to showcase our selected wines at Atmosphere Kanifushi, in an expression of refined hospitality that blends seamlessly with the Italian lifestyle. I am certain that this three-day experience, dedicated to Prosecco, will beautifully unite the Bottega philosophy with the island’s soul.”
The celebration begins at Just Veg, the Maldives’ first vegetarian restaurant, where acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino will curate exclusive lunch and dinner menus paired with signature Bottega vintages. On the second day, the festivities move to Pier Six, featuring elegant seafood pairings, followed by an evening of golden cocktails, sizzling teppanyaki, and Venetian carnival-inspired delights, set against panoramic lagoon views.
The event culminates in the Bottega Gala Gold Dinner on the beach, where all in-house guests will be invited to raise golden flutes of GOLD Prosecco DOC under the starlit sky. The evening will unfold to the sounds of live bands and DJ performances, with the ocean’s rhythm creating the perfect atmosphere for a night of elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments. Every element—from the cuisine and wine to the music and cinematic storytelling—will harmoniously come together to craft a truly immersive experience.
Bottega’s Head Sommelier, Elena Schipani, will personally host the pairings, guiding guests through the stories and characteristics of each vintage. All events will be complimentary under the Kanifushi Plan™, subject to pre-booking and availability. “Atmosphere Kanifushi has long been celebrated for its culinary creativity and heartfelt service,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage. “This Golden Wine Encounter embodies our commitment to experiences that combine artistry with authenticity. The team has poured its heart into creating this first-of-its-kind celebration, a true reflection of our Joy of Giving philosophy.”
This golden celebration also symbolises Atmosphere Core’s growing relationship with Italy. In 2026, the group will debut its first European property, BORGO MONCHIERO Heritage by Atmosphere, in Piedmont—a region known for its rolling vineyards and exceptional gastronomy. The collaboration with Bottega SpA, alongside culinary artistry from Chef Fabrizio Marino, offers a glimpse into this exciting journey, uniting Maldivian warmth with Italian elegance.
A fourth-generation family estate, Bottega SpA epitomises quality, authenticity, and timeless design—values shared by Atmosphere Core. Together, they invite guests to a radiant celebration where fine wine meets the joy of island living.
Sirru Fen Fushi launches global mixology series ‘Behind the Bar’
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, celebrated for its wild luxury and immersive reconnection experiences, has announced the latest chapter in its Sirru Icon Series: Behind the Bar. Taking place from 18 to 19 November 2025, this global mixology showcase will bring together some of the world’s most acclaimed bartenders for a celebration of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship in the world of cocktails.
Following the success of Pilates Escape, The Michelin Series, and Golden Week with Opium Bar Bangkok, this new experience invites guests to indulge in liquid artistry as internationally renowned mixologists transform the resort’s signature bar venues into stages of creativity, culture, and taste. The event will feature a curated cocktail selection inspired by Sirru Fen Fushi’s lagoon and coral ecosystem, accompanied by live music, inventive culinary pairings, and the island’s dynamic social ambience.
Building on the debut of Opium Bar Bangkok, Behind the Bar will welcome a distinguished lineup of mixology legends from Asia’s 50 Best Bars, including Colin Chia from Nutmeg & Clove in Singapore, Hidetsugu Ueno from Bar High Five in Tokyo, and Nick Wu from Bar Mood in Taipei. Each brings a unique approach to storytelling and sensory experience, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to savour world-class cocktails within an intimate Maldivian setting.
True to the resort’s ethos of purposeful living, the Behind the Bar series emphasises mindful indulgence and cultural exchange. Visiting mixologists will collaborate with Sirru Fen Fushi’s culinary and beverage team, integrating local herbs, lagoon botanicals, and sustainable methods to create drinks that embody the concept of wild luxury with conscience.
“Behind the Bar isn’t just about cocktails; it’s about connection, culture, and creativity. Every experience we create at Sirru Fen Fushi has a purpose—it’s our way of bringing people together through stories and craftsmanship,” said Gerhard Stutz, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi.
Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart bring artistic alchemy to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.
The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.
An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.
Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.
On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.
On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.
On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.
EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”
Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer
In October, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING — two of the Maldives’ foremost luxury destinations — hosted Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer for an exclusive series of wine experiences.
The events, held on 1 October at JOALI Maldives and on 3 October at JOALI BEING, offered guests a rare insight into the heritage and craftsmanship of one of the world’s most esteemed winemaking houses.
The evenings were led by Jean François Ott, General Manager of Domaines Ott and fourth-generation custodian of the family estate. Under his guidance, guests embarked on a curated journey through fine rosés and champagnes, uncovering the artistry, legacy, and innovation that define Domaines Ott’s distinguished wines.
Established nearly 130 years ago, Domaines Ott has become a benchmark of Provençal winemaking, producing exceptional rosés, whites, and reds from the Côtes de Provence and Bandol appellations. Guided by a philosophy rooted in respect for terroir and family heritage, the house continues to set the standard for wines of depth and character.
Today, Domaines Ott’s vineyards are certified organic, though the estate’s sustainable ethos long predates formal certification. The artisanal viticultural approach initiated by founder Marcel Ott has endured across four generations, safeguarding the land and inspiring the creation of wines that reflect authenticity, vitality, and timeless quality.
At the helm of Domaines Ott, Jean François Ott has upheld a delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, the estate has achieved global recognition, including the title of European Winery of the Year 2022 by Wine Enthusiast. His philosophy evokes a deep connection to time and place: “Provence is a land of contrasts that offers itself to those who know how to listen and wait. Everything here invites us to reap the benefits of time — the ultimate luxury.”
The collaboration between JOALI and Domaines Ott reflected their shared values of artistry, sustainability, and transformative experience.
At JOALI Maldives, guests were treated to a four-course set menu paired with a curated selection of fine wines, blending gastronomy, design, and culture in an evening that embodied refined island luxury. At JOALI BEING, the celebration aligned with the resort’s philosophy of Well-Living, highlighting organic wines in harmony with nature and sustainability.
Guests savoured rare vintages alongside a five-course dining experience, with each glass revealing a story of heritage and innovation. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, the evenings offered a journey of discovery — where the art of winemaking met the spirit of island living.
