Golden encounter: Atmosphere Kanifushi and Bottega unite Maldivian soul with Italian craftsmanship

Atmosphere Kanifushi is set to host a golden fusion of Maldivian spirit and Italian craftsmanship from 4 to 6 December, as Atmosphere Core presents a three-day celebration in collaboration with Bottega SpA, one of Italy’s most renowned lifestyle wineries.

Sandro Bottega, President and CEO of Bottega SpA, remarked, “The Maldives is an iconic destination, a paradise for leisure and diving. We are proud to showcase our selected wines at Atmosphere Kanifushi, in an expression of refined hospitality that blends seamlessly with the Italian lifestyle. I am certain that this three-day experience, dedicated to Prosecco, will beautifully unite the Bottega philosophy with the island’s soul.”

The celebration begins at Just Veg, the Maldives’ first vegetarian restaurant, where acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino will curate exclusive lunch and dinner menus paired with signature Bottega vintages. On the second day, the festivities move to Pier Six, featuring elegant seafood pairings, followed by an evening of golden cocktails, sizzling teppanyaki, and Venetian carnival-inspired delights, set against panoramic lagoon views.

The event culminates in the Bottega Gala Gold Dinner on the beach, where all in-house guests will be invited to raise golden flutes of GOLD Prosecco DOC under the starlit sky. The evening will unfold to the sounds of live bands and DJ performances, with the ocean’s rhythm creating the perfect atmosphere for a night of elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments. Every element—from the cuisine and wine to the music and cinematic storytelling—will harmoniously come together to craft a truly immersive experience.

Bottega’s Head Sommelier, Elena Schipani, will personally host the pairings, guiding guests through the stories and characteristics of each vintage. All events will be complimentary under the Kanifushi Plan™, subject to pre-booking and availability. “Atmosphere Kanifushi has long been celebrated for its culinary creativity and heartfelt service,” said Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage. “This Golden Wine Encounter embodies our commitment to experiences that combine artistry with authenticity. The team has poured its heart into creating this first-of-its-kind celebration, a true reflection of our Joy of Giving philosophy.”

This golden celebration also symbolises Atmosphere Core’s growing relationship with Italy. In 2026, the group will debut its first European property, BORGO MONCHIERO Heritage by Atmosphere, in Piedmont—a region known for its rolling vineyards and exceptional gastronomy. The collaboration with Bottega SpA, alongside culinary artistry from Chef Fabrizio Marino, offers a glimpse into this exciting journey, uniting Maldivian warmth with Italian elegance.

A fourth-generation family estate, Bottega SpA epitomises quality, authenticity, and timeless design—values shared by Atmosphere Core. Together, they invite guests to a radiant celebration where fine wine meets the joy of island living.