Carolyn Martin brings Creation Estate wines to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is set to host an exclusive winemaker’s dinner on 12 November 2025 at its beachfront restaurant, The Asian Kitchen. The evening will feature special guest and vineyard co-owner Carolyn Martin, who will present a curated selection of vintages from Creation Estate, one of South Africa’s most recognised wineries, located in the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge.

Guests will be served a four-course menu, with each dish paired with a premium Creation wine to showcase the estate’s elegance and terroir-driven character.

Founded by Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin, Creation has gained international recognition for its innovative approach, commitment to environmental stewardship and its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Since its beginnings in 2002, when virus-free vines were first planted, the estate has gone on to be named among the Top Ten of the World’s Best Vineyards and Number One in Africa, reflecting a philosophy rooted in respect for nature, craftsmanship and ongoing innovation.

Situated against the backdrop of the Babylonstoren Mountain and influenced by cooling ocean breezes from the nearby Atlantic, Creation benefits from ancient soils, diverse flora, favourable temperatures and carefully managed vines, resulting in expressive wines with purity, balance and finesse.

“When you are harvesting quality fruit, guide it gently through the winemaking process so as to preserve the sense of place,” said Creation Cellarmaster, Jean-Claude Martin.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ Director of Culinary, Restaurants & Bars, Chef Eddie Ng, has created a refined menu to complement the wines. Guests will begin with a choice of Crispy Oysters paired with Creation Rosé 2024 or Shrimp Ceviche paired with Creation Sauvignon Blanc 2023. The soup course features a Vietnamese favourite, Rolled Salmon with Dill in Clear Soup with pineapple and tomato, served with Creation Viognier 2024.

For the main course, diners may select Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings paired with Creation Chardonnay 2023 or Slow-braised Beef Short Rib paired with Creation Pinot Noir 2023. The dinner concludes with a Chocolate Marquise with Cherry Compote and Hazelnut Praline, matched with Creation Syrah Grenache 2022.

The event is open exclusively to in-house guests of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and is priced at US$119 per person. Guests on all-inclusive packages or dinner-inclusive meal plans at The Asian Kitchen are eligible for a special discounted rate of US$69++ per person. The resort currently has availability on 12 November, with a range of villa options on offer for those wishing to attend this guest-only occasion.