Carolyn Martin brings Creation Estate wines to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is set to host an exclusive winemaker’s dinner on 12 November 2025 at its beachfront restaurant, The Asian Kitchen. The evening will feature special guest and vineyard co-owner Carolyn Martin, who will present a curated selection of vintages from Creation Estate, one of South Africa’s most recognised wineries, located in the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge.
Guests will be served a four-course menu, with each dish paired with a premium Creation wine to showcase the estate’s elegance and terroir-driven character.
Founded by Jean-Claude and Carolyn Martin, Creation has gained international recognition for its innovative approach, commitment to environmental stewardship and its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Since its beginnings in 2002, when virus-free vines were first planted, the estate has gone on to be named among the Top Ten of the World’s Best Vineyards and Number One in Africa, reflecting a philosophy rooted in respect for nature, craftsmanship and ongoing innovation.
Situated against the backdrop of the Babylonstoren Mountain and influenced by cooling ocean breezes from the nearby Atlantic, Creation benefits from ancient soils, diverse flora, favourable temperatures and carefully managed vines, resulting in expressive wines with purity, balance and finesse.
“When you are harvesting quality fruit, guide it gently through the winemaking process so as to preserve the sense of place,” said Creation Cellarmaster, Jean-Claude Martin.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ Director of Culinary, Restaurants & Bars, Chef Eddie Ng, has created a refined menu to complement the wines. Guests will begin with a choice of Crispy Oysters paired with Creation Rosé 2024 or Shrimp Ceviche paired with Creation Sauvignon Blanc 2023. The soup course features a Vietnamese favourite, Rolled Salmon with Dill in Clear Soup with pineapple and tomato, served with Creation Viognier 2024.
For the main course, diners may select Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings paired with Creation Chardonnay 2023 or Slow-braised Beef Short Rib paired with Creation Pinot Noir 2023. The dinner concludes with a Chocolate Marquise with Cherry Compote and Hazelnut Praline, matched with Creation Syrah Grenache 2022.
The event is open exclusively to in-house guests of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and is priced at US$119 per person. Guests on all-inclusive packages or dinner-inclusive meal plans at The Asian Kitchen are eligible for a special discounted rate of US$69++ per person. The resort currently has availability on 12 November, with a range of villa options on offer for those wishing to attend this guest-only occasion.
Every Wednesday evening, Canareef Resort Maldives comes alive with its “Sunset Cocktails” experience – a relaxed blend of refreshment, music and ocean views that invites all guests to savour the island’s golden hour.
Guests are welcomed to an elegant beachfront setting where the sky meets the sea in a vivid display of colour. Complimentary cocktails and snacks are served, thoughtfully prepared to delight the senses and complement the tranquil surroundings. Whether unwinding after a day of activities or simply enjoying the island ambience, the atmosphere is one of easy conversation and shared enjoyment.
Adding to the charm of the evening, the event features the vibrant energy of a live DJ set or live music, providing a soundtrack that moves from mellow tunes to upbeat rhythms as night falls. Open to all in-house guests, “Sunset Cocktails” is designed as a social gathering where guests can meet, connect and create memorable moments together.
As with all tropical occasions, the event is subject to weather conditions, making each edition a unique experience. On clear evenings, “Sunset Cocktails” often becomes a highlight of the week, inviting guests to raise a glass and toast to island life by the sea.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites guests to sip, savour and celebrate the island’s signature sunset – the perfect midweek pause against the backdrop of Addu Atoll’s serene horizon.
SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with Creation Wines, led by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, founders of the South African winery. The event will take place at Lazuli Beach Club on 5 November 2025, from 18:30 to 22:00, with a beachfront setting designed for an evening of fine wine, culinary craft and storytelling.
Guests will be served a five-course menu, each course created by the SO/ Maldives culinary team to complement selected vintages from Creation. From the first pour to the final course, the pairings highlight a shared commitment between SO/ Maldives and Creation Wines to creativity, authenticity and the art of living well.
Guided by Carolyn and Glenn Martin, the evening will explore the relationship between food and wine, with insights into their winemaking approach, the vineyard, and their journey from South Africa’s Hemel-en-Aarde Valley to the Maldives.
Creation Wines combines an ancient landscape with a modern estate driven by innovation. Its team draws on the Hemel-en-Aarde terroir to produce wines that aim to be vibrant and expressive, with each bottle telling a story of balance and harmony.
At SO/ Maldives, contemporary design and artistic sensibility provide the backdrop for imaginative experiences. The Creation Wine Dinner reflects this approach, bringing together gastronomy, style and narrative in a single event.
“This dinner is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and connection,” said Nyoman Suandari, Director of Culinary at SO/ Maldives. “Each pairing is designed not only to delight the palate but also to evoke emotion—to capture the essence of both land and sea, and of the artistry that unites us.”
The luxury Maldivian retreat OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been recognised among the world’s finest dining destinations at the prestigious World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2025. The private island resort received dual honours at London’s legendary Savoy Hotel, winning both the ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List in Asia’ award and the coveted ‘Jury Award’ for its outstanding wine programme.
The World of Fine Wine, a prestigious British publication, website, and app for a global audience of wine enthusiasts, hosts the World’s Best Wine Lists Award. An independent panel of judges consider entries based on criteria like breadth, depth, balance, and originality across 21 categories to celebrate the finest wine lists globally, with winners being recognised by region.
This remarkable achievement places the Maldivian sanctuary alongside the most celebrated restaurants and hotels worldwide, confirming its status as a true destination for wine lovers. The awards come from one of the most respected judging panels in the wine world, featuring Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and other leading experts who assessed wine lists from across the globe.
“To be honoured with this global recognition for a second consecutive year is both thrilling and deeply humbling,” shares Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines for Atmosphere Core.
“We believe that a perfect holiday should be paired with a perfect glass of wine; it must not feel like an extra, but a natural part of the journey and always available to guests throughout the entire resort. Seeing our team’s dedication, from curating over 100 labels to integrating them seamlessly into the RESERVE™ Plan, celebrated like this is incredibly rewarding. It confirms a simple truth: that world-class wines belong in every instant of a guest’s stay, from their very first toast to their last sunset sip.”
At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the art of wine is woven into the very fabric of your stay. The journey begins from the time you settle into your villa, where your personal maxi bar with daily refill offers a curated introduction to the resort’s acclaimed collection. This is the essence of the RESERVE™ Plan, a seamless tapestry of over 100 premium wines, champagnes, and spirits that flows effortlessly from the very moment you reach our shores, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.
For those with a passion for discovery, the dedicated CUVEÉ wine library serves as the heart of wine-focused offerings. Here, the expert sommeliers become storytellers, hosting intimate tasting dinners where every exquisite wine is thoughtfully paired with gourmet cuisine, creating memorable chapters in your holiday narrative.
This passion for viniculture extends across THE OZEN COLLECTION. Both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO bring the vines to the tropics through exclusive events, welcoming renowned vintners like Champagne Guy Charbaut from France and Bodegas Viñátigo from Spain’s Canary Islands for masterclasses and conversations that bring the world’s great wine regions to our shores.
Ultimately, this international recognition affirms something guests have long known, that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers more than stunning vistas and luxurious accommodations. It provides a complete sensory experience where every glass poured reflects the same dedication to excellence that defines this Maldivian paradise – proving that true luxury lies in these perfectly curated moments.
