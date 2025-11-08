SAii Lagoon Maldives brings Retro Tropicana vibes to festive season

This festive season, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, welcomes guests to a nostalgic island escape with “Retro Tropicana” — a celebration of timeless style, sun-soaked moments, and heartfelt connection. From December 20, 2025, to January 9, 2026, the resort transforms into a nostalgic tropical retreat, where every moment captures the beauty of connection and the warmth of the season.

The festivities begin with the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony, an enchanting evening that marks the official start of the season. Guests gather on the beach as the first lights illuminate the resort, casting a warm, golden glow across the sand and reflecting in the gentle waves, setting a serene and celebratory tone for the weeks ahead.

Throughout the season, guests can indulge in themed dinners that celebrate global and local flavours, from Mediterranean-inspired evenings to authentic Maldivian feasts under the stars. Families will find a sense of play woven into each day, with creative activities, poolside fun, and a special visit from Santa for the little ones. Young guests can join the Treasure Quest and Masquerade, take part in the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition, and make new holiday memories filled with laughter and imagination.

As Christmas approaches, the island takes on a glow of its own. Guests are invited to gather for a Retro Eve: A Tropicana Christmas and enjoy a vibrant evening of festive flavours, tropical ambience, and live music under the stars. The celebrations continue on Christmas Day with a lavish Christmas Dinner Buffet, featuring an array of seasonal favourites and island-inspired delights in a relaxed beachfront setting.

Together, these moments capture the true essence of a Tropical Christmas, joyful, effortless, and warmly shared.

As the year draws to a close, the Retro Tropicana New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown invites guests to welcome 2026 in true SAii style, surrounded by ocean breeze, glowing lanterns, and beautifully curated cuisine. It is a celebration that blends understated elegance with the relaxed rhythm of island life.

The season continues with experiences that celebrate renewal, connection, and the joy of being outdoors. Guests can join Roots of Hope, a meaningful tree-planting initiative that honours nature and community, or take part in the island’s spirited Padel Tennis Tournament, where friendly competition meets the carefree rhythm of the tropics.

As the festive season unfolds, SAii Lagoon Maldives invites guests to celebrate the season with warmth, laughter, and a sense of effortless joy. From sparkling evenings by the ocean to shared meals and lively gatherings, the festivities capture the spirit of the island — bright, welcoming, and full of memorable moments for every guest.

To learn more about SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and book your next mindful escape, visit saiihotels.com/lagoon-maldives.