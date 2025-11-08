News
SAii Lagoon Maldives brings Retro Tropicana vibes to festive season
This festive season, SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, welcomes guests to a nostalgic island escape with “Retro Tropicana” — a celebration of timeless style, sun-soaked moments, and heartfelt connection. From December 20, 2025, to January 9, 2026, the resort transforms into a nostalgic tropical retreat, where every moment captures the beauty of connection and the warmth of the season.
The festivities begin with the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony, an enchanting evening that marks the official start of the season. Guests gather on the beach as the first lights illuminate the resort, casting a warm, golden glow across the sand and reflecting in the gentle waves, setting a serene and celebratory tone for the weeks ahead.
Throughout the season, guests can indulge in themed dinners that celebrate global and local flavours, from Mediterranean-inspired evenings to authentic Maldivian feasts under the stars. Families will find a sense of play woven into each day, with creative activities, poolside fun, and a special visit from Santa for the little ones. Young guests can join the Treasure Quest and Masquerade, take part in the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition, and make new holiday memories filled with laughter and imagination.
As Christmas approaches, the island takes on a glow of its own. Guests are invited to gather for a Retro Eve: A Tropicana Christmas and enjoy a vibrant evening of festive flavours, tropical ambience, and live music under the stars. The celebrations continue on Christmas Day with a lavish Christmas Dinner Buffet, featuring an array of seasonal favourites and island-inspired delights in a relaxed beachfront setting.
Together, these moments capture the true essence of a Tropical Christmas, joyful, effortless, and warmly shared.
As the year draws to a close, the Retro Tropicana New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Countdown invites guests to welcome 2026 in true SAii style, surrounded by ocean breeze, glowing lanterns, and beautifully curated cuisine. It is a celebration that blends understated elegance with the relaxed rhythm of island life.
The season continues with experiences that celebrate renewal, connection, and the joy of being outdoors. Guests can join Roots of Hope, a meaningful tree-planting initiative that honours nature and community, or take part in the island’s spirited Padel Tennis Tournament, where friendly competition meets the carefree rhythm of the tropics.
As the festive season unfolds, SAii Lagoon Maldives invites guests to celebrate the season with warmth, laughter, and a sense of effortless joy. From sparkling evenings by the ocean to shared meals and lively gatherings, the festivities capture the spirit of the island — bright, welcoming, and full of memorable moments for every guest.
To learn more about SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and book your next mindful escape, visit saiihotels.com/lagoon-maldives.
News
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives strikes right chord this festive season with ‘Beach, Baubles & Beats’
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is all set to celebrate the festive season in style with “Beach, Baubles & Beats”, a vibrant holiday experience running from 21st December 2025 to 10th January 2026. Nestled on the pristine shores of the Maldives, the resort will transform into a musical playground where sun, sand, flavors, and festive cheer come together in perfect harmony.
Guests can expect a symphony of experiences, from lively live band performances and soulful acoustic sets to high-energy DJ sessions under the stars. Every moment is designed to keep the rhythm alive, whether it’s an afternoon jam by the pool, a sunset beach party, or an electrifying New Year’s Eve countdown. Culinary delights set the stage with a range of themed feasts, from zesty Tostilocos and margaritas to indulgent seafood and lobster nights, turning every meal into a celebration of taste and creativity.
The little rockstars are not left out, with Roxity Kids Club offering festive crafts, cookie decorating, talent shows, scavenger hunts, and hands-on activities designed to spark imagination and holiday joy. From playful beach games to interactive performances, families can enjoy shared experiences that create lasting memories.
Signature events will light up the season, including magical tree lightings, Christmas Eve gala dinners, Santa’s grand arrival, and New Year’s Eve parties that combine mesmerizing performances, fire shows, and beachside beats. Each day and night blends music, movement, and festive spirit, creating a seamless celebration from dawn to dusk.
Whether guests are swaying to acoustic melodies, dancing poolside to DJ beats, or savoring a decadent festive feast, “Beach, Baubles & Beats” at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises a holiday season filled with rhythm, joy, and unforgettable moments.
For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils its Festive Season programming with “Golden Nights, Timeless Lights,” a celebratory series inspired by the glamour and spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Running from December 22, 2025, through January 6, 2026, the calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with wellness-forward experiences that capture the magic of the season in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Festivities begin on December 22 with a tree-lighting ceremony that sets the tone for a fortnight of golden evenings and joyful gatherings. On December 24, a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party invites guests to dress to dazzle while sipping signature concoctions crafted by the resort’s mixologists. Christmas Day brings a special appearance from Santa Claus and a warm meet-and-greet for families, complemented by a full program at the Westin Family Kids Club, including gingerbread house decorating, Christmas bingo, and more.
The season crescendos on December 31 with The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, a barefoot beach celebration where vintage elegance meets island flair. Guests can expect an exquisite international buffet, a live swing band, a mesmerizing fire dance performance, and a dazzling fireworks finale to welcome 2026 in an unforgettable way.
Throughout the holidays, the resort’s Move Well and Play Well ethos takes center stage. Sunrise yoga, energizing beach workouts, the scenic runWestin program, and various complimentary recharging activities offer restorative balance to evenings of celebration. Guests can also venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks. For rejuvenation, guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing treatment at Heavenly Spa by Westin™, an overwater sanctuary with a glass floor and sweeping ocean views.
The resort’s five distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed dinners, each showcasing fresh flavors and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathered for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or a family meal under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.
To secure your year-end getaway and for more information, visit westin-maldives.com. Click here to see the full festive calendar at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates trio of honours at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury destinations.
The resort was named Best Luxury Boutique Resort in the Indian Ocean, while its signature Firedoor Fine Dining Restaurant received the award for Best Luxury Boutique Resort Restaurant in the Indian Ocean. In addition, The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives was honoured as the Best Luxury Boutique Spa in the Indian Ocean, celebrating its personalised approach to wellness and relaxation.
The World Luxury Awards, established to acknowledge excellence in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, recognise outstanding achievements across hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants worldwide. Each year, winners are selected through public voting, reflecting the voice and appreciation of guests from across the globe.
In a statement marking the occasion, the resort expressed gratitude to its guests and team members: “We are honoured to be recognised with three prestigious recognitions in the 2025 World Luxury Awards. As we celebrate this achievement, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our cherished guests for choosing us as your sanctuary in the Maldives, and to our dedicated team for their unwavering passion and commitment to creating moments of joy, care, and connection.”
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with Maldivian charm, offering an island escape defined by luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality.
