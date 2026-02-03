Featured
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
At CROSSROADS Maldives, Valentine’s Day is designed as a full-day celebration that extends beyond a single romantic dinner, unfolding instead as a journey of connection, creativity and shared discovery. Set across two interconnected islands linked by a tranquil lagoon, the destination invites couples to shape their own rhythm of romance, moving fluidly between moments of energy, playfulness and quiet reflection.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a multi-island Valentine’s escape that combines barefoot island living with a contemporary sense of togetherness. From sunrise through to starlight, couples are encouraged to explore experiences that engage both body and mind.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the day begins with a sunrise couple’s fitness run along the shoreline, followed by guided snorkelling experiences and pool-based wellness sessions. As the pace builds, playful activities take centre stage, including aqua zumba, beach and pool volleyball, water polo and a light-hearted couple’s “Amazing Race” around the island.
Creative expression forms an integral part of the programme, with hands-on workshops such as coconut painting, tie-dye art, cocktail and mocktail masterclasses, and relaxed karaoke sessions at the swim-up bar. For couples seeking slower, more intimate moments, SAii Spa offers extended Valentine’s journeys for two, featuring shared rituals, massages, facials and private bathing ceremonies, concluding with champagne and chocolate indulgences.
One of the most personal experiences takes place at the clay studio at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, where couples spend time shaping a single ceramic piece together. The finished item is kiln-fired and, if guests depart before completion, shipped to their home as a lasting keepsake of their time together.
Across the lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a contrasting atmosphere with its Love Loud, Live Proud Valentine’s programme. Dance-led fitness sessions, couple-focused pool games and sunset partner yoga transition into beachfront dining, live music and Latin-inspired performances beneath the night sky.
As part of the celebrations, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced the LOVE ROCKS Valentine’s offer, providing couples with the opportunity to extend their stay beyond the day itself. The offer includes savings of up to 35 per cent, with bookings available from 12 January to 10 February 2026 for stays between 10 February and 31 March 2026.
As evening falls, Valentine’s dining experiences unfold across the destination’s beach and open-air venues, ranging from intimate multi-course dinners and relaxed barbecues to DJ-led beach parties at Hard Rock Cafe. Rather than centring on a single moment, Valentine’s Day at CROSSROADS Maldives is defined by a series of experiences chosen by each couple, allowing the celebration to feel personal, flexible and unhurried.
Featured
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme
This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to celebrate love through a series of intimate and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, set against the natural beauty of the Original Maldives, where romance, inner renewal and mindful presence unfold with ease.
From 10 to 14 February 2026, the resort presents a refined Valentine’s programme designed for couples seeking meaningful connection and timeless romance. Central to the celebration is destination dining on a private sandbank, where an exclusive Valentine’s dinner is served on a secluded stretch of white sand, surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Beneath the stars and by candlelight, couples are invited to savour a carefully curated menu in an atmosphere of quiet intimacy.
Romance is further elevated at Madi Hiyaa, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, with a specially crafted four-course Valentine’s menu. The experience begins with a rose-inspired sparkling welcome cocktail, setting an elegant tone for the evening. At Naiboli Bar, candlelit tables, subtle Valentine’s touches and live music create an unhurried evening by the sea, allowing guests to linger and connect.
On 14 February, couples may deepen their celebration at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa through the Romantic Spa Retreat, a 120-minute experience designed for reconnection. Guests may choose between Sunrise Nourished or Sunset Relief, each combining a signature body healer, a full-body massage and a mini facial, complemented by light refreshments enjoyed in the privacy of the spa pavilion.
Throughout February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers the “From Stress to Stillness” wellbeing journey, inviting guests to restore balance through a personalised consultation and a thoughtfully curated programme that includes Auricular Therapy, Counter Tech Move rituals and Yogic Sleep (Yoga Nidra). Rooted in understated elegance and a holistic philosophy of wellbeing, the month becomes an invitation to celebrate love while fostering calm, reflection and mindful presence.
Valentine’s celebrations extend to Dhawa Ihuru, where couples are invited to mark the occasion through relaxed moments by the sea. On 14 February 2026, guests are welcomed at Velavani Bar with a rose sparkling Valentine’s drink before continuing the evening at Riveli Restaurant, where a special Valentine’s sweet corner adds a romantic highlight to the dining experience. Throughout the month, guests may also unwind at 8lements Spa, where soothing treatments encourage relaxation, balance and quiet renewal, complementing the spirit of the season.
Excursions
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.
The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.
Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.
The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.
In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.
The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.
Featured
Ten years of turtle conservation: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Olive Ridley Project milestone
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, part of the boutique island resort collective Coco Collection, is marking ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), celebrating a decade-long commitment to marine conservation in the Maldives.
The partnership reached a significant milestone in 2017 with the opening of the Maldives’ first veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, pioneering specialised sea turtle care in the country. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, achieving a rehabilitation success rate of nearly 60 per cent. The facility plays a critical role in caring for turtles impacted by human activities, including entanglement in marine debris and ghost nets.
Beyond rescue and rehabilitation, the Olive Ridley Project leads long-term sea turtle research across the Maldives, collecting data on nesting activity, population trends and threats to marine life. This work contributed to the country’s first National Red List Assessment of Threatened Species, published in 2022. Supported by a network of citizen scientists, ORP’s Maldives research team has documented more than 45,000 sea turtle encounters nationwide. Over the past decade, Coco Collection has been a major contributor to this effort, recording nearly 3,500 encounters and reinforcing its position as one of ORP’s most significant research partners.
Guests at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are invited to engage directly with these conservation initiatives through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Educator, and opportunities to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.
Commenting on the milestone, Siraj Waseem, General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, said that celebrating ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project was a source of pride for Coco Collection. He noted that what began as a shared commitment to protecting marine life has evolved into a long-term collaboration rooted in education, conservation and meaningful guest engagement, adding that the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre continues to grow in strength with ORP’s support.
Dr Martin Stelfox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Olive Ridley Project, said the decade-long partnership reflects a pioneering collaboration and significant progress in sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. He highlighted advances in conservation medicine and research achieved together, as well as the impact of inspiring guests and Maldivian interns to care for and protect the country’s marine environment.
Over the past ten years, the ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has hosted ten veterinary surgeons, each contributing to the development of sea turtle conservation medicine in the Maldives. Through the Sea Turtle Veterinary Trainee Programme, the resort and ORP have trained 29 veterinary professionals from 12 countries, helping to strengthen a global network of sea turtle clinical care across the Indian Ocean and beyond.
Alongside its conservation work, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to offer a wide range of experiences for guests, from water sports such as water skiing, surfing and parasailing to sailing, paddle-boarding and kayaking in the surrounding lagoon. Visitors can also explore Maldivian culture through curated Coco Experiences that highlight local island life and heritage. As the resort marks ten years of collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to demonstrate how meaningful conservation efforts can coexist with memorable guest experiences.
Trending
-
Food5 days ago
Michelin-starred Italian chef Maurizio Bufi brings Lake Garda flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
-
Featured1 week ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
-
Drink1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme
-
Action5 days ago
Ataraxis Grand & Spa hosts integrated work-and-dive corporate retreat in Fuvahmulah
-
Love1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu curates new ‘Romance in Paradise’ experience for couples
-
News1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives unveils festive programme for Chinese New Year 2026
-
Cooking1 week ago
JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency