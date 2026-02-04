The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to mark International Women’s Day with ‘Give to Gain’ programme

At CROSSROADS Maldives, Valentine’s Day is designed as a full-day celebration that extends beyond a single romantic dinner, unfolding instead as a journey of connection, creativity and shared discovery. Set across two interconnected islands linked by a tranquil lagoon, the destination invites couples to shape their own rhythm of romance, moving fluidly between moments of energy, playfulness and quiet reflection.

Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a multi-island Valentine’s escape that combines barefoot island living with a contemporary sense of togetherness. From sunrise through to starlight, couples are encouraged to explore experiences that engage both body and mind.

At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the day begins with a sunrise couple’s fitness run along the shoreline, followed by guided snorkelling experiences and pool-based wellness sessions. As the pace builds, playful activities take centre stage, including aqua zumba, beach and pool volleyball, water polo and a light-hearted couple’s “Amazing Race” around the island.

Creative expression forms an integral part of the programme, with hands-on workshops such as coconut painting, tie-dye art, cocktail and mocktail masterclasses, and relaxed karaoke sessions at the swim-up bar. For couples seeking slower, more intimate moments, SAii Spa offers extended Valentine’s journeys for two, featuring shared rituals, massages, facials and private bathing ceremonies, concluding with champagne and chocolate indulgences.

One of the most personal experiences takes place at the clay studio at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, where couples spend time shaping a single ceramic piece together. The finished item is kiln-fired and, if guests depart before completion, shipped to their home as a lasting keepsake of their time together.

Across the lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a contrasting atmosphere with its Love Loud, Live Proud Valentine’s programme. Dance-led fitness sessions, couple-focused pool games and sunset partner yoga transition into beachfront dining, live music and Latin-inspired performances beneath the night sky.

As part of the celebrations, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced the LOVE ROCKS Valentine’s offer, providing couples with the opportunity to extend their stay beyond the day itself. The offer includes savings of up to 35 per cent, with bookings available from 12 January to 10 February 2026 for stays between 10 February and 31 March 2026.

As evening falls, Valentine’s dining experiences unfold across the destination’s beach and open-air venues, ranging from intimate multi-course dinners and relaxed barbecues to DJ-led beach parties at Hard Rock Cafe. Rather than centring on a single moment, Valentine’s Day at CROSSROADS Maldives is defined by a series of experiences chosen by each couple, allowing the celebration to feel personal, flexible and unhurried.