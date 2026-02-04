News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to mark International Women’s Day with ‘Give to Gain’ programme
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will mark International Women’s Day 2026 with a three-day programme titled Give to Gain, celebrating generosity, shared growth and the collective strength of women through curated experiences from 7 to 9 March.
Anchored in the belief that when women thrive, communities flourish, the programme brings together the resort’s Ladies alongside women artists, practitioners and creatives from the local Maldivian community. Through a series of collaborative experiences spanning wellness, culinary arts, sustainability, creativity and culture, Give to Gain aims to create meaningful spaces for dialogue, learning and connection.
The celebrations begin on Saturday, 7 March, with wellness and sustainability-led activities, including a morning yoga session, a cooking class led by the resort’s pastry team, an eco-friendly candle-making workshop for young participants, and a coral restoration experience guided by the resort’s naturalists. These sessions reflect the programme’s emphasis on knowledge sharing and environmental stewardship.
International Women’s Day on Sunday, 8 March, will feature a diverse line-up of experiences ranging from marine encounters and sound healing to creative workshops and cultural gatherings. Highlights include a ladies’ dive, a watercolour artistic tea hosted by local Maldivian artist Shimha Shakeeb, and an evening Maldivian Night Dinner accompanied by live music, underscoring the programme’s focus on celebrating local talent and cultural expression.
The programme concludes on Monday, 9 March, with activities centred on nature, wellbeing and craftsmanship. Guests can take part in coral nursery snorkelling, botanical beauty rituals, floral design workshops and a themed afternoon tea prepared by the resort’s pastry chefs, offering a reflective close to the three-day celebration.
A central theme throughout Give to Gain is the empowerment and visibility of local women. By creating platforms for collaboration between the resort team and Maldivian creatives, the initiative highlights cultural pride while embracing contemporary expression. The programme reinforces the idea that generosity is not a loss, but a meaningful exchange that strengthens individuals, communities and the wider hospitality ecosystem.
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
In a destination often defined by excess, Milaidhoo Maldives offers a different summer narrative: one of restraint, rhythm and rare stillness. Introducing Simply Summer, a seasonal escape that celebrates the art of slowing down within the UNESCO-protected waters of the Baa Atoll.
An intimate island sanctuary, Milaidhoo is designed for travellers who value time as the ultimate luxury. Days unfold unhurriedly, beginning with relaxed oceanfront breakfasts and shaped entirely by choice, from sunrise yoga and snorkelling in pristine coral gardens to long, private hours spent within the calm of one’s villa. Evenings are defined by elegant à la carte dining, inspired by seasonal flavours and served with effortless grace.
The Simply Summer offer enhances this experience with considered privileges rather than excess. Guests are invited to explore the Maldives’ natural wonders through manta ray encounters in the legendary Hanifaru Bay, indulge in restorative rituals at the overwater Serenity Spa, or discover the atoll through curated island adventures, all with exclusive seasonal savings.
A chilled bottle of Ruinart Champagne awaiting guests in their villa sets the tone on arrival, while flexible early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) ensures that time is never hurried. Dining remains a central pleasure, with daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at Ocean Restaurant, complemented by generous dining credits across the island’s culinary venues.
Available for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights, Simply Summer is an understated invitation to experience the Maldives at its most refined, quietly luxurious, deeply personal and guided by the gentle pace of island life.
Simply Summer – Key Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- USD 65 per person, per night dining credit (food-only) at other restaurants
- 30% savings on manta ray snorkelling in Hanifaru Bay (group excursion)
- 30% savings on selected treatments at Serenity Spa
- 30% savings on curated group excursions and island experiences
- Exclusive benefits when booking direct
Begin your Simply Summer at Milaidhoo.
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
At CROSSROADS Maldives, Valentine’s Day is designed as a full-day celebration that extends beyond a single romantic dinner, unfolding instead as a journey of connection, creativity and shared discovery. Set across two interconnected islands linked by a tranquil lagoon, the destination invites couples to shape their own rhythm of romance, moving fluidly between moments of energy, playfulness and quiet reflection.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a multi-island Valentine’s escape that combines barefoot island living with a contemporary sense of togetherness. From sunrise through to starlight, couples are encouraged to explore experiences that engage both body and mind.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the day begins with a sunrise couple’s fitness run along the shoreline, followed by guided snorkelling experiences and pool-based wellness sessions. As the pace builds, playful activities take centre stage, including aqua zumba, beach and pool volleyball, water polo and a light-hearted couple’s “Amazing Race” around the island.
Creative expression forms an integral part of the programme, with hands-on workshops such as coconut painting, tie-dye art, cocktail and mocktail masterclasses, and relaxed karaoke sessions at the swim-up bar. For couples seeking slower, more intimate moments, SAii Spa offers extended Valentine’s journeys for two, featuring shared rituals, massages, facials and private bathing ceremonies, concluding with champagne and chocolate indulgences.
One of the most personal experiences takes place at the clay studio at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, where couples spend time shaping a single ceramic piece together. The finished item is kiln-fired and, if guests depart before completion, shipped to their home as a lasting keepsake of their time together.
Across the lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a contrasting atmosphere with its Love Loud, Live Proud Valentine’s programme. Dance-led fitness sessions, couple-focused pool games and sunset partner yoga transition into beachfront dining, live music and Latin-inspired performances beneath the night sky.
As part of the celebrations, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced the LOVE ROCKS Valentine’s offer, providing couples with the opportunity to extend their stay beyond the day itself. The offer includes savings of up to 35 per cent, with bookings available from 12 January to 10 February 2026 for stays between 10 February and 31 March 2026.
As evening falls, Valentine’s dining experiences unfold across the destination’s beach and open-air venues, ranging from intimate multi-course dinners and relaxed barbecues to DJ-led beach parties at Hard Rock Cafe. Rather than centring on a single moment, Valentine’s Day at CROSSROADS Maldives is defined by a series of experiences chosen by each couple, allowing the celebration to feel personal, flexible and unhurried.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme
This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to celebrate love through a series of intimate and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, set against the natural beauty of the Original Maldives, where romance, inner renewal and mindful presence unfold with ease.
From 10 to 14 February 2026, the resort presents a refined Valentine’s programme designed for couples seeking meaningful connection and timeless romance. Central to the celebration is destination dining on a private sandbank, where an exclusive Valentine’s dinner is served on a secluded stretch of white sand, surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Beneath the stars and by candlelight, couples are invited to savour a carefully curated menu in an atmosphere of quiet intimacy.
Romance is further elevated at Madi Hiyaa, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, with a specially crafted four-course Valentine’s menu. The experience begins with a rose-inspired sparkling welcome cocktail, setting an elegant tone for the evening. At Naiboli Bar, candlelit tables, subtle Valentine’s touches and live music create an unhurried evening by the sea, allowing guests to linger and connect.
On 14 February, couples may deepen their celebration at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa through the Romantic Spa Retreat, a 120-minute experience designed for reconnection. Guests may choose between Sunrise Nourished or Sunset Relief, each combining a signature body healer, a full-body massage and a mini facial, complemented by light refreshments enjoyed in the privacy of the spa pavilion.
Throughout February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers the “From Stress to Stillness” wellbeing journey, inviting guests to restore balance through a personalised consultation and a thoughtfully curated programme that includes Auricular Therapy, Counter Tech Move rituals and Yogic Sleep (Yoga Nidra). Rooted in understated elegance and a holistic philosophy of wellbeing, the month becomes an invitation to celebrate love while fostering calm, reflection and mindful presence.
Valentine’s celebrations extend to Dhawa Ihuru, where couples are invited to mark the occasion through relaxed moments by the sea. On 14 February 2026, guests are welcomed at Velavani Bar with a rose sparkling Valentine’s drink before continuing the evening at Riveli Restaurant, where a special Valentine’s sweet corner adds a romantic highlight to the dining experience. Throughout the month, guests may also unwind at 8lements Spa, where soothing treatments encourage relaxation, balance and quiet renewal, complementing the spirit of the season.
