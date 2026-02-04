Action
Simply summer at Milaidhoo: Invitation to slow living in the Baa Atoll
In a destination often defined by excess, Milaidhoo Maldives offers a different summer narrative: one of restraint, rhythm and rare stillness. Introducing Simply Summer, a seasonal escape that celebrates the art of slowing down within the UNESCO-protected waters of the Baa Atoll.
An intimate island sanctuary, Milaidhoo is designed for travellers who value time as the ultimate luxury. Days unfold unhurriedly, beginning with relaxed oceanfront breakfasts and shaped entirely by choice, from sunrise yoga and snorkelling in pristine coral gardens to long, private hours spent within the calm of one’s villa. Evenings are defined by elegant à la carte dining, inspired by seasonal flavours and served with effortless grace.
The Simply Summer offer enhances this experience with considered privileges rather than excess. Guests are invited to explore the Maldives’ natural wonders through manta ray encounters in the legendary Hanifaru Bay, indulge in restorative rituals at the overwater Serenity Spa, or discover the atoll through curated island adventures, all with exclusive seasonal savings.
A chilled bottle of Ruinart Champagne awaiting guests in their villa sets the tone on arrival, while flexible early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) ensures that time is never hurried. Dining remains a central pleasure, with daily breakfast and à la carte dinners at Ocean Restaurant, complemented by generous dining credits across the island’s culinary venues.
Available for stays from 1st May to 31st October 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights, Simply Summer is an understated invitation to experience the Maldives at its most refined, quietly luxurious, deeply personal and guided by the gentle pace of island life.
Simply Summer – Key Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast at Ocean Restaurant
- Daily à la carte dinner at Ocean Restaurant
- USD 65 per person, per night dining credit (food-only) at other restaurants
- 30% savings on manta ray snorkelling in Hanifaru Bay (group excursion)
- 30% savings on selected treatments at Serenity Spa
- 30% savings on curated group excursions and island experiences
- Exclusive benefits when booking direct
Begin your Simply Summer at Milaidhoo.
Excursions
Manta season experience returns as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau announces 2026 retreat
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the dates for its 2026 Manta Retreat, following the programme’s strong reception in recent years. The retreat will take place from 24 to 27 March 2026, coinciding with the Maamunagau manta season, when juvenile manta rays are commonly sighted in the resort’s lagoon just offshore.
The resort will once again partner with The Manta Trust, one of the world’s leading manta ray research organisations, to co-host the retreat and offer guests an immersive, educational experience centred on marine conservation. The programme is designed for travellers seeking purpose-led experiences and a deeper understanding of manta rays within their natural environment.
Located on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and adjacent to a known juvenile manta ray aggregation site, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau provides direct access to key research and observation areas. During the retreat, guests will be able to participate in guided reef snorkelling, manta excursions led by The Manta Trust, coral restoration and planting workshops, and a series of educational sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to adopt and name a manta ray as part of the conservation initiative.
The partnership between InterContinental Maldives and The Manta Trust has been in place since 2019. The retreat will be led by The Manta Trust’s base leader, Meral Hafeez, who will guide guests through manta ray encounters while sharing insight into the organisation’s ongoing research and conservation efforts in the surrounding waters. The programme offers participants a behind-the-scenes look at the daily work of the research team, including observing and recording manta ray behaviour.
In 2023, Maamunagau Lagoon was recognised as an Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA), identifying it as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority conservation site. The lagoon continues to serve as a key research area for The Manta Trust, allowing guests to observe manta rays in their natural environment within close proximity to the resort. Certified divers are also catered for, with access to dedicated dive sites where manta ray cleaning stations can be observed, highlighting the complex marine ecosystems of the Maldives.
Beyond the retreat activities, guests can enjoy the resort’s overwater villas, unwind at AVI Spa, or explore its range of dining experiences.
The participation fee for the Manta Retreat is USD 1,550++ per night, per room, based on double occupancy, with a minimum stay of four nights. The package includes one manta ray research trip, guided house reef snorkelling, manta ray adoption, educational workshops, and accommodation in a luxury villa or residence on a half-board basis.
Featured
Ten years of turtle conservation: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Olive Ridley Project milestone
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, part of the boutique island resort collective Coco Collection, is marking ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), celebrating a decade-long commitment to marine conservation in the Maldives.
The partnership reached a significant milestone in 2017 with the opening of the Maldives’ first veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, pioneering specialised sea turtle care in the country. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, achieving a rehabilitation success rate of nearly 60 per cent. The facility plays a critical role in caring for turtles impacted by human activities, including entanglement in marine debris and ghost nets.
Beyond rescue and rehabilitation, the Olive Ridley Project leads long-term sea turtle research across the Maldives, collecting data on nesting activity, population trends and threats to marine life. This work contributed to the country’s first National Red List Assessment of Threatened Species, published in 2022. Supported by a network of citizen scientists, ORP’s Maldives research team has documented more than 45,000 sea turtle encounters nationwide. Over the past decade, Coco Collection has been a major contributor to this effort, recording nearly 3,500 encounters and reinforcing its position as one of ORP’s most significant research partners.
Guests at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are invited to engage directly with these conservation initiatives through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the resort’s resident Marine Educator, and opportunities to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.
Commenting on the milestone, Siraj Waseem, General Manager of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, said that celebrating ten years of partnership with the Olive Ridley Project was a source of pride for Coco Collection. He noted that what began as a shared commitment to protecting marine life has evolved into a long-term collaboration rooted in education, conservation and meaningful guest engagement, adding that the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre continues to grow in strength with ORP’s support.
Dr Martin Stelfox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Olive Ridley Project, said the decade-long partnership reflects a pioneering collaboration and significant progress in sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. He highlighted advances in conservation medicine and research achieved together, as well as the impact of inspiring guests and Maldivian interns to care for and protect the country’s marine environment.
Over the past ten years, the ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu has hosted ten veterinary surgeons, each contributing to the development of sea turtle conservation medicine in the Maldives. Through the Sea Turtle Veterinary Trainee Programme, the resort and ORP have trained 29 veterinary professionals from 12 countries, helping to strengthen a global network of sea turtle clinical care across the Indian Ocean and beyond.
Alongside its conservation work, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to offer a wide range of experiences for guests, from water sports such as water skiing, surfing and parasailing to sailing, paddle-boarding and kayaking in the surrounding lagoon. Visitors can also explore Maldivian culture through curated Coco Experiences that highlight local island life and heritage. As the resort marks ten years of collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu continues to demonstrate how meaningful conservation efforts can coexist with memorable guest experiences.
Action
Dusit Thani Maldives adds padel and upgrades sports facilities
Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll has introduced padel at the resort, marking the arrival of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports as part of a broader refresh designed to enhance active, experience-led island stays.
The new padel court sits alongside the luxury resort’s tennis facilities and has been designed for players of all levels, from first-time guests curious to try the sport to experienced enthusiasts. Bookable via the resort app or with the support of the recreation team and personal butlers, the court is supported by on-island equipment rental, as well as chargeable coaching and introductory sessions for guests wishing to develop their skills.
Complementing the introduction of padel, Dusit Thani Maldives has also refreshed its two tennis courts, installing new synthetic turf playing surfaces and enhancing the surrounding areas with improved seating and shaded spaces for greater comfort in the island climate. Fully floodlit, the courts allow guests to play into the evening.
Beyond its active leisure facilities, the resort has also recently completed a comprehensive refresh of its Overwater Pool Villas, Overwater Pavilions, and Residences, with a phased upgrade of all Beach Villas currently underway and scheduled for completion across 2026 and 2027. Enhancements include updated furniture, refreshed bathrooms, and reimagined outdoor deck spaces. The design evolution draws on contemporary island design, subtle Thai influences, and sustainability principles to create a relaxed yet refined atmosphere across accommodation categories.
These updates form part of a wider approach to guest experience at Dusit Thani Maldives, which also includes an upgraded games room with billiards and table tennis; a wide range of water sports; snorkelling on the island’s vibrant house reef; and holistic wellness programmes at Devarana Wellness.
Commenting on the developments, Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, said, “From introducing padel and refreshing our tennis facilities to upgrading our villas, each enhancement has been carefully considered to support more active stays while maintaining comfort, design quality, and a strong connection to the island environment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience these updates during their stay.”
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
-
Food6 days ago
Michelin-starred Italian chef Maurizio Bufi brings Lake Garda flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Featured1 week ago
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
-
Action6 days ago
Ataraxis Grand & Spa hosts integrated work-and-dive corporate retreat in Fuvahmulah
-
Drink1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme
-
Love1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu curates new ‘Romance in Paradise’ experience for couples
-
Cooking1 week ago
JOALI BEING partners with Chef Kelvin Cheung for Lunar New Year residency
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi