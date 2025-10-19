Atmosphere Kanifushi concludes Just Veg Festival with media showcase, culinary celebrations

Atmosphere Kanifushi recently wrapped up the fifth edition of its much-anticipated Just Veg Festival, a bold celebration of plant-based gastronomy led by acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino. Held from 3rd to 9th October, the week-long festival attracted international media from Spain, India, the GCC, and Italy, who experienced the resort’s unique blend of culinary creativity, wellness, and adventure.

“Plant-based cuisine is not just a trend. It’s a way to create vibrant, memorable experiences that nourish both body and soul. At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we have the perfect canvas to innovate and inspire guests with bold flavours and thoughtful dishes,” said Chef Fabrizio Marino.

The visiting journalists enjoyed a curated experience featuring a plant-based cooking session with Chef Fabrizio, specialty dinners, rejuvenating treatments at ESSENS Wellness and Spa, and exciting island activities, all culminating in a gala dinner at the ‘JUST VEG’ restaurant, the first vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives hosted by Chef Fabrizio. The festival also introduced new plant-based dishes to the menu, which were met with enthusiasm and are poised to become guest favourites.

“At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we believe that true hospitality goes beyond beautiful surroundings. It’s about creating moments of genuine warmth and connection. Events like the Just Veg Festival allow us to showcase not just our culinary creativity, but the heartfelt service that defines every guest experience. Our dedicated team takes pride in delivering world-class hospitality with care and authenticity, ensuring each guest feels truly at home. It’s this spirit that continues to set us apart and keeps our guests returning year after year,” said Sanjay Rajiv, Resort Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.

Celebrating its fifth year, the Just Veg Festival has become a standout event on the global culinary calendar, reinforcing Atmosphere Kanifushi’s position as a pioneer of experiential luxury and sustainable dining in the Maldives.