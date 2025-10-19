Cooking
Atmosphere Kanifushi concludes Just Veg Festival with media showcase, culinary celebrations
Atmosphere Kanifushi recently wrapped up the fifth edition of its much-anticipated Just Veg Festival, a bold celebration of plant-based gastronomy led by acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino. Held from 3rd to 9th October, the week-long festival attracted international media from Spain, India, the GCC, and Italy, who experienced the resort’s unique blend of culinary creativity, wellness, and adventure.
“Plant-based cuisine is not just a trend. It’s a way to create vibrant, memorable experiences that nourish both body and soul. At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we have the perfect canvas to innovate and inspire guests with bold flavours and thoughtful dishes,” said Chef Fabrizio Marino.
The visiting journalists enjoyed a curated experience featuring a plant-based cooking session with Chef Fabrizio, specialty dinners, rejuvenating treatments at ESSENS Wellness and Spa, and exciting island activities, all culminating in a gala dinner at the ‘JUST VEG’ restaurant, the first vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives hosted by Chef Fabrizio. The festival also introduced new plant-based dishes to the menu, which were met with enthusiasm and are poised to become guest favourites.
“At Atmosphere Kanifushi, we believe that true hospitality goes beyond beautiful surroundings. It’s about creating moments of genuine warmth and connection. Events like the Just Veg Festival allow us to showcase not just our culinary creativity, but the heartfelt service that defines every guest experience. Our dedicated team takes pride in delivering world-class hospitality with care and authenticity, ensuring each guest feels truly at home. It’s this spirit that continues to set us apart and keeps our guests returning year after year,” said Sanjay Rajiv, Resort Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
Celebrating its fifth year, the Just Veg Festival has become a standout event on the global culinary calendar, reinforcing Atmosphere Kanifushi’s position as a pioneer of experiential luxury and sustainable dining in the Maldives.
Flavours of Japan light up Maldives: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s International Chefs Day experience
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will mark International Chefs Day with a week-long celebration of Japanese artistry and flavour from 20th to 25th October 2025. The resort will host acclaimed Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka, owner of Binchō Tanaka, and Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki “Sakeyasu” Suzuki for an exclusive series of culinary experiences.
Originating from Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Binchō Tanaka reflects the quiet philosophy of Sumibi Kappo—a charcoal-inspired cuisine that embodies harmony with nature. At Iru Fushi, Chef JT and Sommelier Sakeyasu will present an immersive omakase experience where Japanese sake and tea converge with fire and fermentation beneath the Maldivian sky.
Chef JT, whose career spans Japan, Jamaica, New York, and Australia, is recognised for his soulful omakase creations that blend tradition, wellness, and artistry. Joining him, Sommelier Sakeyasu—America’s first certified sake sommelier and a prominent figure in New York’s dining scene—will curate refined pairings showcasing precision, balance, and craftsmanship.
Guests will enjoy two signature events: an Artisanal Sake and Craft Brew Tea Pairing Dinner at Islander’s Grill, and an intimate beachside dinner under the stars. Each will celebrate the essence of Japanese culinary mastery in a Maldivian island setting.
The collaboration will feature Binchō Tanaka’s refined dishes paired with the renowned sake of Tanaka Shuzo—who recently revived the traditional kimoto fermentation method after 67 years—and the innovative craft brew teas of Marushichi Seicha. Together, they will capture the spirit of Izu in the Maldives through a fusion of fire, fermentation, and leaf.
To commemorate International Chefs Day, Chef JT will also conduct an exclusive workshop for Iru Fushi’s culinary team, offering hands-on training and sharing his culinary philosophy to inspire creativity and elevate the resort’s gastronomic craft.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we are proud to celebrate International Chefs Day not only by delighting our guests but also by investing in the growth and creativity of our culinary team,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Welcoming Chef JT and Yasuyuki Suzuki to share their expertise is a true honour. Their passion for Japanese gastronomy perfectly complements our vision of delivering experiences that are authentic, inspiring, and crafted with heart.”
Part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi stands as the only resort within The Luxury Collection—a portfolio inspired by the elements and dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Kai, blending Teppanyaki tradition with island spirit
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of Kai, a new addition to its culinary offering, introducing guests to an authentic Japanese teppanyaki dining experience infused with a Maldivian touch.
At Kai, guests gather around the communal teppan table to enjoy an evening of flavour, flair, and connection. Skilled chefs prepare the freshest seafood, meats, and vegetables with precision and artistry, transforming each meal into a captivating performance of slicing, flipping, and grilling before the guests’ eyes.
Derived from the Japanese words TEPPAN (鉄板), meaning “iron plate,” and YAKI (焼き), meaning “grilled” or “pan-fried,” teppanyaki is a celebrated culinary art that combines food and theatre. Kai brings this timeless tradition to life in an elegant, interactive setting where diners can complement their meal with sake, handcrafted cocktails, or fine wines.
Offering a Japanese-inspired tasting menu that balances tradition, creativity, and contemporary flavours, Kai invites guests on a refined gastronomic journey that celebrates connection and craftsmanship.
“Kai is all about shared moments and sensory delight,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s a lively, interactive experience that perfectly complements our island’s spirit of joy and togetherness.”
Available as part of the resort’s Premium All-Inclusive offering with a supplement of USD 35++ per person, Kai promises an unforgettable dining experience set against the tranquil beauty of Ifuru Island.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s dual celebration of Diwali and culinary artistry
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to host two joyous celebrations on 20 October 2025, honouring both the Festival of Lights, Diwali, and International Chefs Day. The occasion will feature India’s renowned Chef Meghna alongside performances by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild, Sri Lanka’s premier dance ensemble. Together, they will merge tradition and innovation, celebrating culinary artistry while showcasing the vibrant colours, flavours, and rhythms of South Asia in an unforgettable experience.
At the heart of the celebration is Chef Meghna, the acclaimed creator of Meghna’s Food Magic and one of India’s most beloved culinary personalities. With a following exceeding three million, she is celebrated for making everyday cooking engaging, healthy, and full of heart—from oil-free samosas to sugar-free cakes. For this special occasion, she will present a Diwali-inspired menu highlighting plant-based cuisine and sustainable food choices. During the day, Chef Meghna will also conduct an interactive cooking session, giving guests the opportunity to experience her creative approach and signature techniques first-hand.
As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a captivating performance by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild. This acclaimed ensemble of 40 artists is known for fusing centuries-old Kandyan and folk traditions with contemporary choreography, creating performances that bridge cultures and tell powerful stories. Having enchanted audiences in more than 70 countries, the troupe will bring their artistry to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transforming the stage into a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and soul.
Beyond the performances, the event embodies the spirit of connection—sharing moments, discovering flavours, and celebrating cultural harmony. Throughout the resort, guests can participate in rangoli art sessions, beachside games, and hands-on cooking activities designed for all ages, creating a festive atmosphere for families and friends alike. Meanwhile, the resort’s culinary team will engage in friendly competitions and team-building challenges that reflect their passion, creativity, and unity.
“As we celebrate Diwali and International Chefs Day, we’re celebrating more than food and art—we’re celebrating connection,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This event is about coming together, exploring traditions, and creating memories that last.”
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with creativity, taste, and tradition, and an evening alive with rhythm and culture—an experience where the magic of celebration and culinary excellence come together at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
