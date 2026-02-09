Art, wine and storytelling take centre stage at Milaidhoo Maldives

Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a four-day creative residency this March that brings together art, wine and storytelling in a series of intimate island experiences guided by internationally recognised curator Vera Alkhova.

From 25 to 28 March 2026, the resort will present the Art Spirit Residency, welcoming Alkhova, founder of Art Spirit, to its private island setting in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The residency is designed as a relaxed exploration of creativity, taste and inspiration, set against Milaidhoo’s natural surroundings.

An art consultant, curator and educator, Alkhova is known for making contemporary art accessible through storytelling rather than theory. Through Art Spirit, she curates immersive experiences that encourage dialogue and personal interpretation, including her established programme How to Read Contemporary Art. Her residency at Milaidhoo is structured around conversation-led sessions rather than formal lectures, with the aim of sharing art in an engaging and approachable way.

Taking place during the same month as International Women’s Day, the residency also reflects on the creative contributions of women. This theme is most clearly expressed in the opening experience, Women in Art, which highlights female voices and influence within contemporary artistic expression.

The programme also aligns with Milaidhoo’s focus on gastronomy and fine wine. Each experience is paired with carefully selected wines and hosted within the resort’s restaurants, where the evening themes are reflected in ingredient-led menus. The format is intentionally informal, in keeping with the atmosphere of the boutique island resort.

Programme highlights include:

Wednesday, 25 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Women in Art

Friday, 27 March – An Artist’s Table | Wine and Art Dinner | Love of the Painter and His Muses

Saturday, 28 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Marine Life

With Alkhova’s curated insights and Milaidhoo’s considered hospitality, the Art Spirit Residency brings together art, wine and shared conversation in a setting designed to encourage reflection and connection.

Milaidhoo Maldives is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, or by a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport in Baa Atoll followed by a 15-minute speedboat journey to the island.