Art, wine and storytelling take centre stage at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is hosting a four-day creative residency this March that brings together art, wine and storytelling in a series of intimate island experiences guided by internationally recognised curator Vera Alkhova.
From 25 to 28 March 2026, the resort will present the Art Spirit Residency, welcoming Alkhova, founder of Art Spirit, to its private island setting in the heart of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The residency is designed as a relaxed exploration of creativity, taste and inspiration, set against Milaidhoo’s natural surroundings.
An art consultant, curator and educator, Alkhova is known for making contemporary art accessible through storytelling rather than theory. Through Art Spirit, she curates immersive experiences that encourage dialogue and personal interpretation, including her established programme How to Read Contemporary Art. Her residency at Milaidhoo is structured around conversation-led sessions rather than formal lectures, with the aim of sharing art in an engaging and approachable way.
Taking place during the same month as International Women’s Day, the residency also reflects on the creative contributions of women. This theme is most clearly expressed in the opening experience, Women in Art, which highlights female voices and influence within contemporary artistic expression.
The programme also aligns with Milaidhoo’s focus on gastronomy and fine wine. Each experience is paired with carefully selected wines and hosted within the resort’s restaurants, where the evening themes are reflected in ingredient-led menus. The format is intentionally informal, in keeping with the atmosphere of the boutique island resort.
Programme highlights include:
- Wednesday, 25 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Women in Art
- Friday, 27 March – An Artist’s Table | Wine and Art Dinner | Love of the Painter and His Muses
- Saturday, 28 March – Art Stories & Wine Tasting | Marine Life
With Alkhova’s curated insights and Milaidhoo’s considered hospitality, the Art Spirit Residency brings together art, wine and shared conversation in a setting designed to encourage reflection and connection.
Milaidhoo Maldives is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, or by a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport in Baa Atoll followed by a 15-minute speedboat journey to the island.
Centara Hotels & Resorts marks Valentine’s Day with island-wide celebrations in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking Valentine’s Day across its four Maldivian resorts with a collection of curated experiences designed to reflect different expressions of romance, from wellness and gastronomy to shared adventure and quiet celebration. Set within the Maldives’ natural environment of open horizons, white-sand beaches and private island settings, each property presents a tailored programme for couples seeking time together in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will mark Valentine’s Day on 14 February with a programme of romance-themed experiences set within its island surroundings at The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts. The day is designed around shared activities and curated moments intended to encourage connection and creativity.
Evening celebrations begin at Coco Drift with the Salaan Galaan Valentine’s Soirée, followed by a four-course beachfront dinner accompanied by selected beverages, personalised cocktails, live entertainment and musical serenades. The celebrations conclude with an intimate sip-and-paint session under the night sky.
Couples may also unwind with the Grand Valentine’s Ritual at Spa Cenvaree, a 105-minute treatment comprising a massage and body wrap designed for shared relaxation. Guests can further personalise the occasion by arranging fresh floral bouquets through the front office.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Valentine’s Day is presented through a full-day programme of shared experiences set in North Malé Atoll. Activities include sunrise yoga, a tree-planting ceremony and henna art, offering couples a blend of relaxation and meaningful engagement.
The evening programme centres on a mixology masterclass, followed by a candlelit dinner at Sailhouse Beach featuring seafood, Asian-inspired dishes, desserts and free-flowing beverages. The night concludes with an outdoor movie screening beneath the stars.
Spa Cenvaree complements the celebrations with a Valentine’s Indulgence ritual, a 120-minute couples’ treatment that includes a body scrub, massage and bath ritual paired with sparkling beverages. Floral arrangements may also be arranged through the front office.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
From 10 to 14 February, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives will host a series of Valentine’s experiences designed to reflect personal moments and shared celebration. Highlights include vow renewal ceremonies at Reef Beach and private canapé and champagne experiences at Aqua Bar.
On Valentine’s Day, couples may begin with a floating breakfast served in-villa, followed by a choice of dining experiences ranging from international buffet dining to a four-course gourmet dinner at the Love Hut, complete with sparkling beverages and floral arrangements. Additional options include a three-course beachfront dinner at Reef Beach, a relaxed BBQ and movie night at North Beach, and an evening DJ programme at Coral Lounge.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only resort in North Malé Atoll, will host a refined Valentine’s celebration on the evening of 14 February. The highlight is a seven-course beachfront dinner at Waves Beach, paired with sparkling beverages and accompanied by live music.
The evening continues with an after-dinner beach gathering, extending the celebrations in a relaxed setting. Guests may also opt for a package that includes an in-villa breakfast with sparkling beverages the following morning.
Across its Maldivian portfolio, Centara Hotels & Resorts presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to celebrate through shared experiences, thoughtful dining and time spent together in distinctive island settings.
Drink
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes Glynn Purnell for Tastemaker Series
Glynn Purnell, the Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and television personality known as “The Yummy Brummie”, will bring his modern British cooking to the Indian Ocean this April as part of the Tastemaker Series at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
With a career spanning more than 35 years, two Michelin-starred restaurants and a long-standing presence on British television, Purnell’s residency will take place from 3 to 6 April. His ingredient-led approach will be presented through a curated programme that includes a signature tasting dinner, an intimate cooking class and a closing experience hosted at The Whale Bar, offering guests the opportunity to engage with his cuisine in an informal setting.
Purnell began his culinary career at the age of 14 through a hotel kitchen work placement before refining his skills at the Metropole Hotel and at Simpson’s Restaurant, where he contributed to the restaurant’s first Michelin star. His professional training also includes working alongside chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, as well as experience in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe. Purnell later made history by earning Birmingham’s first Michelin star for Jessica’s in 2005, followed by a Michelin star for Purnell’s, which the restaurant has retained since 2009.
In addition to his restaurant work, Purnell is a well-known figure on British television. He has won Great British Menu twice and has returned to the programme as a mentor. His television appearances also include Saturday Kitchen, and he co-presented My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4.
Recognised for combining technical precision with an approachable style, Purnell’s residency forms part of the St. Regis Maldives’ 2026 Tastemaker Series, a programme designed to showcase international culinary talent through immersive guest experiences. His emphasis on seasonal, responsibly sourced ingredients and sustainable practices aligns with the resort’s broader commitment to considered luxury and culinary quality.
Set on Vommuli Island, the residency offers guests the opportunity to experience contemporary British gastronomy in a distinctive island setting, with rare access to one of the UK’s most influential chefs.
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu curate distinct Valentine’s escapes
Coco Collection is inviting couples to mark Valentine’s Day through two distinct expressions of romance at its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. While each resort presents its own interpretation of love, both are united by a shared focus on authenticity, refined design and intuitive service, offering couples experiences centred on meaningful connection.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, contemporary design is paired with experiences created to encourage closeness and shared moments. Recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year, the resort frames each stay around personalised encounters and signature touches designed to feel considered and sincere. These experiences are intended to allow couples to reconnect in an environment that feels relaxed and attentive.
For guests seeking a higher level of privacy, Coco Residence offers a secluded retreat defined by spacious villas, private pools above the lagoon, dedicated butler service and bespoke dining experiences tailored to individual preferences. The enclave is designed to place privacy and personalisation at the centre of the stay.
Coco Bodu Hithi is also recognised for its culinary focus, hosting visiting Michelin-starred chefs whose menus contribute to the resort’s dining programme. Romantic dining experiences take place in overwater and beachfront settings, where carefully prepared menus are complemented by the island’s natural surroundings. Beyond dining, couples are encouraged to unwind through wellness rituals, time spent along the shoreline or guided ocean experiences, with activities designed to support relaxation and shared discovery.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Valentine’s celebrations take on a quieter and more nature-led character. Rooted in sustainability and Maldivian heritage, the resort invites couples to slow their pace and engage with experiences shaped by the island’s environment and traditions.
Romantic moments at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu are expressed through experiences such as private pergola dinners, vow renewal ceremonies at sunset and personalised surprises reflecting each couple’s journey together. From 7 to 14 February, the resort will host a dedicated Valentine’s itinerary designed to foster a reflective atmosphere focused on togetherness and appreciation. Guests are also invited to support marine conservation initiatives, including the ongoing work of the Olive Ridley Project, which is closely associated with the island.
Wellness plays a central role in the Valentine’s offering at both resorts. Coco Spa, set within natural surroundings, provides couples with shared spa journeys featuring treatments and therapies using natural ingredients. Additional experiences at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include sunrise walks, lagoon swims, guided nature activities and quiet moments designed to restore balance and encourage personal reflection.
Across both islands, Coco Collection presents Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for couples to reconnect through thoughtful experiences, private moments and settings that highlight the natural beauty of the Maldives.
