Maldives secures spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s top 10 countries for food
The Maldives has been ranked among the Top 10 Countries for Food in the World in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the 10th position with a score of 94.55.
The prestigious annual list, curated from thousands of reader votes worldwide, celebrates destinations that have delighted travellers with their culinary offerings and dining experiences. This year’s results highlight the Maldives’ growing global reputation not only as a luxury holiday destination, but also as a rising culinary powerhouse.
Condé Nast Traveller writes: “The Maldives is abundant with dreamy island resorts, all of which have their own even dreamier restaurants. It’s not every day that you glide straight onto the supper table, but at Soneva Fushi, your journey to its treetop private dining space involves a breathtaking, 200-metre zipline. Plus, with most of the gorgeous Maldives hotels offering extensive all-inclusive packages, there’s never a moment spare to go hungry. Scattered across almost 1,200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives is a master of all things seafood, so expect the catch of the day to make an appearance in breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Don’t worry if a tuna flatbread doesn’t excite your morning taste buds either, as the myriad of coconut, mango, and papaya trees here make a wonderful fruit salad too.”
The recognition places the Maldives alongside globally celebrated culinary destinations such as Italy, Japan, and France, reaffirming its unique appeal where world-class dining meets unparalleled natural beauty. From underwater restaurants and treetop tables to island-inspired tasting menus, Maldivian resorts continue to innovate in gastronomy — blending international techniques with local ingredients such as reef fish, coconut, and tropical fruits.
Resorts such as The Nautilus Maldives, Soneva Fushi, JOALI Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and Velaa Private Island have become synonymous with exceptional dining experiences that redefine island cuisine. Many of these properties feature Michelin-starred collaborations, sustainable sourcing practices, and culinary concepts that celebrate both global diversity and Maldivian heritage.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards remain one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the travel industry, reflecting the opinions of discerning travellers around the world.
The full list of Best Countries for Food in the World 2025 can be found on Condé Nast Traveller’s official website.
Maldives wins Best Beach Destination title at 2025 World Tourism Awards
Maldives has been honoured with the Best Beach Destination Award at the World Tourism Awards 2025 today being held in Brussels, Belgium.
This prestigious award honours the Maldives for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life.
The award was accepted on behalf of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu by Dr Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former President and Special Envoy of the President, during the award ceremony held as the culminating event of the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2025.
In his remarks, Dr Waheed conveyed the President’s gratitude for the international recognition
The Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Redefining Tourism in a Changing World,” brings together global tourism leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to shape the future of the sector through innovation and collaboration.
This latest accolade reaffirms the Maldives’ position as one of the world’s most admired destinations and recognises its dedication to preserving its coastal environment.
Kudadoo Maldives crowned Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, the ultra-luxury retreat renowned for redefining indulgence and privacy, has been named Best All-Inclusive Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the world’s most esteemed travel publications.
This prestigious recognition celebrates Kudadoo’s signature “Anything, Anywhere, Anytime” concept — a philosophy that allows guests to design entirely bespoke experiences tailored to their desires.
Part of the esteemed Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) portfolio, Kudadoo combines cutting-edge architectural design, pristine natural beauty, and an unwavering guest-first approach to create stays that are both intimate and extraordinary. Guests can savour private sandbank dinners under starlit skies, bespoke underwater dining, serene sunset cruises, and curated wellness journeys, all orchestrated to perfection.
The resort’s all-inclusive model transcends conventional definitions, removing boundaries for those seeking freedom, privacy, and absolute indulgence. Every detail — from world-class gastronomy and curated excursions to on-demand personal experiences — reflects Kudadoo’s commitment to limitless luxury. Whether it is a spontaneous snorkelling trip, a private cinema night on the deck, or a cultural discovery across the atoll, every moment is crafted with precision and heartfelt care.
“This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler is a proud moment for the entire Kudadoo team,” said Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives. “Our ‘Anything, Anywhere, Anytime’ philosophy enables us to deliver a level of personalisation rarely found in the world of luxury travel. Each guest enjoys a truly unique experience, and this award is a tribute to the dedication, creativity, and passion of our team in bringing these experiences to life.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader of CCR, added, “Kudadoo continues to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in the Maldives. Being named the world’s best all-inclusive hotel by Condé Nast Traveler underscores not only the excellence of our service but also the success of our pioneering concept. We are immensely proud to provide experiences that guests will treasure for a lifetime.”
By earning this accolade, Kudadoo Maldives reinforces its status as a world-class resort and demonstrates how the notion of all-inclusive luxury can evolve to meet the expectations of today’s experience-driven traveller. The recognition stands as a testament to Kudadoo’s pursuit of perfection and its dedication to delivering the highest standard of personalised service in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Earlier this year, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island was also featured among Condé Nast Traveler’s “16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World” for 2025 — further cementing its reputation as one of the planet’s most exceptional and exclusive escapes.
Condé Nast Traveler honours Kuramathi Maldives among region’s best resorts
Kuramathi Maldives has been recognised among the Top 20 Indian Ocean Resorts, securing the 18th position with a score of 93.54 in the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by travellers from around the world.
Renowned as one of the Maldives’ most cherished island escapes for both couples and families, Kuramathi offers a wealth of experiences across its expansive setting. The island features a diverse collection of villas, restaurants, bars, and leisure facilities that blend luxury with natural beauty. From infinity pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to its famed mile-long sandbank, lush tropical gardens, vibrant house reef, and world-class diving, the resort provides countless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
Guests can spend their days paddleboarding across the crystal lagoon, snorkelling among marine life, or enjoying restorative treatments at the Kuramathi Spa. The resort’s accommodation options include beach villas seamlessly integrated into the landscape and over-water villas suspended above turquoise waters. For families or groups, the spacious Two Bedroom Beach Houses offer generous living spaces close to the reef or lagoon, while Bageecha Kids Club provides complimentary activities such as outdoor playgrounds, splash pads, football pitches, indoor play areas, and special excursions, including a hermit crab trail through the island’s jungle.
Kuramathi is also a destination for culinary exploration, with 12 restaurants serving an impressive range of cuisines—from continental buffets to Indian, Thai, French, barbecue, and seafood specialities. The signature restaurant, The Reef, presents freshly caught fish and premium cuts of meat, while the Laguna Bar and Champagne Loft offer panoramic sunset views paired with handcrafted cocktails. Flexible All-Inclusive packages allow guests to tailor their stay to their preferences.
Whether guests choose to unwind in the spa, explore the marine world, enjoy fine dining, or simply bask in the Maldivian sun, each stay at Kuramathi promises moments that endure long after departure.
This latest recognition from Condé Nast Traveler underscores the enduring appeal of Kuramathi Maldives—a place where guests can relax, reconnect, and rediscover the beauty of island living.
Commenting on the award, Bertrand Margerie, General Manager of Kuramathi Maldives, stated: “Kuramathi Maldives – where real nature meets true quality and genuine service. We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. This award is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create for every guest.”
The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards received over 750,000 votes. The Maldives as a destination also achieved the top position in the Top Islands: Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Africa & The Indian Ocean category, securing 92.31 per cent of the votes, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s leading island destinations.
