Maldives secures spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s top 10 countries for food

The Maldives has been ranked among the Top 10 Countries for Food in the World in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the 10th position with a score of 94.55.

The prestigious annual list, curated from thousands of reader votes worldwide, celebrates destinations that have delighted travellers with their culinary offerings and dining experiences. This year’s results highlight the Maldives’ growing global reputation not only as a luxury holiday destination, but also as a rising culinary powerhouse.

Condé Nast Traveller writes: “The Maldives is abundant with dreamy island resorts, all of which have their own even dreamier restaurants. It’s not every day that you glide straight onto the supper table, but at Soneva Fushi, your journey to its treetop private dining space involves a breathtaking, 200-metre zipline. Plus, with most of the gorgeous Maldives hotels offering extensive all-inclusive packages, there’s never a moment spare to go hungry. Scattered across almost 1,200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives is a master of all things seafood, so expect the catch of the day to make an appearance in breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Don’t worry if a tuna flatbread doesn’t excite your morning taste buds either, as the myriad of coconut, mango, and papaya trees here make a wonderful fruit salad too.”

The recognition places the Maldives alongside globally celebrated culinary destinations such as Italy, Japan, and France, reaffirming its unique appeal where world-class dining meets unparalleled natural beauty. From underwater restaurants and treetop tables to island-inspired tasting menus, Maldivian resorts continue to innovate in gastronomy — blending international techniques with local ingredients such as reef fish, coconut, and tropical fruits.

Resorts such as The Nautilus Maldives, Soneva Fushi, JOALI Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and Velaa Private Island have become synonymous with exceptional dining experiences that redefine island cuisine. Many of these properties feature Michelin-starred collaborations, sustainable sourcing practices, and culinary concepts that celebrate both global diversity and Maldivian heritage.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards remain one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the travel industry, reflecting the opinions of discerning travellers around the world.

The full list of Best Countries for Food in the World 2025 can be found on Condé Nast Traveller’s official website.