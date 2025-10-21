Spooky glamour takes over Lazuli Beach Club at SO/ Maldives

SO/ Maldives presents a bold fusion of avant-garde style and barefoot luxury, creating a distinctive island experience where fashion, art, and contemporary design converge. The resort embodies creativity and sophistication across its vibrant villas, dining venues, and beach clubs, inviting guests to embrace the high-energy spirit of “Style, Bold, and Playful.”

This Halloween, the resort will transform into an island of eerie elegance and playful mischief, offering guests an unconventional celebration on the shores of Lazuli Beach Club. On Friday, 31 October 2025, the day’s festivities will include activities for all ages, from imaginative workshops to moonlit gatherings by the sea.

The celebrations will begin with interactive family experiences at The Nest, including Mask Making, Tie-Dye Halloween T-Shirt Painting, and Scary Cookie Making. Children can also enjoy DIY Costume Creation, Face Painting, and a Trick-or-Treat Parade along Lazuli Beach Club. The daytime programme is designed to inspire creativity and fun for both young guests and adults.

As evening approaches, the atmosphere will take on a more mysterious tone. The Witches & Waves Dinner will be served beachside from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, offering a four-course set menu accompanied by a themed welcome cocktail and a captivating ambience under the stars.

From 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, guests can enjoy Spooky Special Cocktails at Lazuli Beach Club Bar with 50% off themed drinks, followed by the Spooky Halloween Party featuring DJ performances, glow body paint, and “witchy shoulder spells”—a five-minute charm that may win participants 50% off. The evening will culminate in the Glow Foam Party at 8:30 PM, combining music, lights, and foam against the backdrop of the moonlit sea.

“This isn’t your average haunted house; it’s a beachfront bash with a twist of glamour and a splash of mischief,” said Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “We’re reimagining Halloween in true SO/ style—bold, beautiful, and beyond expectations.”