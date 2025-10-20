Sonic serenity: Discover Sound Healing at Brennia Kottefaru

At Brennia Kottefaru, the pursuit of wellness extends beyond movement and meditation, flowing into the calming resonance of sound. The resort’s Sound Healing Session, conducted by Amit Singh (Yoga Teacher and Sound Healer), offers guests a deeply restorative experience designed to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit.

Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Recreation Hall, the 45-minute group session harnesses the resonant tones of singing bowls to guide participants into a profound state of relaxation.

The session offers a range of benefits:

Deep Relaxation – The soothing vibrations calm the mind and body, easing stress and anxiety.

Emotional Balance – The practice helps release stored emotions, fostering a sense of inner peace.

Improved Sleep – Sound frequencies encourage relaxation, aiding those experiencing insomnia and promoting better sleep quality.

Enhanced Focus and Clarity – By balancing brainwave activity, participants may experience improved concentration and mental clarity.

Energy Alignment – The vibrations help balance the body’s chakras and energy flow.

Participation is priced at USD 15 per guest, with a complimentary 15-minute demonstration session available upon request through the spa. Guests are encouraged to book in advance via the Brennia Kottefaru mobile app or by contacting the Spa directly at extension 108.

Within the serene setting of Brennia, the tones of the singing bowls intertwine with the island’s natural symphony — the rhythm of the waves, the whisper of the palms, and the gentle hum of island life. The result is more than a class; it is an immersive journey towards stillness and renewal.

At Brennia Kottefaru, wellness is not merely practised — it is felt in every vibration, every breath, and every moment of quiet connection.