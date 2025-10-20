OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI receives MICHELIN Key recognition

In a resounding affirmation of its stature on the global luxury stage, THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced a landmark achievement as OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI receives a prestigious MICHELIN Key. This distinguished accolade places the Maldivian sanctuary among an elite circle of only twelve five-star resorts in the country recognised by the anonymous and expert inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide. More than an award, the 1 MICHELIN Key represents a new level of prestige for the brand, underscoring its philosophy of crafting guest experiences where exceptional service, transformative wellness, and culinary artistry seamlessly converge.

The MICHELIN Key distinction, regarded as a hallmark of extraordinary stays, enhances the resort’s already stellar reputation for bespoke luxury. It stands as a powerful endorsement of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s guiding philosophy — where every element of the guest journey is thoughtfully curated to the finest detail. This honour affirms the resort’s continued success in delivering on its promise of a rarefied, all-encompassing island escape, particularly through its signature RESERVE™ Plan.

The hallmark of a MICHELIN Key property is reflected in the resort’s meticulously designed experiences, each contributing to an unparalleled standard of excellence. Central to this offering is the RESERVE™ Plan, a comprehensive all-inclusive concept that provides a seamless continuum of indulgence. Guests enjoy unlimited gourmet dining across multiple specialty restaurants, a selection of premium international beverages, and the attentive service of a private butler, ensuring every desire is anticipated with discreet precision.

Culinary excellence forms a cornerstone of the OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI experience, with its diverse gastronomic venues earning international acclaim. Highlights include ORIGINꓱ, a refined waterfront dining destination, and SANGU BEACH, where the vibrant flavours of Levantine cuisine are showcased. Complementing the dining journey is the resort’s architectural philosophy, which harmonises with the natural splendour of the South Malé Atoll. Expansive overwater and beachfront villas, each featuring a private pool, are designed to offer supreme privacy, comfort, and an enduring sense of tranquillity.

Beyond accommodation and cuisine, the resort houses dedicated sanctuaries of wellbeing and connoisseurship. The award-winning ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa delivers transformative wellness experiences within breathtaking overwater treatment lofts, while the exclusive CUVÉE wine library — home to over 300 prestigious labels — offers oenophiles a sophisticated enclave for curated tastings. Each of these elements contributes to a holistic experience that is both effortlessly luxurious and deeply personal.

“To receive a MICHELIN Key is to gain something far greater than an award; it is the most meaningful affirmation of our team’s dedication and passion,” said Monica Coppetta, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. “This recognition, from the world’s most trusted and anonymous inspectors, validates our mission to craft deeply personal and unforgettable journeys for every guest. To stand among the very best in the Maldives is both an incredible honour and a powerful inspiration. It fuels our commitment not only to meet but to continually redefine the pinnacle of luxury and service.”

The esteemed MICHELIN Key recognition represents more than an accolade — it is an invitation to experience the zenith of Maldivian luxury. For discerning travellers, it reaffirms that a stay at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI transcends the traditional holiday, offering instead a curated narrative of moments defined by impeccable style and effortless grace. This pivotal endorsement elevates THE OZEN COLLECTION beyond a destination brand, positioning it as the definitive choice for those seeking to explore the true essence of a luxury island escape — where every detail is foreseen, every setting sublime, and every memory exquisitely crafted.