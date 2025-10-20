News
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI receives MICHELIN Key recognition
In a resounding affirmation of its stature on the global luxury stage, THE OZEN COLLECTION has announced a landmark achievement as OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI receives a prestigious MICHELIN Key. This distinguished accolade places the Maldivian sanctuary among an elite circle of only twelve five-star resorts in the country recognised by the anonymous and expert inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide. More than an award, the 1 MICHELIN Key represents a new level of prestige for the brand, underscoring its philosophy of crafting guest experiences where exceptional service, transformative wellness, and culinary artistry seamlessly converge.
The MICHELIN Key distinction, regarded as a hallmark of extraordinary stays, enhances the resort’s already stellar reputation for bespoke luxury. It stands as a powerful endorsement of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s guiding philosophy — where every element of the guest journey is thoughtfully curated to the finest detail. This honour affirms the resort’s continued success in delivering on its promise of a rarefied, all-encompassing island escape, particularly through its signature RESERVE™ Plan.
The hallmark of a MICHELIN Key property is reflected in the resort’s meticulously designed experiences, each contributing to an unparalleled standard of excellence. Central to this offering is the RESERVE™ Plan, a comprehensive all-inclusive concept that provides a seamless continuum of indulgence. Guests enjoy unlimited gourmet dining across multiple specialty restaurants, a selection of premium international beverages, and the attentive service of a private butler, ensuring every desire is anticipated with discreet precision.
Culinary excellence forms a cornerstone of the OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI experience, with its diverse gastronomic venues earning international acclaim. Highlights include ORIGINꓱ, a refined waterfront dining destination, and SANGU BEACH, where the vibrant flavours of Levantine cuisine are showcased. Complementing the dining journey is the resort’s architectural philosophy, which harmonises with the natural splendour of the South Malé Atoll. Expansive overwater and beachfront villas, each featuring a private pool, are designed to offer supreme privacy, comfort, and an enduring sense of tranquillity.
Beyond accommodation and cuisine, the resort houses dedicated sanctuaries of wellbeing and connoisseurship. The award-winning ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa delivers transformative wellness experiences within breathtaking overwater treatment lofts, while the exclusive CUVÉE wine library — home to over 300 prestigious labels — offers oenophiles a sophisticated enclave for curated tastings. Each of these elements contributes to a holistic experience that is both effortlessly luxurious and deeply personal.
“To receive a MICHELIN Key is to gain something far greater than an award; it is the most meaningful affirmation of our team’s dedication and passion,” said Monica Coppetta, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. “This recognition, from the world’s most trusted and anonymous inspectors, validates our mission to craft deeply personal and unforgettable journeys for every guest. To stand among the very best in the Maldives is both an incredible honour and a powerful inspiration. It fuels our commitment not only to meet but to continually redefine the pinnacle of luxury and service.”
The esteemed MICHELIN Key recognition represents more than an accolade — it is an invitation to experience the zenith of Maldivian luxury. For discerning travellers, it reaffirms that a stay at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI transcends the traditional holiday, offering instead a curated narrative of moments defined by impeccable style and effortless grace. This pivotal endorsement elevates THE OZEN COLLECTION beyond a destination brand, positioning it as the definitive choice for those seeking to explore the true essence of a luxury island escape — where every detail is foreseen, every setting sublime, and every memory exquisitely crafted.
Sonic serenity: Discover Sound Healing at Brennia Kottefaru
At Brennia Kottefaru, the pursuit of wellness extends beyond movement and meditation, flowing into the calming resonance of sound. The resort’s Sound Healing Session, conducted by Amit Singh (Yoga Teacher and Sound Healer), offers guests a deeply restorative experience designed to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit.
Held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. at the Recreation Hall, the 45-minute group session harnesses the resonant tones of singing bowls to guide participants into a profound state of relaxation.
The session offers a range of benefits:
Deep Relaxation – The soothing vibrations calm the mind and body, easing stress and anxiety.
Emotional Balance – The practice helps release stored emotions, fostering a sense of inner peace.
Improved Sleep – Sound frequencies encourage relaxation, aiding those experiencing insomnia and promoting better sleep quality.
Enhanced Focus and Clarity – By balancing brainwave activity, participants may experience improved concentration and mental clarity.
Energy Alignment – The vibrations help balance the body’s chakras and energy flow.
Participation is priced at USD 15 per guest, with a complimentary 15-minute demonstration session available upon request through the spa. Guests are encouraged to book in advance via the Brennia Kottefaru mobile app or by contacting the Spa directly at extension 108.
Within the serene setting of Brennia, the tones of the singing bowls intertwine with the island’s natural symphony — the rhythm of the waves, the whisper of the palms, and the gentle hum of island life. The result is more than a class; it is an immersive journey towards stillness and renewal.
At Brennia Kottefaru, wellness is not merely practised — it is felt in every vibration, every breath, and every moment of quiet connection.
W Maldives introduces its ‘Make Waves, New Traditions’ festive series
W Maldives is inviting guests to Make Waves, New Traditions this festive season, presenting a celebration that redefines the holidays with creativity, connection, and indulgence. From 23 December to 1 January, the resort will transform into a tropical haven where every moment is designed for joy and every guest has officially “Made the List.”
The festivities commence with Twinkle & Toast, a lighting ceremony that marks the start of a vibrant, week-long calendar of events. Highlights include flame-grilled feasts on FIRE Beach for Christmas Eve, holiday movie nights under the stars, festive afternoon teas overlooking the reef, seafood markets brimming with fresh coastal flavours, and a Maldivian beach barbecue infused with rhythm and local flair. On New Year’s Eve, the island will evolve into a lively playground featuring creative cocktails, immersive culinary journeys, electrifying performances, and fireworks over the Indian Ocean to welcome 2025 in true W style.
This year’s celebration also introduces The Restore Series with internationally acclaimed wellness coach Arron Collins-Thomas, founder of TONIQ. Integrating Qigong, breathwork, and cold-water therapy with energising workouts and restorative rituals, the seven-day wellness experience aims to refresh both body and mind while harmonising with the festive atmosphere. Guests can take part in sunrise sessions, sunset meditations, and ice-bath resets, embracing wellness as an essential part of the celebration and preparing themselves for the year ahead.
Culinary experiences take centre stage in this season of togetherness and authenticity. From ocean-to-table creations at FISH to Chef Bakaa’s festive degustation menu and the dynamic seafood markets at KITCHEN, each dining encounter blends local ingredients with bold imagination. Guests are encouraged to come together, share stories, and experience the Maldivian spirit through flavours that are both comforting and refreshingly innovative.
“This is the season to connect, recharge, and celebrate without boundaries,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “At W Maldives, we embrace the unexpected. Make Waves, New Traditions is our invitation for guests to come together, savour the island’s soul, and create memories that sparkle long after the fireworks fade.”
With its star-lit skies, daring gastronomy, revitalising wellness rituals, and music that carries into the night, W Maldives offers a festive escape where traditions are reimagined and every guest truly Makes the List.
From proposals to vow renewals: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts every moment with love
Set amidst the tranquillity and natural splendour of the Maldives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents couples with an idyllic destination for celebrating love. Whether marking the start of a shared journey, renewing vows, or enjoying an intimate retreat, the island provides a haven where cherished moments unfold against a backdrop of blue skies, soft sands, and crystalline waters.
Combining understated elegance with the lush tropical beauty of the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives creates a romantic sanctuary defined by thoughtful details, curated experiences, and the effortless allure of nature. With bespoke wedding, proposal, and romantic escape offerings, the resort caters to couples seeking intimacy, connection, and enduring memories.
Every wedding or vow renewal is meticulously crafted to reflect each couple’s story and style. Through the resort’s “A Tale of True Love” package, couples may exchange or renew vows in an island-inspired ceremony, held either along the pristine shoreline or on a secluded private sandbank. Whether a quiet ceremony for two or an intimate gathering with family and friends, every detail is personalised to match the couple’s vision. Guests can walk down a flower-lined aisle to the rhythm of traditional Maldivian Bodu beru drums, surrounded by ocean vistas. Tropical floral arrangements, bespoke bouquets, and a custom wedding cake add to the sense of occasion. As evening falls, a private dinner curated by the executive chef awaits—served either on the beach or in the privacy of a villa. The experience concludes with romantic turndown touches, including a flower petal bath, designed to end the day in serene luxury.
For those taking the first step toward their future together, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a breathtaking setting for proposals. The romantic beach proposal experience sets the stage as the sun dips below the horizon, with “Will you marry me?” displayed in lights or written in the sand within a heart of fresh blooms. The moment is accompanied by chilled champagne and handcrafted canapés, allowing couples to toast to their future as the waves lap gently along the shore.
Couples seeking to celebrate milestones such as honeymoons, anniversaries, or simply time away together may choose the Couple Celebration package, designed to encourage reconnection in tranquil seclusion. Available with a minimum four-night stay, the package includes seaplane transfers, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, exclusive dining experiences—including a floating breakfast and a candlelit beach dinner—and a rejuvenating couple’s treatment at the resort’s treetop Spa Alila.
With its emphasis on time, space, and togetherness, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers an exquisite setting for celebrating love in all its forms, transforming each special moment into a lasting memory. The resort has also earned consecutive recognition as the Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives Awards, an honour voted by both travel agents and the public. This accolade reaffirms Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for romance and intimate celebrations.
