Luxury that whispers: THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrates five years of refined hospitality

There is a distinct kind of magic that emerges when island sanctuaries are shaped by a visionary dream. Five years ago, that magic found its name: THE OZEN COLLECTION. What began as two intimate havens in the Maldivian seascape—the profoundly private OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the contemporary OZEN LIFE MAADHOO—has since evolved into a refined hospitality philosophy that whispers luxury rather than declares it.

Founded in the heart of the Indian Ocean, THE OZEN COLLECTION established its legacy through two distinct Maldivian retreats: the ultra-exclusive OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the bespoke OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. The brand quickly distinguished itself through its pioneering interpretation of all-inclusive luxury, expressed through its signature RESERVE™ Plan and INDULGENCE™ Plan. Far more than pricing models, these concepts serve as guiding philosophies, transforming each holiday into a seamlessly personalised narrative of indulgence shaped entirely around the guest.

This commitment to excellence has been consistently recognised through prestigious international accolades. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exemplifies distinction, with its Royal RESERVE named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa at the World Travel Awards. The property’s MICHELIN Key further affirms its exceptional style and service, while its award for Best All-Inclusive Wine List at the 2025 World’s Best Wine Lists Awards highlights its sophisticated culinary identity.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has crafted its own celebrated path. A recipient of Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025—an honour reserved for the top one percent of properties worldwide—it stands as a testament to consistently memorable guest experiences. Its recognition as Sustainable Champion at the Hotelier Maldives Awards reinforces the brand’s belief that profound luxury and responsible environmental stewardship are naturally connected.

Building on this foundation of success, THE OZEN COLLECTION is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter of global expansion. The brand is set to extend its signature elegance and personalised service beyond the Maldives with forthcoming openings in India: OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA, and OZEN PRIVADO GOA. Simultaneously, it will deepen its presence in the Maldives with the exclusive OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI, promising a new horizon of secluded luxury.

Reflecting on the journey, Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, said: “Our first five years were about listening and refining our guests’ unspoken wishes, guiding us to the quiet verge of luxury. We learned that true excellence is not about being the largest, but the most meaningful. As we turn the page, we carry these lessons to new shores, ready to craft the next chapter of intimate, unforgettable escapes.”

As THE OZEN COLLECTION steps into its next era, its compass remains firmly aligned with its original purpose: the art of crafting sanctuaries where narrative is paramount. Here, architecture blends harmoniously with nature, service flows with intuitive grace, and every curated experience is designed to honour the unique story of each guest. This is more than hospitality; it is the preservation of moments that linger long after the journey ends—a legacy etched not in sand, but in memory.