Luxury that whispers: THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrates five years of refined hospitality
There is a distinct kind of magic that emerges when island sanctuaries are shaped by a visionary dream. Five years ago, that magic found its name: THE OZEN COLLECTION. What began as two intimate havens in the Maldivian seascape—the profoundly private OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the contemporary OZEN LIFE MAADHOO—has since evolved into a refined hospitality philosophy that whispers luxury rather than declares it.
Founded in the heart of the Indian Ocean, THE OZEN COLLECTION established its legacy through two distinct Maldivian retreats: the ultra-exclusive OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and the bespoke OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. The brand quickly distinguished itself through its pioneering interpretation of all-inclusive luxury, expressed through its signature RESERVE™ Plan and INDULGENCE™ Plan. Far more than pricing models, these concepts serve as guiding philosophies, transforming each holiday into a seamlessly personalised narrative of indulgence shaped entirely around the guest.
This commitment to excellence has been consistently recognised through prestigious international accolades. OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exemplifies distinction, with its Royal RESERVE named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa at the World Travel Awards. The property’s MICHELIN Key further affirms its exceptional style and service, while its award for Best All-Inclusive Wine List at the 2025 World’s Best Wine Lists Awards highlights its sophisticated culinary identity.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has crafted its own celebrated path. A recipient of Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025—an honour reserved for the top one percent of properties worldwide—it stands as a testament to consistently memorable guest experiences. Its recognition as Sustainable Champion at the Hotelier Maldives Awards reinforces the brand’s belief that profound luxury and responsible environmental stewardship are naturally connected.
Building on this foundation of success, THE OZEN COLLECTION is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter of global expansion. The brand is set to extend its signature elegance and personalised service beyond the Maldives with forthcoming openings in India: OZEN VILLAS JAIPUR, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA, and OZEN PRIVADO GOA. Simultaneously, it will deepen its presence in the Maldives with the exclusive OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI, promising a new horizon of secluded luxury.
Reflecting on the journey, Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core, said: “Our first five years were about listening and refining our guests’ unspoken wishes, guiding us to the quiet verge of luxury. We learned that true excellence is not about being the largest, but the most meaningful. As we turn the page, we carry these lessons to new shores, ready to craft the next chapter of intimate, unforgettable escapes.”
As THE OZEN COLLECTION steps into its next era, its compass remains firmly aligned with its original purpose: the art of crafting sanctuaries where narrative is paramount. Here, architecture blends harmoniously with nature, service flows with intuitive grace, and every curated experience is designed to honour the unique story of each guest. This is more than hospitality; it is the preservation of moments that linger long after the journey ends—a legacy etched not in sand, but in memory.
Kuda Villingili Maldives crafts poetic Valentine’s escape ‘Through the Sands of Time’
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, an island celebrated for barefoot luxury and refined romance, has announced its Valentine’s Day 2026 programme, Through the Sands of Time. Designed as a poetic journey honouring love in all its forms, the curated experience invites couples to pause, reconnect, and create memories that linger long after the waves have smoothed away their footprints.
Set amidst turquoise waters and powder-soft sands, the resort is widely regarded as one of the Maldives’ most romantic hideaways, with accommodation that naturally lends itself to intimate moments. The Water Villa with Private Pool, poised elegantly above the lagoon, offers uninterrupted ocean views and complete seclusion — ideal for couples seeking privacy wrapped in Maldivian tranquillity. On land, the Beach Villa with Private Pool is nestled in lush greenery with a private stretch of sand just steps away, creating a serene sanctuary for sunset rituals and gentle, unhurried mornings together. These villas provide the perfect setting for Valentine’s escapes, honeymoons, proposals, anniversaries, and destination celebrations throughout the year.
This year’s Valentine’s programme highlights the resort’s diverse approach to culinary romance. The celebration begins with an indulgent Valentine’s Buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical flavours, live cooking displays, and an artisanal dessert selection. For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, Mar-Umi will present two five-course degustation menus — Seafood or Vegetarian — both infused with delicate Nikkei influences and complemented by a glass of Champagne, with the option of a sommelier-curated wine pairing. Couples wishing to start the day with romance may opt for the sought-after Aqua Breakfast, served floating in the privacy of the villa pool with Brut Rosé Champagne.
Beyond 14 February, Kuda Villingili remains one of the Maldives’ most romantic dining destinations year-round, offering a range of beautifully staged destination dining experiences — from candlelit beach dinners and sandbank feasts to secluded in-villa soirées — each designed to turn special moments into unforgettable memories.
For Valentine’s Day 2026, the resort presents a thoughtfully crafted collection of romantic experiences designed to deepen connection. Couples may choose the Pool Escape, an experience beside the Maldives’ largest pool complete with cocktails, Champagne, and a refined multi-course menu, or the Beach Escape, a cinematic candlelit dinner on the sand framed by lanterns and uninterrupted ocean views.
Throughout the day, couples are invited to enjoy shared experiences including sunrise couples’ yoga, a mid-morning painting session, and a soothing sunset yoga flow. For deeper emotional harmony, private sound healing sessions use calming vibrations to align energy between partners, while an open-air Valentine’s Movie Date under the stars sets the tone for a truly enchanting evening.
The highlight of the wellness offerings is the Valentine’s Couples Spa experience — The Coconut Affair. This 2.5-hour ritual includes a warm coconut oil massage, body scrub, facial treatment, steam session, and a floral bath, all within the resort’s private island spa comprising eight standalone treatment villas designed for absolute serenity.
Whether marking an anniversary, renewing vows, or planning a memorable proposal, couples will find the island’s natural beauty, thoughtful architecture, world-class dining, and wellness experiences to be an ever-inspiring canvas for romance.
With its poetic theme, refined experiences, curated culinary journeys, and settings designed for intimacy, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites couples to celebrate Through the Sands of Time — a day where love slows, deepens, and becomes a memory held forever in the heart.
Fine dining meets island serenity: Chef Pascal Oudotte at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the next chapter in its chef collaboration series, welcoming acclaimed Chef Pascal Oudotte from the Michelin Guide–rated restaurant Stilbruch in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taking place in March next year, the residency will feature a collection of curated culinary events designed to offer guests an exceptional gastronomic experience.
Chef Oudotte’s culinary philosophy combines classical French techniques with contemporary artistry. He is known for championing seasonal produce, pure flavours, and refined textures, allowing high-quality regional ingredients to take centre stage. His approach emphasises sustainability and respect for origin, while precise techniques and subtle flavour composition result in dishes of remarkable depth and memorable taste.
The residency will include three signature events:
- 11 March 2026: Olive restaurant will host an intimate five-course surprise menu crafted by Chef Pascal Oudotte. With only 12 seats available, the evening will offer a personalised and immersive dining journey.
- 13 March 2026: The Sea Grill will be transformed into an elegant venue for a four-course surprise menu, accommodating 22 guests. This experience will blend island charm with fine dining sophistication.
- 15 March 2026: The collaboration will conclude with a relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés, giving guests the opportunity to meet Chef Oudotte and enjoy his culinary artistry in a tropical, informal setting.
Stilbruch, located in Karlsruhe’s Weststadt district, is known for its surprise menus shaped entirely by seasonal ingredients, ensuring that no two evenings are the same. Guests may experience the Menu Inspiration or the plant-based Menu Recreation, both of which follow a minimal-waste philosophy that brings new life to every component of a dish.
Chef Pascal Oudotte is widely recognised for creating cuisine that evokes emotion while upholding sustainability. His vision emphasises dishes that appeal to all the senses, resulting in dining experiences that are both thoughtful and memorable.
This special chef collaboration underscores Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class dining. With its pristine beaches, peaceful villas, attentive service, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an idyllic setting for such exclusive gastronomic events. Shaped by the sea and rich in tranquillity, Kandolhu continues to offer guests an intimate and refined Maldivian escape.
Lily Beach Maldives unveils ‘Black & White Vintage’ festive season
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives is preparing to illuminate the festive season with an elegant programme themed “Black & White Vintage”, celebrating timeless sophistication and joyful island living. From 20 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, the award-winning all-inclusive resort will invite guests to experience the holidays in a setting of pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and unforgettable moments.
During this festive period, the island transforms into a vibrant seasonal haven. Sparkling azure waters meet star-filled night skies, while décor blends tropical charm with classic festive elegance. Guests can look forward to haute cuisine, family-friendly activities, signature wellness experiences, and themed events unfolding on the sands, beneath the waves, and across the horizon.
A key highlight of this year’s celebrations is the presence of renowned marine scientist and storyteller Bill François and astronomer-explorer Bob François, who will lead two captivating programme tracks—marine exploration and cosmic discovery. From dolphin cruises themed “The Truth Behind the Smile” to creative workshops for children and stargazing sessions using high-end telescopes, their participation brings an added layer of wonder to the festive season.
Christmas Eve will begin with a tree-lighting ceremony followed by an elegant gala dinner on the beach. The celebration continues with Santa’s arrival at the Watersports Beach, accompanied by live music and DJ performances.
Families will find engaging activities throughout the holiday period, including sandcastle competitions, beach games, henna art at the kids’ club, coral-garden snorkelling, turtle snorkel tours, and sunset cruises. Wellness enthusiasts can participate in sunrise yoga and meditation at Tamara Spa, while adventure seekers can join the Ocean Adventure programme or the WOW at Vaavu experience.
The grand New Year’s Eve celebration reflects Lily Beach’s flair for immersive storytelling. Guests will enjoy “The Great Menu of Wonders”, a stand-up gastronomic experience by Bill François, followed by a black-and-white-themed gala dinner at Lily Maa, and a DJ-led beach party beneath the stars. The night will conclude with fireworks shimmering over the lagoon.
Lily Beach’s festive programme blends luxury, nature, and culture, with a strong emphasis on sustainable celebration. Décor incorporates locally sourced materials, events highlight marine conservation, and each activity embodies the island’s signature spirit of barefoot elegance. Guests will leave with not only photographs, but meaningful memories that capture the essence of the Maldives.
