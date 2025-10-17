Condé Nast Traveler honours Kuramathi Maldives among region’s best resorts

Kuramathi Maldives has been recognised among the Top 20 Indian Ocean Resorts, securing the 18th position with a score of 93.54 in the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, as voted by travellers from around the world.

Renowned as one of the Maldives’ most cherished island escapes for both couples and families, Kuramathi offers a wealth of experiences across its expansive setting. The island features a diverse collection of villas, restaurants, bars, and leisure facilities that blend luxury with natural beauty. From infinity pools overlooking the Indian Ocean to its famed mile-long sandbank, lush tropical gardens, vibrant house reef, and world-class diving, the resort provides countless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.

Guests can spend their days paddleboarding across the crystal lagoon, snorkelling among marine life, or enjoying restorative treatments at the Kuramathi Spa. The resort’s accommodation options include beach villas seamlessly integrated into the landscape and over-water villas suspended above turquoise waters. For families or groups, the spacious Two Bedroom Beach Houses offer generous living spaces close to the reef or lagoon, while Bageecha Kids Club provides complimentary activities such as outdoor playgrounds, splash pads, football pitches, indoor play areas, and special excursions, including a hermit crab trail through the island’s jungle.

Kuramathi is also a destination for culinary exploration, with 12 restaurants serving an impressive range of cuisines—from continental buffets to Indian, Thai, French, barbecue, and seafood specialities. The signature restaurant, The Reef, presents freshly caught fish and premium cuts of meat, while the Laguna Bar and Champagne Loft offer panoramic sunset views paired with handcrafted cocktails. Flexible All-Inclusive packages allow guests to tailor their stay to their preferences.

Whether guests choose to unwind in the spa, explore the marine world, enjoy fine dining, or simply bask in the Maldivian sun, each stay at Kuramathi promises moments that endure long after departure.

This latest recognition from Condé Nast Traveler underscores the enduring appeal of Kuramathi Maldives—a place where guests can relax, reconnect, and rediscover the beauty of island living.

Commenting on the award, Bertrand Margerie, General Manager of Kuramathi Maldives, stated: “Kuramathi Maldives – where real nature meets true quality and genuine service. We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. This award is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create for every guest.”

The 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards received over 750,000 votes. The Maldives as a destination also achieved the top position in the Top Islands: Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 – Africa & The Indian Ocean category, securing 92.31 per cent of the votes, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s leading island destinations.