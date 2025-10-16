Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils Spooktacular Halloween celebration
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is set to transform into a realm of moonlit enchantment this October, unveiling a Spooktacular line-up of Halloween-inspired experiences for guests of all ages. From imaginative family activities to elegant soirées, each detail has been meticulously curated to reflect the spirit of the season in true InterContinental style.
From 29 to 31 October 2025, the resort will come alive with immersive entertainment, themed dining, and creative experiences that blend playful charm with refined sophistication.
At Planet Trekkers, younger guests will enjoy a series of interactive and artistic workshops, including Creepy House Decorations, Pirate Sword-Making, T-Shirt Painting, and Pumpkin Carving — designed to inspire creativity and family connection. As night falls, the fun continues with Kids’ Movie Nights, trick-or-treat adventures, and a lively Spooktacular Kids’ Disco under the island’s starry sky.
For adults, the celebrations take on an air of indulgent elegance. Spooky Mixology Hours at the Pool Bar will offer hauntingly beautiful cocktails accompanied by chilled island rhythms. Culinary experiences reach new heights with The Dark Harvest: A Zombie-Inspired Dinner at The Lighthouse Beach and Secrets of the Cellar: A Wine Pairing Dinner at The Retreat — both five-course affairs that reinterpret Halloween dining through refined artistry and flavour.
The festivities culminate on 31 October with an all-day celebration, beginning with a vibrant Pool Party and leading into Feast of the Shadows: Beach BBQ, where guests can dine by firelight and the ocean breeze. The evening concludes with the Halloween DJ Party at Café Umi Beach, where guests are invited to dance beneath the stars as the rhythm of the waves meets the beat of the night.
Through this curated collection of events, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort captures the true essence of Halloween — a seamless blend of mystery, sophistication, and wonder.
Featured
Intimate, infinite, unscripted: Valentine’s at The Nautilus Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in Unwritten Nights — a celebration of love that unfolds freely, without schedules or scripts. At this ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat, romance flows at its own pace: barefoot dinners beneath a canopy of stars, candlelight shimmering across the lagoon, and timeless moments that belong entirely to those who share them.
At the heart of Unwritten Nights lies a one-of-a-kind experience designed for a single couple. From sunrise yoga and sound healing on a secluded sandbank to an intimate art of chocolate alchemy workshop and a private starlit yacht dinner curated by a personal chef, each element is shaped by spontaneity and personal expression — a love story written only once.
As evening descends, Solasta Spa transforms into a sanctuary of stillness and connection. Signature rituals such as Unison Flow and Whispers of Harmony blend touch, aroma, and sound in perfect synchrony, while Eternal Embrace and Moonlit Renewal offer sensual, candlelit journeys of renewal and intimacy.
Dining at The Nautilus redefines freedom, with no menus or fixed hours. Each meal becomes a surprise — from champagne degustation menus at Zeytoun to barefoot dinners on Thyme Beach or secluded sandbank feasts beneath the brilliance of the Milky Way.
While couples embrace tranquillity, young guests are invited to explore Young Wonderers — a world of discovery, creativity, and island adventure designed to ignite imagination and joy.
At The Nautilus, Valentine’s is not bound by time or convention; it is a feeling — a celebration of love, freedom, and connection in all its forms.
Cooking
Flavours of Japan light up Maldives: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s International Chefs Day experience
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will mark International Chefs Day with a week-long celebration of Japanese artistry and flavour from 20th to 25th October 2025. The resort will host acclaimed Japanese Chef Junichi “JT” Tanaka, owner of Binchō Tanaka, and Sake Sommelier Yasuyuki “Sakeyasu” Suzuki for an exclusive series of culinary experiences.
Originating from Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Binchō Tanaka reflects the quiet philosophy of Sumibi Kappo—a charcoal-inspired cuisine that embodies harmony with nature. At Iru Fushi, Chef JT and Sommelier Sakeyasu will present an immersive omakase experience where Japanese sake and tea converge with fire and fermentation beneath the Maldivian sky.
Chef JT, whose career spans Japan, Jamaica, New York, and Australia, is recognised for his soulful omakase creations that blend tradition, wellness, and artistry. Joining him, Sommelier Sakeyasu—America’s first certified sake sommelier and a prominent figure in New York’s dining scene—will curate refined pairings showcasing precision, balance, and craftsmanship.
Guests will enjoy two signature events: an Artisanal Sake and Craft Brew Tea Pairing Dinner at Islander’s Grill, and an intimate beachside dinner under the stars. Each will celebrate the essence of Japanese culinary mastery in a Maldivian island setting.
The collaboration will feature Binchō Tanaka’s refined dishes paired with the renowned sake of Tanaka Shuzo—who recently revived the traditional kimoto fermentation method after 67 years—and the innovative craft brew teas of Marushichi Seicha. Together, they will capture the spirit of Izu in the Maldives through a fusion of fire, fermentation, and leaf.
To commemorate International Chefs Day, Chef JT will also conduct an exclusive workshop for Iru Fushi’s culinary team, offering hands-on training and sharing his culinary philosophy to inspire creativity and elevate the resort’s gastronomic craft.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we are proud to celebrate International Chefs Day not only by delighting our guests but also by investing in the growth and creativity of our culinary team,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “Welcoming Chef JT and Yasuyuki Suzuki to share their expertise is a true honour. Their passion for Japanese gastronomy perfectly complements our vision of delivering experiences that are authentic, inspiring, and crafted with heart.”
Part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi stands as the only resort within The Luxury Collection—a portfolio inspired by the elements and dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Featured
Sanctuary for modern man: Milaidhoo Maldives launches The Gentlemen’s Retreat
In celebration of International Men’s Day on 19 November 2025, Milaidhoo Maldives has announced The Gentlemen’s Retreat — a bespoke wellness experience exclusively designed for the modern gentleman. Offered as both a transformative three-day retreat and a rejuvenating one-day escape, the programme provides a rare opportunity for rest, reflection, and reconnection.
Set within the serene surroundings of Milaidhoo, a private island sanctuary in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Gentlemen’s Retreat embodies the resort’s philosophy of barefoot luxury and mindful living. Here, time slows down, and every experience is carefully crafted to harmonise with the island’s natural rhythm. Rooted in simplicity and presence, the retreat invites guests to embark on a journey of genuine renewal — one that goes beyond relaxation to nurture both mind and body.
“We understand that luxury is not merely about indulgence, but about meaningful, transformative experiences,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “This retreat honours the global conversation around men’s mental health and well-being, offering an immersive sanctuary for those seeking calm and clarity.”
Three-Day Wellness Journey:
- Day 1: Arrival and Grounding – Guests are welcomed with a calming herbal drink, a cool towel, and a personalised wellness consultation before easing into a Jet Lag Reviver Massage — a 60-minute deep tissue treatment designed to release tension and stimulate circulation. The evening concludes with a guided Breathing Ritual by the ocean at sunset to restore focus and calm.
- Day 2: Strength and Vitality – The day begins with a Sunrise Functional Fitness session led by a personal trainer, followed by a nourishing Power Breakfast featuring local superfoods. Guests then enjoy Herbal Steam Therapy to detoxify the body before experiencing the signature Maldivian Warrior Massage, a 90-minute firm-pressure ritual using African wood dumbbells and herbal compresses to enhance strength and vitality.
- Day 3: Balance and Rejuvenation – The final day features Tai Chi or Hatha Yoga by the sea, an Obsidian Detox Facial to revitalise the skin, and a reflective session of guided meditation or journaling with the resort’s wellness coach. The journey concludes with a Sunset Mocktail at Compass Bar, a Nutrition Consultation and Meal Plan, and a farewell gift to commemorate the experience.
One-Day Retreat Experience
The condensed one-day retreat offers an immersive escape for those seeking renewal within a single day. The itinerary includes a private movement session, a full-body spa ritual featuring an Intensive Muscle Release Massage by Aromatherapy Associates, and moments of calm through an ocean swim or pool float. Guests enjoy a healthy outdoor lunch with fresh island produce, followed by a choice of cooling treatments — either the Aroma Sun Soother or Obsidian Facial. The day concludes with guided Sunset Reflection, a mocktail at Compass Bar, a private candlelit dinner under the stars, and an evening ritual featuring herbal tea, a warm essential oil bath, and deep sleep preparation.
The Gentlemen’s Retreat will be available throughout November 2025, with limited spaces to ensure an intimate and highly personalised experience for each guest.
