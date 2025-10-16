InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils Spooktacular Halloween celebration

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is set to transform into a realm of moonlit enchantment this October, unveiling a Spooktacular line-up of Halloween-inspired experiences for guests of all ages. From imaginative family activities to elegant soirées, each detail has been meticulously curated to reflect the spirit of the season in true InterContinental style.

From 29 to 31 October 2025, the resort will come alive with immersive entertainment, themed dining, and creative experiences that blend playful charm with refined sophistication.

At Planet Trekkers, younger guests will enjoy a series of interactive and artistic workshops, including Creepy House Decorations, Pirate Sword-Making, T-Shirt Painting, and Pumpkin Carving — designed to inspire creativity and family connection. As night falls, the fun continues with Kids’ Movie Nights, trick-or-treat adventures, and a lively Spooktacular Kids’ Disco under the island’s starry sky.

For adults, the celebrations take on an air of indulgent elegance. Spooky Mixology Hours at the Pool Bar will offer hauntingly beautiful cocktails accompanied by chilled island rhythms. Culinary experiences reach new heights with The Dark Harvest: A Zombie-Inspired Dinner at The Lighthouse Beach and Secrets of the Cellar: A Wine Pairing Dinner at The Retreat — both five-course affairs that reinterpret Halloween dining through refined artistry and flavour.

The festivities culminate on 31 October with an all-day celebration, beginning with a vibrant Pool Party and leading into Feast of the Shadows: Beach BBQ, where guests can dine by firelight and the ocean breeze. The evening concludes with the Halloween DJ Party at Café Umi Beach, where guests are invited to dance beneath the stars as the rhythm of the waves meets the beat of the night.

Through this curated collection of events, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort captures the true essence of Halloween — a seamless blend of mystery, sophistication, and wonder.