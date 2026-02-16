Kuramathi Maldives to host Easter activities for children, families

At Ifuru Island Maldives, family getaways are anything but ordinary. Located in the stunning Raa Atoll, this vibrant island playground invites families to switch off from everyday life and immerse themselves in the perfect combination of relaxation and fun-filled activity. From endless water sports and outdoor adventures to yoga and meditation sessions and creative art classes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Coconut Kids Club & Water Park

The Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club at Ifuru Island are dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for children, keeping them entertained all day long. Parents can relax on the beach, unwind by the pool or discover the resort’s incredible array of leisure activities whilst knowing their kids will be well looked after. The Coconut Kids Club features a water park with interactive splash zones and play areas, offering endless fun for children in a safe environment.

Water Sports Lineup

Beyond the water park, Ifuru Island offers an impressive range of water sports for children and adults to try during their stay. For a more thrilling experience, jet skis and sea bobs offer an exhilarating way to explore the waterways, and wakeboarding, knee boarding and water skiing also provide endless entertainment. Families can also enjoy fun aquatic experiences including banana rides and tubing and can even book a private speedboat for a more exclusive ocean adventure.

Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Families looking to combine wellness with adventure can enjoy Ifuru Island’s wonderful range of wellbeing experiences. With Pilates and Yoga on offer to help guests stretch and strengthen, and Sound Healing available for restoring balance, guests can take the time to truly unwind and reconnect with themselves. The resort also offers its signature Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge, a cold-water therapy experience which invigorates the body and awakens the senses. There are special kids’ yoga classes available to join at the Coconut Kids Club, so guests of all ages are well catered for when it comes to wellbeing at Ifuru Island.

Outdoor Adventures

The island features lush natural scenery complete with beautiful flowers and plants and an amazing array of wildlife to spot both on land and in the water. As well as exploring Ifuru Island itself, families can also book a desert island exploration excursion or visit a local island for an authentic experience of Maldivian culture, discovering more about Ifuru Island and its neighbours. At the Coconut Kids Club, the programme features garden and jungle tours, so children can discover the resort’s breathtaking natural surroundings in a fun, educational session.

Creative Classes

To help kids tap into their creative side, the Coconut Kids Club has an incredible programme of artistic classes for them to discover. From designing bracelets and making masks and cards, to thumbprint painting, hand printing and paper roll art sessions, Ifuru Island gives children the chance to let their imaginations run wild and learn new skills to take home with them.