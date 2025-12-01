Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara

Crown & Champa Resorts on Monday opened its 11th resort in Maldives, upgrading Innahura Maldives Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll to a five-star property and rebranding it as Nala Maldives by Jawakara.

The resort was formally inaugurated by Tourism Minister Ibrahim Thoriq and Champa Brothers Chairperson Mohamed Moosa at a ceremony held at Nala Maldives.

Crown & Champa CEO Mohamed Solah said the resort had been redeveloped and reopened following two years of work. He said the property was designed as a five-star entry-level resort with operations shaped around sustainability.

Tourism Minister Thoriq Ibrahim said Crown & Champa is one of Maldives’ strongest and most innovative companies in the tourism sector. He also thanked the company for its continued contribution to tourism development.

Crown & Champa Resorts Chairperson Sara Moosa said Nala Maldives had been developed to remain competitive in the evolving tourism market.

Nala Maldives is located a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport. The resort has 80 villas across four categories:

8 Romantic Beach Villas

20 Sunrise Beach Villas

22 Sunset Beach Pool Villas

30 Ocean Pool Villas

The property includes seven F&B outlets, including beach bars and restaurants serving international cuisine. It also features a spa offering eight types of treatments, along with a medical clinic.

Recreational facilities include tennis, football, volleyball, badminton, an indoor games room and a water sports centre.

The resort is designated as an adults-only property, open to guests aged 12 and above. Jawakara, located on the same lagoon and accessible by a two-minute speedboat ride, caters to guests travelling with children.

