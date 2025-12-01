News
Innahura upgraded and relaunched as Nala Maldives by Jawakara
Crown & Champa Resorts on Monday opened its 11th resort in Maldives, upgrading Innahura Maldives Resort in Lhaviyani Atoll to a five-star property and rebranding it as Nala Maldives by Jawakara.
The resort was formally inaugurated by Tourism Minister Ibrahim Thoriq and Champa Brothers Chairperson Mohamed Moosa at a ceremony held at Nala Maldives.
Crown & Champa CEO Mohamed Solah said the resort had been redeveloped and reopened following two years of work. He said the property was designed as a five-star entry-level resort with operations shaped around sustainability.
Tourism Minister Thoriq Ibrahim said Crown & Champa is one of Maldives’ strongest and most innovative companies in the tourism sector. He also thanked the company for its continued contribution to tourism development.
Crown & Champa Resorts Chairperson Sara Moosa said Nala Maldives had been developed to remain competitive in the evolving tourism market.
Nala Maldives is located a 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport. The resort has 80 villas across four categories:
- 8 Romantic Beach Villas
- 20 Sunrise Beach Villas
- 22 Sunset Beach Pool Villas
- 30 Ocean Pool Villas
The property includes seven F&B outlets, including beach bars and restaurants serving international cuisine. It also features a spa offering eight types of treatments, along with a medical clinic.
Recreational facilities include tennis, football, volleyball, badminton, an indoor games room and a water sports centre.
The resort is designated as an adults-only property, open to guests aged 12 and above. Jawakara, located on the same lagoon and accessible by a two-minute speedboat ride, caters to guests travelling with children.
Photos: Dhauru/Next Media Group
Featured
‘Threading Time’: Stitched photo stories debut at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort, a homegrown Maldivian brand where creativity thrives and stories unfold, has announced Threading Time, a captivating solo exhibition by Maldivian artist Hajja Nazwa. The exhibition will open on 5 December 2025 at Moo Gé Gallery by Suvāsthi, the art brand of Oaga Resorts, and will run until 6 January 2026, giving guests the chance to experience Hajja’s stitched photographic narratives throughout the festive season.
Threading Time explores memory, everyday life, and the subtle beauty of island living. Through a fusion of photography and embroidery, Hajja Nazwa transforms ordinary moments into enduring visual stories. Each stitched detail reflects scenes of Maldivian daily life—street corners, bursts of colour, the quiet rhythm of the city, and the serenity of the islands.
Reflecting on her work, Hajja said: “Photo embroidery gives me a gentle place to return to… a space where I can slow down, look closely, and connect with myself. The act of stitching feels like a conversation between my hands and my memories. It reminds me to notice the small things, to honour them, and to hold on to the parts of life that quietly shape me.”
The exhibition features 55 works from Hajja’s stitched-story collection, many based on her own photographs celebrating Maldivian culture, heritage, and everyday moments. The pieces encourage viewers to engage with the interplay of thread, colour, and light, creating a space where art, memory, and island life intersect.
The exhibition is curated by Ahmed Sobah, whose long-standing involvement in the Maldivian arts scene ensures a presentation that highlights the vibrancy, intimacy, and contemplative depth of Hajja’s work.
The exhibition will open with a ticketed event on 5 December, offering guests:
- A guided tour with the artist
- A curated dinner at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s signature restaurant
- Evening entertainment at Raa Baa bar
Date & Time: 5 December 2025, 16:00 – 22:30
Ticket Price: MVR 1,542 (USD 100)
Includes: Roundtrip speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, exhibition access with guided tour, dinner, and entertainment.
From 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the exhibition will be open to all resort guests, allowing visitors to explore Hajja’s work at their own pace in an intimate island gallery setting.
Moo Gé is the transformative creative space of Oaga Art Resort—a hybrid venue that functions as a movement studio, performance arena, and exhibition platform. Its fluid design allows it to adapt to the needs of artists and audiences alike. For Threading Time, Moo Gé becomes a dedicated gallery, enabling guests to experience Hajja Nazwa’s embroidered photographic works up close.
As part of Suvāsthi, Oaga’s artistic ecosystem centred on joy and creative expression, Moo Gé reflects the resort’s commitment to nurturing local and visiting talent. It is a place where culture, creativity, and island spirit come together, offering an experience rooted not only in observation but also in participation.
Oaga Art Resort continues to champion Maldivian artistry, giving guests the rare opportunity to engage with local talent in meaningful ways. Threading Time is more than an exhibition— it is an ongoing dialogue between artist, audience, and island life, where each thread and photograph tells a story of home, memory, and culture.
Featured
Firedoor at Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces overwater glass-floor dining
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has announced a distinctive enhancement to its acclaimed restaurant Firedoor, an award-winning luxury boutique dining venue recognised by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Renowned for its refined overwater setting and exceptional culinary craftsmanship, Firedoor now features a custom-designed glass floor, offering guests a remarkable view into the island’s vibrant marine world.
Suspended gracefully above the turquoise lagoon, the new glass-floor installation transforms Firedoor into an immersive sanctuary where fine dining and underwater discovery coexist. As guests enjoy carefully curated tasting menus, they can watch a dynamic natural tableau unfold beneath them—shoals of colourful fish, soft corals swaying with the current, and rays gliding silently through the sunlit waters below.
Firedoor has long been celebrated for its intimacy, craftsmanship, and elegant overwater design. The introduction of the glass floor elevates the restaurant’s identity even further, providing a perspective that is both unique and unforgettable—a seamless fusion of luxury, artistry, and the natural beauty surrounding Kodhipparu.
As a distinguished winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, Firedoor has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive dining destinations. The new design feature reinforces this standing, enriching the venue’s sophisticated atmosphere while highlighting its deep connection to the island’s marine environment.
Crafted with careful attention to architectural integrity and environmental sensitivity, the glass-floor feature preserves the tranquillity of the lagoon while adding a new sensory dimension to the dining experience. The upgrade reflects the resort’s commitment to innovation, curated luxury, and experiences that embody the signature identity of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
The enhanced Firedoor experience is now available exclusively to guests of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, inviting them to enjoy fine dining above the water, where culinary excellence meets the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives toasts two years and multiple World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating its second anniversary on 1 December 2025, marking two vibrant years of breathtaking sunsets, memorable celebrations, and elevated guest experiences, while continuing to redefine premium all-inclusive travel in the Maldives. The milestone reflects the resort’s rapid growth and rising global recognition, further strengthened by major wins at the 2025 World Luxury Awards and the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.
Located in the tranquil Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island offers a peaceful island escape featuring one kilometre of pristine white sand and some of the Maldives’ most striking sunsets. The resort balances lively communal spaces with serene private areas, creating an environment that seamlessly blends connection with calm. With 147 spacious accommodations—each featuring a private pool and direct beach access—Ifuru Island remains a favoured destination for families, couples, friends, and solo travellers seeking meaningful, memorable experiences.
Culinary excellence is central to the Ifuru Island experience. Guests can enjoy a premium all-inclusive offering across six restaurants and four bars, supported by 24-hour dining options. From authentic Maldivian dishes to inventive international cuisine, each venue reflects the resort’s flair for flavour and dedication to crafting exceptional dining moments.
The past year has brought a diverse range of experiences, from dolphin cruises and diving adventures to cultural encounters and restorative therapies at Xanadu Spa. Younger guests have enjoyed creative activities at the Coconut Kids Club, while families have found opportunities to relax and connect in an atmosphere that balances energy with ease.
In 2025, Ifuru Island Maldives added several prestigious accolades to its growing list of achievements, including:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in the Maldives
- Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands
- Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean
— all awarded at the 2025 World Luxury Awards.
The resort was also named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025. These honours underscore Ifuru Island’s dedication to delivering exceptional and personalised experiences for every guest.
Reflecting on the resort’s second anniversary, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, said: “Reaching this milestone is truly special. At Ifuru Island, we focus on creating experiences that inspire, connect, and linger in memory. Our team’s passion has earned these honours, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Ifuru Island Maldives with our guests for years to come.”
Celebrating two remarkable years, Ifuru Island Maldives remains committed to offering exceptional experiences, meaningful moments, and the sense of magic that makes every stay truly unforgettable.
