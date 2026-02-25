Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils Aura Maldives, a mindful luxury sanctuary

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, unveils its 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept to reflect its elevated positioning. The redefined package now offers seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, expanded signature culinary inclusions, a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, reimagined specialty restaurants, exclusive airport lounge privileges and an intensified focus on intuitive, personalised butler service, setting a more sophisticated benchmark for contemporary island indulgence.

An Elevated Culinary Excellence Across 15 Venues

At the heart of the experience is seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, spanning refined beachfront grills, contemporary Asian cuisines, authentic Indian specialities, Italian and French restaurants, relaxed family friendly spaces and elegant adult only settings. The diversity ensures a cohesive yet varied gastronomic journey throughout each stay.

The experience is further distinguished by a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, including reds, whites, rosés and sparkling selections sourced from renowned vineyards. Each restaurant presents a bespoke wine list tailored to its culinary identity, while sommelier led tastings and refined cheese pairings add depth for guests seeking a more immersive epicurean experience.

Signature Venues Reimagined

Several of the resort’s hallmark restaurants have been thoughtfully enhanced to reflect the refined direction of the Luxury Collection.

The Trio, the resort’s Italian specialty restaurant, has evolved into a sophisticated lifestyle destination celebrating La Dolce Vita. Set above shimmering waters on elegant over water patios, the space combines contemporary minimalism with warm Mediterranean character. A striking oval shaped wood fired pizza oven anchors the modern bar, while vibrant yellow accents and lush tropical foliage introduce refined energy. Live artistic performances elevate the atmosphere, transforming each evening into a celebration of Italian heritage. As part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests enjoy curated signature dishes paired with a dedicated Italian wine selection.

Equally transformed, Flavours now embodies a sanctuary of French art de vivre suspended above turquoise waters. The reimagined space blends refined bistrot inspired elements with the relaxed sophistication of a Mediterranean terrace. A central outdoor bar encourages interactive mixology, while layered terraces offer intimate dining framed by uninterrupted ocean views. The culinary direction embraces authentic French fine dining, where the Chef’s savoir faire is expressed through elevated interpretations of classic dishes. Within the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests experience bespoke Chef and Sommelier pairings featuring exceptional French vintages.

Bamboo presents a refined interpretation of Southeast Asian cuisine within an open air beachfront setting. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, the menu revisits regional classics through the Chef’s contemporary lens, balancing authenticity with creativity. Organic textures and subtle cultural references create a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere in harmony with the island surroundings. For guests enjoying the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, a bespoke menu and curated wine selection further enhance the immersive dining experience.

At Islander’s Grill, the flavours of the Maldives take centre stage in an elegant beachfront setting. Freshly grilled seafood, aromatic local curries and vibrant ceviche celebrate the richness of the Indian Ocean, while guests may select Maldivian lobster directly from the flowing pond for immediate preparation tailored to their preference. Tables set directly on the sand create a romantic backdrop, complemented by curated wine pairings and exclusive dining benefits as part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around.

For those seeking a more intimate culinary encounter, Teppanyaki delivers a live tasting experience centred around the Chef’s artistry, offering a bespoke approach to Japanese dining. As an exclusive venue not included in meal plans, Teppanyaki allows for a truly bespoke approach to every meal.

Effortless Island Living

A defining highlight within the resort’s Signature Experiences, the Sun Siyam Beach Club introduces a vibrant and contemporary dimension to island living. Set against uninterrupted ocean views, the beachfront space blends refined lounge seating with effortless elegance, creating a setting that evolves naturally throughout the day.

From relaxed sunlit afternoons to golden hour gatherings, curated DJ sessions elevate the atmosphere with a confident yet sophisticated energy. Signature cocktails, premium spirits and elevated light fare are served in a seamless flow, positioning the Beach Club as both a stylish social hub and an essential expression of the resort’s enhanced island experience.

Waters Edge, the 24-hour access venue, ensures the island’s pleasures are always within reach. Premium spirits, aperitifs, digestifs, and international beers are thoughtfully curated for connoisseurs, while health-conscious guests can enjoy freshly prepared vegetable and fruit beverages, alongside plant-based bliss vegan-inspired menus available in all restaurants. La Cremeria, the resort’s homemade ice cream venue, adds a sweet indulgence with beachside terrace service, included in the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around offer.

A Seamless Journey from Arrival to Departure

The elevated experience begins even before guests reach the island. At Velana International Airport in Malé, exclusive seaplane lounge access offers a refined prelude to the stay, where a dedicated chef prepares curated light fare alongside premium refreshments. A complimentary 10-minute shoulder massage further enhances the sense of calm, ensuring a seamless transition from travel to island sanctuary.

On the island, the experience unfolds through a thoughtfully curated collection of privileges. From guided cultural excursions and underwater exploration at Nemo Park to wellness rituals, meditation and Pilates sessions, each element is designed to balance vitality with serenity. Personalised butler service anticipates every detail with discretion and precision, while access to tennis and badminton courts adds an active dimension to leisure time.

“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we’re redefining island living by trading ‘stress-free’ for ‘emotionally rich.’ Whether it’s a quiet moment on the beach or a curated gastronomic journey, our 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around is a direct response to 2026’s shift toward experiential luxury. It embodies our flagship spirit and the refined excellence of Sun Siyam Luxury Collection,” highlighted Pasan Wijewardana, the resort’s Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.

Under its Luxury Collection positioning, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to embrace a more sophisticated expression of island living, where culinary artistry, curated indulgence and intuitive service converge in effortless harmony.