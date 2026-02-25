News
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils Aura Maldives, a mindful luxury sanctuary
Pulse Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Aura Maldives, a new 5-star luxury island sanctuary set to open in Q4 2026 within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, easily accessible via a scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Male’, or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport followed by a 15-minute yacht or speedboat transfer.
Conceived as an island resort where mindfulness, sustainability, wellness and elevated island living come together, Aura is designed for today’s luxury traveller seeking meaningful experiences in one of the world’s most extraordinary natural settings.
Aura will feature 71 expansive private villas across beach and overwater categories with one- to three- bedroom layouts ranging from 246sqm to 710sqm. Each villa is designed as a spacious suite with private pool, expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, making Aura well suited to couples, families and multi-generational travellers alike.
Aura Maldives represents a bold evolution of our portfolio,” said Frederic Brohez, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts.“Itis an island resort shaped by a unique operating system that embeds mindfulness across every touchpoint, with thoughtful curation in all its facets. With deep respect for nature, local culture and the rhythms of island life, Aura delivers a refined, future-facing luxury experience for today’s conscious traveller.”
A sanctuary rooted in nature and sustainability
Set within one of the Maldives’ most ecologically significant regions and just moments from Hanifaru Bay, renowned for its seasonal manta ray and whale shark encounters, Aura places environmental stewardship at the heart of the island experience. Sustainability will be at the forefront of every aspect of Aura’s operations, from plastic-free initiatives and ethical sourcing to a holistic lighting philosophy encompassing dark-sky and wildlife-friendly lighting, alongside meaningful community engagement.
Holistic wellness woven into island life
Wellness at Aura is designed as a core rhythm of island living. At the heart of the island, Solasta Spa will offer treatments inspired by Maldivian traditions and global wellness practices. Facilities will include hammam experiences, hot and cold plunge pools, a lagoon-facing sauna, and a hyperbaric chamber. A thoughtfully curated programme of yoga, mindfulness sessions and ocean-sound meditations invite guests to slow down and reconnect—naturally and intuitively.
Bold, experience-led culinary journeys
Aura will introduce a diverse dining portfolio, including:
- a beachfront grill celebrating elemental cooking
- an overwater Asian-Fusion fine-dining restaurant
- teppanyaki
- a wood-fired pizzeria
- a nomadic pop-up kitchen
- a Beach Club & Pool Bar offering craft cocktails and premium zero-proof alternatives
- and an all-day dining restaurant
Across all venues, menus will champion locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, with flavour- forward, wellness-conscious cuisine.
Experiences shaped by place and purpose
Guests will be invited to engage deeply with the destination through curated experiences ranging from marine conservation initiatives and snorkelling with manta rays, and cultural exchanges with local artisans. Families can look forward to dedicated spaces and programs, including a children’s club and multi-generational activities, reinforcing Aura’s position as an inclusive island resort for every stage of life.
Aura will join Pulse Hotels & Resorts’ growing collection of distinctive properties, strengthening the group’s presence in the upper-upscale and luxury segments while responding to the rising demand for sustainable, meaningful travel experiences.
For further information, please visit aura-maldives.com.
Cooking
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi sets new nenchmark with 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, unveils its 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept to reflect its elevated positioning. The redefined package now offers seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, expanded signature culinary inclusions, a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, reimagined specialty restaurants, exclusive airport lounge privileges and an intensified focus on intuitive, personalised butler service, setting a more sophisticated benchmark for contemporary island indulgence.
An Elevated Culinary Excellence Across 15 Venues
At the heart of the experience is seamless access to 15 distinctive dining venues, spanning refined beachfront grills, contemporary Asian cuisines, authentic Indian specialities, Italian and French restaurants, relaxed family friendly spaces and elegant adult only settings. The diversity ensures a cohesive yet varied gastronomic journey throughout each stay.
The experience is further distinguished by a curated collection of over 66 premium wines and champagnes, including reds, whites, rosés and sparkling selections sourced from renowned vineyards. Each restaurant presents a bespoke wine list tailored to its culinary identity, while sommelier led tastings and refined cheese pairings add depth for guests seeking a more immersive epicurean experience.
Signature Venues Reimagined
Several of the resort’s hallmark restaurants have been thoughtfully enhanced to reflect the refined direction of the Luxury Collection.
The Trio, the resort’s Italian specialty restaurant, has evolved into a sophisticated lifestyle destination celebrating La Dolce Vita. Set above shimmering waters on elegant over water patios, the space combines contemporary minimalism with warm Mediterranean character. A striking oval shaped wood fired pizza oven anchors the modern bar, while vibrant yellow accents and lush tropical foliage introduce refined energy. Live artistic performances elevate the atmosphere, transforming each evening into a celebration of Italian heritage. As part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests enjoy curated signature dishes paired with a dedicated Italian wine selection.
Equally transformed, Flavours now embodies a sanctuary of French art de vivre suspended above turquoise waters. The reimagined space blends refined bistrot inspired elements with the relaxed sophistication of a Mediterranean terrace. A central outdoor bar encourages interactive mixology, while layered terraces offer intimate dining framed by uninterrupted ocean views. The culinary direction embraces authentic French fine dining, where the Chef’s savoir faire is expressed through elevated interpretations of classic dishes. Within the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, guests experience bespoke Chef and Sommelier pairings featuring exceptional French vintages.
Bamboo presents a refined interpretation of Southeast Asian cuisine within an open air beachfront setting. Inspired by the culinary traditions of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, the menu revisits regional classics through the Chef’s contemporary lens, balancing authenticity with creativity. Organic textures and subtle cultural references create a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere in harmony with the island surroundings. For guests enjoying the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around, a bespoke menu and curated wine selection further enhance the immersive dining experience.
At Islander’s Grill, the flavours of the Maldives take centre stage in an elegant beachfront setting. Freshly grilled seafood, aromatic local curries and vibrant ceviche celebrate the richness of the Indian Ocean, while guests may select Maldivian lobster directly from the flowing pond for immediate preparation tailored to their preference. Tables set directly on the sand create a romantic backdrop, complemented by curated wine pairings and exclusive dining benefits as part of the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around.
For those seeking a more intimate culinary encounter, Teppanyaki delivers a live tasting experience centred around the Chef’s artistry, offering a bespoke approach to Japanese dining. As an exclusive venue not included in meal plans, Teppanyaki allows for a truly bespoke approach to every meal.
Effortless Island Living
A defining highlight within the resort’s Signature Experiences, the Sun Siyam Beach Club introduces a vibrant and contemporary dimension to island living. Set against uninterrupted ocean views, the beachfront space blends refined lounge seating with effortless elegance, creating a setting that evolves naturally throughout the day.
From relaxed sunlit afternoons to golden hour gatherings, curated DJ sessions elevate the atmosphere with a confident yet sophisticated energy. Signature cocktails, premium spirits and elevated light fare are served in a seamless flow, positioning the Beach Club as both a stylish social hub and an essential expression of the resort’s enhanced island experience.
Waters Edge, the 24-hour access venue, ensures the island’s pleasures are always within reach. Premium spirits, aperitifs, digestifs, and international beers are thoughtfully curated for connoisseurs, while health-conscious guests can enjoy freshly prepared vegetable and fruit beverages, alongside plant-based bliss vegan-inspired menus available in all restaurants. La Cremeria, the resort’s homemade ice cream venue, adds a sweet indulgence with beachside terrace service, included in the 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around offer.
A Seamless Journey from Arrival to Departure
The elevated experience begins even before guests reach the island. At Velana International Airport in Malé, exclusive seaplane lounge access offers a refined prelude to the stay, where a dedicated chef prepares curated light fare alongside premium refreshments. A complimentary 10-minute shoulder massage further enhances the sense of calm, ensuring a seamless transition from travel to island sanctuary.
On the island, the experience unfolds through a thoughtfully curated collection of privileges. From guided cultural excursions and underwater exploration at Nemo Park to wellness rituals, meditation and Pilates sessions, each element is designed to balance vitality with serenity. Personalised butler service anticipates every detail with discretion and precision, while access to tennis and badminton courts adds an active dimension to leisure time.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, we’re redefining island living by trading ‘stress-free’ for ‘emotionally rich.’ Whether it’s a quiet moment on the beach or a curated gastronomic journey, our 24 Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around is a direct response to 2026’s shift toward experiential luxury. It embodies our flagship spirit and the refined excellence of Sun Siyam Luxury Collection,” highlighted Pasan Wijewardana, the resort’s Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
Under its Luxury Collection positioning, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to embrace a more sophisticated expression of island living, where culinary artistry, curated indulgence and intuitive service converge in effortless harmony.
Featured
You & Me Maldives unveils curated Premium All Inclusive programme
You & Me Maldives, the adults-only luxury retreat under The Cocoon Collection, has announced the launch of its new Premium All Inclusive experience, aimed at enhancing island stays through a more seamless and comprehensive offering in the Indian Ocean.
The Premium All Inclusive experience is designed to begin from the point of arrival. Guests receive complimentary access to The Cocoon Collection Lounge at the seaplane terminal at Velana International Airport, where services are provided to ensure a smooth transition before the journey to the resort.
On arrival at the island, guests are welcomed in their villas with a chilled bottle of sparkling wine and a selection of canapés. The Premium All Inclusive plan includes unlimited premium beverages by the glass, featuring a curated range of wines, signature cocktails, top-shelf spirits, international beers and non-alcoholic options. The in-villa minibar is replenished daily with soft drinks, international beers, red and white wines, as well as assorted snacks. For stays of five nights or more, guests also receive two bottles of premium liquor from a selected list, provided once during the stay.
The experience further includes a range of activities. Guests staying a minimum of three nights are offered one sunset cruise and one snorkelling excursion per stay, while those staying seven nights or more are entitled to a catamaran cruise. Unlimited use of snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports, including canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, is also included, subject to weather conditions.
Dining forms a central part of the Premium All Inclusive concept. Guests can enjoy three themed dining evenings, including a seafood barbecue under the stars featuring prawns, lobster and oysters. For stays of five nights or more, guests may also take part in a complimentary group cooking class, with a choice between ethnic or Italian cuisine, led by the resort’s culinary team.
Wellness offerings are also incorporated into the programme, with guests able to participate in up to three complimentary sunrise yoga sessions per stay, subject to availability.
The introduction of the Premium All Inclusive experience reflects the resort’s focus on personalised service and carefully curated stays. The offering is positioned to appeal to couples seeking relaxation, romance or activity-led experiences within an adults-only island setting.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
From shoreline to hotpot: New dining experiences at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
News1 week ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business1 week ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Drink1 week ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Double gold win for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Junior Travel Awards
-
Business1 week ago
BBM expands retail presence with new Hulhumalé outlet
-
Featured1 week ago
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La