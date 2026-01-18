Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils eco-chic Eri Maldives in North Malé Atoll

Eri Maldives has officially opened in the North Malé Atoll, introducing a new eco-chic lifestyle resort concept focused on accessible island living in the Maldives. Located a 45-minute speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, the resort combines ease of access with the calm of a natural island environment, offering a streamlined escape for travellers seeking authenticity rather than artificial luxury.

Set on a lush natural island, Eri Maldives is defined by dense greenery and a vibrant house reef accessible directly from the shore. The resort operates under the philosophy of “The Island of Becoming”, favouring genuine cultural immersion over traditional hospitality formality. Local arts, Maldivian cuisine and cultural practices shape the daily rhythm of island life, supported by a focus on mindful living that integrates sustainability and wellbeing throughout the guest experience. Visitors are encouraged to disconnect, slow down and engage more deeply with both the island and its cultural heritage.

Accommodation at the resort is offered across four categories designed to prioritise comfort, connection and simplicity. Beach Pool Villas feature private pools surrounded by tropical vegetation, while Beach Villas offer direct access to the shoreline and lagoon sunsets. Beach Studios, located on the ground floor, provide immediate beach access, and Sky Studios on the upper level include private balconies with expansive lagoon views. Dining follows the same relaxed approach, with Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive options available across three venues: international cuisine at Soul Kitchen, casual beachfront dining at Beach Shack, and sunset refreshments at Sip & Dip.

Adventure and relaxation are balanced through a range of experiences. A five-star PADI dive centre operated by Euro-Divers provides access to more than 30 recognised dive sites, alongside a comprehensive water sports programme. For restorative experiences, Eskape Spa is set within the island’s tropical canopy, offering holistic treatments and ocean-inspired rituals rooted in Maldivian traditions. The resort also curates bespoke celebrations, including destination dining under the stars and vow renewals accompanied by traditional Bodu Beru drumming.

Commenting on the opening, General Manager Haroon Mohamed stated that Eri Maldives is founded on the principle of experiencing the Maldives in an authentic and uncomplicated way, with an emphasis on wellbeing and meaningful connection. He noted that the resort aims to create moments that leave guests feeling cared for, understood and positively transformed.

Frederic Brohez, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, said the opening marks a significant addition to the group’s portfolio, introducing an eco-chic lifestyle brand designed for environmentally conscious travellers seeking a genuine Maldivian escape. He added that Eri Maldives reflects the group’s broader vision of sustainable island living, where design, community and wellbeing are closely aligned.

Eri Maldives is now welcoming guests. To mark its opening, the resort has introduced a limited-time launch offer featuring exclusive savings and added inclusions. Further information is available via the resort’s official website.