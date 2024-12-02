Action
Denise Hoefer brings world-class Padel to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.
Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.
The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.
Action
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo collaborates with MaRHE Centre on dolphin conservation
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the MaRHE Centre of the University of Milano-Bicocca to advance research on tropical marine ecosystems in Gaafu Alifu Atoll, with a special focus on the region’s unique resident dolphin populations.
The resort will host a special event on the 12th of December 2024, to share current findings with the key stakeholders of the Maldives.
The partnership enables scientists and students to investigate why these dolphins remain resident—a rare occurrence in the Maldives. Researchers will identify dolphin species, analyze population structures, and use molecular ecology techniques to study their diet. Additionally, the collaboration includes studies on coral reefs and reef fish, expanding the understanding of the southern Maldives’ marine ecosystems.
Coordinated by Professor Paolo Galli, Director of the MaRHE Centre, the initiative also offers hands-on fieldwork opportunities for students specialising in marine biology.
“I am proud of this project, which allows us to expand our knowledge of marine ecology in these underexplored areas”, said Professor Paolo Galli.
The collaboration, facilitated by Italian Consul Giorgia Marazzi, is already underway. Under the guidance of renowned cetologist Elena Valsecchi, two master’s students from the International Marine Sciences programme are conducting fieldwork, supported by Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. Their research includes photo identification, vocalisation recordings, and environmental DNA analysis.
This partnership not only marks a significant step in understanding and preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the southern Maldives; it also aims to drive more visibility to the country’s awe-inspiring marine life and eco-tourism.
Excursions
Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled Sun Diving, an innovative new diving website, during a vibrant two-day event held at Sun Siyam Olhuveli on November 28th and 29th. The launch brought together an enthusiastic gathering of diving aficionados, marine conservation advocates, and industry professionals to celebrate the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater heritage and emphasise the critical role of sustainable diving practices.
The new website introduces a groundbreaking feature: the first-ever illustrated dive maps created by DiverMonArt. These artistic maps provide a fresh and visually captivating perspective on dive sites at Sun Siyam resorts, blending creativity with functionality to enhance the diving experience.
Designed to inspire and guide underwater explorers, Sun Diving offers an array of resources for divers of all levels. From detailed dive site descriptions and eco-diving tips to breathtaking underwater photography, the platform reflects Sun Siyam’s commitment to showcasing the wonders of the ocean while advocating for its protection.
The launch event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, and guided dives, immersing attendees in the essence of Maldives’ vibrant marine life. As a hub for diving enthusiasts, Sun Diving is set to become an essential resource for those seeking adventure and conservation-focused experiences in the Maldives.
Visitors are invited to explore the wonders of the underwater world and begin planning their next dive at Sun Diving.
Action
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives now provides year-round freediving courses led by PADI-certified instructors. Guests can explore the wonders of the underwater world, a captivating environment for discovery. Participants are guided in mastering the art of silently blending into the aquatic surroundings and engaging with marine life at their own pace. The resort’s instructors cater to varying skill levels, offering training in basic freediving principles or helping to advance existing expertise.
Freediving, a time-honoured sport enjoying renewed popularity, celebrates the Maldives’ stunning aquatic landscapes while raising environmental awareness about the significance of marine and coral life. Beyond fostering a deeper connection with nature, the activity offers numerous physical and mental health benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular fitness and endurance, without the need for cumbersome scuba equipment.
The Maldives is home to the seventh-largest reef system in the world, accounting for approximately 3.14% of the global reef area and featuring 2,041 distinct coral reefs. These vibrant reefs support one of the planet’s most diverse marine ecosystems, harbouring over 1,100 species of fish and other marine creatures. This extraordinary underwater world offers endless opportunities for exploration and wonder.
The resort’s Dive Centre provides various freediving courses, such as Discover Freediving, Basic Freediver, and Freediver Level 1, with course prices starting at US$350.
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
-
Action1 week ago
Ex-world champion Angelique Kerber to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas for exclusive tennis clinic
-
Celebration1 week ago
Disco fever takes over Amilla Maldives this festive season
-
News1 week ago
Escape to naturally better festive at JA Manafaru
-
Cooking1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience
-
Celebration1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love
-
Celebration1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru offers 101 ways to celebrate Holidays