News
Ananda in the Himalayas returns to The Nautilus Maldives for soulful healing residency
At The Nautilus Maldives, wellness is more than a retreat – it is a deeply personal journey of realignment, restoration, and renewal. From 11th to 18th August 2025, The Nautilus welcomes back the globally acclaimed wellness experts from its esteemed partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, for an exclusive residency: “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies”.
Rooted in the timeless principles of Ayurveda and energy healing, this immersive retreat invites seekers of well-being to recalibrate their inner rhythm. Guided by expert practitioners from Ananda in the Himalayas – the multi-award-winning, world-renowned holistic wellness retreat – the experience draws upon elemental balance to restore vitality, emotional harmony, and a profound sense of inner peace.
Guests will be in the care of Ms Sunita Kumari and Mr Sandarbh, each bringing a wealth of knowledge that blends Ayurvedic tradition with contemporary therapeutic insight. With over nine years of international experience, Sunita is renowned for her intuitive ability to enhance circulation, revitalise the body, and support long-term resilience. As a senior trainer at Ananda, she curates bespoke programmes that address the complexities of modern life, while honouring ancient healing philosophies. Sandarbh brings a serene presence and a personalised approach to each treatment, gently encouraging the body’s natural rhythm to restore itself. His thoughtful techniques foster a deep sense of calm and release, guiding guests into a state of profound rest and renewal.
This intimate residency invites guests to experience Ananda’s signature energy-balancing therapies, including Manipura and Kundalini Back Massage, the harmonising Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, and Ananda Moksha – a ritual of release inspired by the concept of liberation and the unimpeded flow of prana. To ensure the journey continues with intention, each guest will receive a complimentary follow-up consultation with Ananda’s Ayurvedic physician, offering personalised guidance to support everyday life and wellbeing throughout the year. For those wishing to deepen their journey, curated glimpses of Ananda’s Ayurvedic cuisine will be available anytime, anywhere across the island.
With just 26 private houses and residences, The Nautilus is a haven of freedom set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. Surrounded by ivory sands, vibrant coral reefs, and the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, this island sanctuary offers a space to breathe, to realign, and to simply be. Thoughtfully designed boho-chic interiors, exceptional spa rituals, and unscripted moments of stillness come together to create a true retreat for the soul.
Manipura Massage (85 mins)
Manipura means “beautiful, shining jewel” in Sanskrit. It refers to the solar plexus (navel) chakra, our centre of fire and sun energy that ignites our health and vitality. This transformative treatment is designed to stimulate and balance the solar ‘sun’ vitality within us through reflexology and Marma massage, lymphatic drainage, and the application of Himalayan herb poultices applied to the 10 petals of the solar plexus. This unique body ritual combines a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system with various techniques to harness and restore the energy of the body.
Kundalini Back Massage (85 mins)
Kundalini – a female goddess of awareness in the form of a coiled snake – is the dormant energy present at the base of the spine. When awakened, this powerful force travels up the spine to the third eye, leading to increased energy and spiritual enlightenment. This treatment begins with a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system, and also cleanse the energy body. This is followed by a back massage which is deeply soothing and relaxing, balancing the whole nervous system owing to the synergistic use of an essential oil blend combined with ancient techniques of massage and chakra healing.
Tibetan Ku Nye Massage (90 mins)
A Tibetan body massage designed to balance the five elements and restore a harmonious flow of energy and vitality in the body. A blend of five essential oils, chosen to balance the elements, is combined with traditional Tibetan techniques of cupping, kneading, and acupressure using hot Himalayan crystal salt poultices. The aim of this treatment is to restore the nervous system and stimulate a free flow of energy within the body.
Shiatsu (60/90 mins)
Ananda Shiatsu is a full-body pressure point experience involving the application of pressure with the thumbs, palms, elbows, and knees to specific points or areas on the body to maintain physical and mental wellbeing. Shiatsu is known for reducing stress, improving circulation, and boosting the immune system. It is also believed to have sedative effects and may alleviate insomnia. In a broader sense, Shiatsu is thought to enhance physical vitality and emotional wellbeing.
Deep Tissue Massage (85 mins)
Deep tissue massages involve an understanding of the different layers of the body and the ability to work with the tissues in these layers to relax, lengthen, and release holding patterns in the most effective and energy-efficient way possible. They are especially recommended for most forms of chronic muscle tension and are generally effective for individuals who experience overall body tension due to stress or overexertion.
Ananda Moksha (90 min)
The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha, which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for the free flow of prana, or energy. This treatment has been customised to work on different levels of the human body and consciousness to create a sense of overall physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Ananda Moksha is a full-body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques practised for thousands of years in India. It begins with a traditional oil application using long strokes across the entire body, followed by the release of pressure points, thereby stimulating the musculoskeletal system and leaving you with increased energy and a heightened sense of vitality. This immediately eliminates sluggishness and simultaneously helps to ease discomfort, blockages, aches, and pain. The therapy continues with slow release along the spine, followed by abdominal circulation, and ends with relaxation, toning, and easing of muscle tension in the shoulders, neck, head, and scalp. The therapy works on the physical system, but its effects go deep into the recesses of the mind and emotions. The result is a feeling of complete rest, repair, and rejuvenation.
To learn more about the upcoming Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency. To reserve your place at the “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies” retreat, please contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Family
Celebrate Easter of discovery at LUX* South Ari Atoll
This Easter, LUX* South Ari Atoll under The Lux Collective global hospitality group invites guests to escape to its sun-kissed shores for a week of extraordinary celebrations, where luxury meets adventure. From 14 to 21 April 2025, the acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards resort will immerse guests in a curated programme of island experiences and unforgettable moments, for adults and children alike.
Easter Festivities for the Whole Family
A series of signature island experiences are crafted to bring loved ones together. Families can embark on an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where hidden treasures await beneath the palm-fringed canopy. Creativity flourishes at the Easter Egg Painting Workshop at Junk Art Studio, where guests of all ages can design their colourful masterpieces. The Easter Sand Castle Competition invites families to craft intricate sculptures on the shore, while the Easter Cinema Paradiso sets the stage for an open-air movie night under the stars. For those looking to add a touch of style to their celebrations, the Easter Cocktail Reception & Fashion Show blends elegance with island chic for an evening of glamour by the sea.
Adventures Await
With the resort uniquely situated in the world’s only year-round whale shark aggregation site, guests can swim alongside these ocean’s gentle giants on the Whale Shark Discovery Snorkeling trip—an experience that promises to leave them in awe.
Guests can start the day with a morning Dolphin Cruise, where playful dolphins leap through the turquoise waters, creating a magical spectacle at sunrise. For those eager to explore the wonders beneath the waves, our Sea Turtle Snorkeling and Manta Snorkeling excursions offer intimate encounters with some of the ocean’s most graceful marine creatures.
For fitness enthusiasts, the Ironman Triathlon is the ultimate endurance challenge, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, the Island Treasure Hunt promises fun-filled exploration as guests uncover hidden surprises across the island.
As the day draws to a close, guests can sail into a sunset cruise, watching the sky transform into a canvas of golden hues—an idyllic way to unwind and embrace the beauty of the Maldives.
Wellness and Rejuvenation
At the award-winning LUX* ME Spa, relaxation takes center stage. A series of complimentary wellness workshops offer guests a chance to reconnect and refresh, including the Bastien Gonzalez Hand & Feet Beauty and the D.I.Y Facial & LUX* ME Product Discovery workshops. Each session offers a chance to win exciting prizes, adding a touch of luxury to their wellness journey.
Guests can delve deeper into holistic well -being with Discover the Five Elements workshop, designed to align body and mind. For an indulgent treat, the Chocolate Wrap for Hands offers a touch of self-care.
Culinary Delights
Easter at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a gastronomic celebration, where every meal is an experience in itself. The Lobster & Seafood Market at MIXE presents a feast of ocean delicacies, while the Easter Buffet Dinner at MIXE & East Market showcases an elegant spread of global flavors.
For those craving flame-grilled perfection, the Easter Roast Feast at Beach Rouge and the BBQ Party at Lagoon Bar offer mouthwatering selections in a beachfront setting. The Burger Shack at Veli Bar brings laid-back gourmet bites.
Plan Your Easter Getaway
Winning the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the second consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll presents an exclusive Fabulous Offer for Easter, featuring accommodation and a lineup of unforgettable activities. Guests booking the special full-board meal plan will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive, making their stay a time of island luxury and culinary excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Cooking
Mastering art of smoked meats with Chef Arron Rhodes at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to host a truly exceptional culinary event on 19 and 22 May 2025 that no gastronome or connoisseur should miss. Renowned culinary artisan Chef Arron Rhodes, a global expert in the art of Texas BBQ, will join forces with Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu for a two-evening gastronomic celebration that blends traditional smoking techniques with the refined dining experience of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Chef Arron Rhodes began his culinary journey at 17 with a stagiaire role at Michelin 2-star The Vineyard at Stockcross. His career spans prestigious kitchens like Michelin 3-star Hof van Cleve, Restaurant Andre in Singapore and Central Restaurant in Peru (ranked #1). He also helped open Edge, the world’s first underwater restaurant in the Maldives. Owner of Smoke & Barrel in Hong Kong, Arron has perfected Texas BBQ, offering signature dishes such as beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked beef tongue. His style combines bold flavours with fresh, natural ingredients, influenced by global experiences, including Peruvian street food and Chef Andre Chiang’s Octo philosophy.
Milaidhoo’s Azure Beach Restaurant and Shoreline Grill will host two exclusive dining events that showcase Chef Arron’s BBQ mastery in the luxurious surroundings of Milaidhoo, where barefoot informality is at its best.
American Pop-Up BBQ at Azure Beach (Casual and Interactive)
Guests will have the chance to indulge in a relaxed and interactive American BBQ experience set against the stunning backdrop of Azure Beach. Featuring the iconic Big Green Egg grill and Chef Arron’s underground pibil, this event offers an unforgettable smoky feast with rich, slow-cooked flavours. Exclusive cocktails will be specially crafted to complement the BBQ dishes, alongside a stone pizza oven and underground oven, adding a unique culinary twist.
Wine-Paired Dinner at Shoreline Grill (Refined and Elegant)
For a more sophisticated experience, the Shoreline Grill, Milaidhoo’s premier grill restaurant specialising in dry-aged meats, will present a refined wine-paired dinner. Guests will savour Chef Arron’s expertise in smoked meats and Texas BBQ, complemented by expertly selected fine wines. This elegant evening combines the best of Milaidhoo’s fine dining with Chef Arron’s world-class BBQ artistry for a memorable culinary experience.
Chef Arron’s global culinary influences, from Peruvian street food to the rich flavours of Texas BBQ, will be showcased in these exclusive dining events. Whether it is the relaxed pop-up BBQ or the elegant wine-paired dinner, both events promise a unique and extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Chef Arron’s cuisine. Shoreline Grill, renowned for its expertise in fine cuts of meat and seafood, will offer the perfect setting for this world-class event, blending smoky BBQ flavours with fresh, local ingredients to create an unforgettable atmosphere.
This is more than just a culinary event – it is a celebration of Chef Arron’s passion and artistry, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the fusion of Texas BBQ with the pristine beauty of the Maldives. Do not miss the chance to indulge in this exceptional dining journey.
Book your stay now to indulge in this unforgettable culinary experience at Milaidhoo Maldives. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Awards
Villa Nautica wins DERTOUR Red Star Quality Award
Villa Nautica has been recognized among the world’s top 150 resorts, receiving the esteemed Red Star Quality Award 2024 from DERTOUR Group. This accolade, reserved for hotels that uphold the highest standards of guest satisfaction, highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence in service, hospitality, and overall experience.
A maritime celebration of quayside life, Villa Nautica blends urban sophistication with the spirit of the open sea. Inspired by the sleek elegance of a superyacht, its interiors reflect a polished, modern aesthetic, where crisp nautical lines meet understated luxury. The resort’s lifestyle is equally refined, offering guests a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. With world-class scuba diving, exhilarating water sports, and direct access to some of the Maldives’ most stunning marine landscapes, Villa Nautica captures the essence of the seafarer’s dream with a glamorous twist.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Villa Nautica stands apart for its authenticity. Unlike many international hospitality brands in the Maldives, Villa Resorts is one of the few locally owned and operated groups. This deep connection to the destination shapes its ethos, offering guests more than just a holiday, but an experience rooted in genuine Maldivian warmth. Every element, from its personalized service to its commitment to sustainability, reflects a philosophy of meaningful hospitality, one that seeks to leave guests feeling enriched and restored.
The Red Star Quality Award is DERTOUR Group’s top recognition, given to only 100 resorts in long-haul destinations and 50 in Europe, based on guest feedback and key performance metrics. For Villa Nautica, this acknowledgment highlights its consistent ability to provide a well-rounded and memorable experience, where service and atmosphere come together to offer guests something truly special.
