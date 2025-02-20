Dive into summer of marine marvels with Simon Lorenz at The Nautilus Maldives

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary underwater world during Ocean Discovery Week at The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway. From 25th to 31st July 2025, this week-long summer experience invites guests to explore the vibrant marine biodiversity of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. More than just a luxury escape, Ocean Discovery Week is an annual celebration of the ocean’s wonders, offering a profound connection to its delicate ecosystems and fostering a deeper commitment to marine conservation.

Nestled near the iconic Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus provides unparalleled access to over 40 exceptional dive sites teeming with marine life. Bespoke diving and snorkelling adventures promise unforgettable encounters with manta rays, whale sharks, and vibrant coral gardens, creating an oceanic journey of discovery and wonder.

Partnering with Acclaimed Underwater Photographer Simon Lorenz

This year, The Nautilus is thrilled to welcome renowned underwater photographer Simon Lorenz to enrich the Ocean Discovery Week experience. An award-winning marine photographer, speaker, and writer, Simon’s work has graced the covers of leading nature publications worldwide. Beyond aesthetics, his photography serves as a compelling voice for marine conservation.

As a PADI instructor and photo coach, Simon is passionate about guiding divers and photographers in refining their skills. His curated dive expeditions blend rare underwater encounters with hands-on photography training. Simon’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with CNN, BBC, NatGeo, and marine NGOs such as WWF, the UN, and The Nature Conservancy. A dedicated advocate for shark conservation, he serves on the advisory board of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation, actively fighting for their protection.

During The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, guests will have the rare opportunity to dive and snorkel alongside Simon, gaining insights into capturing the ocean’s breathtaking beauty while deepening their understanding of the marine ecosystems of the Maldives. His immersive workshops and marine talks, underwater family photography sessions, and guided dives and snorkelling expeditions promise an exclusive perspective on marine life, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

An Ocean-Inspired Celebration Awaits

Beyond the depths, The Nautilus offers an exquisite blend of adventure and tranquillity through an array of water-inspired experiences. Thrill-seekers can embark on exhilarating Jetski, Seabob and E-foil expeditions, set sail on dolphin-watching cruises, or encounter sea turtles on a Hello Turtle adventure. For those seeking tranquillity, Solasta Spa provides serene escapes with sunrise yoga, mindful breathwork, and water sound healing meditation, all set against the soothing symphony of the ocean. Young explorers can take part in the resident marine biologist’s coral planting workshops, Bubble Maker courses, underwater treasure hunts, watercolour art sessions, and creative ocean-inspired projects.

Join The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind summer festival, where the ocean’s beauty, mystery, and wonder come to life through unforgettable adventures and heartfelt connections to the sea.