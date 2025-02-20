Blush de Peonia: The St. Regis Maldives offers springtime celebration of Easter

This Easter, The St. Regis Maldives invites guests to embrace a celebration of renewal in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations. Here, bespoke luxury meets the untouched beauty of nature, creating an extraordinary escape where relaxation and adventure exist in perfect harmony.

Nestled on its own private natural island in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, the resort has curated an exceptional collection of experiences that elevate the holiday season. From immersive epicurean journeys to transformative wellness rituals, every detail is designed to inspire and enchant. Guests are invited to indulge in a series of thoughtfully crafted celebrations, each offering an exquisite way to savor the moment.

The Easter festivities feature a selection of refined culinary and cultural experiences:

Sushi Crafting Mastery (April 14, 2025) – Master the delicate art of crafting island-inspired sushi rolls under the guidance of an expert sushi chef.

Champagne & Cheese Pairing (April 15, 2025) – Experience the perfect harmony of fine champagnes and gourmet cheeses, set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldivian sunset.

Mixology Masterclass (April 16, 2025) – Craft signature cocktails in an immersive session led by the resort’s expert mixologists.

Beachfront Seafood Market (April 17, 2025) – Indulge in the freshest seafood selections, prepared to perfection, while live saxophone music sets an elegant ambiance.

Chocolate Making Class (April 19, 2025) – Discover the artistry of fine chocolate-making in an exclusive hands-on experience with master chocolatiers.

Easter Feast Under the Stars (April 20, 2025) – A spectacular gala dinner on Alba Beach, featuring a lavish feast, live music, and the enchanting glow of the Maldivian night sky.

For those seeking restoration, the Iridium Spa offers an exquisite sanctuary of serenity. Signature treatments, from deep tissue massages to oxygenating facials and revitalising body scrubs, are designed to rejuvenate the body and elevate the spirit, all set against the tranquil expanse of the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, younger guests are invited to embark on their own Easter adventure at the Vommuli House Kids Club. A series of engaging activities, including nature-inspired crafts, junior science experiments, and thrilling games like the Great Puzzle Race and Mini Olympics, ensure endless excitement. Signature experiences such as Mixology Magic and the Pirate Paradise Party add an extra touch of enchantment, creating cherished memories for children of all ages.

Whether indulging in world-class gastronomy, embarking on island adventures, or embracing moments of pure tranquility, The St. Regis Maldives presents an Easter celebration beyond compare—an extraordinary journey of luxury, curated with the brand’s signature sophistication and refinement.

Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility, surrounded by lush landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the azure Indian Ocean. The resort’s 77 villas blend seamlessly with nature while offering modern comforts like private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views. Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, with panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces.

Guests can discover the vibrant marine world through snorkelling, diving, and an array of water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort features coral restoration programs led by a dedicated Marine Biologist. Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, the resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.