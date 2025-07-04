News
Coconut Bliss Indulgence: July exclusive at Wellness by Mandara, Barceló Nasandhura Male
Blending ancient Eastern healing traditions with contemporary luxury, Wellness by Mandara at Barceló Nasandhura Hotel offers an exceptional spa experience designed to rejuvenate the body, calm the mind, and awaken the senses. From deeply restorative massages to radiant skin therapies infused with natural ingredients, Wellness by Mandara Spa invites guests to unwind and reconnect through time-honoured wellness rituals.
Signature treatments include the Royal Retreat, an indulgent head-to-toe experience combining massage, revitalising facial, and a floral foot ritual, as well as the iconic Mandara Massage, where two expert therapists work in synchrony to deliver profound relaxation and balance.
This July, guests can escape to the tropics with Coco Galore, an exclusive seasonal treatment celebrating the nourishing benefits of coco. The experience includes a revitalising coconut body scrub, followed by a deeply relaxing Coco Express Massage with warm coconut oil, and is complemented by a refreshing chilled coconut water to complete the journey.
Priced at USD 109 per person or USD 209 per couple, Coco Galore is a blissful island-inspired indulgence, available for a limited time only.
Discover the ultimate wellness escape this July — only at Wellness by Mandara, Barceló Nasandhura Hotel.
Cooking
Savour July: Exceptional dining awaits at Barceló Nasandhura Male
Located in the vibrant heart of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura is fast becoming a sought-after destination for dining, casual coffee catchups, and laid-back city experiences. This July, guests are invited to indulge in a series of exclusive promotions across the hotel’s distinctive food and beverage outlets, the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer.
At Oivaru, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant located on the 3rd Floor, guests can treat themselves to an irresistible Chocolate Dessert Station, available during dinner service from 4th to 7th July only. A decadent addition to the renowned international buffet, it promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. To complement the dining experience, enjoy live music on selected evenings, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed, flavorful night out.
To mark World Chocolate Day on 7th July, a special Chocolate Indulgence Station will be set up in the Nasandhura Lobby from 4 PM to 8 PM. Featuring free tastings and handcrafted desserts by the hotel’s renowned pastry chef, the experience is open to all guests and walk-ins. Guests can also purchase limited-edition treats while enjoying a beautifully styled chocolate-themed setup designed for sweet moments and social sharing.
Alimas Coffee Lounge is the ideal spot to escape the city heat. From 20th to 26th July, enjoy 10% off all ice creams, making it the perfect excuse to cool down with a sweet treat in style.
For those seeking elevated views and an unforgettable ambience, B.Heaven, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers signature mocktails and light bites, best savored with panoramic sunset vistas. On selected evenings, the energy rises with live DJ performances, making it the perfect setting to unwind, socialize, or celebrate under the stars.
This July, Barceló Nasandhura invites you to experience a taste of Malé’s most exciting culinary and social destination.
Featured
Angsana Velavaru shines in T+L Luxury Awards 2025 with top pool and GM honours
Angsana Velavaru, part of the esteemed Banyan Group, has secured prestigious placements in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, ranking #8 for Best Resort Pool and #3 for Best General Manager in the Maldives. These accolades underscore the resort’s dedication to outstanding service, thoughtfully crafted accommodations, and guest-centric innovation.
Located in the unspoiled South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru features 113 villas—79 of which are equipped with private infinity pools. Among them are the celebrated Beach Villas and the signature InOcean Pool Villas, which extend elegantly over the lagoon’s turquoise expanse. Each villa is designed to offer a harmonious blend of sophistication and comfort, enabling guests to immerse themselves in nature with both privacy and style.
Central to the resort’s social ambiance is the Kuredhi Pool Bar, a lively and inviting venue that offers more than just refreshments. It serves as a communal hub where guests can enjoy curated experiences such as DJ nights, aqua aerobics, and wellness sessions. This programming reflects the resort’s vision of merging serenity with social vibrancy.
Spearheading this success is General Manager Ahmed Zahir, who was recognised as the #3 Best General Manager in the Maldives. Zahir’s inspiring career began three decades ago as a Laundry Supervisor and has since evolved into a historic milestone—becoming the first Maldivian General Manager within the Banyan Group. His leadership is characterised by a deep understanding of local culture, empathy, and hands-on experience across resort operations.
“This recognition is not only an honour—it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come as a team and as an industry,” Zahir shared. “I’m proud to lead with values shaped by the Maldives itself: resilience, hospitality, and heart. At Angsana Velavaru, we aim to deliver something genuine and lasting—for our guests, our people, and our community.”
Under Zahir’s stewardship, Angsana Velavaru has fostered a culture rooted in authenticity, local empowerment, and purposeful guest engagement. The resort remains committed to evolving as a destination that honours tradition while embracing forward-thinking experiences.
Featured
Oaga Art Resort’s Samaasaa takes centre stage in Dubai’s art scene
Under the desert sky of Dubai, Oaga Art Resort made its international debut with a striking performance by Raai Badeeu at the closing night of renowned light calligrapher Karim Jabbari’s exhibition, Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees, held at Inloco Gallery. The performance introduced audiences to Samaasaa, the resort’s original theatrical dining concept where storytelling intertwines with seasonal cuisine, and folklore comes alive through immersive performance.
Samaasaa represents a distinctive fusion of art and gastronomy, with each course unfolding as an edible chapter of a story. The concept invites guests into a world where tradition meets innovation, rooted deeply in Maldivian heritage.
The venue for the performance, Inloco Gallery, is an emerging boutique art space in Dubai known for pushing creative boundaries. Its third season was dedicated to ‘vanishing urban landscapes’—a reflection on the echoes of fading cityscapes. Central to this season was the work of Karim Jabbari, whose intricate light calligraphy transforms traditional Arabic script into contemporary expressions of cultural memory. His Vertical Horizon / 361 Degrees exhibition explored the theme of ‘Lost Tradition,’ featuring a collaborative project with artist Khalil Abdulwahid that documented Al Satwa’s disappearing historic fabric and reclaimed calligraphy’s original role as a vehicle for communication and preservation.
In collaboration with Inloco Gallery and Karim Jabbari, Oaga Art Resort presented Raai Badeeu as part of the finissage—a moving farewell performance that seamlessly blended calligraphy, choreography, and storytelling. The immersive show transformed the gallery into a space of ancestral memory, myth, and poetic expression, embodying the artistic ethos of Oaga.
The performance also offered audiences an exclusive preview of Samaasaa Presents: The First Coconuts, Oaga’s upcoming theatrical dining experience. A specially curated segment from the show was performed, offering a glimpse into the mythical origins of island life through expressive movement and narrative.
As Oaga Art Resort expands its creative reach beyond the Maldives, this performance in Dubai marks the beginning of a broader journey. Guided by a spirit that is playful, poetic, and deeply rooted in island culture, Oaga is poised to share its unique stories with the world.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
SO/ Maldives unveils restorative wellness journey with Holistic Healer Karan Kumar
-
Action1 week ago
Consistently awarded, beyond compare: Machchafushi Island Resort’s house reef
-
Cooking1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes Shimmers’ Chef Emanuele for exclusive culinary residency this July
-
Featured1 week ago
Yoga Day marked with soulful island practice at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Cellar of quiet distinction: Vakkaru Reserve wins fifth Wine Spectator Award
-
Action6 days ago
Siyam World kicks off August with star-studded football camps
-
Awards5 days ago
Atmosphere Kanifushi marks 6 years as Maldives’ leading family resort
-
Drink6 days ago
Dare to taste with W Maldives at Island Alchemy Ft. Beckaly Franks