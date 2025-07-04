Coconut Bliss Indulgence: July exclusive at Wellness by Mandara, Barceló Nasandhura Male

Angsana Velavaru, part of the esteemed Banyan Group, has secured prestigious placements in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, ranking #8 for Best Resort Pool and #3 for Best General Manager in the Maldives. These accolades underscore the resort’s dedication to outstanding service, thoughtfully crafted accommodations, and guest-centric innovation.

Located in the unspoiled South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru features 113 villas—79 of which are equipped with private infinity pools. Among them are the celebrated Beach Villas and the signature InOcean Pool Villas, which extend elegantly over the lagoon’s turquoise expanse. Each villa is designed to offer a harmonious blend of sophistication and comfort, enabling guests to immerse themselves in nature with both privacy and style.

Central to the resort’s social ambiance is the Kuredhi Pool Bar, a lively and inviting venue that offers more than just refreshments. It serves as a communal hub where guests can enjoy curated experiences such as DJ nights, aqua aerobics, and wellness sessions. This programming reflects the resort’s vision of merging serenity with social vibrancy.

Spearheading this success is General Manager Ahmed Zahir, who was recognised as the #3 Best General Manager in the Maldives. Zahir’s inspiring career began three decades ago as a Laundry Supervisor and has since evolved into a historic milestone—becoming the first Maldivian General Manager within the Banyan Group. His leadership is characterised by a deep understanding of local culture, empathy, and hands-on experience across resort operations.

“This recognition is not only an honour—it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come as a team and as an industry,” Zahir shared. “I’m proud to lead with values shaped by the Maldives itself: resilience, hospitality, and heart. At Angsana Velavaru, we aim to deliver something genuine and lasting—for our guests, our people, and our community.”

Under Zahir’s stewardship, Angsana Velavaru has fostered a culture rooted in authenticity, local empowerment, and purposeful guest engagement. The resort remains committed to evolving as a destination that honours tradition while embracing forward-thinking experiences.