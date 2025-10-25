Entertainment
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Malé: Barceló Nasandhura unveils festive lineup
Barceló Nasandhura Malé has announced its official Festive Programme, a curated series of events designed to welcome 2026 in ultimate style. From December 29th to January 2nd, the hotel will host a vibrant line-up of celebrations, including rooftop DJ sets, chic pool parties, and a grand New Year’s Eve gala featuring renowned Maldivian talent.
The celebrations kick off on 29th December at 18:00 at the B.Heaven Rooftop with “Beats from Spain,” featuring an electrifying DJ performance to set a tropical rhythm for the days ahead. On 30th December, guests can enjoy a “Pool Party & Chill” starting at 12:00, complete with live DJ tunes, refreshing cocktails, and delicious snacks for $50++ per adult and $25++ per child.
The main event, the “New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration,” begins at 19:00 on 31st December. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish gala dinner featuring an exquisite buffet and festive surprises. The evening’s entertainment will be headlined by renowned Maldivian artist Fasy and his band, who will perform during dinner and later at B.Heaven. The night will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display lighting up Malé’s skyline. Pricing for the celebration is $80++ for the Gala Dinner, or $100++ for the Gala Dinner combined with the B.Heaven Concert.
To welcome the first day of 2026, the hotel will host the “Oivaru New Year Brunch” on 1st January at 11:00. This relaxed brunch offers the perfect start to the new year with live DJ beats, priced at $30++ per adult and $15++ per child. The festive week concludes on 2nd January at 17:00 with a “Sunset Pool Party,” allowing guests to sip, swim, and sway as the sun sets, available for $60++ per adult and $30++ per child.
Exclusive group rates are available for bookings of 10 guests or more. For reservations and bookings, contact Barceló Nasandhura Malé at nasandhuramale.fb@barcelo.com or via WhatsApp at +960 720 0549.
Drink
Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart bring artistic alchemy to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced a landmark residency that brings together two cultural icons – acclaimed Chinese performance artist and photographer Liu Bolin, known as The Invisible Man, and Maison Ruinart, the world’s first established Champagne house and a long-standing patron of the arts. Taking place from 27 to 30 November, the collaboration will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience live performances, curated art exhibitions, exclusive Ruinart Champagne tastings, and immersive dining experiences, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian archipelago.
Renowned for his thought-provoking camouflage installations that explore humanity’s relationship with its surroundings, Liu Bolin will stage a live artistic performance on the shores of the Fari Islands. Continuing his creative partnership with Maison Ruinart, the collaboration reflects a shared dialogue between nature, culture, and craftsmanship, in harmony with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ philosophy of meaningful connection through art and environment.
The residency opens on 27 November at the resort’s architectural showpiece, EAU Bar, with a Ruinart takeover featuring a bespoke bar installation and two large-scale artworks from Bolin’s Ruinart commission. The opening evening will include an intimate live rehearsal by the artist — a prelude to his main performance on 30 November — complemented by a Ruinart Hour Champagne reception with creatively paired canapés.
An immersive exhibition of ten artworks, including Bolin’s Reveal the Invisible series, will be unveiled at The Estate, the resort’s signature private villa. During the residency, guests will have the opportunity to join a salon-style conversation and participate in a creative workshop hosted by Bolin himself.
Across three days, the collaboration will present a series of champagne-led tastings and culinary pairings inspired by the intersection of art and gastronomy.
On 28 November, the Beach Shack restaurant will host an exclusive tasting of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 and 2013, followed by a Ruinart Artist Dinner featuring dishes inspired by Bolin’s camouflage aesthetics. Menu highlights will include Fine De Claire oysters with salted cucumber and Oscietra caviar, paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Second Skin; Maldivian octopus with roasted cauliflower purée and passion fruit reduction, paired with Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010; and Sea Bass with Japanese sea urchin, accompanied by Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009.
On 29 November, guests will join Bolin at The Estate for a hands-on workshop painting Ruinart’s eco-designed second skins, followed by a tasting of Ruinart Rosé and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2009. The evening will continue at Summer Pavilion, the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, featuring an exceptional pairing of Ruinart Champagnes with refined regional dishes such as Chaozhou-cured abalone and sea cucumber, Hong Kong-style king crab, and the ‘Big Red Robe’ soft serve with crème brûlée.
On 30 November, the final day of the residency, guests will be invited to a reflective dialogue and book signing with Liu Bolin, followed by a final Ruinart tasting exploring Dom Ruinart 2010 and Dom Rosé 2009. The series will culminate in Bolin’s live painted performance during the resort’s signature Defining Moment ritual at EAU Bar — a performance to be immortalised in a photographic artwork for future exhibitions.
EAU Bar, framed by the forces of wind and sea, provides a fitting setting for Liu Bolin’s concluding performance. As the sun dips below the horizon, the resort’s Defining Moment ritual — a daily celebration featuring traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drums and a fire-lighting ceremony — will form the backdrop for Bolin’s act of disappearance. Painted to merge seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, the artist will dissolve into the colours of the Indian Ocean, embodying his central message about the fragile relationship between humanity and nature. The fleeting spectacle will capture a suspended moment where art, landscape, and identity converge.
“The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has always stood as a destination for transformative experiences,” said Oscar Postma, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “Welcoming Liu Bolin and Maison Ruinart to our shores elevates this vision, uniting contemporary art, cultural dialogue, and exceptional gastronomy in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural settings.”
Entertainment
Amilla Maldives embarks on ‘Around the World in Wonder’ festive journey
Amilla Maldives will host a festive season celebration titled ‘Around the World in Wonder’ from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, inviting guests to experience a colourful exploration of global culture, curiosity, and joy.
Drawing inspiration from Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the celebration takes guests on a journey across continents, with each day dedicated to a different country and its unique flavours, music, and traditions. The journey begins and concludes in the United Kingdom, tracing a route through the Maldives, Spain, Italy, France, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Egypt, Brazil, the United States, and Singapore, culminating in a grand finale on New Year’s Eve.
Amilla’s 11th anniversary on 21 December will feature island-wide festivities, including guided tours, tree planting, coconut painting, Maldivian cooking demonstrations, and a cocktail and cake-cutting ceremony. On 23 December, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will adopt an Italian flair with a Venetian-themed celebration, complete with mask-making workshops, Viennese waltz, wine tasting, the Venetian Masquerade Ball, and a special ‘Treasure of the Sea’ dinner.
France will take centre stage on 24 December, featuring the Dance of the Can Can, gingerbread house making, mime face painting, a Christmas Eve buffet, and an aerial hoop performance. The following day, 25 December, will celebrate Argentina with the arrival of Santa Claus, a festive brunch infused with tango rhythms, dance workshops, magic shows, and a lively tango dinner performance.
The festivities will reach their climax on 31 December, with the Around the World in a Cocktail party leading into the spectacular Global Carnival Event. The evening will feature live performances by the Hamilton Band, complemented by bongo drummers, saxophonists, acrobats, and fire dancers. The grand countdown and after party will usher in 2026 with music, energy, and celebration.
Entertainment
Spooky celebrations await at Sun Siyam Olhuveli with ‘The Return of the Mummy’
Sun Siyam Olhuveli will transform into a realm of ancient legends and eerie excitement this Halloween with its themed celebration, The Return of the Mummy. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in two days of themed activities, family games, and live entertainment throughout the resort.
The highlight of the celebration will be a beachfront performance by Swedish DJ and rising international talent Caroline Roxy. A multifaceted artist—DJ, singer-songwriter, producer, fashion designer, and former model—Caroline is known for fusing energetic electronic beats with pop-inspired rhythms. Drawing on her musical upbringing and experience performing at festivals in cities such as Stockholm and Los Angeles, she is set to deliver an electrifying performance that promises to bring a captivating energy to the shores of Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
The festivities will begin on 31 October 2025 with a Halloween Beach Fest, featuring mummy-themed games, pumpkin carving, trick-or-treat adventures, and the popular Mummy Dance Freeze for younger guests. As night falls, the Lagoon Bar will become the centre of the celebration, with flickering lights, pulsing music, and a much-anticipated DJ set by Caroline Roxy. Her performance will combine haunting melodies with powerful electronic rhythms, setting the tone for an unforgettable Halloween evening.
Celebrations will continue on 1 November 2025 with treasure hunts, themed cupcake and marshmallow workshops for children, and a sunset pirate cruise. Adults can take part in a Halloween boot camp before the evening concludes with a fire show and live music by Hightides at the Lagoon Bar.
Blending ancient Egyptian mystery with island charm, The Return of the Mummy at Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to experience a unique Halloween adventure where the legends of the past meet the magic of the Maldives.
