Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Malé: Barceló Nasandhura unveils festive lineup

Barceló Nasandhura Malé has announced its official Festive Programme, a curated series of events designed to welcome 2026 in ultimate style. From December 29th to January 2nd, the hotel will host a vibrant line-up of celebrations, including rooftop DJ sets, chic pool parties, and a grand New Year’s Eve gala featuring renowned Maldivian talent.

The celebrations kick off on 29th December at 18:00 at the B.Heaven Rooftop with “Beats from Spain,” featuring an electrifying DJ performance to set a tropical rhythm for the days ahead. On 30th December, guests can enjoy a “Pool Party & Chill” starting at 12:00, complete with live DJ tunes, refreshing cocktails, and delicious snacks for $50++ per adult and $25++ per child.

The main event, the “New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration,” begins at 19:00 on 31st December. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish gala dinner featuring an exquisite buffet and festive surprises. The evening’s entertainment will be headlined by renowned Maldivian artist Fasy and his band, who will perform during dinner and later at B.Heaven. The night will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display lighting up Malé’s skyline. Pricing for the celebration is $80++ for the Gala Dinner, or $100++ for the Gala Dinner combined with the B.Heaven Concert.

To welcome the first day of 2026, the hotel will host the “Oivaru New Year Brunch” on 1st January at 11:00. This relaxed brunch offers the perfect start to the new year with live DJ beats, priced at $30++ per adult and $15++ per child. The festive week concludes on 2nd January at 17:00 with a “Sunset Pool Party,” allowing guests to sip, swim, and sway as the sun sets, available for $60++ per adult and $30++ per child.

Exclusive group rates are available for bookings of 10 guests or more. For reservations and bookings, contact Barceló Nasandhura Malé at nasandhuramale.fb@barcelo.com or via WhatsApp at +960 720 0549.