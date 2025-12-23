Barceló Nasandhura to host New Year’s Eve gala dinner with live music, fireworks views

Barceló Nasandhura will mark New Year’s Eve with a gala dinner on 31 December 2025, featuring a buffet that brings together international cuisine and Maldivian culinary traditions.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will be served from 7:00 pm onwards and is designed as a comprehensive dining experience, highlighting a range of live stations, seafood selections, and dessert displays. The menu reflects both global influences and local flavours, with an emphasis on traditional preparations alongside classic international dishes.

Gastronomy highlights include live carving stations serving beef Wellington, roasted lamb, and banana-wrapped fish prepared in the Maldivian style. A dedicated seafood section will feature king prawns, Sri Lankan crab, and a sushi and sashimi selection. Guests can also expect a mix of international and local dishes, including French coq au vin and Maldivian tuna curry.

The dinner will conclude with an extensive dessert spread, including a croquembouche, macaron towers, and a dedicated chocolatier’s corner.

Entertainment for the evening will include live music by Fasy and his band, followed by a midnight countdown with views of the fireworks over the Malé skyline.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will take place at Barceló Nasandhura on 31 December 2025. Reservations can be made via WhatsApp on +960 7200549.