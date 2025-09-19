Cooking
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort unveils Maldivian Night dining experience
Barceló Whale Lagoon Resort has introduced Maldivian Night, a weekly beachfront dinner experience that celebrates the rich heritage and authentic flavors of the Maldives.
Held every Wednesday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the beach, this immersive evening showcases a carefully curated menu of traditional Maldivian dishes, including Maldivian Potato Gnocchi, Maldivian Fish Carpaccio, Grilled Local Snapper, and an assortment of local desserts.
Guests will be welcomed into an authentic island-inspired atmosphere featuring live Bodu Beru performances, cultural décor, and the soothing sounds of the ocean. To make the evening truly memorable, each guest will receive a complimentary Maldivian sarong and enjoy a local heritage video showcase during dinner.
Cooking
The Nautilus Maldives’ unscripted dining: A revolution in ultra-luxury hospitality
Luxury travel is moving beyond service—it’s moving toward liberation. The Nautilus Maldives pioneers culinary freedom and is the world’s first resort without meal times, where chefs co-create indulgence with guests, anything, anytime, anywhere.
A Pioneer of schedule-free, personality-driven dining
The Nautilus is not just another luxury resort in the Maldives; it is rewriting the rules of fine dining. Its “Unscripted Dining” concept makes it the most liberated, guest-centric culinary experience in the world.
The Nautilus’s Chefs Are Always In
Unlike traditional luxury resorts, dining at The Nautilus isn’t bound by restaurant hours, menus or venues. Chefs serve as co-creators of indulgence, working with guests to turn moods, whims, or even Instagram posts into one-of-a-kind culinary experiences. Haute cuisine at 2 a.m., ramen by the beach at sunset, or a Michelin-style degustation menu on a private sandbank — The Nautilus chefs deliver, as at The Nautilus, the kitchen never closes. For jet-lagged travellers, this means ultimate convenience and comfort: breakfast at dusk, dinner at dawn, or spontaneous midnight feasts.
Why Plan a Meal When You Can Invent It?
Culinary freedom defines The Nautilus. Guests aren’t simply dining – they are designing their own experience in real time. From lobster benedict in bed at midnight to cocktail-paired tasting menus under the stars, everything is on the table – literally. It’s a rejection of routine and predictability, elevating emotional dining as the new luxury. Guests are invited to experience food as emotional expression, with each dish crafted in the moment and shaped by imagination.
An Island Without Meal Times – Radical Hospitality for the Ultra-Individual
The Nautilus rebels against hospitality norms: no schedules, no restrictions, no compromises.
Its philosophy embodies the future of ultra-luxury hospitality: total guest freedom, spontaneity, and personalised indulgence.
A Shared Vision of Culinary Freedom
“True luxury is freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus. “Our Unscripted Dining concept is a direct reflection of that belief. By removing the limits of time and menus, we invite our guests to experience food not as routine, but as a deeply personal journey of indulgence and expression. Today’s ultra-luxury travellers seek authenticity and individuality above all else. The Nautilus leads this shift, offering a radical departure from scripted hospitality. Every meal becomes a story co-created with the guest, a promise of spontaneity and soulful connection.”
To find out more about The Nautilus visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
Cooking
Flavours Unscripted: W Maldives welcomes Bali’s culinary masters
This October, W Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable culinary chapter as part of its Flavors Unscripted series — a two-night, six-hands collaboration bringing together three of Bali’s most sought-after chefs: Benjamin Cross of Mason and Bar Vera, Stephen Moore of Shelter, and Chris Smith of Red Gunpowder.
Taking place on 18th and 20th October 2025, this exclusive event welcomes each of the chef’s distinct culinary approaches to the Maldives, each united by their mastery of open-fire cooking, sustainable sourcing, and globally-inspired cuisine. The gathering forms part of W Maldives’ signature Dare to Taste programming: a platform that regularly convenes international culinary talent within the Indian Ocean setting, positioning the resort’s natural environment and local Maldivian ingredients as both stage and inspiration for their craft.
Unfolding across two of the resort’s signature restaurants, the six-hands experience begins at FIRE, the beachfront smokehouse renowned for bold, wood-fired cuisine, and concludes at FISH, the resort’s overwater destination dedicated to refined, ocean-to-table dining. Guests will experience an evolving menu of elemental dishes grounded in craftsmanship, place, and personality—a rare opportunity to witness three culinary perspectives over two immersive nights.
Benjamin Cross, originally from New South Wales, is the Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Mason and Bar Vera in Bali, and Culinary Director for Aqua Expeditions. Known for his Mediterranean-influenced, fire-led cooking and dedication to seasonality, Cross honed his approach through time at Can Fabes in Spain and Craft NYC, developing a philosophy that celebrates the marriage of technique and terroir.
Joining him is Stephen Moore, Culinary Director and Co-Owner of Shelter in Pererenan, whose culinary journey spans globally respected kitchens including El Celler de Can Roca, Aman properties in India, and several of Australia’s leading restaurants. His cooking brings structure and subtlety to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavors, creating dishes that are both refined and deeply soulful.
Completing the trio is Chris Smith, Executive Chef and Partner at Red Gunpowder and Culinary Director at 7AM Bakers Club, whose background in Michelin-starred restaurants in London and Paris informs a distinctive style that blends French technique with Indian spice and Balinese freshness. Together, they represent a new generation of Bali-based chefs reimagining regional cuisine with global intent, each bringing their own story to the table.
On 18th October, the first dinner at FIRE will take place under the stars with a menu designed around smoke, flame, and shared plates. Highlights include whole roast wagyu ribeye, smoked duck with green chilli chutney, and smoked banana split — all served against the backdrop of the resort’s natural beachfront. On 20th October, the focus shifts to seafood at FISH, with dishes such as line-caught fish pilpil with piquillo pepper, lobster risoni in tom yum butter, and inventive seafood preparations designed to reflect the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean.
“This collaboration brings together everything I love about food — craftsmanship, connection and creativity — in one of the most stunning places in the world,” says Chef Benjamin Cross. “There’s so much synergy between the islands of Bali and the Maldives when it comes to respect for ingredients, sustainability, and storytelling through cuisine.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, adds, “We’re proud to bring together such visionary talent from Bali’s thriving food scene for a unique culinary moment at W Maldives. This is more than a dining experience — it’s a celebration of place, personality and the unexpected.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces ‘The Tastemaker Series’ for 2025
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled The Tastemaker Series, a new collection of curated experiences scheduled to debut in the final quarter of 2025. The programme is designed to bring together internationally recognised chefs, acclaimed mixologists, renowned wellness practitioners and global tastemakers to create distinctive experiences for the resort’s guests.
The series will commence in November with a Chef Jolly pop-up that will run through December, offering refined interpretations of traditional Indian cuisine alongside special appearances by the celebrated chef. Also in November, Chef Alexander Herrmann, a two-Michelin-starred German television personality, will present a showcase of European culinary artistry, while December will feature Chef Gregory Doyen, the French pastry chef renowned for his sculptural desserts and meticulous craftsmanship.
The culinary calendar will be enhanced by a series of wine dinners. These include the Marco Felluga Wine Dinner, led by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker of the Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, who will guide guests through a curated tasting of Collio’s finest vintages. Another highlight will be the François Labet Wine Dinner, celebrating the legacy of Burgundy’s historic Château de la Tour, with Labet himself sharing the estate’s long-standing traditions in winemaking.
Beyond gastronomy, the programme will extend into wellness. Guests will be able to take part in personalised fitness sessions with Jono Castano, trainer to Hollywood celebrities, Pilates programmes with Tash and Andre, and holistic therapies delivered by Tricia Tee, Asia’s only certified Seifu practitioner and a leading sound therapist.
Evenings at The Whale Bar will feature mixology takeovers by two of the world’s most acclaimed bars. London’s Satan’s Whiskers, ranked 29th in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will bring its inventive cocktail craft to the Maldives, while Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, ranked 32nd globally, will introduce signature creations inspired by tropical ingredients.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said: “The Tastemaker Series embodies our vision of curating unforgettable journeys for our guests. By bringing together globally renowned chefs, mixologists, and wellness experts, we are offering a series of immersive events that blend culture, artistry, and craftsmanship with the signature St. Regis experience.”
Set on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort combines contemporary tropical design with local inspiration, seamlessly integrated into the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort comprises 77 villas with ocean or jungle views, each complemented by the personalised St. Regis Butler Service. Facilities include the award-winning Iridium Spa and the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge yacht, offering restorative treatments and bespoke yachting experiences.
With its blend of gastronomy, wellness, and artistry, The Tastemaker Series is positioned to offer discerning travellers a journey of flavour, creativity and cultural exploration, set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO lunches Barefoot Bistro at Hudhu Bay
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives rewards guests with 10th anniversary holiday giveaway
-
Featured1 week ago
Emilie Channon brings holistic healing residency to Baros Maldives
-
Featured7 days ago
SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk
-
News1 week ago
Ayada Maldives unveils its 2025–26 festive season: sea, fire, light and magic
-
News1 week ago
Haunted island awaits at Canareef this Halloween night
-
Featured6 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo marks global wellness initiative with three-day celebration
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives to stage ICEHOUSE sunset performances in 2026