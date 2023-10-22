News
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives shines bright at grand opening
On October 13, 2023, Barceló Hotels & Resorts celebrated the grand opening of their inaugural Maldivian gem, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives. This extravagant event played host to an exclusive gathering of tour operators, travel agents, and global tourism media.
The enchanting evening commenced with a sunset cocktail soiree at the resort’s breathtaking beach club, setting the stage for the festivities that followed. Guests mingled and savored refreshing libations while relishing the awe-inspiring vistas of the Indian Ocean.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, the celebration shifted to the resort’s primary dining venue, Sea Salt, for a magnificent gala dinner. The evening featured a lavish buffet brimming with international delicacies, accompanied by live music and a DJ. Under the starlit sky, guests danced the night away, rejoicing in the grand unveiling of this splendid Maldivian haven.
“We are elated to have marked the grand opening of Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives alongside our esteemed industry partners,” enthused Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, General Manager of Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives. “The Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives signifies a significant milestone in our global journey, showcasing our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary experiences. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests from all corners of the world to savor our unique fusion of Spanish allure and Maldivian enchantment.”
Situated on the unspoiled island of Bodufinolhu in the South Ari Atoll, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives boasts 100 villas and an array of amenities and activities. These offerings include two swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center, a kids’ club, and a variety of water sports. The resort also presents three distinct restaurants, a snack bar, and three bars, ensuring a diverse range of dining and beverage options.
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives represents Barceló Hotels & Resorts’ debut in the Maldives, solidifying their status as a prominent global hotel chain. With an eye toward the future, the company is set to unveil a second hotel in Malé, the capital of the Maldives, in 2024.
Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments: Ancient healing, modern tranquillity
Kuramathi, Maldives, renowned for its natural beauty, now invites you to experience the depths of its healing heritage with Kuramathi Spa’s Maldivian treatments.
Deeply rooted in the age-old Dhivehi Beys tradition, the spa embraces the ancient wisdom of achieving balance among the body’s four ‘humours.’ Kuramathi Spa has meticulously preserved these ancient remedies, infusing them with a modern spa touch.
The treatments harness the power of indigenous ingredients, from coconuts to herbs grown in our organic gardens. Experience the soothing benefits of signature Maldivian treatments, designed to enhance circulation, detoxify, and relieve joint and muscle discomfort.
Did you know that the white sand of the Maldives retains heat without scalding the skin? The spa team incorporates this unique element, along with a secret blend of Maldivian herbs, in the massages to ease pain and amplify the therapeutic effects. Velamboli creeper and Tamburu leaves are used to treat arthritis, rheumatism, and fluid retention, helping detoxify the body.
By sharing these original spa experiences, Kuramathi aims to revive appreciation for the Maldives’ traditional healing legacy and inspire a renewed interest in this unique aspect of island life. The treatments create memories that linger, etching an unforgettable experience into your heart.
For those seeking romance, indulge in a couple spa sojourns on the Spa Pavilion, surrounded by the lapping Indian Ocean. Let warm oils and sparkling wine soothe your senses, leaving you to wonder if this moment could last forever.
Kuramathi Spa invites you to discover the spirit of the Maldives through our Maldivian treatments — an experience you’ll cherish forever.
Lily Beach Resort wins coveted ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ title at World Travel Awards
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, an oasis of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved the esteemed title of ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Lily Beach, the pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept in the Maldives, stands as a cozy home away from home for both families and honeymooners alike.
At Lily Beach, guests experience the epitome of the ‘All-Inclusive Platinum Plan.’ This award-winning plan encompasses an array of offerings, including unlimited premium drinks, Premium French Champagne Taittinger available by the glass at all restaurants and bars, delectable meals at the resort’s world-class restaurants with weekly themed dinners and private romantic dining options around the island.
Located in the South Ari atoll, the resort’s prime position offers unparalleled opportunities for underwater enthusiasts, with breathtaking sightings of majestic Whale Sharks and graceful Manta Rays year-round. With its captivating, untouched house-reef being home to a numerous array of marine life including seat turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and many small anemones, the underwater adventures offered at the resort are in a league of their own. In the evenings, weekly entertainment including cultural nights, disco nights, DJ nights and live music performances keep the guests both adults and children happy as they dance and sing the night away. The aim of the All-Inclusive package is to make every holiday a perfect, stress-free experience.
The resort offers a plethora of recreational activities starting from a modern, newly renovated Gym, indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, and a stunning tennis court for tennis players to hit the ball around on a perfectly sunny day.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ by World Travel Awards,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “This award not only acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality but also our dedication to redefining the All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.”
Lily Beach offers guests a haven of tranquility and adventure combined, making it a preferred choice for families and honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape.
For more information on the Platinum All Inclusive plan, click here.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates 4 prestigious titles at World Travel Awards
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates auspicious achievements within two of the world’s most prestigious hospitality and culinary awards – the World Travel Awards and the World Culinary Awards.
A Maldives newcomer, opened in October 2021, the all-villa luxury resort located in the North Malé Atoll has firmly planted its roots within the region’s hospitality scene. Its 67 beach and over-water villas, remarkable signature restaurant KAYTO, and extraordinary team have contributed to this banner award-winning year for the resort.
World Travel Awards 2023 – The Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.
Named the Maldives’ Leading Water Villa Resort, this award celebrates Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom overwater villas that are known for their contemporary architecture, private infinity pools and spacious rooftop terraces.
A first for the Maldives, each residence is crowned with an expansive roof terrace – a private deck overlooking the lagoon, from which guests have a unique perspective to host private barbecues, private movie theatre, yoga, starlit dinners, and outdoor games. Unlike the Maldivian mould, traditional thatched villas are replaced with over-sized, penthouse residences demonstrating forward-thinking design for the Indian Ocean.
Having taken this esteemed title shortly after opening in October 2021, this recognition is indicative of Jumeirah’s position in the Maldives and promise to its guests of continued excellence in this category.
World Culinary Awards 2023
The sister event to the World Travel Awards, the World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island has taken home three dining accolades each recognizing its Peruvian-Nikkei restaurant, KAYTO – the World’s Best Hotel Restaurant; Indian Ocean’s Best Hotel Restaurant; and Maldives’ Best Hotel Restaurant.
Sweeping the hotel restaurant category and having been nominated alongside a group of the world’s most renowned dining establishments, KAYTO is captivating guests over dinner with its exotic blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine known as ‘Nikkei.’ A beloved signature Jumeirah restaurant across the brand, with an additional location at Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Naseem, KAYTO offers guests a memorable experience of authentic flavors and true culinary craftmanship led by Head Chef Christian Goya, recognized as one of the Best Chefs in the UAE by Gault&Millau.
The outstanding culinary team’s diversity and expertise play a vital role in KAYTO’s success, from Chef de Cuisine Mauricio Higa meticulously executing dishes with precision to a collective team hailing from 13 different countries with a noteworthy 20 per cent being female and 20 per cent Maldivian.
“We are extremely honoured to be recognized amongst the finest travel brands in the world, and excited to continue delivering on this level of excellence for years to come at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.
For more information and to book your stay, visit the hotel online here.
