OBLU SELECT Lobigili Voted World’s Top Luxury Hotel 2024
Adult exclusive private island, OBLU SELECT Lobigili recognised as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide & No. 2 Hotel in the World and in 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards by Tripadvisor.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is crowned as No.1 Luxury Hotel globally AND No.2 Hotel in the coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024, outshining its own remarkable achievement last year as the world’s ‘Hottest New Hotel.’
The Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best’ celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to hotels and resorts who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1% of listed hotels achieve this accolade.
Christopher Baker, General Manager, couldn’t be prouder of his team, stating, “Bringing alive the COLOURS OF OBLU ethos of ‘Vibrant Destinations’, Lobigili blends alluring tropical vistas with elegant design. Here, we’re all about delivering that genuine, heartfelt service that is as discreet as it is personalised. It is this perfect balance that keeps our guests coming back for more. Since opening on March 24, 2022, we’ve become the go-to spot for adults, honeymooners and couples looking to renew their vows, celebrate that special anniversary or just escape the world to romance in paradise.”
In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Located 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Lobigili is a contemporary 5-Star resort, designed for couples and adults to enjoy a romantic getaway amidst brilliant Maldivian vistas. The resort is committed to operating sustainably and is Green Globe certified, the industry standard for today’s responsible hospitality operator. There are 68 private beach and water villas across three categories, all overlooking the brilliant blue lagoon. The resort’s perfect white sands complemented by sophisticated restaurants and spa, evoke a sense of seclusion and escape.
With transfers, accommodation, meals and experiences covered, guests can savour delectable meals at the all-day dining restaurant, unwind at The Swing Bar featuring an infinity pool and inviting hammocks, try fragrant seafood grills at Gaadiya 17 Food Truck, and experience the unparalleled ambiance of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurant, Only BLU – all features of the unique holiday plan, the Lobi PlanTM. From snorkelling adventures to soul-soothing wellness therapies at the beachside spa, every moment is infused with pure bliss. OBLU SELECT Lobigili isn’t just the world’s top luxury resort — it is your enchanting island romance waiting to happen.
Nika Island Resort & Spa welcomes Dr. Andrea Carraro for a transformative longevity program
Nika Island Resort & Spa has announced a special two-week program focused on promoting longevity with renowned health and wellness expert Dr. Andrea Carraro.
Dr. Carraro, a distinguished Osteopath, Naprapath, Posturologist, and Shoulder Specialist, will be at Nika Island from July 30th to August 14th. Guests can participate in a personalized program designed to enhance physical activity, a cornerstone of healthy aging.
This exclusive program reflects Nika’s dedication to offering exceptional wellness experiences in the Maldives’ only designated longevity blue zone. Throughout the event, guests will enjoy curated activities like sunrise yoga on the beach and personalized training plans designed by Dr. Carraro himself.
“Join for a rejuvenating experience guided by Dr. Carraro,” invites Nika Island Resort & Spa. “Embrace a lifestyle that celebrates vitality and lasting well-being.”
Book your stay at Nika Island Resort & Spa and embark on a transformative journey of longevity with Dr. Andrea Carraro. Let the island’s pristine beauty inspire you as you work towards a future of enriched health and long-lasting vitality.
Nika Island Resort & Spa looks forward to welcoming you to this exclusive wellness retreat.
Unwind and Explore: Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa Invites Families to a Rejuvenating Summer Escape
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, an all-pool villa haven nestled amidst the breathtaking natural seascapes of the Indian Ocean, invites families to embrace the joy of relaxation and the spirit of adventure this summer with a slew of experiences designed to inspire playful discoveries and foster tranquil reconnections with the mind and body.
Fun for All Ages
Budding adventurers and creative little spirits alike can discover new adventures at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Led by a multilingual team of certified childcare professionals, young guests can engage in an exciting array of daily activities that combine learning and play.
Upstairs, Re:Fuel, a rooftop lounge for teens, hosts engaging milkshake-making workshops and fun family movie nights under the starry Maldivian sky.
In June, the resort offers a Holiday Camp for teens, who can personalize their wellness experiences as follows:
- Pick up new sports such as tennis, pickleball, and badminton on the multi-purpose court with the hotel’s resident Sports Animator
- Work out with a personal trainer at the fitness center
- Try aerial yoga for beginners, yoga for better sleep, breathwork, and meditation with the resident yoga practitioner
- Enjoy a restorative massage in the overwater treatment villas of Amingiri Spa.
The experience is available at USD 150++ per person for a combination of any two 30-minute sessions.
Restful Retreats
Amingiri Spa introduces Water Connect, a private in-villa pool experience guided by a certified water shiatsu specialist. The gentle movements and targeted massage techniques melt away tension and create a deeply relaxing sensation akin to being cocooned in the womb. The serene escape is available between 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at USD 150++ for 30 minutes.
Starting in June, guests can indulge in a brand-new Sleep Wellness menu designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Guests can choose to unwind with a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye Deck, bask in the timeless glow of an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room, or embrace tranquility with an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breathwork.
Exclusive Offer
Guests who stay a minimum of four nights enjoy the added value of a half board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers with Maldivian Bliss. This offer is available for stays through to December 20, 2024.
From May through to September 30, 2024, children stay and dine free: parents staying with two young children ages 11 years and below in an Overwater Suite with Pool and any of the Two-Bedroom Beach and Overwater Villas will also enjoy the half board meal plan and complimentary shared roundtrip speedboat transfers when booking Maldivian Bliss. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay. Terms and conditions apply.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
Enlightenment Meets Escapism: Nova Maldives Welcomes Dr Amit Kumar for Soul Renewal Holistic Wellness Retreat this June
Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort in the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to announce an exclusive wellness retreat with the celebrated Dr. Amit Kumar ‘Eknath’, from 12th to 17th June, 2024. Renowned for his holistic approach to health and wellness, Dr. Eknath will lead guests on a transformative journey with an impressive selection of signature treatments, personalised wellness experiences and a series of complimentary group classes.
About Dr. Amit Kumar ‘Eknath’:
With a career spanning nearly 24 years, Dr. Eknath is a venerated figure in the realm of health and wellness. A certified practitioner of chakra and pranic healing, yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, his expertise in detox, cleansing, and holistic therapies has garnered an international following. Dr. Eknath’s mission to foster health and happiness across the globe aligns perfectly with Nova’s commitment to guest wellbeing.
A Journey of Rejuvenation and Enlightenment:
Dr. Eknath will introduce guests to a variety of signature treatments, including Advanced Sound Healing, Advanced Facial Therapy, Kundalini Awakening Meditation, and more. These sessions are designed to harmonise the body and mind, offering deep relaxation and rejuvenation.
Exclusive Treatments and Therapies:
Guests will also have the chance to explore unique treatments such as Tantra Meditation, Signature and Numerology Therapy, Marma Mamatva Facial Treatment, and Yogic Detox, among others. Each therapy aims to unlock new pathways to wellness, guided by Dr. Eknath’s profound knowledge and compassionate approach.
Additionally, Nova guests will have the opportunity to start their day with invigorating daily yoga sessions from 7am to 8:30am, embracing Asana and Pranayama with relaxation techniques. Afternoons will offer a peaceful retreat into meditation from 4pm to 5pm, promising a sanctuary for the mind amidst the breathtaking surroundings of Nova’s remote island paradise. These sessions are offered on a complimentary basis toguests.
Spiritual Night, A Fire Ceremony:
During Dr. Eknath’s visit to Nova, guests will also be able to join in a special Fire Ceremony, an ancient ritual to purify the atmosphere and release negative energy, marking a highlight of this spiritual journey.
Nova Maldives invites those seeking escape to to immerse themselves in a harmonic blend of luxury, nature, and wellness, at the first of a series of exclusive, themed wellness retreats this year.
For more information and bookings, visit https://nova-maldives.com/soul-renewal-retreat/ and https://nova maldives.com/.
