Drink
Champagne Guy Charbaut returns to Maldives with THE OZEN COLLECTION
In a celebration of heritage and haute indulgence, the esteemed family-owned Champagne house, Guy Charbaut, based in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, joins forces with THE OZEN COLLECTION for the fifth consecutive year. From 20th to 26th October 2025, guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will once again embark on a sensorial journey that unites rare vintages with world-class cuisine, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Founded in 1936, Champagne Guy Charbaut has spent nearly a century perfecting the alchemy of terroir and tradition, producing cuvées that reflect the elegance of the French countryside’s limestone slopes. This dedication mirrors THE OZEN COLLECTION’s philosophy, which redefines luxury through curated experiences. Together, the two have cultivated an annual tradition that celebrates life’s finer pleasures.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the festivities begin on 20th October with an exclusive underwater dining experience at M6m. Guests will enjoy both lunch and dinner, with each course thoughtfully paired with Champagne. The celebration continues on 21st October with the ‘Champagne & Spice’ dinner, featuring the vibrant flavours of TRADITION INDOCEYLON—a Franco-Indian fusion experience. The finale on 22nd October is marked by the Champagne Brunch Royale at THE PALMS, a lavish midday affair where Champagne flows effortlessly alongside gourmet offerings.
The celebration then moves to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 24th to 26th October. It opens on World Champagne Day with an over-water dining experience at ORIGINƎ, where ocean-inspired delicacies are elevated by rare vintages. On 25th October, the ‘Champagne & Spice; dinner returns at SAFFRON, blending Indian warmth with French finesse. The series concludes on 26th October with the Sunset Pool-Party Champagne Extravaganza at OZAR, a dazzling event where golden hour light meets sparkling bubbles.
Xavier Charbaut reflects on the partnership with THE OZEN COLLECTION, noting that what began as a shared philosophy—terroir and tradition meeting curated moments—has evolved into a yearly tradition that reinvents itself. He describes the Maldives as a second home for their champagnes, where the environment enhances their vibrancy. Celebrating five years of collaboration, he hints at even more daring pairings, intimate encounters with rare vintages, and surprises yet to be unveiled.
The alliance between Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION transcends these annual events. At both resort destinations, guests can explore the full range of the Maison’s offerings—from the nuanced Cuvée de Réserve ‘Old Vines’ Brut to the expressive Rosé 1er Cru Brut. Each bottle offers an invitation to transform everyday moments into something extraordinary.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, emphasizes that this union exemplifies modern luxury—a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation where every detail is meticulously curated. As Champagne Guy Charbaut and THE OZEN COLLECTION celebrate five years of partnership, their shared commitment to excellence promises an even more luminous future.
Drink
Tea meets tradition: The Art of Tea cocktail collection debuts at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
In celebration of World Cocktail Day (May 13), Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has introduced ‘The Art of Tea,’ a curated menu of tea-infused cocktails crafted in collaboration with Art of Tea, the award-winning luxury tea brand founded by renowned Master Tea Blender and CEO Steve Schwartz.
This exclusive menu seamlessly blends organic small-batch teas with premium spirits and island-inspired ingredients, offering guests a slow, sensory cocktail experience.
Art of Tea is internationally recognised for its dedication to organic sourcing, sustainable practices, and hand-blended selections that honour both ancient traditions and modern wellness principles. While its teas are available throughout the day at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, the new cocktail collection adds a fresh layer of discovery.
Steve Schwartz, Founder and Master Tea Blender at Art of Tea, explained, “At Art of Tea, we believe in the transformative power of tea. Bringing our handcrafted blends into the cocktail experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an invitation for guests to explore tea in a new, sensory way — where tradition meets innovation in every sip.”
Tea-based cocktails are not merely a twist on the familiar; they represent a transformation. The inclusion of tea introduces natural complexity, depth of flavour, and subtle health benefits, resulting in drinks that are both sophisticated and refreshing. Each blend offers unique tasting notes, ranging from floral to smoky, spicy to citrusy, balancing seamlessly with spirits and house-made syrups.
Featured Cocktails from The Art of Tea Menu
- Coco Bloom – White coconut tea, rum, Malibu, coconut and strawberry syrup, lemon juice
- Velvet Noir – Dark chocolate peppermint tea, vodka, triple sec, mojito syrup, lemon
- Sunrise Spiritz – Bright Eyed tea, gin, triple sec, lemon juice, sugar syrup
- Masala Mule – Masala chai tea, Armagnac, triple sec, sugar syrup, lemon
- Mint Mirage – Pacific Mint tea, beer, blue curaçao, mojito syrup, lemon
- Grey Royale – Earl Grey tea, whisky, cucumber and mojito syrup, lemon juice
Whether guests are sipping Velvet Noir at sunset, enjoying Coco Bloom under the palms, or winding down the day with Earl Grey and whisky, The Art of Tea menu offers an elegant way to pause, reflect, and experience something new, all with the Indian Ocean as a backdrop.
Drink
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
This August, travellers to the Maldives can indulge their senses in more ways than one. At the idyllic island resorts of RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere, wine lovers and wine curious are invited to savour a taste of South Africa’s famed winemaking heritage with Glenelly Estate.
The immersive wine events will take place from 10th to 12th August at RAAYA by Atmosphere and from 14th to 16th August at VARU by Atmosphere. All experiences are complimentary on pre-booking for in-house guests as part of the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan and VARU Plan.
Founder of Glenelly Estate, the legendary Madame May de Lencquesaing, affectionately known as Lady May, marked her centenary on 17th May 2025, celebrating a remarkable century of life, legacy, and reinvention. Many would consider an 80-year-old setting off to establish a winery in South Africa a bold, even audacious move. For Lady May, it was simply the next step. She purchased Glenelly Estate, a historic fruit farm nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg and transformed it into a beacon of French winemaking tradition with a South African soul. Her philosophy of producing wines of grace, complexity, and longevity has earned Glenelly global recognition. The estate’s wines are poured exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives, as part of a longstanding partnership and shared vision.
In a fitting tribute, her winemaking vision lives on well beyond the vineyards of Stellenbosch. Glenelly Estate returns to the Maldives with a series of exclusive in-resort wine experiences hosted by Dirk van Zyl, the Cellar Master and vineyard custodian. Raised on a vineyard in South Africa’s Robertson Wine Valley, Dirk combines a deep-rooted passion for the land with a degree in Viticulture and Oenology from Stellenbosch University. His background brings a refined understanding of terroir and craftsmanship to every session he leads.
“Wine is unique, as it truly tells a story of time and place,” shares Dirk. “It reflects both the vintage in which it was made and the site on which the vineyards are grown. As a winemaker, you try your best to capture this as truthfully as possible in the bottle and one of the greatest joys is to be able to share each wine’s story with people from around the world. The upcoming wine events create a wonderful opportunity to tell the story of Glenelly, through our wines, in the incredible beauty of the Maldives”.
In addition to hosting guest-facing events, Dirk will lead specialist workshops and blind tastings for the resorts’ award-winning culinary teams. These sessions are designed to build deeper wine knowledge and empower colleagues to confidently guide every guest, whether a seasoned connoisseur or an eager novice, through the Glenelly experience.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “It’s not just about great bottles, it’s about celebrating heritage and terroir in ways that are approachable and memorable. And this is possible only through our relationships with partners, like Glenelly Estate, who share our vision. Together we’re transforming our islands sanctuaries in the Maldives into unexpected yet exceptional destinations for wine discovery”.
The initiative is part of Atmosphere Core’s ongoing wine program inspired by its Joy of Giving ethos. Since its debut in 2021 with the ultra-luxury brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, the program has expanded across the group’s brand portfolio. In 2023, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU joined hands with Glenelly Estate and Spain’s Bodegas Martín Códax, followed by a 2025 partnership with Italy’s Bottega SpA.
Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a glass of Lady May or exploring tasting notes during a moonlit dinner, this August promises a unique blend of culinary delights, storytelling, and island charm.
Drink
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an exclusive champagne pairing dinner at its iconic Ithaa Underwater Gem on 23 May 2025. Leading the experience is Kamal Malik, India’s only Master Sommelier and judge for the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guests will indulge in a specially curated six-course menu featuring refined dishes from land and sea, each paired with a selection of Ruinart’s elegant cuvées—including Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blanc and Rosé. This one-night-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience expert wine pairing in one of the world’s most unique dining settings, five meters below the ocean’s surface.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
