Entertainment
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
Imagine your favourite music festival—but swap muddy fields for white sands, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. In April 2026, acclaimed electronic duo The Presets will trade stadiums and festival crowds for an exclusive beachfront series of shows at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, offering fans an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime island escape curated by Music in Paradise.
From Coachella to Splendour in the Grass, The Presets—Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes—have made their mark on the global stage. But this time, they’re doing things differently. From 11–18 April 2026, fans will experience a week of sun-drenched luxury capped off by three electrifying live performances, including a sunset DJ set on the beach and an exclusive rooftop party at the resort’s Sunset Bar.
“We’re beyond excited to host The Presets at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Their energy, talent, and incredible live shows are a perfect match for our vibrant island setting. Guests can expect something truly unforgettable.”
With a career spanning two decades, The Presets are electronic music royalty in Australia. Their breakout 2008 album Apocalypso went triple platinum and produced the festival anthem “My People.” With multiple ARIA Awards, APRA Songwriter of the Year titles, and collaborations like the RAKA EP with Golden Features under their belt, the duo continues to shape the sound of electronic music worldwide.
Their 2018 album HI VIZ soared to the top of iTunes within hours of release and included hits like “Do What You Want” and “Martini,” both nominated for major Australian music prizes.
Fans can now secure the Early Bird Gold Experience Package for A$3,790 per person (twin share) for seven nights in a Beach Villa—saving over $1,000. This VIP experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with artists
- Professional Photo with artists
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages offering different villa types are also available exclusively from Music in Paradise here. All packages exclude airfares.
Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Entertainment
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.
Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.
Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.
Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.
Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.
Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.
Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.
The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.
Entertainment
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.
For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.
A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.
And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.
A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.
A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.
A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.
For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.
And so we will.
