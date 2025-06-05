The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026

Imagine your favourite music festival—but swap muddy fields for white sands, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. In April 2026, acclaimed electronic duo The Presets will trade stadiums and festival crowds for an exclusive beachfront series of shows at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, offering fans an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime island escape curated by Music in Paradise.

From Coachella to Splendour in the Grass, The Presets—Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes—have made their mark on the global stage. But this time, they’re doing things differently. From 11–18 April 2026, fans will experience a week of sun-drenched luxury capped off by three electrifying live performances, including a sunset DJ set on the beach and an exclusive rooftop party at the resort’s Sunset Bar.

“We’re beyond excited to host The Presets at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Their energy, talent, and incredible live shows are a perfect match for our vibrant island setting. Guests can expect something truly unforgettable.”

With a career spanning two decades, The Presets are electronic music royalty in Australia. Their breakout 2008 album Apocalypso went triple platinum and produced the festival anthem “My People.” With multiple ARIA Awards, APRA Songwriter of the Year titles, and collaborations like the RAKA EP with Golden Features under their belt, the duo continues to shape the sound of electronic music worldwide.

Their 2018 album HI VIZ soared to the top of iTunes within hours of release and included hits like “Do What You Want” and “Martini,” both nominated for major Australian music prizes.

Fans can now secure the Early Bird Gold Experience Package for A$3,790 per person (twin share) for seven nights in a Beach Villa—saving over $1,000. This VIP experience includes:

Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events

3 Intimate Performances

Meet & Greet with artists

Professional Photo with artists

Music in Paradise Welcome Bag

Music in Paradise Event Poster

Event commemorative t-shirt

Return shared Speedboat airport transfers

Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café

Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily

Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Additional packages offering different villa types are also available exclusively from Music in Paradise here. All packages exclude airfares.