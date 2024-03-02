Honeymoon
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sands, lies the enchanting paradise of Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa. This idyllic retreat beckons couples to experience the ultimate in romance and luxury amidst breathtaking natural beauty.
Renew Your Vows in Paradise: Imagine the soft caress of the ocean breeze, the gentle lapping of waves against the shore, and the golden hues of the setting sun as you renew your vows in the middle of the Indian Ocean. At Kagi Maldives, your dream wedding becomes a reality, with ceremonies pedantically planned to perfection. Whether you prefer a beach setup, a sandbank celebration, or a luxury yacht affair, every detail is curated to create memories that last a lifetime.
Indulge in Exquisite Amenities
From bridal make-up and hair styling to a heart-shaped wedding cake and champagne toasts, Kagi Maldives pampers couples with unparalleled luxury. Coconut tree planting ceremonies and romantic villa turndown services add a touch of Maldivian charm to your special day. After the ceremony, unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, savor a delectable “A Love Story” dinner under the stars, or embark on a wine and cheese tasting journey in the resort’s cellar.
Capture Precious Moments
The Kagi Memories photography services ensure that every precious moment of your wedding is immortalized in stunning detail. Professional photographers expertly capture the essence of your love against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unique beauty, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Embark on the Ultimate Honeymoon
For honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape, Kagi Maldives offers the perfect romantic getaway. Picture-perfect beaches, crystal-clear waters, and swaying palm trees set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon experience. From floating breakfasts in your private villa plunge pool to indulgent spa treatments and intimate candlelit dinners on the beach, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories.
Immerse yourself at Kagi, in the unparalleled romance of the Maldives, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made. From the gentle caress of ocean breezes to the breathtaking beauty of the island paradise, Kagi offers an idyllic setting for unforgettable experiences.
Let yourself be captivated by the boundless love that fills the air, as you embark on a journey of romance and enchantment. Whether exchanging vows against the backdrop of a sunset drenched beach or indulging in intimate moments under the starlit sky, Kagi Maldives invites you to create memories that transcend time, where love knows no limits amidst the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives
The Maldives, renowned for its turquoise waters, unspoiled beaches, and mesmerising coral reefs, has rightfully earned its reputation as a tropical paradise. It comes as no surprise that the idyllic destination has become the sought-after choice for couples in search of the absolute backdrop for their weddings and honeymoons.
Amidst the enchanting archipelago, Angsana Velavaru emerges as a symbol of romance, capturing the hearts of lovebirds worldwide. This year, Angsana Velavaru received the esteemed “Best Honeymoon Destination” accolade during the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala, reaffirming its position as the ultimate romantic escape.
Discovering the Gem of South Nilandhe Atoll
Nestled within the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru transcends the definition of a mere luxury resort – it embodies the essence of love, nature, and flawless hospitality. As you step onto the island paradise, you are immediately greeted by the gentle caress of ocean breezes, the rhythmic lullaby of the waves, and the intoxicating scent of the sea – presenting an overwhelming sense of serenity and affection.
A Sanctuary of Romance
What sets Angsana Velavaru apart as the quintessential wedding and honeymoon destination in the Maldives? It is the harmonious blend of elements that come together to create an unforgettable experience:
- Secluded Accommodations: Angsana Velavaru provides a selection of private and spacious villas. The InOcean Pool Villas, offering direct access to the ocean, create an unparalleled sense of seclusion – making them an ideal haven for honeymooners. Alternatively, for couples who prefer to stay on land, the Beachfront Infinity Pool Villa and Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa offer an equally breathtaking and intimate retreat.
- Tailored Experiences: The resort’s dedicated associates collaborate closely with couples to transform their dream wedding ceremonies into reality. Every detail, from floral arrangements to the selection of the ceremony venue, is meticulously executed to ensure a truly personalised experience.
- Enchanting Settings: Angsana Velavaru boasts of captivating wedding locales on the island, ranging from powdery soft beaches and lush gardens to the Beach Pavilion with unobstructed vistas of the horizon. Each setting is thoughtfully designed to enhance the magic of “that very special day.”
- Exquisite Dining: The resort offers diverse dining experiences, from intimate beachfront dinners beneath the starry skies and floating breakfast served sunny side up to unique dining experience on V Deck in the middle of the lagoon and beyond. Every meal becomes an exploration of culinary delights.
- 101 Things to Do: Beyond romantic moments, couples can immerse themselves in an array of water sports, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, and embark on explorations of the surrounding coral reefs – indeed, creating cherished memories together. How about the idea of feeding almost 150 resident love birds on the island?
A Love Story Rooted in Sustainability
Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices adds a profound dimension to the romantic experience. Couples can embark on their journey knowing that their love story unfolds against a backdrop of responsible travel, aligning perfectly with the increasing desire for ethical and environmentally friendly experiences, such as coral and tree planting. Couples can visit Angsana Velavaru one day again, knowing that on the most romantic day of their lives, they have given back to the community by participating in such activities.
In conclusion, Angsana Velavaru transcends being merely a resort – it serves as a canvas for couples to paint their love stories.
The recognition as the “Best Honeymoon Destination” by the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala in the Maldives this year only solidifies what guests have long known; that Angsana Velavaru is a place where love blossoms, and where memories are etched into the heart forever.
For those in search of the epitome of romance in the heart of the Maldives, look no further than Angsana Velavaru – a haven where love is truly in the air…always.
Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, offers five all-inclusive packages, allowing you to experience the very best of #AngsanaMoments on your honeymoon.
For more information about wedding packages and special honeymoon offers, visit https://www.angsana.com/maldives/velavaru/weddings-honeymoons.
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces exquisite wedding, honeymoon packages for Unforgettable Escape 2023
Dusit Thani Maldives, a sanctuary of luxury and natural beauty nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, is thrilled to announce its bespoke Wedding and Honeymoon Packages, designed to create unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic and idyllic escape.
The Ultimate Wedding Experience
Dusit Thani Maldives presents an exceptional Wedding Package, tailored to cater to the dreams of every couple seeking a unique and enchanting setting for their special day. With pristine beaches, azure waters, and lush tropical surroundings, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for a destination wedding that surpasses expectations.
For couples looking to celebrate their love and start their journey together, Dusit Thani Maldives presents enchanting Honeymoon Packages that promise pure bliss and intimacy. With its luxurious accommodations, secluded ambiance, and array of activities, the resort ensures an unparalleled honeymoon experience.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to welcome honeymoon couple for their rituals of Wows throughout the year,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
Alongside elegantly designed villas and suites offering breathtaking views of the azure Indian Ocean, Dusit Thani Maldives boasts an impressive range of culinary delights, encompassing a diverse selection of international favourites, exquisite Maldivian delicacies, and authentic Thai flavours.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for couples, families, and group of friends alike.
Unparalleled Luxury and Natural Beauty
Dusit Thani Maldives is renowned for its commitment to providing guests with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and the stunning beauty of the Maldives. Its thoughtful attention to detail, exceptional service, and breathtaking surroundings makes it an ideal choice for couples seeking a magical wedding or honeymoon experience.
Wedding at Dusit Thani Maldives by Dusit Thani Maldives – Issuu
Anything but ordinary Valentine’s Day at Kandima Maldives
Get ready to be swept away on a romantic escapade this Valentine’s Day at Kandima Maldives. From long beach strolls to dining under a starlit sky and pampering couple massages to a romantic sundowner experience on a luxury yacht.
Start the day at the award-winning esKape spa by captivating the senses with a vanilla latte body polish during the “Cupid’s Heart Couple Massage” or learn some sensual massage techniques with the “Pamper Me A Lot” spa offering. Parents can also indulge in some quality time while little VIPs the “Mini Venus & Cupid” spa treatment.
Couples who want to indulge in a lunch in the privacy of their love bubble can order Deli take-away lunch box. Kandima also offers the chance for couples to create a chef-d’ceuvre of their love story with a glass of wine in hand at the KULA Art Studio, with Kandima’s resident artist at the “Sip & Paint” art class.
Relish in some afternoon delights at Aroma Café with its stunning lake view. Gaze at a picturesque sunset on an enchanting sunset cruise or join the exclusive luxury yacht sundowner against the backdrop of a sublime sun melting in the picturesque azures. Those looking to surprise loved ones with a romantic dinner can do so with a flower bouquet coupled with exquisite champagnes. Or go all out with the “Love under the Stars” experience with sunset canapés, a mouth-watering four-course dinner, and an overwater sleepover under a starlit sky.
Rekindle the passion and romance at Kandima this Valentine’s Day. With a range of aquatic activities, numerous dining options and entertainment, the K’Krew has designed a host of experiences for sweethearts travelling to the coolest island resort.
Click here to find out more about Kandima Maldives’s Valentine’s Day programme.
