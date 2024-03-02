Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa

The Maldives, renowned for its turquoise waters, unspoiled beaches, and mesmerising coral reefs, has rightfully earned its reputation as a tropical paradise. It comes as no surprise that the idyllic destination has become the sought-after choice for couples in search of the absolute backdrop for their weddings and honeymoons.

Amidst the enchanting archipelago, Angsana Velavaru emerges as a symbol of romance, capturing the hearts of lovebirds worldwide. This year, Angsana Velavaru received the esteemed “Best Honeymoon Destination” accolade during the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala, reaffirming its position as the ultimate romantic escape.

Discovering the Gem of South Nilandhe Atoll

Nestled within the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru transcends the definition of a mere luxury resort – it embodies the essence of love, nature, and flawless hospitality. As you step onto the island paradise, you are immediately greeted by the gentle caress of ocean breezes, the rhythmic lullaby of the waves, and the intoxicating scent of the sea – presenting an overwhelming sense of serenity and affection.

A Sanctuary of Romance

What sets Angsana Velavaru apart as the quintessential wedding and honeymoon destination in the Maldives? It is the harmonious blend of elements that come together to create an unforgettable experience:

Secluded Accommodations: Angsana Velavaru provides a selection of private and spacious villas. The InOcean Pool Villas, offering direct access to the ocean, create an unparalleled sense of seclusion – making them an ideal haven for honeymooners. Alternatively, for couples who prefer to stay on land, the Beachfront Infinity Pool Villa and Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa offer an equally breathtaking and intimate retreat. Tailored Experiences: The resort’s dedicated associates collaborate closely with couples to transform their dream wedding ceremonies into reality. Every detail, from floral arrangements to the selection of the ceremony venue, is meticulously executed to ensure a truly personalised experience. Enchanting Settings: Angsana Velavaru boasts of captivating wedding locales on the island, ranging from powdery soft beaches and lush gardens to the Beach Pavilion with unobstructed vistas of the horizon. Each setting is thoughtfully designed to enhance the magic of “that very special day.” Exquisite Dining: The resort offers diverse dining experiences, from intimate beachfront dinners beneath the starry skies and floating breakfast served sunny side up to unique dining experience on V Deck in the middle of the lagoon and beyond. Every meal becomes an exploration of culinary delights. 101 Things to Do: Beyond romantic moments, couples can immerse themselves in an array of water sports, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, and embark on explorations of the surrounding coral reefs – indeed, creating cherished memories together. How about the idea of feeding almost 150 resident love birds on the island?

A Love Story Rooted in Sustainability

Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices adds a profound dimension to the romantic experience. Couples can embark on their journey knowing that their love story unfolds against a backdrop of responsible travel, aligning perfectly with the increasing desire for ethical and environmentally friendly experiences, such as coral and tree planting. Couples can visit Angsana Velavaru one day again, knowing that on the most romantic day of their lives, they have given back to the community by participating in such activities.

In conclusion, Angsana Velavaru transcends being merely a resort – it serves as a canvas for couples to paint their love stories.

The recognition as the “Best Honeymoon Destination” by the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala in the Maldives this year only solidifies what guests have long known; that Angsana Velavaru is a place where love blossoms, and where memories are etched into the heart forever.

For those in search of the epitome of romance in the heart of the Maldives, look no further than Angsana Velavaru – a haven where love is truly in the air…always.

Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, offers five all-inclusive packages, allowing you to experience the very best of #AngsanaMoments on your honeymoon.

For more information about wedding packages and special honeymoon offers, visit https://www.angsana.com/maldives/velavaru/weddings-honeymoons.