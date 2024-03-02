News
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Joins Hard Rock International “WE ARE” Initiative for International Women’s Month
To celebrate International Women’s Month, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is joining Hard Rock International for its “WE ARE” initiative honoring its ongoing commitment to championing women’s health and empowerment. Through its charitable arm, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the company is raising funds throughout the month, benefitting two organizations working to support women and women’s health: Global Gift Foundation and Magee-Women’s Research Institute, through nearly 1,000 woman-led performances at locations around the world, food & beverage offerings, in-room music experiences and more for guests to participate in.
Throughout International Women’s Month, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a series of exciting activities and authentic experiences tailored for their guests to enjoy.
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives
In partnership with the Women Who Rock™, guests are invited to witness exhilarating performances by the Deviate Band every Monday, Wednesday and Friday while on Thursday nights, groove to the beats of the acclaimed local DETUNEBAND. Starting at 08:30 PM, these performances led by talented female vocalists promise an unforgettable evening filled with music and empowerment. Admission is complimentary, welcoming all to come together and celebrate the influential women who rock the music industry and beyond.
Limited-Time Cafe Food & Beverage Offerings: Enjoy the Pink Lace Margarita, an exclusive cocktail featuring Casa Del Sol, the luxury tequila brand co-founded by director, actress and activist Eva Longoria. A portion of proceeds from the cocktail will be donated to Magee-Women’s Research Institute and the Global Gift Foundation, which aims to create a positive impact for women, children and families in need. In addition to the Pink Lace Margarita, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will offer a special, limited-time menu through April including: Spring Pasta, Mahi Burger, Berry Salad, Coconut Almond Sundae and the gin-based Run the World cocktail.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
On Friday, 08 March 2024, guests can enjoy an exhilarating lineup of events designed to honor and empower women. The day kicks off with Special Ladies Zumba at the Pool Deck, where guests can groove to the rhythm and set the tone for a day of festivities. Following this energetic start, guests can participate in the Strongest Woman Fun Games in the Swimming Pool, indulge in Women’s Beach Fitness at The Elephant & The Butterfly Beach and experience an Aerial Cocoon Hammock Session at the Stage.
As the day transitions into the evening, the resort hosts a Ladies Beach Volleyball Match, followed by a sumptuous Japanese-themed Dinner at Sessions. The night will be filled with electrifying entertainment, including a performance by the Deviate Band at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives and capped off with a Ladies Night Dance Challenge featuring Live Music & Abracadabra at the Pool Deck.
Additionally, guests can take advantage of a special 15% discount offer on selected items at Rock Shop®, available at both the Resort and Cafe throughout March 2024. Whether it is a souvenir to remember their stay in Maldives or a gift for someone special, guests can enjoy exclusive savings while rocking out with stylish merchandise from their Hard Rock Maldives experience.
For those looking to infuse music into their stay, The Sound of Your Stay program offers a curated playlist featuring tracks by influential women artists across various genres. Guests can also borrow vinyl records featuring iconic female artists as part of the Wax program or check out a Gibson custom wrapped International Women’s Month “WE ARE” guitar for in-room jam sessions.
Furthermore, guests can explore select memorabilia from Hard Rock’s vast collection highlighting iconic artists who have made significant contributions to women’s rights such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, and more.
“As we celebrate ‘International Women’s Month’ at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, we embrace the power of music, cuisine and community to uplift and empower women. Through our partnership with local women-led initiatives and organizations, such as the ones supported by Hard Rock International, we not only aim to provide authentic experiences that rock for our guests but also contribute to the advancement of women’s health and wellness in the Maldives. Together, we rock for a cause, making a meaningful difference in the lives of women in our community,” said Frederic Lebegue, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
For the full Hard Rock International Women’s Month performance schedule, visit www.hardrock.com/women. For information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.
Honeymoon
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sands, lies the enchanting paradise of Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa. This idyllic retreat beckons couples to experience the ultimate in romance and luxury amidst breathtaking natural beauty.
Renew Your Vows in Paradise: Imagine the soft caress of the ocean breeze, the gentle lapping of waves against the shore, and the golden hues of the setting sun as you renew your vows in the middle of the Indian Ocean. At Kagi Maldives, your dream wedding becomes a reality, with ceremonies pedantically planned to perfection. Whether you prefer a beach setup, a sandbank celebration, or a luxury yacht affair, every detail is curated to create memories that last a lifetime.
Indulge in Exquisite Amenities
From bridal make-up and hair styling to a heart-shaped wedding cake and champagne toasts, Kagi Maldives pampers couples with unparalleled luxury. Coconut tree planting ceremonies and romantic villa turndown services add a touch of Maldivian charm to your special day. After the ceremony, unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, savor a delectable “A Love Story” dinner under the stars, or embark on a wine and cheese tasting journey in the resort’s cellar.
Capture Precious Moments
The Kagi Memories photography services ensure that every precious moment of your wedding is immortalized in stunning detail. Professional photographers expertly capture the essence of your love against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unique beauty, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Embark on the Ultimate Honeymoon
For honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape, Kagi Maldives offers the perfect romantic getaway. Picture-perfect beaches, crystal-clear waters, and swaying palm trees set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon experience. From floating breakfasts in your private villa plunge pool to indulgent spa treatments and intimate candlelit dinners on the beach, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories.
Immerse yourself at Kagi, in the unparalleled romance of the Maldives, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made. From the gentle caress of ocean breezes to the breathtaking beauty of the island paradise, Kagi offers an idyllic setting for unforgettable experiences.
Let yourself be captivated by the boundless love that fills the air, as you embark on a journey of romance and enchantment. Whether exchanging vows against the backdrop of a sunset drenched beach or indulging in intimate moments under the starlit sky, Kagi Maldives invites you to create memories that transcend time, where love knows no limits amidst the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for two categories in Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is thrilled to announce its nominations for the prestigious Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 under the “Maldives Resorts” and “Resort Pools” categories, reflecting its commitment to excellence in hospitality and leisure.
Kuda Villingili vividly depicts an idyllic tropical retreat nestled amid the turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll. Impeccable service standards, spacious beach and water villas, and a distinctive culinary experience with seven different restaurants serving 11 different cuisines all contribute to its promise of being the ideal island getaway for making priceless memories. The resort’s convenient location, just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Male, adds to its charm.
Stretching an impressive 150 meters, the resort’s swimming pool is the largest swimming pool in the Maldives, a testament to the epitome of luxury and indulgence. Guests can bask in the serenity of lush nature while lounging on sunbeds, seeking refuge in private, shaded cabanas, or challenging themselves to a swimming marathon. This impressive pool also facilitates harnessing the healing powers of water through a range of aqua wellness activities, such as aqua zumba, water aerobics, and many more, under the expert guidance of the recreation team. Families visiting Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives will delight in the separate, child-friendly pool, where little ones can splash and play in a safe and enjoyable environment.
A renowned award in the travel industry, the Travel & Leisure Awards are known for their exclusive determination by the discerning votes of Travel & Leisure readers. In this way, the awards are a true reflection of the exceptional quality and unparalleled experiences that the winners deliver, which include spas, hotels, cities, airports, trains, and more.
The public can now vote in the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024 until March 31, 2024. The reader-led approach allows travelers and enthusiasts to actively participate in recognizing and honoring excellence in the travel industry.
Kuda Villingili extends an invitation to all individuals to participate in its pursuit of industry recognition. Your votes will help the resort be recognized for its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
Please take a moment to visit the official voting pages and cast your votes to support Kuda Villingili in achieving these remarkable milestones.
- Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resorts category
- Vote for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives in the Maldives Resort Pools category
For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Featured
Experience All the Magic of Easter Candyland at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
As the spring sunshine sparkles on the gentle waves of the Indian Ocean, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi invites couples seeking the ultimate escapism and families looking to spend moments of togetherness this Easter break. Nestled in the picturesque Shaviyani Atoll, the private island retreat will transform into an Easter Candyland filled with sweet delights and confectionary creations. Whimsical and full of vibrancy, the extraordinary lineup of experiences promises guests of every generation an unforgettable escape, from indulgent feasts under the stars and colorful egg hunts to chocolate-infused treatments at Fairmont Spa.
From 24 March to 12 April, the resort presents an immersive calendar of events and activities where guests can celebrate special moments in elevated luxury, savor exquisite culinary journeys, embark on new adventures, and make memories that will last for a lifetime.
“Easter is a time of renewal and joyful reconnection, and our team has curated a program of experiences that celebrates the joy of Easter and the spirit of togetherness,” says Steven Stefaniuk, General Manager at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi.
Dining is a sensational experience in this idyllic island paradise. Guests can savor local and global flavors at the beachfront Raha Market, indulge in Asian favorites at Kata, enjoy a spectacular by-the-sea dining experience at Azure, and taste a range of creative cocktails at Onu Onu. On 31 March, the island will host an extravagant Easter-themed lunch and pool party featuring a range of global Easter favorites and mouth-watering desserts, complete with fun activities, live music, and entertainment.
Parents can watch in delight as their little ones spark their curiosity and imagination at the Kids’ Club and discover various Candyland-themed activities, such as arts and crafts, cupcake and cookie decorating, and egg and face painting. Furthermore, budding eco-warriors can participate in repurposing plastic waste into bespoke souvenirs at the Sustainability Lab and join ocean life conservation activities with the Marine Biology team.
Guests can restore their inner balance and achieve renewed energy with the offerings of award-winning Fairmont Spa, including nature-inspired wellbeing sessions and the ‘Chocolate Indulgence’ treatment that soothes the body in smooth and revitalizing sensations. Moreover, active travelers can participate in sunrise yoga, beach game challenges, water sports, and interactive coaching with LUX Tennis.
In the mood for adventure? Dive into one of the flourishing dive sites in Shaviyani Atoll with the resort’s dive partner, Sub Oceanic, snorkel the 9-km-long house reef to discover over 250 species of marine life, or join a sunset cruise in search of dozens of playful dolphins that love to leap out from the sea.
Timeless Family Fun Package – Children Under 12 Stay and Dine for Free
The resort presents the ‘Timeless Family Fun’ package with a complimentary meal plan upgrade, Easter treats and amenities, and delightful dining experiences for the whole family. Book a 4-night stay or more in one of the resort’s spacious pool villas, offering the perfect blend of privacy and togetherness, and enjoy:
- Complimentary upgrade from Bed & Breakfast to Half-Board package
- Children below 12 years of age stay and dine for free
- Easter Sunday Lunch and Egg Hunt activity
- Floating breakfast once during the stay
- Family-style beach dinner once during the stay
- Guided tour of the Sustainability Lab and underwater Coralarium
- 25% discount on spa treatments
To renew and reconnect this Easter, please visit their website or email reservations.maldives@fairmont.com
