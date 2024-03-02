Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Joins Hard Rock International “WE ARE” Initiative for International Women’s Month

To celebrate International Women’s Month, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is joining Hard Rock International for its “WE ARE” initiative honoring its ongoing commitment to championing women’s health and empowerment. Through its charitable arm, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the company is raising funds throughout the month, benefitting two organizations working to support women and women’s health: Global Gift Foundation and Magee-Women’s Research Institute, through nearly 1,000 woman-led performances at locations around the world, food & beverage offerings, in-room music experiences and more for guests to participate in.

Throughout International Women’s Month, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a series of exciting activities and authentic experiences tailored for their guests to enjoy.

Hard Rock Cafe Maldives

In partnership with the Women Who Rock™, guests are invited to witness exhilarating performances by the Deviate Band every Monday, Wednesday and Friday while on Thursday nights, groove to the beats of the acclaimed local DETUNEBAND. Starting at 08:30 PM, these performances led by talented female vocalists promise an unforgettable evening filled with music and empowerment. Admission is complimentary, welcoming all to come together and celebrate the influential women who rock the music industry and beyond.

Limited-Time Cafe Food & Beverage Offerings: Enjoy the Pink Lace Margarita, an exclusive cocktail featuring Casa Del Sol, the luxury tequila brand co-founded by director, actress and activist Eva Longoria. A portion of proceeds from the cocktail will be donated to Magee-Women’s Research Institute and the Global Gift Foundation, which aims to create a positive impact for women, children and families in need. In addition to the Pink Lace Margarita, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will offer a special, limited-time menu through April including: Spring Pasta, Mahi Burger, Berry Salad, Coconut Almond Sundae and the gin-based Run the World cocktail.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

On Friday, 08 March 2024, guests can enjoy an exhilarating lineup of events designed to honor and empower women. The day kicks off with Special Ladies Zumba at the Pool Deck, where guests can groove to the rhythm and set the tone for a day of festivities. Following this energetic start, guests can participate in the Strongest Woman Fun Games in the Swimming Pool, indulge in Women’s Beach Fitness at The Elephant & The Butterfly Beach and experience an Aerial Cocoon Hammock Session at the Stage.

As the day transitions into the evening, the resort hosts a Ladies Beach Volleyball Match, followed by a sumptuous Japanese-themed Dinner at Sessions. The night will be filled with electrifying entertainment, including a performance by the Deviate Band at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives and capped off with a Ladies Night Dance Challenge featuring Live Music & Abracadabra at the Pool Deck.

Additionally, guests can take advantage of a special 15% discount offer on selected items at Rock Shop®, available at both the Resort and Cafe throughout March 2024. Whether it is a souvenir to remember their stay in Maldives or a gift for someone special, guests can enjoy exclusive savings while rocking out with stylish merchandise from their Hard Rock Maldives experience.

For those looking to infuse music into their stay, The Sound of Your Stay program offers a curated playlist featuring tracks by influential women artists across various genres. Guests can also borrow vinyl records featuring iconic female artists as part of the Wax program or check out a Gibson custom wrapped International Women’s Month “WE ARE” guitar for in-room jam sessions.

Furthermore, guests can explore select memorabilia from Hard Rock’s vast collection highlighting iconic artists who have made significant contributions to women’s rights such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, and more.

“As we celebrate ‘International Women’s Month’ at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, we embrace the power of music, cuisine and community to uplift and empower women. Through our partnership with local women-led initiatives and organizations, such as the ones supported by Hard Rock International, we not only aim to provide authentic experiences that rock for our guests but also contribute to the advancement of women’s health and wellness in the Maldives. Together, we rock for a cause, making a meaningful difference in the lives of women in our community,” said Frederic Lebegue, General Manager at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

For the full Hard Rock International Women’s Month performance schedule, visit www.hardrock.com/women. For information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.