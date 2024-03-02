SO/ Maldives Announces Grand Opening Party: “An Invite to the Front Row”

SO/ Maldives’ Island Couture proudly announces the Grand Opening Party of its exquisite island runway. Happening on March 23, 2024, this much-anticipated event of the season aptly titled “An Invite to the Front Row” promises a soirée of collaborative elegance, weaving together SO/ DNA of art and fashion, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives creating an unforgettable glamourous experience for its guests.

The Grand Opening Party will be a sensory feast, combining fashion-forward statements, avant-garde design, culinary excellence, artistic flair, exclusive wellness retreats, and a musical journey, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests are cordially invited to take a seat in the front row and witness the convergence of global talent and Maldivian charm.

Collaboration Highlights:

Fashion-Forward

One of the First International Fashion Shows in the Maldives with Milin

SO/ Maldives unveils its inaugural fashion show and considered to be one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives. The Island Couture transforms into an oceanfront runway, showcasing the swimwear collection debut by the esteemed Thai fashion house, Milin. Witness the harmonious blend of haute couture and the paradisiacal setting.

Flying Dress Edits by Riffath

Advocating the local talent and culture, SO/ Maldives proudly partners with Riffath, a distinguished Maldivian High Fashion Brand, launching its exclusive SO/ Maldives’ Flying Dress Edits. Teaming up with

Timeless Maldives photo studio, the resort’s guests are empowered to unleash their inner models for a bespoke once-in-a-lifetime photo and drone shooting, adorned in a gown with an extended hem that gracefully dances in the wind.

(From left to right: Chef Dharshan, MILIN, DJ Karrouhat, Jenna)

Beach Takeover

Set against the stunning canvas of the Maldivian sunset and pristine shores, Veuve Clicquot Champagne house is taking over the beach and glamming up the Lazuli Beach Club Bar for an exquisite evening creating an atmosphere of refined elegance and indulgence.

Renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa, a dual Sri Lankan – Japanese heritage and hailed for his accolades on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2013 – 2022, commands the spotlight, crafting a menu that defies conventional boundaries. Infused with global culinary experiences, savour the exquisite flavours from Chef Dharshan’s acclaimed restaurants – Ministry of Crab, Nihonashi Blue, and Carne Diem Grill.

Adding a touch of glamour to the affair is Jenna Hemsworth, Australia’s most influential and award-winning female bartender. Known for her innovative approach to mixology, Jenna will showcase her creativity and down-under charm, taking over the bar to craft expertly curated cocktails.

Musical Bliss

The glamorous celebration will be amplified by a series of live performances from world-class musicians and DJs. Groove to the innovated beats of one of the leading Maldivian bands, YJ Hameed Music, creating a rhythm that resonates with the island’s spirit. Experience a captivating serenade by Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a Thai sensation, filling the air with enchanting melodies. End the night as DJ Karrouhat from Dubai take everyone on an electrifying after-party journey, dancing under the stars amplified by the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean.

The Grand Opening Party will be hosted by Matthew Deane, a well-known Thai-Australian singer, model, actor, and television presenter.

(From left to right: YJ Hameed Music, Lydia, Matthew)

Exclusive Wellness & Fitness Retreats

Embark on a transformative fitness journey with the introduction of a week-long detox and fun session by Jumping® Fitness, an innovative fitness regimen originating from the Czech Republic. In collaboration with London-based wellness partner Salon C. Stellar, renowned for their modern approach to wellness, the resort is set to launch new spa experiences that promise ultimate rejuvenation.

Earth Hour

SO/ Maldives invites guests to an eco-conscious revelry, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the joy of celebration. Witness as the island runway dims, unveiling a beach bonfire beneath the starlit sky. Immerse in the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Boduberu amid the serene glow.

Culinary Feast

Savour a lavish beach buffet under the stars, celebrating the quintessence of luxury and culinary delight.

Jesper Soerensen, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, expressed his excitement, stating, “An Invite to the Front Row encapsulates the essence of SO/ Maldives—a convergence of global excellence set against the unparalleled beauty of our island. We extend an exclusive invitation to our guests to join us on this extraordinary journey with incredible collaborations providing them a truly glamorous stay while embracing our DNA.”

Secure your villa from US$1300+++. Elevate with a half-board package on the island runway, indulging in avant-garde fashion. Join the Grand Opening Party, a celebration of unparalleled elegance and fashion-forward finesse.

Book your stay now: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/grand-opening-party/