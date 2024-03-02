Celebration
SO/ Maldives Announces Grand Opening Party: “An Invite to the Front Row”
SO/ Maldives’ Island Couture proudly announces the Grand Opening Party of its exquisite island runway. Happening on March 23, 2024, this much-anticipated event of the season aptly titled “An Invite to the Front Row” promises a soirée of collaborative elegance, weaving together SO/ DNA of art and fashion, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives creating an unforgettable glamourous experience for its guests.
The Grand Opening Party will be a sensory feast, combining fashion-forward statements, avant-garde design, culinary excellence, artistic flair, exclusive wellness retreats, and a musical journey, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests are cordially invited to take a seat in the front row and witness the convergence of global talent and Maldivian charm.
Collaboration Highlights:
Fashion-Forward
One of the First International Fashion Shows in the Maldives with Milin
SO/ Maldives unveils its inaugural fashion show and considered to be one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives. The Island Couture transforms into an oceanfront runway, showcasing the swimwear collection debut by the esteemed Thai fashion house, Milin. Witness the harmonious blend of haute couture and the paradisiacal setting.
Flying Dress Edits by Riffath
Advocating the local talent and culture, SO/ Maldives proudly partners with Riffath, a distinguished Maldivian High Fashion Brand, launching its exclusive SO/ Maldives’ Flying Dress Edits. Teaming up with
Timeless Maldives photo studio, the resort’s guests are empowered to unleash their inner models for a bespoke once-in-a-lifetime photo and drone shooting, adorned in a gown with an extended hem that gracefully dances in the wind.
(From left to right: Chef Dharshan, MILIN, DJ Karrouhat, Jenna)
Beach Takeover
Set against the stunning canvas of the Maldivian sunset and pristine shores, Veuve Clicquot Champagne house is taking over the beach and glamming up the Lazuli Beach Club Bar for an exquisite evening creating an atmosphere of refined elegance and indulgence.
Renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa, a dual Sri Lankan – Japanese heritage and hailed for his accolades on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2013 – 2022, commands the spotlight, crafting a menu that defies conventional boundaries. Infused with global culinary experiences, savour the exquisite flavours from Chef Dharshan’s acclaimed restaurants – Ministry of Crab, Nihonashi Blue, and Carne Diem Grill.
Adding a touch of glamour to the affair is Jenna Hemsworth, Australia’s most influential and award-winning female bartender. Known for her innovative approach to mixology, Jenna will showcase her creativity and down-under charm, taking over the bar to craft expertly curated cocktails.
Musical Bliss
The glamorous celebration will be amplified by a series of live performances from world-class musicians and DJs. Groove to the innovated beats of one of the leading Maldivian bands, YJ Hameed Music, creating a rhythm that resonates with the island’s spirit. Experience a captivating serenade by Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a Thai sensation, filling the air with enchanting melodies. End the night as DJ Karrouhat from Dubai take everyone on an electrifying after-party journey, dancing under the stars amplified by the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean.
The Grand Opening Party will be hosted by Matthew Deane, a well-known Thai-Australian singer, model, actor, and television presenter.
(From left to right: YJ Hameed Music, Lydia, Matthew)
Exclusive Wellness & Fitness Retreats
Embark on a transformative fitness journey with the introduction of a week-long detox and fun session by Jumping® Fitness, an innovative fitness regimen originating from the Czech Republic. In collaboration with London-based wellness partner Salon C. Stellar, renowned for their modern approach to wellness, the resort is set to launch new spa experiences that promise ultimate rejuvenation.
Earth Hour
SO/ Maldives invites guests to an eco-conscious revelry, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the joy of celebration. Witness as the island runway dims, unveiling a beach bonfire beneath the starlit sky. Immerse in the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Boduberu amid the serene glow.
Culinary Feast
Savour a lavish beach buffet under the stars, celebrating the quintessence of luxury and culinary delight.
Jesper Soerensen, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, expressed his excitement, stating, “An Invite to the Front Row encapsulates the essence of SO/ Maldives—a convergence of global excellence set against the unparalleled beauty of our island. We extend an exclusive invitation to our guests to join us on this extraordinary journey with incredible collaborations providing them a truly glamorous stay while embracing our DNA.”
Secure your villa from US$1300+++. Elevate with a half-board package on the island runway, indulging in avant-garde fashion. Join the Grand Opening Party, a celebration of unparalleled elegance and fashion-forward finesse.
Book your stay now: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/grand-opening-party/
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives Introduces Exceptional Offers for Easter and Ramadan Celebrations
Dusit Thani Maldives is gearing up for spring with a series of special offers and festivities designed to create unforgettable experiences for guests. The resort’s “Springtime Celebrations 2024” program encompasses Easter, Eid al-Fitr, and Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences, culinary delights, and festive activities.
Easter Festivities:
- Family Fun and Luxurious Experiences: Guests can enjoy Easter egg painting, a special Easter brunch, exciting water sports adventures, and a dedicated program of fun activities for children.
- Unforgettable Easter Dinner and Entertainment: On March 31st, an exquisite Easter dinner followed by the “Easter Blue Night” event featuring live jazz, a DJ, and a saxophonist will create a mesmerizing ambience for relaxation and indulgence. Guests can also participate in a lucky draw for exclusive prizes and spa experiences.
- Wellness and Nature Activities: The resort offers a range of spa treatments, water sports, and nature experiences for couples, families, and friends.
Eid al-Fitr and Songkran Celebrations:
- Vibrant Eid Celebrations: On April 10th, guests can partake in a delightful Eid experience featuring a sumptuous barbecue feast accompanied by traditional Boduberu and Fish Bodumas dance shows.
- Thai New Year Festivities: On April 13th, guests can celebrate Songkran with an afternoon filled with games, music, barbecued delights, and special Thai dishes.
Special Offers and Packages:
Dusit Thani Maldives offers exclusive packages and promotions to enhance the guest experience. Whether seeking a romantic escape, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, the resort caters to diverse preferences. Guests booking directly through the website can enjoy added perks like a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a sunset cruise, snorkeling gear, and flexible check-in/check-out options.
For reservations or more information:
Visit the Dusit Thani Maldives website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Unforgettable Easter Awaits Families and Friends
Families and friends seeking an unforgettable Easter experience can look no further than Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Nestled on the captivating Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, the resort invites guests to embark on a week-long adventure filled with laughter, creativity, and togetherness.
Festive Fun for All Ages:
- March 30th: Immerse yourself in the vibrant Poolside Easter Festival, followed by a magical Beach Movie Night under the stars.
- March 31st: Witness the excitement of the Easter Parade and Egg Hunt, followed by the whimsical Glow in the Dark Disco under the Maldivian sky. The day culminates with the most anticipated Easter Beach Buffet Dinner featuring culinary delights from around the world, starting from USD 115 per person (children under 12 eat free).
Easter Adventures Continue:
- April 1st: Participate in the thrilling Easter Amazing Race and dance the night away at the lively DJ Night.
Family Fun at the Sheraton Adventure Club:
- March 25th-31st: Engage in a plethora of exciting activities designed for families, including crafting a DIY Easter Bunny, participating in an Egg Drop Challenge, and showcasing creativity with White Rabbit Canvas Painting.
Unforgettable Memories Await:
Elevate your Easter experience with the resort’s exclusive room offer. Starting from USD 620 per room per night, enjoy a full board meal plan and complimentary stay dining for children under 12. The package also includes a complimentary return airport transfer.
Book now and create lasting memories with loved ones this Easter at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa! Visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mlesi-sheraton-maldives-full-moon-resort-and-spa/overview/ or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com for more information.
Celebration
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island Unveils Enchanting Easter Celebration for Families
This Easter, journey to a paradise of sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. From March 28th to April 1st, 2024, the luxurious all-villa resort promises an unforgettable Easter adventure for families, blending timeless elegance with cherished moments.
Culinary Delights and Festive Fun:
- Embark on a culinary odyssey with interactive workshops, crafting Indian dishes, cocktails, or mocktails.
- Indulge in a sun-kissed sandbank picnic or a romantic sunset wine tasting.
- Experience a magical sunset cruise followed by a delectable seafood mezze dinner on Good Friday.
- Easter Sunday unfolds with a lavish breakfast, a poolside party with a live DJ, and a beachfront cocktail party with a gala dinner featuring international cuisines and a dedicated kids’ buffet.
- Savor sweet Easter treats at the resort’s Café Lounge and Gelateria.
Unforgettable Easter Package:
- Start your day with a floating breakfast in your private pool, followed by a picturesque picnic on a nearby sandbank.
- Enjoy an afternoon sunset wine tasting and conclude with a private BBQ dinner on the beach under the Maldivian night sky.
Tailored Activities for Young Explorers:
- Little ones can participate in Easter egg decoration classes, Easter Olympics, and art workshops.
- Learn about marine life with the resident Marine Biologist or enjoy an al fresco cinema featuring classic Easter films.
- Explore the underwater world through the windows of a semi-submarine.
Wellness and Rejuvenation:
- The Talise Spa offers unique experiences, from splash Zumba to family massage sessions.
- Mothers and daughters can create their own exfoliating scrub and enjoy a Balinese massage.
- Discover the magic of Easter at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and book your elegant escape with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
