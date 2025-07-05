News
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS appoints Edyta Peszko as Commercial Director
As the Maldives braces for yet another wave of luxury openings, one brand is choosing to go against the wave. SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS — a new collection of luxury resort concepts is not selling a dream. It’s building a new reality: one that is bold and unapologetically different. As it prepares to launch its first property, RAH GILI MALDIVES, in December 2025, the brand has announced the appointment of Edyta as its Commercial Director, a move that underlines its intent to redefine how luxury is marketed and sustained in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.
The Maldives is no longer just competing on beauty; it’s competing on meaning. The question for today’s luxury brands is no longer how to impress, but how to connect. Enter SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, poised to redefine luxury in the Indian Ocean through design-led storytelling, freedom, and emotional relevance. The brand’s vision is quietly radical: six private islands, each with its own distinct character, audience, and rhythm — united not by likeness, but by a shared philosophy that prioritises substance over display.
At the heart of this approach is the strategic appointment of Edyta as Commercial Director — a role that extends far beyond revenue and distribution. With over two decades of experience in luxury travel and commercial leadership across Asia, The Indian Ocean, and Europe, Edyta brings a perspective that is both visionary and innovative. Shaping the entire commercial journey of the brand — from pricing and partnerships to narrative positioning and experiential curation.
This isn’t about filling a position. It’s a considered move towards building a different kind of luxury organisation, one where commercial leadership is embedded in brand strategy, and where success is measured not only by occupancy, but by lasting impact and guest connection.
“We’re not here to make louder claims or flashier visuals. Our approach is different—thoughtful, considered, and grounded. It’s about truly understanding the guest on an emotional level, not just seeing them as a transaction,” Edyta says.
Her approach is built on the belief that modern luxury travellers no longer buy into the hyper-curated ideal. They’re seeking individuality, narrative truth, and offerings that feel emotionally aligned to how they live. As Edyta puts it, “This isn’t about exclusivity for the sake of status. It’s about precision; curating spaces and experiences that feel deeply specific and meaningful to the right guest.”
This approach becomes relevant as SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS prepares to launch its first resort, RAH GILI MALDIVES, in December 2025. Set to be followed by DHON MAAGA MALDIVES in 2026, the two properties offer a glimpse into the brand’s broader ambition: to create a collection of distinct island experiences, each offering a different lens through which to experience the Maldives.
And this, Edyta highlights, is where the opportunity lies.
“Commercial strategy in the Maldives has traditionally been product-first,” she says. “Resorts are built to be sold. But what if we flipped that? What if we created products shaped around the emotional experiences people truly seek? That’s the opportunity we’re stepping into, an untapped space where few have dared to go.”
At a time when the Maldivian luxury market continues to expand with over 170 properties competing for the same audience; SIX & SIX is investing on creativity, clarity, and cultural literacy to stand apart. Rather than relying on recognisable tropes of barefoot indulgence and overused descriptors of paradise, the focus is narrative layers that speak to a generation of travellers fluent in experience, not just expectation.
“The guest we’re speaking to has seen the world. They’re not looking for the same experience dressed up in a new location,” Edyta shares. “They want something that feels genuinely personal and deeply connected to the place, and that’s exactly what we’re building, island by island.”
The upcoming launch of RAH GILI will be an early expression of this vision, a refined yet playful resort that leans into lifestyle energy, musical programming, visual identity, and non-traditional luxury experiences that appeal to creative thinkers, urban tastemakers, and design-forward travellers. The island will be followed by DHON MAAGA, a more opulent, contemplative escape centred around wellness and spatial luxury — reflecting SIX & SIX commitment to differentiated, island-specific experiences.
For advisors and trade professionals, Edyta’s appointment also signals a renewed focus on transparency, product differentiation, and long-term commercial partnerships.
“We’re not looking for short bursts of visibility,” she says. “We’re looking for alignment with agencies, advisors, and partners who want to build lasting value with us.”
With her leadership, SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is crafting a commercial strategy as distinctive as the islands themselves. One that places emotion at the centre, and precision at every step.
Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX, adds: “SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is not just a collection of resorts — it is a philosophy expressed through place, acting both as a guardian and the creative mind behind a new wave of destination experiences. Edyta’s role is essential to making that philosophy commercially viable, without ever compromising what makes it unique. She brings the discipline we need to succeed without losing identity.”
RAH GILI MALDIVES opens in December 2025, marking the first chapter in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new resort stories in the Indian Ocean. But beyond the headline, the strategy is clear: to redefine what luxury means, how it feels, and most importantly, how it’s remembered.
Netflix’s ‘All the Sharks’ puts global spotlight on tiger shark paradise in Maldives’ Fuvahmulah
The first episode of Netflix’s new competition series All the Sharks is set in Fuvahmulah, Maldives — an island now confirmed by scientists as home to the largest documented aggregation of tiger sharks in the world.
The global series, which premiered Friday, follows four teams of marine experts racing to photograph the most shark species across six biodiverse marine locations. Its opening episode brings viewers into the waters of Fuvahmulah, a shark diving hotspot in the southern Maldives, where recent research has identified 239 individual tiger sharks over six years — more than any other single location globally.
A peer-reviewed study published earlier this year in Nature.com, led by Lennart Vossgaetter of the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany, used non-invasive photo identification to confirm Fuvahmulah’s ecological significance. Researchers found that adult female tiger sharks show strong site fidelity, remaining in the island’s warm, food-rich waters for extended periods during gestation.
The big picture: Science meets streaming in Fuvahmulah
Fuvahmulah, long renowned by divers for consistent encounters with tiger sharks, now features prominently in both marine research and global entertainment. The Netflix episode captures this extraordinary setting as part of a larger series spanning Japan, South Africa, the Galapagos, Australia and the Bahamas.
According to the study, Fuvahmulah’s waters — influenced by oceanic currents and lacking a surrounding atoll — provide ideal reproductive conditions for tiger sharks, particularly pregnant females. The research team documented the world’s highest number of individual tiger sharks identified in one confined marine area.
The scientists described Fuvahmulah as a “bright spot” for tiger shark conservation in the Indian Ocean, bolstered by the Maldives’ national shark sanctuary status.
Zoom in: A friendly global shark race
All the Sharks follows four two-person teams — Shark Docs, Gills Gone Wild, British Bait Off and Land Sharks — competing to photograph the most and rarest shark species at each location.
The series is hosted by Tom “The Blowfish” Hird, a marine biologist known for his dramatic delivery and braided pirate-style beard.
Points are awarded based on species rarity, with the season’s top team winning US$50,000 for a marine conservation charity of their choice.
Though the show leans on reality TV conventions, its content remains grounded in ocean science and conservation. Fuvahmulah’s inclusion in the series serves as both a dramatic setting and an educational entry point into the world of shark biology and environmental protection.
Details: Unregulated tourism meets scientific concern
The Nature.com study also raised concerns about the rapid growth of shark tourism in Fuvahmulah, particularly at the island’s famed “Tiger Harbour.” While tourism provides a major economic boost for the island, shark provisioning and diving currently remain unregulated, with no official national guidelines.
The researchers warned that the absence of regulation — including standardised safety measures and environmental practices — could jeopardise both shark welfare and the long-term viability of the tourism industry.
They pointed to successful models in countries like Fiji, where community-managed marine protected areas (MPAs) have been implemented to balance economic activity with ecological sustainability. The study recommended similar frameworks for the Maldives, calling for inclusive stakeholder management plans to ensure responsible ecotourism in one of the world’s most important shark sanctuaries.
Why it matters: Maldives in the global spotlight
The series premiere and the scientific findings together shine a global spotlight on the Maldives’ critical role in shark conservation. As the world celebrates 50 years since Jaws and enters another summer of shark-themed content, All the Sharks provides a rare blend of adventure, education and scientific relevance.
The show includes conservation graphics detailing the biology and threatened status of each shark species, shifting the narrative from fear to appreciation. For viewers — and for the Maldives — the message is clear: these apex predators are essential to ocean health and worthy of protection.
The bottom line: Fuvahmulah is both spectacle and sanctuary
As All the Sharks captures the thrill of underwater discovery, Fuvahmulah emerges not only as a top-tier dive destination but as one of the most ecologically important shark habitats in the world. With Netflix bringing its waters to millions of viewers and science affirming its global conservation value, the moment calls for action — to protect, to regulate and to preserve this unique corner of the Maldives for generations to come.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives unveils transformed resort
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has revealed its THIS IS NIYAMA transformation – extraordinary with fully refurbished villas and facilities, heightened levels of luxury, new experiences that immerse guests in all the beauty of the Maldives, and a newfound sense of freedom – an invitation for guests to live life on their own terms, unscripted and unbound.
Since its unveiling in 2012, Niyama has made its mark on the Maldives with its bold playfulness. Now, it ups the ante, as effortless luxury is draped with the avant garde, the surreal, the one of a kind. The new Niyama sees the stylish and thoughtful evolution of the resort’s villas, restaurants and leisure facilities across twin islands Play and Chill, infusing each with an energy uniquely Niyama.
Evolved accommodations: A new aesthetic
The resort’s accommodations are, with a lightened palette, all-new furnishings, high-design comfort and sleek technology. Expanded interiors offer more room to relax and reconnect.
The beach villas, spacious playgrounds where guests are free to simply be, now glow with the colours of sunset, while high-tech toys include espresso, popcorn and entertainment all at the touch of a button.
Overwater villas, meanwhile, swirl in blue and turquoise as sky and ocean melt into one. Days drift with the tide, bringing sightings of makanaa, reef sharks and the sea turtle that calls the lagoon below home.
Each villa blends seamlessly with its surrounds, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening directly onto beach or a private sundeck, and outdoor bathing quintessential Maldives, as guests flit from one setting to another, free to roam at will.
Evolved culinary journeys: From the treetops to the ocean depths
Dining in the treetops reaches new heights at Nest, the resort’s avant-garde restaurant with the sizzle of teppanyaki and spice of Southeast Asia. Redesigned and relandscaped to fully immerse guests in the wild, lush jungle comes alive at dusk with the faint glow of lights and the call of birds.
Six metres below the ocean’s surface, Subsix unveils the world’s first underwater Nikkei tasting experience, each of five courses as surreal as the setting, corals dappled by sunlight and reef sharks and sea turtles circling above.
There is also Dune, the ultimate beach chill, with chic lounging by the pool by day, a new menu with the fire of the Maldives a highlight, and cocktails and shisha until sunset.
Then there is sunset at the Surf Shack, a hideaway on the very western tip of Play now expanded, where the roar of the surf, the beats of the DJ, the warmth of rum, and fellow free spirits all come together to create pure magic.
An active lifestyle: On guests’ own terms
With world-class waves breaking right on shore (a left-hander), a pro in residence, and epic surf safaris unlike anywhere else, Niyama offers the Maldives’ most luxurious way to surf. The new marine centre, meanwhile, features hands-on conservation activities for guests, a way to leave their mark on one of the most beautiful places in the world, led by the resident marine biologist.
The kids’ club has also evolved, with a splash park in a clearing in the jungle, climbing wall, slides and trampolines. Daily schedules are packed with snorkelling and sailing with dolphins, with gourmet lunches and mini-spa treatments in between.
“At Niyama, we want our guests to feel free, to explore, play and connect with kindred spirits and nature on their own terms,” says Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of the resort. “To that end, every detail has been rethought through, and facilities and experiences evolved. THIS IS NIYAMA reimagines the Maldives experience, inviting guests to write their own stories.”
RAAYA by Atmosphere: Celebrating a year of castaway adventures
Against the backdrop of a broader surge in global travel, with the Maldives welcoming a 9% year-on-year increase in tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025, RAAYA by Atmosphere proudly marks its first anniversary this July. With international recognition and a growing reputation for creating memories that linger, RAAYA enters its second year with a sense of quiet pride and renewed purpose.
Away from the crowd, hidden in the tranquil Raa Atoll, the island resort has, in just one year, established itself as a haven of understated indulgence, nature-inspired design, and thoughtfully curated experiences for discerning travellers from around the world. Since opening its doors on 4 July 2024, the resort has welcomed over 13,000 guests from across the globe, each discovering a castaway narrative that delights all ages.
At the heart of RAAYA’s concept is the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical tale shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.
From its 167 beach and overwater villas thoughtfully placed amidst fragrant gardens and turquoise waters, to its six exceptional dining venues, the resort has quickly become a sought-after escape for couples, families, and friends alike. The RAAYA Residence, with its private infinity pool and panoramic ocean views, remains a pinnacle of privacy and sophistication.
RAAYA by Atmosphere’s debut year has also brought accolades. Most notably, being recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, placing it in the top 10% of global listings based on genuine traveller reviews. Adding to its honours, the resort was also awarded “Opening of the Year” at the Travel Time Awards in Moscow, just nine months after its launch, a testament to the team’s dedication and the resort’s unique positioning as an experiential destination rooted in storytelling and sustainability.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “RAAYA was designed to be more than just a resort. It’s a place of stories, of moments that matter. We are deeply grateful to our guests, our team, and our global travel partners who have embraced this vision and made our first year so rewarding. This is just the beginning.”
