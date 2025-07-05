SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS appoints Edyta Peszko as Commercial Director

As the Maldives braces for yet another wave of luxury openings, one brand is choosing to go against the wave. SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS — a new collection of luxury resort concepts is not selling a dream. It’s building a new reality: one that is bold and unapologetically different. As it prepares to launch its first property, RAH GILI MALDIVES, in December 2025, the brand has announced the appointment of Edyta as its Commercial Director, a move that underlines its intent to redefine how luxury is marketed and sustained in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

The Maldives is no longer just competing on beauty; it’s competing on meaning. The question for today’s luxury brands is no longer how to impress, but how to connect. Enter SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, poised to redefine luxury in the Indian Ocean through design-led storytelling, freedom, and emotional relevance. The brand’s vision is quietly radical: six private islands, each with its own distinct character, audience, and rhythm — united not by likeness, but by a shared philosophy that prioritises substance over display.

At the heart of this approach is the strategic appointment of Edyta as Commercial Director — a role that extends far beyond revenue and distribution. With over two decades of experience in luxury travel and commercial leadership across Asia, The Indian Ocean, and Europe, Edyta brings a perspective that is both visionary and innovative. Shaping the entire commercial journey of the brand — from pricing and partnerships to narrative positioning and experiential curation.

This isn’t about filling a position. It’s a considered move towards building a different kind of luxury organisation, one where commercial leadership is embedded in brand strategy, and where success is measured not only by occupancy, but by lasting impact and guest connection.

“We’re not here to make louder claims or flashier visuals. Our approach is different—thoughtful, considered, and grounded. It’s about truly understanding the guest on an emotional level, not just seeing them as a transaction,” Edyta says.

Her approach is built on the belief that modern luxury travellers no longer buy into the hyper-curated ideal. They’re seeking individuality, narrative truth, and offerings that feel emotionally aligned to how they live. As Edyta puts it, “This isn’t about exclusivity for the sake of status. It’s about precision; curating spaces and experiences that feel deeply specific and meaningful to the right guest.”

This approach becomes relevant as SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS prepares to launch its first resort, RAH GILI MALDIVES, in December 2025. Set to be followed by DHON MAAGA MALDIVES in 2026, the two properties offer a glimpse into the brand’s broader ambition: to create a collection of distinct island experiences, each offering a different lens through which to experience the Maldives.

And this, Edyta highlights, is where the opportunity lies.

“Commercial strategy in the Maldives has traditionally been product-first,” she says. “Resorts are built to be sold. But what if we flipped that? What if we created products shaped around the emotional experiences people truly seek? That’s the opportunity we’re stepping into, an untapped space where few have dared to go.”

At a time when the Maldivian luxury market continues to expand with over 170 properties competing for the same audience; SIX & SIX is investing on creativity, clarity, and cultural literacy to stand apart. Rather than relying on recognisable tropes of barefoot indulgence and overused descriptors of paradise, the focus is narrative layers that speak to a generation of travellers fluent in experience, not just expectation.

“The guest we’re speaking to has seen the world. They’re not looking for the same experience dressed up in a new location,” Edyta shares. “They want something that feels genuinely personal and deeply connected to the place, and that’s exactly what we’re building, island by island.”

The upcoming launch of RAH GILI will be an early expression of this vision, a refined yet playful resort that leans into lifestyle energy, musical programming, visual identity, and non-traditional luxury experiences that appeal to creative thinkers, urban tastemakers, and design-forward travellers. The island will be followed by DHON MAAGA, a more opulent, contemplative escape centred around wellness and spatial luxury — reflecting SIX & SIX commitment to differentiated, island-specific experiences.

For advisors and trade professionals, Edyta’s appointment also signals a renewed focus on transparency, product differentiation, and long-term commercial partnerships.

“We’re not looking for short bursts of visibility,” she says. “We’re looking for alignment with agencies, advisors, and partners who want to build lasting value with us.”

With her leadership, SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is crafting a commercial strategy as distinctive as the islands themselves. One that places emotion at the centre, and precision at every step.

Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX, adds: “SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is not just a collection of resorts — it is a philosophy expressed through place, acting both as a guardian and the creative mind behind a new wave of destination experiences. Edyta’s role is essential to making that philosophy commercially viable, without ever compromising what makes it unique. She brings the discipline we need to succeed without losing identity.”

RAH GILI MALDIVES opens in December 2025, marking the first chapter in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new resort stories in the Indian Ocean. But beyond the headline, the strategy is clear: to redefine what luxury means, how it feels, and most importantly, how it’s remembered.