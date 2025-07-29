News
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS introduces Edhurun: New philosophy of personal hosting rooted in Maldivian culture
Marking International Butler’s Day, SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS unveils Edhurun, a guest philosophy that reimagines the butler tradition through a culturally grounded, psychologically attuned lens. While many luxury resorts in the Maldives reference local heritage, few have embedded it so intentionally into the heart of their service ethos. Edhurun signals a deeper shift—one that translates cultural insight into a refined Maldivian expression of hosting, quiet in tone yet elevated in execution.
Derived from the Maldivian word for “mentor,” Edhurun is not a job title but a principle: the art of knowing—without being asked. It forms a foundation of the brand’s people philosophy, Rayyithun, ‘The People of the Islands,’ and will debut at RAH GILI MALDIVES in early 2026, followed by DHON MAAGA MALDIVES in late 2026, with a portfolio-wide rollout to follow.
“This isn’t about adding another luxury label to service,” says Laith Pharaon, CEO and Co-Founder of SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “It’s about removing what gets in the way—and honouring a kind of attention that feels instinctive, not rehearsed. Edhurun reflects that belief.
Why Edhurun
In Maldivian culture, the Edhurun is a mentor—respected not for instruction, but for presence. They guide through example, listen more than they speak, and possess a quiet authority grounded in trust. This is the spirit that defines the new hosting model at SIX & SIX. Hosts aren’t assigned to serve; they’re aligned with intention. Hospitality here is not transactional—it’s a choreography of rhythm, ease, and emotional awareness.
Attention is not announced. It’s simply felt.
More Than a Butler: A Translator of Place
Unlike traditional butler systems that prioritise efficiency and task execution, Edhurun is shaped by emotional intelligence, refined sensitivity, and narrative memory. Guests are not matched by villa category or booking tier, but by intention—whether seeking solitude, celebration, restoration, or creative clarity.
There are no scripts. Instead, subtle gestures signal understanding: a villa layout adjusted to mirror how a guest moved the day before. A note in the guest’s native language—brief, unsigned. A bottle of vintage wine uncorked quietly, timed to the hour it was enjoyed the night before. Even discreet safety arrangements are managed seamlessly. It’s hospitality pared back to its essence—where the rarest gesture isn’t attention, but understanding.
“Edhurun isn’t a role you train into, it’s a mindset you cultivate,” said Marc Gussing, Director of Operations for SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “Our guests arrive with high expectations—and rightly so. They notice what’s off before it’s said. What we offer isn’t less service, it’s sharper and more personal. It takes a different kind of awareness to get that right.”
Recruitment Beyond Credentials
This new model challenges traditional ideas of what qualifies someone to host at the highest level. While many will come from leading global brands, the programme also welcomes those with natural emotional depth, cultural fluency, and humility—qualities rarely listed on a CV. Training blends guest psychology, local heritage, and the quiet art of observation. Hosts learn how to hold space rather than fill it. How to recognise when silence carries more meaning than words. How to respond without overtaking.
This approach also informs inclusive recruitment. Alongside seasoned professionals, the programme seeks women, elders, and individuals with intuitive, interpersonal strengths. Their lived experience doesn’t lower standards—it deepens them. Their inclusion isn’t symbolic—it’s strategic.
A Cultural Anchor
Rayyithun—The People of the Islands—anchors the SIX & SIX people philosophy. It reframes hospitality not as performance, but presence. Roles like healer, builder, poet, or guide are treated not as tasks but as expressions of identity and care.
Seasonal apprenticeships, community-based learning, and co-created curriculums with island elders ensure that traditional knowledge systems remain living, not preserved. Through oral traditions, rituals of welcome, and intergenerational exchange, hosting becomes cultural stewardship. For the global traveller who has seen it all, this offers something quietly different—where culture isn’t displayed, but felt.
For the Traveller Who Has Seen It All
In today’s luxury landscape, privacy and comfort are givens. What sets an experience apart is how it makes you feel— without ever needing to announce itself. Here, Edhurun finds its quiet power.
It doesn’t deliver excitement—it reflects intention. The host becomes an extension of the guest’s rhythm, responding to energy and mood in subtle, almost unspoken ways, yet deeply profound. The luxury lies not in what is offered, but in how it’s received. In presence, not performance. In listening, not leading. In a sense of ease that doesn’t feel curated—it simply is.
A Signature of the Brand
As SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS evolves as a lifestyle-led luxury brand, Edhurun will become a defining signature across all six islands. Following its debut at RAH GILI, the model will be implemented at DHON MAAGA, with future resorts adapting the principle to reflect their own narrative while upholding the same commitment to intention- led hospitality. A structured mentorship and performance framework will guide its consistency and growth.
“This isn’t just a reinterpretation of butler service. It’s a return to something older—and in many ways, more refined,” says Laith Pharaon. “The kind of hosting where nothing is announced, but everything is understood. Where stillness carries weight. And where true luxury doesn’t need to be seen to be felt.”
Edhurun is just one expression of Rayyithun, the brand’s people philosophy that will continue to take shape through other roles rooted in Maldivian life—from the Masverin (Fishermen) and Raaverin (Toddy Tappers), to the Beruverin (Drummers) and Beysverin (Healers). Each reflects a different way of being—and a different way of caring, with more to come as the story unfolds.
This is the way of the Edhurun. And they walk it quietly—beside you.
Headquartered in Malé, SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS operates luxury and ultra-luxury resorts in the Maldives. By taking a fresh approach to hospitality—one rooted in simplicity, artistry, intuitive service, and honest, natural connections—SIX & SIX gives guests complete freedom to curate their own, unique journeys. The company will open six independently branded resorts in its first phase of development, with openings scheduled from 2025 through 2029.
Action
Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.
Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.
To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.
Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.
News
Dusit opens dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives: Vibrant new all-inclusive escape
Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has opened dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives — the group’s first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and its second Dusit-branded property in the country, complementing the luxury Dusit Thani Maldives.
Soft opened on 27 July 2025, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is located on a pristine natural island just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Malé. The resort invites guests to experience a private escape defined by bold design, vibrant energy, and curated experiences, all thoughtfully crafted for modern travellers who value freedom, connection, and discovery in an inspiring setting.
Fringed by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort offers exceptional access to vibrant marine life and stunning dive sites — making it an ideal base for underwater exploration and ocean-inspired adventure.
Blending beachfront charm with overwater serenity, the upscale resort features 127 spacious villas across seven distinct categories, ranging from 77 to 306 sq m. From tranquil beachfront retreats to expansive overwater sanctuaries, each villa is thoughtfully designed for modern comfort and style, with indoor-outdoor living spaces, private decks, and plunge pools in most categories.
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives also introduces a fresh and modern take on the all-inclusive concept, with à la carte dining across five distinctive venues, unlimited premium beverages, daily entertainment, and generous resort credits for personalised indulgence.
Whether guests choose to unwind at Namm Spa, join beachfront yoga sessions, or sip island-inspired cocktails at the rooftop bar, they’ll find countless ways to connect, recharge, and play. From floating breakfasts and live DJ sets to snorkelling adventures and beach cinema nights, every experience is designed to spark joy and create lasting memories.
For corporate retreats and incentive travel, the resort also offers a full-service conference facility for up to 240 guests, making it a compelling choice within easy reach of the capital.
“dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives brings a bold new energy to the Maldives while staying true to Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “Thoughtfully designed for the young and the young at heart, this vibrant, all-inclusive resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle destination offering exceptional marine experiences, curated adventures, and effortless escapes in a stunning setting. It’s a place where the spirit of discovery meets the comfort of modern, all-inclusive hospitality – perfect for travellers who want to do it all, or nothing at all.”
To celebrate its soft opening, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is offering an exclusive launch package featuring complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary upgrade to the next villa category, one signature floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and more. Members of Dusit’s enhanced loyalty and lifestyle programme, Dusit Gold — which can be activated online for free at dusit.com/enrollment — also enjoy 15% off member rates and exclusive privileges throughout their stay.
Featured
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives unveils ECO Park to champion sustainable hospitality
A walk through Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives now begins not only with sweeping ocean views and warm hospitality, but also with a spark of inspiration. The recently inaugurated ECO Park at the resort offers guests an immersive introduction to sustainability in practice, encouraging a deeper understanding of how mindful choices can shape a more responsible future.
In alignment with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing ESG commitments in the Maldives, this green haven has been established to serve both operational and educational purposes. A new administration office within the park oversees various eco-initiatives, while the grounds are home to over 250 plants sourced from India and Sri Lanka. At its core, the park aspires to transform every visitor into an advocate for the planet’s wellbeing.
Guests were invited to participate in a tree-planting initiative, leaving behind a living legacy in a nursery that is set to blossom into a butterfly garden. They were also given an insight into the resort’s waste management systems, including a tour of the on-site incinerator and digester, which support broader environmental efforts.
The visit extended to the organic garden, where fresh, island-grown produce makes its way onto guests’ plates, reinforcing the relationship between sustainable practices and everyday indulgences.
“Our vision goes beyond creating beautiful stays,” commented Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. “With the ECO Park, we hope to connect our guests to the very environment they enjoy here, and demonstrate that hospitality and sustainability can flourish together.”
As the ECO Park continues to evolve, so too does Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ commitment to mindful hospitality. Guests depart not only with cherished memories, but with a renewed appreciation for the delicate balance between luxury and responsibility.
This winter, those booking a stay of four nights or more at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers and curated indulgences—allowing more time to savour the moment. Bookings are now open until 31 October 2025 for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.
