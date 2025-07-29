Gili Lankanfushi commits to seagrass meadow conservation

Gili Lankanfushi, a pioneer of sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reinforced its dedication to marine conservation through an ambitious seagrass preservation initiative. As part of its long-standing sustainability efforts, the resort has pledged to conserve 1,250m² of seagrass within its lagoon—representing more than 80% of the area’s total seagrass coverage.

This significant commitment was announced at the recent Seagrass Industry Leaders Circle launch event, held on Dhiffushi Island in Kaafu Atoll. The gathering brought together representatives from 17 leading resorts, each pledging to protect seagrass meadows—often referred to as the ‘lungs of the sea’ due to their essential role in carbon capture and supporting marine life.

Gili Lankanfushi’s pledge was delivered by resident Marine Biologist and Sustainability Manager, Renald Yude, who highlighted the ecological importance of seagrass ecosystems. “Seagrass plays a vital role in carbon sequestration, biodiversity support, and coastal protection,” he stated. “Preserving this habitat is not only essential for marine health but also a vital step in our global climate response.”

The resort’s approach to conservation is grounded in scientific research and regular monitoring. Yude and his team conduct standardised quadrat-based surveys to assess canopy height, algal cover, sediment type, species composition, and wildlife sightings. These studies ensure a data-driven understanding of the health and development of the seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries and sanctuaries for species such as turtles, rays, seahorses, and juvenile reef fish.

Gili Lankanfushi’s involvement in the July 2025 event underscores its leadership in marine conservation across the Maldives. Organised by Maldives Resilient Reefs and the Blue Marine Foundation, and officially inaugurated by the Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Tourism and Environment, the event included a pledge-signing ceremony and educational workshops focused on the importance of protecting seagrass ecosystems.

Beyond seagrass preservation, Gili Lankanfushi continues to champion a wide range of sustainability initiatives. The island’s Coral Lines project provides a nursery for coral restoration, allowing new corals to grow and be reintroduced to the reef. Guests are invited to engage with this initiative, learning about coral rehabilitation and even adopting corals as part of the programme.

The island’s commitment to sustainability extends to its infrastructure and daily operations. All villas are built using sustainably sourced materials such as plantation teak, bamboo, palm wood, and recycled telegraph poles. Toiletries are offered in refillable ceramic containers to reduce plastic use, while a dedicated desalination plant supplies all drinking water in reusable glass bottles.

Partnerships with organisations such as the Manta Trust and the Olive Ridley Project further support the protection of vulnerable marine species, including manta rays and injured sea turtles. The resort also prioritises sustainable fishing practices, works to minimise single-use plastics, and provides sustainability training for all staff.

Located in the pristine North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Gili Lankanfushi offers a serene retreat for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. With its eco-conscious ethos, stunning natural setting, and signature ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy, the resort remains a benchmark for responsible luxury in the Maldives.