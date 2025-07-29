Featured
Gili Lankanfushi commits to seagrass meadow conservation
Gili Lankanfushi, a pioneer of sustainable barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reinforced its dedication to marine conservation through an ambitious seagrass preservation initiative. As part of its long-standing sustainability efforts, the resort has pledged to conserve 1,250m² of seagrass within its lagoon—representing more than 80% of the area’s total seagrass coverage.
This significant commitment was announced at the recent Seagrass Industry Leaders Circle launch event, held on Dhiffushi Island in Kaafu Atoll. The gathering brought together representatives from 17 leading resorts, each pledging to protect seagrass meadows—often referred to as the ‘lungs of the sea’ due to their essential role in carbon capture and supporting marine life.
Gili Lankanfushi’s pledge was delivered by resident Marine Biologist and Sustainability Manager, Renald Yude, who highlighted the ecological importance of seagrass ecosystems. “Seagrass plays a vital role in carbon sequestration, biodiversity support, and coastal protection,” he stated. “Preserving this habitat is not only essential for marine health but also a vital step in our global climate response.”
The resort’s approach to conservation is grounded in scientific research and regular monitoring. Yude and his team conduct standardised quadrat-based surveys to assess canopy height, algal cover, sediment type, species composition, and wildlife sightings. These studies ensure a data-driven understanding of the health and development of the seagrass meadows, which serve as nurseries and sanctuaries for species such as turtles, rays, seahorses, and juvenile reef fish.
Gili Lankanfushi’s involvement in the July 2025 event underscores its leadership in marine conservation across the Maldives. Organised by Maldives Resilient Reefs and the Blue Marine Foundation, and officially inaugurated by the Maldives’ Deputy Minister of Tourism and Environment, the event included a pledge-signing ceremony and educational workshops focused on the importance of protecting seagrass ecosystems.
Beyond seagrass preservation, Gili Lankanfushi continues to champion a wide range of sustainability initiatives. The island’s Coral Lines project provides a nursery for coral restoration, allowing new corals to grow and be reintroduced to the reef. Guests are invited to engage with this initiative, learning about coral rehabilitation and even adopting corals as part of the programme.
The island’s commitment to sustainability extends to its infrastructure and daily operations. All villas are built using sustainably sourced materials such as plantation teak, bamboo, palm wood, and recycled telegraph poles. Toiletries are offered in refillable ceramic containers to reduce plastic use, while a dedicated desalination plant supplies all drinking water in reusable glass bottles.
Partnerships with organisations such as the Manta Trust and the Olive Ridley Project further support the protection of vulnerable marine species, including manta rays and injured sea turtles. The resort also prioritises sustainable fishing practices, works to minimise single-use plastics, and provides sustainability training for all staff.
Located in the pristine North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Gili Lankanfushi offers a serene retreat for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. With its eco-conscious ethos, stunning natural setting, and signature ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy, the resort remains a benchmark for responsible luxury in the Maldives.
Inner shifts and island rhythms: mindful August at Vakkaru Maldives
This season at Vakkaru Maldives, transformation begins from within. Set against the ever-changing light, tides, and natural rhythms of the island, the resort is launching a series of immersive programmes and curated stays throughout August. These initiatives are designed to guide guests towards reconnection—with themselves, with each other, and with the sea.
The island’s atmosphere is one of intention and exploration, shaped by three visiting specialists whose presence brings depth and meaning to the resort’s wellness offerings. Among them is Executive Coach and Psychologist Dr Jonathan Marshall, who will be in residence from 6 to 16 August. His arrival signals a unique opportunity for guests to explore authenticity, purpose, and mindful awareness.
A psychologist trained at Stanford with post-doctoral studies at Harvard, Dr Marshall’s methodology draws on the work of leading thinkers such as Irvin Yalom, Daniel Goleman, Ron Heifetz, and Otto Scharmer. His coaching style is far from formulaic, offering instead a measured and reflective process that weaves psychological insight, narrative reframing, and presence-led practices to support meaningful inner shifts.
During his time at the resort, Dr Marshall will host one-on-one coaching and small group sessions that touch on leadership, resilience, and mindfulness. His experience—spanning elite athletes, Silicon Valley innovators, and academic institutions—finds a more intimate expression at Vakkaru, where the tranquillity of the island amplifies personal reflection.
Rather than encouraging guests to simply disconnect, Dr Marshall views the setting as an invitation to tune in. His residency will include three complimentary group sessions: Knowing Your Mind, which delves into emotional wellbeing and psychological safety; Purpose, Passion, and Direction, which guides participants through values-based realignment; and Hypnosis: Myth, Magic, or Medicine?, a practical exploration of how hypnosis can support performance, manage anxiety, and shift habits. Guests may also opt for a guided experience of hypnosis if they wish.
Private coaching sessions, available for individuals or couples, can be tailored to specific personal or relational goals, with some incorporating guided hypnosis upon request. Rates begin at US$575++ per hour or US$850++ for 90-minute sessions, inclusive of a personalised consultation.
Complementing Dr Marshall’s inward-facing work is the return of Daria Gudkova, a therapist trained in Himalayan traditions, whose approach combines intuitive touch, breath, and energy for a deeply grounding experience. Her residency continues until 24 August.
Joining the wellness team is Dr Thilini Madushani Kularathna, an Ayurvedic doctor from Sri Lanka who blends classical methods with contemporary insights. Her treatments and consultations are designed to support guests in rediscovering their body’s natural rhythms, often overlooked in the pace of modern life.
For guests seeking more structured pathways to reconnection, the resort has introduced two curated experiences. Wellness Your Way is a three-night minimum stay that includes a Signature Spa Treatment at Merana Spa, a personalised Ayurvedic consultation and follow-up treatment with Dr Thilini, a private yoga session, and a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s pool. It is crafted for those who wish to restore their wellbeing on their own terms.
Ocean Journeys, spanning five nights, is ideal for those who find renewal in water and wilderness. Guests begin with a guided snorkel or dive at the Blue Hole alongside the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a new off-island experience that includes traditional line fishing with a local crew and dining on their freshly grilled catch beneath the stars. The journey continues with a full day on a remote sandbank, where snorkelling, picnicking, and immersion in the raw beauty of the Baa Atoll offer a sense of freedom and simplicity.
For those arriving during these radiant weeks, Vakkaru Maldives offers not just a luxury escape, but an invitation: to pause, reflect, and reconnect—with self, with loved ones, and with the natural world.
Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.
Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.
To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.
Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives unveils ECO Park to champion sustainable hospitality
A walk through Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives now begins not only with sweeping ocean views and warm hospitality, but also with a spark of inspiration. The recently inaugurated ECO Park at the resort offers guests an immersive introduction to sustainability in practice, encouraging a deeper understanding of how mindful choices can shape a more responsible future.
In alignment with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing ESG commitments in the Maldives, this green haven has been established to serve both operational and educational purposes. A new administration office within the park oversees various eco-initiatives, while the grounds are home to over 250 plants sourced from India and Sri Lanka. At its core, the park aspires to transform every visitor into an advocate for the planet’s wellbeing.
Guests were invited to participate in a tree-planting initiative, leaving behind a living legacy in a nursery that is set to blossom into a butterfly garden. They were also given an insight into the resort’s waste management systems, including a tour of the on-site incinerator and digester, which support broader environmental efforts.
The visit extended to the organic garden, where fresh, island-grown produce makes its way onto guests’ plates, reinforcing the relationship between sustainable practices and everyday indulgences.
“Our vision goes beyond creating beautiful stays,” commented Sanjeeva Perera, Area General Manager for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. “With the ECO Park, we hope to connect our guests to the very environment they enjoy here, and demonstrate that hospitality and sustainability can flourish together.”
As the ECO Park continues to evolve, so too does Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives’ commitment to mindful hospitality. Guests depart not only with cherished memories, but with a renewed appreciation for the delicate balance between luxury and responsibility.
This winter, those booking a stay of four nights or more at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives can enjoy complimentary speedboat transfers and curated indulgences—allowing more time to savour the moment. Bookings are now open until 31 October 2025 for stays between 1 May 2025 and 31 October 2026.
