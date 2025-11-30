Featured
Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils conservation achievements and new green goals
Part of the innovative Fari Islands lifestyle concept, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has embedded sustainability into its operations since its opening in 2021. Rooted in environmentally conscious architecture and design, the resort reflects on a year of significant achievements while outlining its goals for 2026.
Environment & Conservation
A destination that has become an iconic addition to the Indian Ocean is also a centre for environmental innovation and education. Under the guidance of its naturalist team, the resort launched a number of new and enhanced conservation programmes in 2025, engaging more than 1,000 guests. These initiatives included a new coral adoption programme that established a dedicated coral sanctuary, a coral nursery snorkelling activity for teenagers, and Ocean Discovery through VR, a virtual reality underwater journey designed to introduce guests to marine life from a fresh perspective.
Educational programming for children was expanded through the Little Conservationists initiative, which now incorporates fish cameras and hydrophones, enabling young guests to record underwater sounds and discover the hidden “voices” of the reef. The Eco Heroes activity was also enhanced with new ocean science experiments that help children understand currents, salinity, and ocean acidification through hands-on learning.
“Eye in the Sky” Ocean Plastics Detection and Research
Led by the resort’s naturalists in collaboration with a progressive research community, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands became the first resort in the Maldives to launch a UAV-based ocean plastics detection initiative. First introduced by Dr Melissa Duncan-Schiele, the project analyses how ocean plastics move with wind and currents and identifies areas of accumulation. The goal is to develop a methodology that can be replicated nationally for collective plastic monitoring.
Since opening, the resort has completed 902 drone flights. In 2025 alone, it carried out 84 surveys totalling more than 21 hours of flying time. To date, the resort has removed over 1,840 kilograms of ghost nets, including 450 kilograms this year. Research findings will be shared in 2026.
Marine Life Monitoring
The drone programme also documents wildlife activity, providing valuable insights into species behaviour and distribution. In 2025, more than 17 species were recorded, including a blue whale, a pod of orcas, ornate eagle rays, guitarfish, and blacktip reef sharks.
Through its partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), the resort contributes sightings of sea turtles and reports of ghost gear. In 2025, 15 turtle sightings were submitted to the national database, and the team rescued six turtles found entangled in abandoned nets.
Coral Regeneration
The resort’s coral regeneration programme continues to restore degraded reef areas using coral fragments attached to rebar frames. In 2025, 140 new frames were planted, bringing the total to 243. More than 2,500 coral fragments were planted this year, with 290 guests participating.
A coral nursery trial was also launched to grow corals for direct transplantation onto the house reef. As a result, 25 healthy Acropora colonies were planted. A new coral sanctuary was opened this year, with guests able to visit the nursery via a designated swimming jetty.
Sustainable Practices
In 2025, the resort significantly reduced its energy consumption and waste through property-wide initiatives. With the addition of a solar garden and an expanded rooftop solar panel network, solar capacity at Fari Islands increased threefold to 6.4 MWp—enough to supply up to 50 per cent of the islands’ energy demand.
The resort further strengthened its commitment to reducing single-use waste by replacing coffee pods with ground-coffee machines and introducing a range of food-waste initiatives, including repurposing fruit peels and offering coffee-scrub workshops for staff. The spa transitioned to fully digital intake forms, dramatically reducing paper use, while housekeeping implemented textile-waste reduction measures and expanded its slipper-donation programme for local communities.
New landscape systems, including motion sensors, photocells, and sensor taps, lowered water and energy use. A biodigester was introduced to improve wet-waste processing, while regular community planting and beach-cleaning projects on local islands encouraged engagement through donations of plants and compost.
Community Footprints
Through its Community Footprints programme, the resort continued to foster environmental awareness among young people. Its strong relationships with local schools enabled visits from the naturalist team, who hosted recycling competitions, delivered plastic pollution awareness sessions, and conducted mangrove-planting activities to highlight the importance of coastal ecosystems.
Within the resort, Ladies and Gentlemen took part in activities for 12 global environmental dates, including Plastic Free Day, Earth Day, Shark Awareness Day, and Ocean Clean Up Day. Thirteen clean-up events—both beach and underwater—were conducted, along with waste management training.
Looking Ahead to 2026
Maintaining its “plasticarian” ethos remains a priority. In 2026, the resort aims to reduce single-use plastics by 80 per cent. Reusable glass water bottles, bamboo-based personal consumables, refillable amenities, and sustainable straws are already in place. Bamford amenities, aligned with shared values of mindful living, are replenished on-site, and the resort’s desalination plant further reduces plastic imports. A targeted 5 per cent reduction in water consumption and a 20 per cent increase in compost production form part of next year’s ambitions.
Building on its 2025 achievements, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands aims to further elevate the guest experience with thoughtfully designed sustainability-driven activities, including its signature Masters of Crafts and Visiting Hero programmes. Details of the 2026 line-up will be announced in due course.
Featured
Huvafen Fushi partners with Forbes Travel Guide in pursuit of five-star status
Huvafen Fushi, the resort internationally recognised for pioneering signature Maldivian luxury, has announced its official association with Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the only independent global rating system dedicated to luxury hospitality.
The decision marks a deliberate step for the resort, underscoring its commitment to meeting the gold standard of intuitive service on an international scale. After two decades of setting architectural and experiential milestones—such as unveiling the world’s first underwater spa and introducing the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, Vinum—Huvafen Fushi is now focused on demonstrating its exceptional service culture against the industry’s most rigorous and objective criteria.
The resort’s ultimate aim is to attain the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in 2026.
General Manager Noel Cameron stated, “For Huvafen, luxury is effortless and authenticity shines through. Our brand has always been about trailblazing and crafting moments that transcend the ordinary. Now, we’re putting our confidence to the test by inviting the global authority on luxury to evaluate the very core of our offering: the quality and consistency of how we make our guests feel.”
Unlike rating systems that rely on volume or guest reviews, the FTG evaluation process is entirely independent, with anonymous professional inspectors assessing properties based on up to 900 stringent standards. The criteria place significant weight on emotional connection and anticipatory service—the subtle, intuitive gestures that have long defined Huvafen’s approach.
This partnership marks a new chapter for Huvafen Fushi, reflecting its evolution towards uncompromising, verified excellence. It positions the resort to resonate even more strongly with discerning, forward-thinking travellers seeking authentic connection and meaningful transformation.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has ushered in the holiday season with a new twist on its much-loved annual Festive Cake Mixing event, held on 23 November. This year, the celebration was led by acclaimed Sri Lankan chef and viral social media personality Charith N. Silva, the creative force behind @wildcookbook and one of South Asia’s most influential culinary storytellers.
Charith, a sensation across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with an audience of several million, is widely recognised for his bold fire-cooking techniques, visually striking outdoor food rituals, and distinctive, high-energy narrative style. He recently secured a coveted place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list in the Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink) category, underscoring his growing influence on contemporary food culture in the region. He is one of a new wave of young chefs blending local flavours with global inspiration and is the owner of the restaurant “Wildish” in Colombo.
Bringing his creative flair to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Charith said, “Bringing my energy to Sun Siyam Olhuveli was surreal; the people, the Maldivian spirit, the flavour play, everything clicked into one unforgettable festive moment.”
This year’s cake mixing unfolded like an island celebration, complete with lively music, bursts of aromatic spices, and an energetic atmosphere. Resort teams and guests layered fruits, nuts, and spirits in a spirited display, with Charith driving the momentum through his trademark spontaneity. The result was a vibrant, social, and playful reimagining of a classic festive tradition.
Festivities continued on 24 November with an exclusive live cooking demonstration by Charith, giving guests the chance to experience his signature “wild” cooking style firsthand against the lagoon backdrop of the resort.
“This celebration reflects the new creative pulse of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Charith brought an energy that aligns perfectly with our evolving lifestyle identity, making this year’s cake mixing one of our most memorable yet,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
With the festive season now in full swing, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, the resort’s year-end celebration taking place from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, featuring hypnotic beats, immersive dining, playful rituals, and a series of kaleidoscopic island experiences designed to inspire connection and celebration.
Cooking
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
