Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils conservation achievements and new green goals

Part of the innovative Fari Islands lifestyle concept, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has embedded sustainability into its operations since its opening in 2021. Rooted in environmentally conscious architecture and design, the resort reflects on a year of significant achievements while outlining its goals for 2026.

Environment & Conservation

A destination that has become an iconic addition to the Indian Ocean is also a centre for environmental innovation and education. Under the guidance of its naturalist team, the resort launched a number of new and enhanced conservation programmes in 2025, engaging more than 1,000 guests. These initiatives included a new coral adoption programme that established a dedicated coral sanctuary, a coral nursery snorkelling activity for teenagers, and Ocean Discovery through VR, a virtual reality underwater journey designed to introduce guests to marine life from a fresh perspective.

Educational programming for children was expanded through the Little Conservationists initiative, which now incorporates fish cameras and hydrophones, enabling young guests to record underwater sounds and discover the hidden “voices” of the reef. The Eco Heroes activity was also enhanced with new ocean science experiments that help children understand currents, salinity, and ocean acidification through hands-on learning.

“Eye in the Sky” Ocean Plastics Detection and Research

Led by the resort’s naturalists in collaboration with a progressive research community, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands became the first resort in the Maldives to launch a UAV-based ocean plastics detection initiative. First introduced by Dr Melissa Duncan-Schiele, the project analyses how ocean plastics move with wind and currents and identifies areas of accumulation. The goal is to develop a methodology that can be replicated nationally for collective plastic monitoring.

Since opening, the resort has completed 902 drone flights. In 2025 alone, it carried out 84 surveys totalling more than 21 hours of flying time. To date, the resort has removed over 1,840 kilograms of ghost nets, including 450 kilograms this year. Research findings will be shared in 2026.

Marine Life Monitoring

The drone programme also documents wildlife activity, providing valuable insights into species behaviour and distribution. In 2025, more than 17 species were recorded, including a blue whale, a pod of orcas, ornate eagle rays, guitarfish, and blacktip reef sharks.

Through its partnership with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), the resort contributes sightings of sea turtles and reports of ghost gear. In 2025, 15 turtle sightings were submitted to the national database, and the team rescued six turtles found entangled in abandoned nets.

Coral Regeneration

The resort’s coral regeneration programme continues to restore degraded reef areas using coral fragments attached to rebar frames. In 2025, 140 new frames were planted, bringing the total to 243. More than 2,500 coral fragments were planted this year, with 290 guests participating.

A coral nursery trial was also launched to grow corals for direct transplantation onto the house reef. As a result, 25 healthy Acropora colonies were planted. A new coral sanctuary was opened this year, with guests able to visit the nursery via a designated swimming jetty.

Sustainable Practices

In 2025, the resort significantly reduced its energy consumption and waste through property-wide initiatives. With the addition of a solar garden and an expanded rooftop solar panel network, solar capacity at Fari Islands increased threefold to 6.4 MWp—enough to supply up to 50 per cent of the islands’ energy demand.

The resort further strengthened its commitment to reducing single-use waste by replacing coffee pods with ground-coffee machines and introducing a range of food-waste initiatives, including repurposing fruit peels and offering coffee-scrub workshops for staff. The spa transitioned to fully digital intake forms, dramatically reducing paper use, while housekeeping implemented textile-waste reduction measures and expanded its slipper-donation programme for local communities.

New landscape systems, including motion sensors, photocells, and sensor taps, lowered water and energy use. A biodigester was introduced to improve wet-waste processing, while regular community planting and beach-cleaning projects on local islands encouraged engagement through donations of plants and compost.

Community Footprints

Through its Community Footprints programme, the resort continued to foster environmental awareness among young people. Its strong relationships with local schools enabled visits from the naturalist team, who hosted recycling competitions, delivered plastic pollution awareness sessions, and conducted mangrove-planting activities to highlight the importance of coastal ecosystems.

Within the resort, Ladies and Gentlemen took part in activities for 12 global environmental dates, including Plastic Free Day, Earth Day, Shark Awareness Day, and Ocean Clean Up Day. Thirteen clean-up events—both beach and underwater—were conducted, along with waste management training.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Maintaining its “plasticarian” ethos remains a priority. In 2026, the resort aims to reduce single-use plastics by 80 per cent. Reusable glass water bottles, bamboo-based personal consumables, refillable amenities, and sustainable straws are already in place. Bamford amenities, aligned with shared values of mindful living, are replenished on-site, and the resort’s desalination plant further reduces plastic imports. A targeted 5 per cent reduction in water consumption and a 20 per cent increase in compost production form part of next year’s ambitions.

Building on its 2025 achievements, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands aims to further elevate the guest experience with thoughtfully designed sustainability-driven activities, including its signature Masters of Crafts and Visiting Hero programmes. Details of the 2026 line-up will be announced in due course.