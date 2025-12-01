JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced a special two-night guest chef event featuring Chef-Owner Stefan Fäth of the one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jellyfish in Hamburg. Renowned for his French-inspired global cuisine and a signature style defined by precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients, Chef Stefan will present two distinct dining experiences on 4 and 5 December 2026.

On 4 December, guests will gather on Wahoo Beach for The Ocean Symphony, an exclusive seven-course dinner set against lantern-lit shores and the natural rhythm of the Indian Ocean. The menu will reflect Chef Stefan’s refined culinary sensibilities, with highlights including salmon paired with beetroot and leek, swordfish accented with chilli and coriander, and a luxurious cod preparation enhanced with caviar and sweet potato. The menu continues with an Iberico dish complemented by soy and cabbage before transitioning to playful desserts such as pineapple with coconut and exotic fruits, followed by a milk chocolate creation layered with yoghurt and blueberry.

The culinary experience continues on 5 December at Veyo with The Island Reverie, a five-course tasting menu inspired by freshness, contrast, and balance. Guests can expect dishes such as tuna sashimi brightened with mango and ponzu, mackerel paired with melon, feta, and mint, and a delicate salmon preparation with potato, dashi, and chives. The menu then moves to a comforting yet refined corn-fed chicken dish with celery, truffle, and apple, concluding with a warm dessert of banana, caramel, chocolate, and almond.

Chef Stefan’s cooking is characterised by elegance without formality, attention to detail without unnecessary complexity, and a relaxed sophistication that has made Restaurant Jellyfish a highly regarded dining destination in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel. His culinary philosophy—anchored in craftsmanship, global curiosity, and deep respect for ingredients—was shaped by his upbringing on a family farm and refined through training in acclaimed German kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant 1622, the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Dieter Müller aboard MS Europa, and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Seven Seas. Since assuming ownership of Restaurant Jellyfish in 2019, he has earned a Michelin star, 16 Gault Millau points, and recognition as a Krug Ambassade.

“We are delighted to welcome Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Fäth to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this special two-night culinary event,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His thoughtful, ingredient-led approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering experiences that are refined, soulful, and unforgettable. These evenings will celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection, set against one of the Maldives’ most striking backdrops.”

Reflecting on the upcoming collaboration, Chef Stefan remarked, “Cooking at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a meaningful opportunity to express my cuisine in a setting that celebrates nature, seasonality, and a true appreciation for craftsmanship. My approach has always been about precision, respect for ingredients, and creating flavours that inspire, and I look forward to sharing this philosophy through a journey that feels relaxed, open-minded, and rooted in the joy of good food.”

Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating for both evenings.