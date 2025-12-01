Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced a special two-night guest chef event featuring Chef-Owner Stefan Fäth of the one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jellyfish in Hamburg. Renowned for his French-inspired global cuisine and a signature style defined by precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients, Chef Stefan will present two distinct dining experiences on 4 and 5 December 2026.
On 4 December, guests will gather on Wahoo Beach for The Ocean Symphony, an exclusive seven-course dinner set against lantern-lit shores and the natural rhythm of the Indian Ocean. The menu will reflect Chef Stefan’s refined culinary sensibilities, with highlights including salmon paired with beetroot and leek, swordfish accented with chilli and coriander, and a luxurious cod preparation enhanced with caviar and sweet potato. The menu continues with an Iberico dish complemented by soy and cabbage before transitioning to playful desserts such as pineapple with coconut and exotic fruits, followed by a milk chocolate creation layered with yoghurt and blueberry.
The culinary experience continues on 5 December at Veyo with The Island Reverie, a five-course tasting menu inspired by freshness, contrast, and balance. Guests can expect dishes such as tuna sashimi brightened with mango and ponzu, mackerel paired with melon, feta, and mint, and a delicate salmon preparation with potato, dashi, and chives. The menu then moves to a comforting yet refined corn-fed chicken dish with celery, truffle, and apple, concluding with a warm dessert of banana, caramel, chocolate, and almond.
Chef Stefan’s cooking is characterised by elegance without formality, attention to detail without unnecessary complexity, and a relaxed sophistication that has made Restaurant Jellyfish a highly regarded dining destination in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel. His culinary philosophy—anchored in craftsmanship, global curiosity, and deep respect for ingredients—was shaped by his upbringing on a family farm and refined through training in acclaimed German kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant 1622, the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Dieter Müller aboard MS Europa, and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Seven Seas. Since assuming ownership of Restaurant Jellyfish in 2019, he has earned a Michelin star, 16 Gault Millau points, and recognition as a Krug Ambassade.
“We are delighted to welcome Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Fäth to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this special two-night culinary event,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His thoughtful, ingredient-led approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering experiences that are refined, soulful, and unforgettable. These evenings will celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection, set against one of the Maldives’ most striking backdrops.”
Reflecting on the upcoming collaboration, Chef Stefan remarked, “Cooking at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a meaningful opportunity to express my cuisine in a setting that celebrates nature, seasonality, and a true appreciation for craftsmanship. My approach has always been about precision, respect for ingredients, and creating flavours that inspire, and I look forward to sharing this philosophy through a journey that feels relaxed, open-minded, and rooted in the joy of good food.”
Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating for both evenings.
Dhigali Maldives announces three-night Battuta takeover with Chef James Walters of Arabica
Dhigali Maldives has announced a forthcoming culinary collaboration with chef, restaurateur, and author James Walters, the creator behind London’s renowned Arabica and the book Arabica: Small Plates Big Flavours. In February 2026, Walters will bring his contemporary interpretation of Middle Eastern cuisine to the resort, giving guests the opportunity to experience his signature dishes in an island setting.
Over three evenings on 24, 25 and 26 February, Walters will lead the kitchen at Battuta, Dhigali’s signature restaurant. During the takeover, guests will be served a curated menu crafted and prepared by Walters, featuring the flavours and dishes that have shaped Arabica’s reputation as one of London’s leading Middle Eastern dining destinations.
Throughout the three-night residency, Walters will highlight his approach to spices, textures, and adaptations of traditional recipes. The menus will draw inspiration from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Turkey, and the wider Eastern Mediterranean, reflecting his commitment to culinary storytelling and Battuta’s relaxed, tropical atmosphere.
Three-Night Menu Highlights
Day 1: Flavours of the Aegean: A selection of dishes influenced by Greece and Turkey, presented as shareable small plates.
Day 2: Levantine Feast: A menu centred on the flavours of the Eastern Mediterranean, celebrating key elements of Levantine cuisine.
Day 3: Lebanese-Inspired Feast: A family-style dining experience featuring dishes rooted in Lebanese culinary traditions.
Christian Szabo, General Manager of Dhigali Maldives, said the resort looks forward to hosting Walters, noting that his culinary style aligns with the dining experience the property aims to offer its guests.
James Walters commented that Battuta provides an inspiring setting for the series, adding that the menus were shaped by the diverse food cultures of Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, and the Levant, with the intention of sharing the warmth and stories behind each dish.
For February visitors, the collaboration offers a distinctive dining experience, bringing together Walters’ expressive flavours and Battuta’s jungle-inspired environment. Located within the heart of Dhigali Maldives and influenced by the journeys of Ibn Battuta, the restaurant provides a setting that complements the heritage and inspiration behind Walters’ cuisine.
Dhigali Maldives (www.dhigali.com) offers seven nights in a Deluxe Beach Bungalow on a Premium All-Inclusive basis. Prices start from £5,058 per villa for two adults sharing and include seaplane transfers.
Cooking with culture: Maldivian Kandu Kukulhu at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Maldivian cuisine is celebrated not simply as nourishment but as an expression of island heritage and identity. Among its most significant traditions is the preparation of Kandu Kukulhu, the Maldives’ signature rolled tuna curry. Rooted in local custom and passed down through generations, the dish forms the centrepiece of the resort’s weekly Maldivian cooking classes, offering guests an intimate introduction to the flavours, techniques, and narratives that shape the islands. As part of the resort’s signature culinary journey, it brings Maldivian culture to life through authentic tastes and thoughtful storytelling.
Deeply embedded in local tradition, Kandu Kukulhu reflects centuries of craftsmanship and care. At Vilu Reef, the cooking class is led by the resort’s Maldivian chefs, who demonstrate each stage with the precision and intuition inherited through long-standing practice. Guests learn how to slice the tuna, layer it with aromatic spices, and bind the rolls with coconut or pandan leaf. As the curry gently simmers in coconut milk, its aroma fills the air, offering a vivid portrayal of everyday island cooking—an experience that resonates long after the final tasting.
Kandu Kukulhu, which translates to “chicken of the sea,” is a quintessential Maldivian tuna curry and a powerful tribute to the nation’s enduring connection to the ocean.
“Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s culinary story celebrates Maldivian heritage, moving beyond simply serving fresh seafood,” said Chef de Cuisine Mohamed Hameed, known as Chef Printey. “It is a connection to our islands, our people, and the traditions that shaped Maldivian cuisine. By sharing these methods, we bring our cultural narrative to life in the most sincere way.”
The cooking class forms a key part of the Maldivian Roots Signature Experience, which highlights the flavours, crafts, and cultural expressions that define the Maldives. It reflects Sun Siyam’s philosophy of celebrating island life through meaningful encounters and genuine Maldivian spirit. The experience is available to all guests at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and can be booked in advance during their stay.
Bestbuy Maldives, Atmosphere Core elevate chef training with Michelin-star masterclass
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) brought together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the country on 24 November for an exclusive culinary masterclass led by Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro. Held at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH), the full-house session marked a key highlight of the ongoing “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart” culinary series presented by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with BBM.
The masterclass formed the Malé City chapter of the broader programme, which features a lineup of events hosted at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere throughout November 2025. The HIH masterclass served as a platform for professional development, skill exchange, and hands-on learning for chefs from some of the Maldives’ most distinguished culinary teams.
Chef Pasquale, celebrated for his work at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, guided participating chefs through a series of live demonstrations that reflected his signature philosophy—one that emphasises intuition, simplicity, and a deep respect for natural ingredients.
“Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion,” he shared during the programme.
Participants explored Mediterranean-inspired methods adapted to Maldivian produce, with Chef Pasquale showcasing dishes rooted in coastal heritage and contemporary craftsmanship. The session also encouraged discussion around ingredient integrity, sustainability-led cooking, and the evolving expectations of today’s luxury diners.
The fully subscribed masterclass reaffirmed BBM’s long-running commitment to cultivating professional excellence within the Maldives’ hospitality sector.
As the authorised distributor of globally renowned culinary and F&B brands, BBM has built a reputation for its Masterclass Series, which brings international expertise to local professionals through practical workshops and high-level training. This latest edition added a Michelin-starred perspective to the growing body of knowledge BBM continues to nurture across the industry.
Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at BBM, highlighted the importance of consistent capacity building in the sector.
“This masterclass reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the skills of the Maldivian culinary community. By creating opportunities for chefs to learn directly from international experts, we help broaden professional exposure and support the industry’s growth. BBM will continue to invest in platforms that uplift local talent and contribute to raising the overall standard of hospitality in the Maldives,” he said.
The masterclass follows two immersive days at RAAYA by Atmosphere earlier in the month, where guests joined farm experiences, tasting sessions, and a hands-on workshop before a five-course dinner curated by Chef Pasquale. The series will continue with a 4-Hands Dinner at Kaagé on 27 November and a masterclass with a five-course dinner at NÜ on 28 November at VARU by Atmosphere.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, emphasised how the collaboration bridges traditions and culinary ideologies.
“All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” he noted. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions.”
For attending chefs, the session offered more than demonstrations—it provided the rare opportunity to learn directly from a Michelin-starred figure whose approach blends innovation with a respect for locality. Many participants described the workshop as an opportunity to refine technique, discover new applications for familiar ingredients, and build valuable connections within the professional community.
With strong engagement and enthusiastic feedback from attendees, the masterclass stands as another milestone in BBM’s long-standing role in elevating culinary standards in the Maldives.
